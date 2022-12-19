The Sussexes’ Christmas card is a photo from the Ripple of Hope gala

I was looking forward to seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2022 Christmas card, and I idly wondered if they would use one of the cute family photos they showed in their Netflix show. In the end, they did not. They chose a recent photo from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope gala red carpet, where they look especially glamorous and attractive. It’s not a personal photo nor does it include Archie and Lili.

Meghan wore that great custom Louis Vuitton and it was her best styling in a while. She also wore Diana’s aquamarine ring at that RFK event! I can understand why Meghan was like “this is a great photo of us, here’s our Christmas card!” I can’t even complain about the lack of Archie and Lili – we saw a lot of them (carefully and rarely their full faces) in the Netflix series. They don’t need to knock us over with how cute their kids are. We get it! Plus, maybe this will mean that Peg and Kathy will copykeen the same vibe next year – they’ll choose a photo from one of their events where they both look “glam.” LMAO.

It also was sent to people as a GIF:

“From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!,” write Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex for their paper-free 2022 Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/ak8vUTeY1v — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 16, 2022