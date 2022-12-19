Lady Anne Glenconner: ‘The Crown’ is ‘so unfair on members of the Royal Family’

Lady Anne Glenconner is 90 years old and a bestselling memoirist. Her first book was a huge success, so much so that she felt the need to write a second book, which she’s currently promoting. My guess is that after decades of loyal service to the crown – she was Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting and close friends with QEII – she received royal approval to write books and give interviews, especially if she toed the company line. Which means that Kate Middleton is embiggened as someone beautiful and dutiful, but the Duchess of Sussex is someone who believed royal life would be so grand, and had to escape to America when it turned out no one would allow her to ride around in a gold carriage constantly. That’s literally what Lady Anne said in a previous interview. If you need further proof that Lady Anne is doing the palace’s biding, look no further than this interview, about The Crown:
Queen Elizabeth’s lifelong friend is unhappy with The Crown. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Thursday, Lady Anne Glenconner, who was a maid of honor at the late Queen’s June 1953 coronation, described the hit Netflix drama as “complete fantasy.”
“[It’s] so unfair on members of the Royal Family,” added Lady Glenconner, who served as Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting for more than three decades.
“The trouble is that people, especially in America, believe it completely,” she added. “It’s so irritating. I don’t watch The Crown now because it just makes me so angry.”
Glenconner, 90, was particularly scathing about a scene involving the 1937 death of Prince Philip’s sister, Princess Cecile of Greece, in a plane crash. The tragic event featured in season 2 of The Crown and portrayed the late Duke of Edinburgh as urging his sister to board the doomed flight — something Glenconner called “completely untrue.”
“And I think to say something like that about people is terribly hurting,” she added. “Nobody wants to have their relations trashed like that.”
Elsewhere, Glenconner criticized The Crown for showing Princess Margaret creating rude rhymes with U.S. President Lyndon B Johnson, and debating the qualities of various eligible men. “I mean, of course that never happened,” she told the BBC.
Glenconner also had stern words for Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret in two seasons of The Crown and even visited Glenconner for advice on how to capture her character.
“She came for about two hours. I told her how Princess Margaret smoked, how she walked,” said Glenconner. “I saw Helena after she’d been in The Crown and she said, ‘What did you think?’ And I said, ‘Well, rather disappointed.’ And she said, ‘I know. But the thing is, I’m an actress, and I have to do what’s written for me.'”
My thoughts about The Crown at this point are multifold – I believe Peter Morgan has significantly soft-pedaled many subjects and storylines and given a lot of grace to Charles and QEII in particular. But I also think that even though Morgan has been downright obsequious towards Charles, Morgan can’t hide the fact that Charles is a cheating, gaslighting douche, that he treated Diana terribly, that Philip was a womanizer, and on and on. The fact that these people are terrified about a show which is merely mildly critical of their actual history says more about them than the actual show.
Shut up, old cow.
(I’m sorry, after Clarkson I have nothing nice to say about any of these people)
Man oh man! There’s A LOT of these old hags and fat turds with double chins in Britain who just do nothing but talk! Lol what is going on Britain? Have more interesting things to talk about such as the cost of living crisis and the corruption within the “Holy Trinity” (Tory government, monarchy, and the media).
Lady Anne, shut the f**k up and have several seats!
I think they are all on the royal payroll. Just like the newspapers. They simply cannot believe that we, in the US, couldn’t care less what they think. They are simply irrelevant.
Anne Coke seems like a really warped person. The abuse she has suffered in her life is very sad, but she is largely oblivious to how wrong that abuse was and is. She is not a person to make judgements about anyone else.
Yeah. Sorry, but if I see commentary from any “Lord” or “Lady,” especially above the age of 75, I assume it’s utter horsesh$t.
You know what’s unfair? Having a man write in a paper that he wants you paraded naked in the street while your family says nothing and then has lunch with that man. Nah, give me a break. Boo fucking hoo.
Ughhh…all these old goats bleating about some such nonsense or the other. Can’t they take a Christmas break?
I can’t believe the UK is still going on about this. To quote Frozen: let it go
So basically what she is saying is that Phillip knew that plane was going down. Did all the inbreeding cause this? How is them showing Phillip telling her to get on a plane a bad thing? If that’s the worst they have then the crown isn’t that harsh on them.
