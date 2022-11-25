Amanda Gorman posted a beautiful photo with the Duke & Duchess of Sussex

This week’s Archetypes’ podcast episode was “Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being.” The Duchess of Sussex spoke to high schoolers, Candace Bushnell, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and more about identity, being and existing beyond the archetypes. While it was a very enjoyable episode, I kind of felt like it wasn’t necessarily the strongest “archetype,” if you know what I’m saying? Like, in the previous episodes, Meghan did a good job staying on some kind of theme and dissecting the trope, stereotype or archetype in both an intellectual and personal way. This episode just felt more like a grab-bag, like Meghan just wanted to talk to kids from her old school, and Candace and Rodriguez.

On this episode, Meghan also had Amanda Gorman on as the last guest of the episode. Gorman, as I’m sure everyone remembers, is LA’s youth poet laureate, and she became mega-famous when she was asked to recite her original work, “The Hill We Climb,” at President Biden’s inauguration. On Archetypes, Gorman recited a poem she wrote about “a future that is female,” one of the lines of which was: “We will not fail, we will not sway/For where there’s will, there’s woman/And where there’s woman, there is forever a way.” Not only was Gorman a guest on Archetypes, she got to meet Meghan and Harry in person! Amanda posted the photo, above, on her social media. Harry looks so rosy-cheeked and happy. Meghan and Amanda look beautiful! Of course Meghan would be all about Amanda Gorman, another LA Girl.