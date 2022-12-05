Prince Harry’s spox denies that Harry said ‘those Brits need to learn a lesson’

The royal machinery and the British media supporting the royal machinery has been in overdrive since last week, more specifically just after Netflix dropped the Harry & Meghan teaser trailer on Thursday. I should note something somewhat curious, which is that the royals and the tabloids don’t really have anything on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at this point. They never really did, but in the days leading up to the Oprah interview’s air date, Kensington Palace coordinated an attack on Meghan, accusing her of “bullying” staffers and wearing jewelry given to her as a wedding gift from the Saudi royal family. So far, there has been no big lie, no big story that the royal courts can rally behind as the big smear. It’s just Panic! at the Palace, wailing and crying and general lies. Speaking of, the Sun published this over the weekend:

Gloating Harry boasted to a pal that the Royal Family would find his Oprah Winfrey interview “quite shocking”. He also piled into his homeland, telling the friend: “Those Brits need to learn a lesson.” Last night senior sources told The Sun on Sunday that Harry’s pre-Oprah comments expose his continuing animosity against his family. Ahead of the March 2021 TV chat he told the friend: “This is going to be quite shocking. Those Brits need to learn a lesson.” Harry then accused the royals of racism and claimed they ignored wife Meghan’s suicidal thoughts.

[From The Sun]

That… doesn’t sound like Harry, of course. I would buy that he said his FAMILY needed to learn some sh-t, but not the UK in general. Interestingly enough, this was the one claim the Sussexes’ spokesperson denied outright, via Carly Ledbetter at HuffPo:

“This is a baseless hit piece masquerading as journalism. This story is riddled with inaccuracies, not least of which is a quote erroneously attributed to Prince Harry. To accuse a man who spent 10 years serving his country of wanting to teach that same country a lesson is not only an attempted distraction but an unfortunate and predictable tabloid strategy. To pit him against his country is shameful and manipulative, especially when Prince Harry has never spoken ill of the British public.”

[From HuffPo]

It’s true, Harry has never attacked the UK – his ire and contempt has always been for the British media, certain people in his family and the people who work in the royal system. I think that’s what we’ll see more of in the Netflix series too – he’s not going to say sh-t like “I hate Britain, they need a wakeup call,” he’s going to talk specifically about all of the sh-t his family did to him and the invisible contract with the media, etc.