The Sussexes’ Christmas card is a photo from the Ripple of Hope gala

I was looking forward to seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2022 Christmas card, and I idly wondered if they would use one of the cute family photos they showed in their Netflix show. In the end, they did not. They chose a recent photo from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope gala red carpet, where they look especially glamorous and attractive. It’s not a personal photo nor does it include Archie and Lili.
Meghan wore that great custom Louis Vuitton and it was her best styling in a while. She also wore Diana’s aquamarine ring at that RFK event! I can understand why Meghan was like “this is a great photo of us, here’s our Christmas card!” I can’t even complain about the lack of Archie and Lili – we saw a lot of them (carefully and rarely their full faces) in the Netflix series. They don’t need to knock us over with how cute their kids are. We get it! Plus, maybe this will mean that Peg and Kathy will copykeen the same vibe next year – they’ll choose a photo from one of their events where they both look “glam.” LMAO.
It also was sent to people as a GIF:
Photos courtesy of Archewell, Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
My gawd they are gorgeous. They radiate happiness and peace and love. I love this <3
I like this dress better in the full shots, standing or seated.
I love the simplicity and I think it’s a sign of them pulling back after their docuseries. We knew they would do this but I’m going to miss them 😢 I know, weird but I’m not ashamed.
This card seems to be their “business” card (sent on behalf of the Archewell team). I bet they separately sent a family one to family and friends. Still, how gorgeous are they?
Nah, I think this is it. It says from their family and behalf of Archewell. There’s no need for a family card when we’ve seen so many pictures of them as family in the docuseries.
I think you’re right and I think it’s a good balance.
I also believe this was a business card and a different family card was sent to their dearest and closest friends and family, who will not leak so we will never see it which is ok by me.
That was my take on this , too. This is the corporate card. And it’s a great photo!
Agree. And I think that’s a smart thing of them to do.
This is a lovely professional card. I have no doubt they probably did do a fun family one for their nearest and dearest.
What a year its been for them!
I love this.
The message of the card was more professional so I think making it an event photo instead of a family photo works.
And it’s a beautiful card.
Yes, the vibes of the picture match well with the message
Agreed. And they shield their kids from all of this – rightly so. I love the sentiment and the relaxed posed. BEAUTIFUL.
If my face looked like hers, I would have my hair pulled back every day, just “LOOK AT MY FLAWLESS FACE” 24-7. And yes, this shot is gorgeous and glamorous and great for this year. They’ve had a very heavy December, I’m good with just re-using a shot.
I love it! they look happy and glamorous. Agree with others that I think this is their Archewell card, so it makes sense that it doesn’t feature the whole family.
The Sussexes xmas card is brilliant. They
have offered up lots of new images in the docuseries.
So it is now on to digital, and most importantly, an image from an award gala.
The hardest part for the Wales to copy will be the intimacy.
I really like it. They keep us guessing and never disappoint. And the Wails continue to copy and even with their cute kids, underwhelm.
I love this card! In fact, I’m pleased they went with the Ripple of Hope photo, which honors their work on behalf of others instead of showing off their children. My kids do not want their pictures used without their permission.
I think this was a good idea because if they had done the family one, they would be accused of competition. Am hoping in the year 2023 they would have a better PR strategy.
Having a “professional” photo makes sense. They’ve just done a documentary where they showed lots of pics/videos of the kids so no real need to show another new family photo.
Still love this dress. They’re gorgeous.
It screams ‘Queen!!!!’
I think people are going to be disappointed when there’s no family card next week. Harry and Meghan have taken over as heads of Archewell and I think after Harry’s book, Archewell is going to be their brand and their face going forward. I think we’ve seen the last photos of the children.
I think there was a family card but I don’t think it will be released publicly, I think it was done just for close friends and family, so no, we won’t ever see it.
That’s what I think as well, and I hope everyone in their inner circle respects that. I want those kids to have all the privacy possible.
This is a lovely photo for a professional card.
On a personal level I’m disappointed we won’t be seeing more of the kids, but it makes absolute sense. The kids are getting old enough now to feel the impact of a public presence and it’s time to protect them, let them be “normal,” by Montecito standards anyway. Probably no shortage of celeb kids in their peer group.
Very thoughtful and insightful.
I like it. It somehow conveys the message that “we’re moving on”. My hope for them is that they continue to be international humanitarians/philanthropists. My hope for Harry is that he continues to work through his trauma—finding inner peace & building/reknitting the inner fortitude that comes from working through and reassembling those damaged parts. Letting go of what no longer serves him and shoring up the rest.
It’s a great picture of them, dressed for a festive event.
I can’t understand why the Wailers use their casually dressed, out-of-season pics which were clearly taken long before the holidays. Why not put everyone in winter-appropriate clothing in holiday colors? They could take an indoor shot with a photo-shopped tree if it was too early for a real one.
Just what I need on a cold Monday morning!
Are they matching with the “royal burgundy” that all the Middleton ladies wore to that piano show?
HamsterJam – that piano show! That made me laugh.
Well for all the complainers in the back who ask “Why don they just move on?” this card is for you. Meet the heads of Team Archewell. Love it! Mic drop, boom!
Well I guess we know what Kate/William’s Christmas card will be next year. Or maybe they’ll release a second one this week that looks exactly like this one.
Flawless, festive.
Enjoyed the card on several levels.
1-Its a gorgeous photo of the Sussexes and a beautiful card.
2-It reminds people that they were awarded a very prestigious award for their humanitarian work with their Archewell foundation.
3-NO KIDS. I like that they are removing the expectation that their kids will be on their holiday card. Once again Harry and Meghan are saying WE are the public figures our children are not. Don’t always expect to see them.
4-This card is a reminder that Harry and Meghan are the draw. They don’t need to use their kids for clout or attention. More importantly its a reminder that they are no longer in an environment where they have to offer up their kids to the public at the behest of the firm or the media.
👆THIS.👆💯 All day long. Well stated, B.
Great points @B. The card is lovely, and it’s an excellent representation of them.
As a supporter of theirs, I will 100% support any decision they make in regards to the public appearance of their kids
It’s like a bookend to the Netflix documentary – very smart.
Great! And I doubt they do a family card anymore. After that mess with Lily’s birthday, I doubt anyone sees those kids again til they are freaking 18.
Meghan looked amazing that night. Glowing. And I have to say, besides the woman wearing it, that big leg slit made the dress! (for me)
I love the photo and like the card. It’s festive but professional and they look great. We’ve seen so much of the kids in the documentary so not necessary to put them out there. Also, based on the other family’s card with the denim, this shows they’re not going to participate in a one sided competition that uses their kids.
Well, aside from looking festive and gorgeous they’re also looking in the same direction which is always nice on a family card lol!
Agreed with others, I’m glad it’s just them, they’re clearly ready to let everyone refocus on their WORK and achievements. What a year for them, I can’t wait to see what they bring next year!
The card is just lovely and I admire the decisions they make to uphold their family values. The extra bonus with this year’s card is the tabloids can’t monetize the photo with body language experts and other nonsense to make toxic statements about their children.