Because it has nothing to do with reality and is cruel. Pregnant Cecile, his favorite sister, was flying to London for her brother in law’s wedding. She had her two boys with her. The plane crashed and Cecile’s dead infant was found in the wreckage. All burned beyond recognition. The entire family, save a toddler daughter, was wiped out—the daughter was adopted by Cecile’s BIL and his wife and died of meningitis a few years later. Philip had ZERO to do with it. Why Morgan even went there is beyond me. The tragedy, on top of the sadness of Philip’s early life, was sufficient.
It’s historical fiction that blows all the whistles and rings all the bells of a Shakespearean soap opera aka Dynasty. It has royalty. Intrigue. Lies. Scandal. Affairs. Betrayal. Rage. Behind the scenes power plays. And a closed off insular family where only a few people really know what happened but because of press spillage we know just enough to believe anything.
With that said, I can understand how it must feel to watch it and be in dispute with the license taken by the writers when you’ve either lived it or knew the players. However, this is coming from a woman who basically said her husband raped her and that she stayed with him because what else could she do. 🤷🏽♀️ Everyone has their own lens . . .
“Nobody wants their relations trashed like that” are you kidding me? Diana was their relations, she is the mother of prince’s. Harry’s entire being is trashed. If they can’t take any criticism of their behavior maybe don’t behave like cheating, pedophile loving, racist, trash.
This.
Philip is dead, why are we worried about his feelings?
I wish she had that same energy for the tabloids and the Palace press office.
I’ve got enough of these old rich royalist bigots clutching their pearls at every, right, dig on the Royals (even though the Crown went really soft on most things) while yelling at H&M at every other occasion. Stfu already!
All these people are the absolute worst Streisand effecters in the history of ever. This season of The Crown has been tedious, boring, and miscast. Last season was barely better. (The Margaret Thatcher storyline was an albatross around the neck of everything.)
The whining and gnashing from the RF has far exceeded any actual interest in the show at this point. Royal podcasts and websites I follow have either quit covering it or admitted it was a total slog and only finished it because it was their job. And we’re all royal fans! I’m firmly in the show’s demographic, I took work off to watch seasons 1-3, and I can’t be bothered to finish this round either.
Her first memoir was so disturbing… her husband was an abusive monster portrayed, in the English aristocratic way, as somewhat “eccentric”.
Right. So, anything she says is very telling of a certain worldview.
Agreed.
To me this is very telling of the approach these people have toward things: an abusive monster = eccentric.
Methodically gaslight a woman who doesn’t want to accept her husband infidelities = she is crazy.
Being a doll without showing any kind of emotion, without giving an opinion = perfection.
Another old white clueless biddy
I read her “Lady in Waiting” book (at the suggestion from a commenter on this site) and it gave me the absolute creeps. Her own marriage was an abusive dysfunctional nightmare but hey, I guess that’s life in the British aristocracy! And they want to keep it going. Unbelievable.
The problem with these aristos is that they don’t want to spare their own children experiencing the same hell they went through. Their thinking is ‘I had to put up with it, so you have to as well”.
I think the thinking is also “I sacrificed a lot of my time, effort, and even happiness to keep this institution going. If you damage it (by, for instance, insisting on fidelity from your spouse, or not standing there with a smile while the media eviscerates you), then everything I went through was for nothing.”
🎻 actual size.
If they want to bay at the moon forever about The Crown, who cares? I just wish they would stop implying Americans are too stupid to know that much of the dialogue is made up.
That’s what gets me. They keep implying that Americans are too stupid to tell fact from fiction, too crass in general, and certain Americans are too Hollywood and too “American” to understand staid British culture. However, they also desperately want that American interest, influence, and money.
As the young’uns say, they need to pick a struggle.
They are so annoyed that Americans believe the crown because that makes it harder to sell their anti H&M song and dance to us ( well to more than the racist trolls). We are smart enough to know that creative license is part of making television, but we are also smart enough to know that there is a lot of truth involved as well. On top of all that we aren’t beholden to blow smoke up the BaRFs ass, that relationship ended 246 years ago.
I still don’t understand how dramatizing real events is unfair, but go off.
It’s hilarious that this woman is saying how ACTUALLY warm and wonderful the royal family is, when she was MARGARET’S lady in waiting. Because it is common knowledge that Margaret was a drunk cunt who made her FRIENDS call her “ma’am” and made servants act as “human ashtrays”. And those are some of her LEAST offensive behaviors.
How does she know it is untrue? Was she there? Does she have sworn attestations?
For ppl who dismiss American coverage as unimportant, they certainly seem overly concerned about our opinions of them. 🙄 Salty mofos, the whole lot of them.