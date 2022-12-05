Prince Harry wore a Spiderman costume in a Scotty’s Little Soldiers video

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a UK charity which provides bereavement support to children whose parents served and died in the British armed forces. Prince Harry has done special videos for the charity and his aim is always to help kids who have lost their parents. Since he lost a parent as a child and since he served in combat, Harry has a special interest in these kids. You can read more about Scotty’s Little Soldiers and/or donate here.
This year, Harry recorded a special message for Scotty’s Little Soldiers and of course he wore a Spiderman costume. I would imagine that Archie is very into Spiderman, right? Archie is that age, and there’s something about Tom Holland – apparently, kids just adore him. Did Harry rent the Spiderman costume or does he own it? How does Meghan feel about it? These are important questions because I need to know if Harry ever mentions his Spidey Sense. The message from Harry is lovely:
“Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s OK, but at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, so don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with this Scotty’s Little Soldiers community.”
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid, Scotty’s Little Soldiers.
Those little range rover photos are so precious. They will forever remind me of TOB and Keen in their colonist cosplay. Those two will never get it.
IKR??! Watching this video makes me feel like this…🥰 I’m so proud of them!
How *anyone* can meet these two and NOT fall in love with them? Means you don’t have a soul. Period.
Harry is absolutely correct: he *IS* his mother’s son. As always, I wish only the best for H&M.
How did his charm, empathy and just genuine thoughtfulness not rub off his on brother!? Such a good guy.
Unfortunately, genetics handed William a cruel blow. He inherited none of his mother’s warm personality, charm and empathy. It is not really William’s fault that he is a stuffy uppity snob. He is who is and that’s that.
This guy … It’s obvious to anyone he’s dedicated to helping others. Yes, he is Diana’s Good King Harry. Evidently the charity has been harassed by royalists, the pigs. Also donations came in after his message. See, Willy and Chuck this is how it’s done.
Chuck and Baldimort don’t do “charity” unless it benefits their “charities” where they have full access to the funds. Why are we still believing that those two are capable of change? Please, Baldy didn’t even invite the “winners” of his Earth Sh*t prize to be honored in person! FFS. Harry is genuinely adorable, funny, kind and sincere. One can learn to become all of those things but one has to want to change first.
He’s the son of his mother.
This is so lovely.
Hmmm whilst I am sure Meghan loves it I don’t know why what she thinks matters? This is Harry’s thing and everyone drags Meg’s name into every situation. And he bought it, I’m sure.. And he probably wore it for Halloween
I agree with you! My British friends have been very eager to experience American Halloween, they were all in for that 🙂
Our friends from overseas really embrace Halloween too. We lived across the street from a couple from India (she moved to the US after she got married while he had been here since college) who did all the American holidays. She was an observant Hindu but she also had a blazing Christmas tree in the front window and pulled out all the stops for Halloween. They were such lovely, fun neighbors.
Tears in my eyes, those poor kids
What a great video
Thanks Harry
Not me tearing up over this story for no reason!! I didn’t even know about this organization. What a good guy. ❤️ Such a sweet and heartfelt message.
I cried a little bit
This is a great video – Harry gives off such big kid energy which is why kids just love him (same goes for Tom Holland). Am sure Meghan feels like she has 3 children sometimes, LOL.
Don’t forget the three dogs, Meghan do have a sense of humor also, I’ve seen videos of her letting loose.
It was a really sweet message.
He just gets it so right.
He really does. I can’t get over how impressive his natural instincts are.
Super cute.
That was so sweet. Someone upthread says the charity is getting hassle. Is it really bad? I hope the donations outweigh the bad stuff going on. Why penalise a charity?
Because these “royalists “ are some sick weirdos. Or they are being paid to troll. Or both.
Wow hassling a charity helping orphaned children, is this an all time low?
Harry has the biggest heart and I just love that about him
What a lovely holiday message! BDE for sure!
TOB must be drawing his own blood, his fingernails biting into his tightly clenched fists. This is gonna be a great ride.
This was such a sweet and important message. Holiday times is where the guilt of celebrating while also missing someone can really hit hardest.
Dang, he’s just adorable, and always, always hits the right notes for his charities beneficiaries. This is such a feel-good moment, I refuse to even mention TOBB.
This was adorable and a great way to connect to kids who’ve lost a parent. I bet Harry chose Spidey because of Tom Holland and Zendaya. <3
The charity’s theme for the party was Super heroes.
So goofy and sweet – I hope the kids have a happy Christmas.
This guy might be the sexiest man alive. What a sweet thing to tell the kids.
What a lovely video with a great sentiment!
While watching the video I kept asking myself who does his voice he remind me of? And the answer is a non sweary, unanimated (not in a bad way!), slower paced Gordon Ramsay! I asked OH and he said the same thing too.
Such a great video. And haha that he said there are five villains trying to ruin Christmas. That tracks.
Pitch perfect. That’s how it’s done, y’all. He really is his mother’s son.
I love the message Harry gave the little kids. Love all these photos.
Good Prince Harry!
In 2021, Prince Harry sent a message to the kids dressed as Santa Claus.
Scotty’s Little Soldiers is an amazing organization if you’re able to donate please donate to them.
@Lu-O’Reilley posted on Twitter the effect of this video on her and her grandchild.
“THAT video helped ME explain to my darling 5 yr old Kate today, that it’s OK for her to be happy this Christmas, bc her Daddy..MY SON..died June 5th. She adores Harry, and she believed it when I showed her. She said, Nana, Pwince Hawwy said it was ok to be happy, so it’s alright?”
I have a lump in my throat now … that’s lovely, Petra. Harry is just the best.
Who is cutting onions up in this here place!!!! Pwince Hawwy says it’s okay. My heart breaks for this sweet baby.
Delightful, especially for the intended audience.