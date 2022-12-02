Ryan Reynolds’ daughters sing ‘aunt’ Taylor Swift’s songs, ‘throw down the F-bomb’



Remember when Taylor Swift used to do her whole #SquadGoals and #TayMerica thing? I think that was the first time I realized she was friends with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The couple popped up at the Fourth of July party during Taylor’s Hiddles era and then there was one of those zoomed in posts on Ryan’s face like “how did I get here” in a cheesy photo with the couples cuddled up in beach towels. At the time I thought they were just a get for the party/squad, but it turned out they’re close enough that Blake and Ryan allowed their eldest daughter’s voice on one of Tay’s songs and allowed Taylor to reveal their third daughter’s name in another song.

So Taylor is a family friend, like an aunt. In a recent interview, Ryan said that’s all the kids knew for a long time and they thought music was just a hobby for her. He said the girls didn’t realize until they eventually went to a concert that Taylor is actually a pretty big deal. Is having Taylor Swift as a close friend beyond your wildest dreams? Well, that’s the reality for Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their children. In fact, the Deadpool star recently revealed what it was like when their daughters—James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3—realized the singer’s level of superstardom. “I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” he said while appearing on the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn’t a hobby.'” And yes, the kids are fans of her music and were excited about Midnights. So much so that Ryan noted earlier in the episode that it’s “like a religion in our house” and said he, Blake and the girls were going to have a dance party to Taylor’s 10th studio album after the interview. “I’m not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this,” the actor continued. “It’s Sunday. We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights—swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea that that’s yeah.”

[From E! Online]

So the girls just thought that Taylor was their singing aunt with a guitar and British boyfriend and three cats? That’s actually pretty funny. I’m picturing Taylor at their house with her guitar and cat bubble backpack, pausing playdates to hum to herself and scribble down lyrics. That has to be her songwriting process. It makes sense that the kids didn’t really understand how famous she is. They’re pretty little so they wouldn’t be on social media or like, watching E! News or MTV. Taylor is not ubiquitous like a Disney or Nickelodeon star would be — she’s not specifically marketed to little kids and she can hide when she wants to. I can’t really picture Ryan Reynolds having a Taylor Swift sing and dance party, but he’s really leaning into his “girl dad” image. I also am still surprised by the fact that they’re friends. I don’t think Blake is as twee and family-focused as she presents herself to be and I think Taylor is far more shrewd and self-possessed than either of them. I stand by my original theory that they were a cool get for Taylor’s squad and party and then became/remained friends for reasons.

Embed from Getty Images