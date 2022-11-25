Amanda Gorman posted a beautiful photo with the Duke & Duchess of Sussex

This week’s Archetypes’ podcast episode was “Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being.” The Duchess of Sussex spoke to high schoolers, Candace Bushnell, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and more about identity, being and existing beyond the archetypes. While it was a very enjoyable episode, I kind of felt like it wasn’t necessarily the strongest “archetype,” if you know what I’m saying? Like, in the previous episodes, Meghan did a good job staying on some kind of theme and dissecting the trope, stereotype or archetype in both an intellectual and personal way. This episode just felt more like a grab-bag, like Meghan just wanted to talk to kids from her old school, and Candace and Rodriguez.
On this episode, Meghan also had Amanda Gorman on as the last guest of the episode. Gorman, as I’m sure everyone remembers, is LA’s youth poet laureate, and she became mega-famous when she was asked to recite her original work, “The Hill We Climb,” at President Biden’s inauguration. On Archetypes, Gorman recited a poem she wrote about “a future that is female,” one of the lines of which was: “We will not fail, we will not sway/For where there’s will, there’s woman/And where there’s woman, there is forever a way.” Not only was Gorman a guest on Archetypes, she got to meet Meghan and Harry in person! Amanda posted the photo, above, on her social media. Harry looks so rosy-cheeked and happy. Meghan and Amanda look beautiful! Of course Meghan would be all about Amanda Gorman, another LA Girl.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red, Archewell, Spotify.
Harry is aging a lot better than the typical Windsor man. I keep waiting for him to hit that wall and go full horse but he’s been looking much better.
Nature vs nurture, it’s amazing what happiness will do for you.
Maybe the Spencer gene will finally supercede.
I think the main difference is that Harry’s smiles are genuine.
“full horse” hahaha 🤣
Beautiful picture. There are still some royalists who will look at it and say Harry looks unhappy.
Harry looks so happy, utterly content.
Wanted to say just that, he looks happy, relaxed and content.
All the best for them.
Pure joy in sunny Montecito.
Yes! They all look so relaxed and happy. I love Amanda Gorman so much.
I always remember what Meghan said about being happy under a tree in her backyard (paraphrasing). I’m so glad the Sussexes have left that Salty Isle behind and are living their best, most fulfilled, independent lives. They’re glowing. I can’t wait to see them collecting awards and starring on Netflix in a couple of weeks.
Harry just belongs in California, he looks amazing and very content. Meghan and Amanda are gorgeous.
Amanda Gorman is amazing! I can’t wait to watch her talent continue to unfold over her lifetime.
Everyone in your photo is positively GLOWING! Love to see it.
Yeah, I laugh at the British press when an article reads”Harry’s miserable”
The press and all the online haters. Harry miserable? Brainwashed? Yearning to break free from his happy and stable marriage? Ready to leave the children he’s wanted his whole life and the wife he adores to return to being the third wheel to the Wailses? Bahahaha!
Their salty delusions feed my soul 😏
Well the episode was called “beyond the Archetype” it wasn’t supposed to be about one specific topic
On days when the bad news is overwhelming, I wonder whether the human race deserves to survive, and if so, how. Then I see people like these three, the “younger generation”, and they are inspiring. They care. They get it. And most of all, they’re doing something about it.
With human beings like these, our world is in good hands.
I like your take on things. Just reading about the Sussexes or seeing their smiling faces brighten a day of despairing stories in the news. Harry and Meghan with the people they associate with give us hope .
I am ecstatic at Henry’s and Meghan’s ability to connect easily,naturally, lovingly with their human counterparts. No school, etiquette or protocol can teach you such kindness of the heart.
Harry is Lady Diana’s true heir, and Meghan the wife she would have wholeheartedly approved of for him.
One of my kids’ high school Dutch teachers uses Amanda Gorman when teaching poetry. She is brilliant at focusing on the different rhythms of English when she speaks.
Everyone looks beautiful here and all of their eyes are smiling, that’s how you know that they really are happy.
I loved this episode. I think the podcast is partly responsible for making me challenge myself as a woman to get back in touch with the bold, kind, and confident little girl I was. (See what I did there? Those are my 3 words). I am getting back to the core of who I am and not as worried about being perceived as bossy or pushy because I know who I am.
The 3 look so beautiful and happy! I love this pic!
A bit off topic but I just finished watching all three seasons of Pose and Michaela Jae Rodriguez was amazing as Blanca. The series is about the trans community during the AIDS epidemic of the late 80s early 90s. Billy Porter is a main character also. Highly recommended. I was in tears quite a bit but it was also positive I would be interested in what she had to say on the podcast.
How does one become Meghan’s hostage? Is there a sign-up sheet? A phone number to call? Will she just show up? I have my bag packed and will be waiting by the front door.
Right?! Heck, I’ll fly myself out to CA and deliver myself to her door!
Here Comes the Sun 🎶 these folks 🔥 ☀️ 💕
humans being 🖖 💗