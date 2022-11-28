Blair Underwood is engaged to Josie Hart, his ‘best friend’ of 41 years

In June 2021, Blair Underwood and his wife of 27 years, Desiree Underwood, announced their split. Desiree filed for divorce and they made a joint statement, talking about their journey and their love for one another. They have three kids together, all of whom are adults now. Crash-cut to this month, roughly seventeen months after Blair and Desiree filing for divorce… and Blair is engaged. He’s engaged to a woman he describes as “friend” for 41 years.

Blair Underwood and actress Josie Hart are engaged after 41 years of friendship. The “Sex and the City” alum announced the exciting news on Instagram after walking the red carpet together for the first time as a couple.

“The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud,” the actor captioned a picture of the two. “The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude.”

[From Page Six]

So now there’s a conversation happening about male-female friendships and whether Blair was cheating on his wife with his “friend” Josie and whether Josie is the mistress/jumpoff/special friend. We don’t know! I don’t know. I don’t live inside the When Harry Met Sally Cinematic Universe – I believe men and women can be good friends without anything romantic or sexual happening. But I also believe that there’s a good chance Blair was telling Desiree, “we’re just friends, nothing is happening” only to start up with Josie the second he was divorced.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Blair Underwood is engaged to Josie Hart, his ‘best friend’ of 41 years”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    November 28, 2022 at 7:24 am

    Welp. That’s convenient.

    Reply
  2. Carnivalbaby says:
    November 28, 2022 at 7:26 am

    I’m too old to buy this bullshit. He may not have cheated, and that’s a BIG may, but something was always there.

    Reply
  3. Fernanda says:
    November 28, 2022 at 7:27 am

    I mean… maybe they were really friends but never thought of something more but once the opportunity was there they went for it. I know from few of my friends once they were single again they got together with people they knew from before but saw them now differently. I wouldn’t judge Blair so hard. Unless some dirt comes out lol

    Reply
  4. Erin says:
    November 28, 2022 at 7:33 am

    I feel for the first wife. The moment you find out they’re engaged, you probably feel like you’ve been gaslight for 25+years!

    Reply
  5. D says:
    November 28, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Men and women can absolutely be platonic friends. I’ve always been able to do that and have male friends for over 30 years. We are all married and know each others spouses and it’s just like having same gender friends.

    As for this situation, they may have just known each other and then when he separated from his wife they reconnected in a different way. Who knows. It isn’t like this is a week after he announced his divorce, it’s a year and a half! Let people live!

    Reply
  6. Elizabeth says:
    November 28, 2022 at 8:17 am

    This reminds me of the Vince Gill/Amy Grant situation where they claimed to ‘be friends for years until one day, his wife found notes in one of his coats that implied there was some emotional cheating. On the other hand, a man and a woman can be platonic friends, but there must be clear boundaries once the friends marry or are in long-term relationships with other people.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment