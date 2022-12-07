They’re dusting off the ‘Duchess Meghan bullied staffers’ story this week

There’s some insidious stuff happening in the American and British press right now, which speaks volumes about the panic in the British media, the British royal family and the British establishment. That panic is all about Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, the first three episodes of which drop overnight. The Washington Post has a very strange preview with the headline “Prince Harry and Meghan in Netflix documentary seek to control their story.” The piece was written by Karla Adam, WaPo’s London correspondent and William Booth, WaPo’s London bureau chief. Why are the London-based writers covering the Sussexes? Why is the docuseries being previewed through the lens of “British people are so mad about it.” Here are some particularly interesting parts:
British people are definitely centering themselves in the Sussex story: At the end of one of the trailers released by Netflix, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks at the camera and asks: “Doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Some royal watchers here might say no, not really. In contrast to the United States, where the couple who quit their royal jobs and took refuge in California are looked upon somewhat warmly, members of the British public view the Sussexes with more hurt, more suspicion.
How can Meghan & Harry exist during the cost-of-living crisis? Some agree with Harry and Meghan’s take that the palace wasn’t supportive enough, that the tabloids were racist. But especially in a winter when soaring rents and heating costs are a recurring topic of conversation, people seem reluctant to extend much sympathy to the rebel royals — and don’t buy their argument that the Metropolitan Police should be responsible for their security when in Britain.
Christopher Bouzy spoke to the Post: He told The Post that he was interviewed for the documentary for two hours in March. “Based on what I know on targeted campaigning, it’s important for folks to understand what this couple has gone through. It’s important to get their side of the story from them,” he said.
Valentine Low also spoke to the Post: On the whole, the promotional material conveys “an incredibly strong sense of victimhood,” said Valentine Low, author of “Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor.” “There is a reasonable debate to have” about whether the royal institution has done enough to support those who marry into it, Low said in an interview with The Post. “But [Harry] loses me when he says no one knows the full truth but them, implying they have a monopoly on truth. What about those women who say they were bullied by Meghan? They have a truth, too.”
Yeah, WaPo also quotes a particularly vile Spectator article about the Sussexes, as well as Piers Morgan (who is just vile, in general). Why is the Washington Post carrying water for the Windsors and the British racists? Why should the Sussexes silence themselves because of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis? The Valentine Low quote is especially noteworthy because the Windsors are dusting off the bullying bullsh-t right now. From the Mail:
A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan’s ‘lies’ ahead of their Netflix series.
The former staffer, who signed a confidentiality agreement, has urged the palace to lift non-disclosure agreements so they can respond to ‘attacks’ from the Sussexes.
‘The only way to end it once for good is for us to be allowed to speak, and for the palace to firmly reject their lies,’ the former employee told The Times. ‘I certainly have chosen to remain silent out of respect for the crown, but if they keep attacking us and our characters, reputation etc. we need to feel we are equally supported by the Royal Family.’
Palace staff are said to be ‘seething with rage’ after the series trailers were released, a source told the newspaper. Royal sources have insisted it was ‘absolutely wrong’ to suggest the couple had been briefed against and insisted ‘unprecedented steps’ had been taken to support them.
One insider told The Daily Telegraph that royal staff were instead ‘bending over backwards to work with them’.
So, that’s where we are. The lazy, incompetent racist staffers are crying about how they need to be released from their confidentiality agreements so they can tell their stories about how Meghan made them cry by asking them to complete a task one time. The whole bullying “investigation” was settled a while ago too, and the palace never allowed Meghan to defend herself from the accusations, nor were Meghan’s receipts ever allowed to be part of the investigation. So, whatever. Pathetic, desperate lunatics waging a pathetic, desperate smear campaign. Still, I’m shocked that the Washington Post would carry water for Salt Island that way.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Netflix.
Oh interesting! ‘we need to feel we are equally supported by the Royal Family.’
HMM, you know who else wanted to feel they were equally supported by the royal family?
Also, I sincerely hope they open up the bullying investigations. All paths lead to KP, and I want them to be exposed. Also, as a north American who moved to London and got called all sorts of names for being ‘openly ambitious’ and ‘not knowing my station’ (literally things lobbed at me) I want to know what exactly these Brits constitute as bullying.
BRING IT ON
I would bet anything that the whole point of these staff bullying allegations is NOT to be released but to let the world know they exist. Indeed, the minute the Palace starts providing particulars, they will be destroyed by the Sussex lawyers for ungrounded defamatory accusations. In other words, these staff bullying allegations sound to me like the adult version for dummies of “drink up your onion soup or the big bad wolf will be coming at you”.
If White staff bruised egoes and reluctance to take directions from a bi-racial Princess were actually constitutive of a particular form of bullying, there would have been legal ground for Palace action while the Queen was alive already. However, Charles and William know darn well that this staff whinging and whining and white-ass wrigling belong in mental therapy rather than in a court of law.
That’s precisely the reason why Buckingham has never let anything out and never will. The sole interest of this bullying-while-barely-working fiction or anti-Meghan propaganda being dragged out for so long, rests on the Royals’ ulterior motive to have leverage for negotiations designed to blackmail Henry and Meghan into silence.
White staff tears are being weaponized as the bogeyman in Charles’ and William’s fearmongering strategy. Apparently, Harry and Meghan are unimpressed. Chef’s kiss 🖕+🖕🏼 = 😭 🇫🇯
I hope the non disclosure agreement is lifted. They have already talked and it baffles me that they call it bullying. Expect to be yelled at when your boss has to repeatedly tell you to do the same task.
I hope that Meg touches on the bullying nonsense, I don’t know if the NDA applies to her not speaking about it. But I want her to tell the world the staff were lazy and they didn’t take well to being told what to do by a biracial woman.
I thought she said in the Cut interview that she didn’t sign anything, so it could be open season if she wants to spill.
No. No NDA signing for M.
Rmbr she said in the Cut interview that she had signed nothing and could spk on anything she wished. And that she “[has] a lot to say, until [she doesnt.”]
What I believe happened with those workers-in-palaces-who-believe-theyre-royal is that when M instructed them in any matter, they responded in the usual sneakily insultive british way, thinking she wouldnt realize she’s being insulted, and then she puts them in their place, like every underestimated boss has to do.
I really, truly, eagerly hope that H&M WILL bring up those bogus bully allegations in the docu…..in the very first episode! Naming names & putting faces to them. I hope they bring up the nasty night-nurse who had to be fired on the spot in her first week. But M has said that people are entitled to feel how they feel……if people said they “felt” anxious/nervous/afraid when they had to face her, theyre entitled to feel how they feel.
HOWEVER! I have hope that the matter WILL be addressed because, while youre entitled to feel how you feel, youre NOT entitled to misrepresent me or my actions, especially when I’m acting within the remit of my job. If youre my subordinate, youre NOT entitled to be insubordinate, just because you believe that the environment of royalty and the fact that you might have been there longer than I have, PLUS your bigotry if not outright racism, give you a sense of superiority over me.
Not shocked at all about the Washington Post’s snarky tone. Imo ever since Meghan wrote that beautiful op-ed on grief and loss for the NYT, the WaPo has seemed to have this vendetta against her in particular. Lol at the fake bullying claims again. KP had no problem releasing Jason the Knife from his NDA to hurt Meghan so I believe if this “staffer” had anything they would do the same. They can’t tho because they have no idea what Meghan has for “receipts”.
I think the fear that Meghan would release information about what actually happened at KP is stopping them from releasing former employees from their NDAs.
And it has the added benefit of making them seem like they are being suppressed, when the last thing they want is to go on record.
@Dee. Yaaas! They have nothing to reveal and therefore are suckling off the teet (sp?) of the insinuation. Enough already.
Wait! Isn’t the Washington Post owned by Jeff Bezos, one of the “founding funders” of Earthshot?
I’m not generally a conspiracy theorist type, and I’d also think Jeff Bezos would be too busy with more important matters than this (??). But who knows. We’ve sure learned in the past couple of years that Bezos is one pathetic little man, so I guess nothing is impossible.
@lorelei…YES! Bezos also had a private tour of Buckingham Palace a couple of months ago. This is his end of the bargain to use his paper to write negative stories about H&M. I think it’s going to get worse for H&M unfortunately. W&K also had meetings with some other media owners while they were in Boston and when they say we won.. I think this is what they are referring to. They secured the media deal beneficial to them.
Lorelei, I stay away from Washington Post and have for about a year. Bezos has pretty much gotten his people in and now he’s anti-Biden, because Bezos wants to keep taxes on the rich low. There are other things I’ve read that it’s clear the slant is to the far right. This doesn’t surprise me at all.
H&M should put out a statement that the report that was done should become public knowledge, and that staff should be released from their NDAs. The brf and the bm will keep throwing this out there until they’re made to stop. What better way to do so then to throw down a challenge with a reminder that they have receipts?
Saucy&Sassy, I completely agree. I think Harry and Meghan are likely the only people that wouldn’t be hurt by releasing staff from their NDAs, and I would love to watch the royal family deal with the fallout.
I think we will recognize Harry and Meghan have gone nuclear when they release a statement like the one you suggested. I can imagine Harry has some semblance of loyalty, to some members of the family that he doesn’t want to see hurt by a free-for-all, but I think they might all be dead now.
I can’t imagine Eugenie has skeletons rattling around that would do her any harm, and the rest of the family has made it clear they despise Harry and Meghan.
I am not one bit surprised that this is the take of the WaPo. They like the NYT are sensationalist living off their old reputation as respectable news group. The Fifth Estate are all corporate driven money grubbers.
Yeah, this isn’t the first time WaPo, NYT, or a similarly prominent outlet has had a shady article about the Sussexes (and it often comes from their London correspondent, so not surprised to read that’s the case here as well). I’m not bothered because I was expecting the Firm to try to push their nonsense in some of the American outlets.
And a lot of the comments on the WAPO are from bots, complaints have been made and absolutely nothing is being done about it. Shameful.
So true @TigerMcQueen. I lol’d at the obvious one bot comment. They apparently forgot which royal they were supposed to be defending. The comment was something about H&M’s trailer dropping during ANDREW’S visit to the US. Funny sh*t those bots are.
How diverse is the WAPO editorial board? I’m thinking it’s not very but that’s just a guess.
WAPO has gotten really right wing since Amazon employees have unionized. Bezos does not want to support anyone or any idea that supports treating people like humans. But it’s really funny that they think anonymous bullying claims will work. There’s a reason no one has actually been named. It opens them up to a lawsuit and will force the palace to release the bullying report. KP and BP can’t have that. I hope they’re dumb enough to try it like they did with Knauf when Meghan won against the mail. They also have to worry about Harry’s lawsuit too. How many people participated in this, I wonder.
Both WaPo and NYT have gone hard right, in the bag for Trump. They bury his call to end the Constitution on like page 18 while front paging Hunter’s d!ck stories.
We canceled our subscriptions. So gross.
Yeah, I’m sad to say I agree. Usually the NYT covers every single thing Trump utters or posts. But when he, as not just a former president who tried to stage a coup but now as a confirmed candidate for another presidential term, posted something about “terminating the CONSTITUTION,” it was crickets from them. The Guardian covered it well and in a timely manner, I thought. That’s where I get my news now.
The New York Times does this sometimes too, i.e. let their British, London based journalists to write about the Sussexes and the pieces are always come off as delusional. Valentine Low doesn’t know what he’s doing by raising the bullying claims again because if the employees speak out, I think Meghan’s lawyers are going to release slew of evidence that disputes their claims and that would embarrass the Royal Family. So far, the British press’ oppo dumps have just been rehashing or re-telling old stories but it will be interesting to see if anything comes out tonight.
Right?! Like, this is the absolute wrong time to raise that bullying nonsense. Harry is unchained. The Sussexes have the receipts and will absolutely drop them.
Considering how much of a workhorse and professional Meghan is and how hurt she was by the claims (from Harry’s The Me You Can’t See), I think significant time will be devoted to the sham investigation.
The investigation got dropped and if it was more than just Jason’s friend Melissa making complaints I would like to know. But BP buried this knowing they would get sued five ways to Sunday for failing to properly handle all the complaints. Going to the tabloids is not how a legitimate HR complaint is handled.
And raising the issue days before an Oprah interview years after Meghan left more than suggests no one ever took alleged complaints seriously.
Nic919, the two people who supposedly had been bullied didn’t put in a complaint. Jason Knauf did that and when they discovered he had done that they asked that they been pulled. Obviously, the two people that Knauf was using didn’t want any part of it. They probably realized that they would be named the bullies.
CNN is another offender. So in love with royalists. I hate that grinning guy with the glasses and bad teeth they always go to, Always a white pardon, like all the London correspondents. And
This is the hill print journalism wants to die on…carry the water for despicable people – first Trump now royal simpletons. Rest in conflict about your basic values.
Sigh. Well, I’ll be avoiding every article about them for the foreseeable future.
I stopped supporting WaPo during the 2016 election because their coverage was so annoying and biased, this doesn’t surprise me.
Also isn’t like half of the Prime Minister’s cabinet under official government investigation for legitimate bullying of civil staff? Kinda seems like bullying is just part of being British so I’m not sure why they’re all pretending to give such a shit about this.
I don’t want to be too judgey about my British brethren, as I have dear friends in the UK. But… bullying is absolutely part of being British, particularly in the aristocracy and the “classes” who aspire to them. Look at the insulting vs self-deprecatory nature of British humor, which can be hard for Americans to understand. And look at any description of British schooling ever, from Jane Eyre right through to Harry Potter. It’s deeply ingrained in the culture.
What’s not ingrained in that particular culture, though, is hard work. The aristos see “work” as utterly beneath them and always have. They also don’t really have a concept of workplace “bullying” since they are relatively used to seeing it at posh schools, and because doing good/hard work is, in some workplaces likely including the Palaces, seen as striving above your station. Tall poppies must be snipped, after all. My personal suspicion is that Meghan blew in like a force of nature, expected staff to suddenly “work,” American-style, and the aristo staffers were bewildered, like, “whut? This must be why Americans are always whining about ‘bullying!” And then they just ran with it when they needed a convenient slur a few days before the Oprah interview aired.
I forgot to mention: look at how the staffer refers to herself and her colleagues as “us,” as in “targets of attack by H&M.” When did H or M ever “attack” or publicly criticize their staff? (Other than the grey men surrounding the Queen, who wouldn’t have been reporting to Meghan in the first place.) If this “source” is in fact a real person, she is a staffer who is identifying with the BRF, the only entity H&M have (rightly) criticized. Dead giveaway that she’s an aristo. (Again, if she’s even real. More likely “she” is the creation of an aristo palace shill, one who isn’t skilled at mimicking the voice of a comparatively lowly KP staffer.)
If there was anything to the bullying claims it would have been released long ago. Idle threats. But let them bring it on. The RF know they have more to loose. Didn’t Low write a book talking about the bullying claims? What came of that.
“If it wasn’t for this pesky NDA, you all would HEAR FROM ME! I promise! Trust me! It’s this NDA that’s holding me back. Because believe me, I wish I could show my face and put my name to allllll these allegations, but alas, I can not!”
WaPo is usually lukewarm on the Sussexes, and it makes sense if they are using a London-based correspondent for these articles. Why not use a New York or California based correspondent?
The whole idea of “omg H&M want to take control of their story, how awful!!!” is just laughable. Sad, but laughable – meaning I think its sad and laughable that THAT’S the negative angle papers want to take. Everyone wants control of their own story. That’s not a strange concept. Or at least, it shouldnt be.
As for the staffers being released from their NDAs…if there was any “there, there,” they would have been released years ago to tell the full story. There’s not. It’s “omg, Meghan asked me to do something and I didn’t do it so then she asked me AGAIN.”
Also if the bullying allegations really do come down to a culture clash, then its only going to help Meghan in the eyes of the American public.
finally, my husband last night wandered into the comments section on Facebook on a WaPo article about the series and he was just like, wow, people are really racist, huh? and then he spent an hour going after all the people in the comments saying things like “your racism is showing.” I finally had to tell him to stop bc he’s not going to beat the bots, lol.
I mean, technically they’re already breaking their NDAs by talking to the press at all, and there are PLENTY of times that “royal staffers” have blabbed to the media (although we know that recently, they’ve absolutely been given W&K’s blessing), but anonymously— so there’s nothing to stop them from doing it now.
Also I think our husbands would get along well, lol. I try not to force mine to listen to me ramble about the royals, but when I do, he’s always appalled at the sh!t they’re pulling (or quietly endorsing).
At least your husband tried. 😁
But really an NDA can’t prevent someone from making allegations about something like bullying because that is a human rights issue. NDA’s are normally when an employment relationship has ended, usually not voluntarily and it’s to stop the former employee from disparaging the former employer. This person claiming the NDA stops them from talking was likely the assistant who got fired.
BP and KP are not private companies and any NDA preventing them from reporting human rights violations against them would be voided if this was tested in court.
So it’s just an excuse.
Also this person sounds like Jason’s friend Melissa.
I cannot believe that the royal ecosystem has not yet learned to keep their mouth shut until they see the content.
Idiotic amateurs, all of them.
They know how horrible they were. They also know that Harry and Meghan have proof of the horrible ish they did. I also think Chuck is really worried about people again looking into Diana’s death. He used that death to rehab Cowmilla. If Meghan had died, Chuck and 🥚 would be using it to cover the RF for 3 generations. Plus I bet the paid bots are what is really scaring 🥚 right now. He paid for the horrible trolls who incited attempts on Meghans life and continue to tell huge lies about Meghan. If it wasn’t him then, it was buttons and her family. I do think kkkates days are numbered. 🥚 and Chuck will blame her for everything.
« But especially in a winter when soaring rents and heating costs are a recurring topic of conversation, people seem reluctant to extend much sympathy to the rebel royals »
What the f&ck! H&M are not costing them a Royal dime. They are paying their own bills. It’s Charles and co Ye brits are paying fo.
Seriously! I can understand generally not having much empathy for the rich right now, but there’s a big difference between “people with money that they’re making themselves” and Kate spending $50K of the Crown’s money on new clothes for a 3 day trip to another continent, all in the name of environmental sustainability.
They’re trying to transfer that rage overseas so the British citizens won’t take it out on them.
Meanwhile khate is parading in expensive new clothes, raiding the the royal vault for diamonds. Soon she’s gonna need another house just to store her button collection…
Agreed, it’s another example of how dare they make their own money and support themselves. So take that finger and point it at the leeching RF.
@Normades, that sentence made me so mad! William and Kate just moved into (well, “moved into”) their taxpayer-funded FIFTH HOME right before the Queen died. H&M have one house that they pay for themselves.
But that doesn’t fit with the narrative they’re pushing, so we’ll just leave that inconvenient fact out 🙄
This is a classic logical fallacy called “The Straw Man Fallacy” it has an impression of refuting an argument, whereas the real subject of the argument was not addressed or refuted, but instead replaced with a false one.
“The press is ginning up hatred by printing lies about A”
“That is not important because B”
Where B is literally ANYTHING that may be happening ANYWHERE, in this case a crap economy caused by tory mismanagement is causing increased fuel prices.
Basically the straw man is saying that any argument can be refuted because (fill in the blank here)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Straw_man
And what a statement after the royals just had a lavish affair while draped in jewels and fake honors.
I think they are in for a big surprise.
I’m so looking forward to Vol 1 of Harry & Meghan.
My thinking is there will be quite a bit revealed that is surprising, unexpected and for those behind Palace walls – who know exactly what they did – factual info. that will be hard to wriggle away from. Things are about to get very interesting, indeed!
Royal sources have insisted it was ‘absolutely wrong’ to suggest the couple had been briefed against and insisted ‘unprecedented steps’ had been taken to support them.
I wanna make sure I understand this. Royal sources are briefing to the press that they would never brief the press about the couple and won’t stand for unspecified lies about them!?!
I am disappointed in the Washington Post. How can a paper that goes so hard in Daniel Snyder and toxic workplace culture at the Washington Football team support the royal family’s abuse of Harry and Meghan? A basic Google search would tell them that Harry is fighting their bullshit excuses for why he cant PAY to keep the level of security he deserves in the UK.
Also, none of the people being quoted have ever spoken to Meghan directly. Not even first hand knowledge. Just disgusting
First off, H&M are no longer taking British taxpayer money. These royals are not the ones that need the finger pointing during the [British] coat-of-living crisis. To be honest, it’s surprising that they would want to bring that up, because if you use your brain and follow the money, then you assume that other royals might be in trouble using that reasoning. Someone just wore over $50,000 in dresses for an environmental cause she flew across an ocean and back to attend, for instance.
Oh yes they are ! I watched BBC morning show and they where discussing this, just a v quick mention…but what was very interesting was that a reporter on there.who watched the Sussex trailer said that Kate may be in trouble here. Basically he said that when Harry mentioned that was ‘de tipping point’ he was referring to Kate and de crying story. He said that even though Kate may not be mentioned everyone knows who he was referring too. The media know right well what went down and this is there time to tell all.!!! But was this the tipping point for William too with Kate, l think so !!!
Camilla Tominey brought up.de bullying story again non stop , God she really is unfortunate isn’t she !
Next, M&H have indicated a few times that they are now free to speak. If certain servants have NDAs, that is a pity, but apparently H&M do not. And we know that they have receipts. My guess is that the BRF might not want to bring up the bullying, because if it would have been helpful to them, they would have already been able to use this against M&H
Melissa T. Is likely the employee talking in the Fail. Or Jason.
I think they’re dying to have Meg release receipts and sue her for publishing private letters or something.
The desperation is so palpable.
If that was true they would have spoken up long before now, instead of playing this stupid cat and mouse game. Which they are losing btw.
Nope. They won’t be able to sue, bc correspondence with employers isn’t protected if it has to do with work. Also, they do NOT want anyone really looking into the bot, hate channels, payments to Tom sr., or 🥚 and his wandering moose knuckle. This is so tragically amateur.
I hope we learn more about Melissa at some point, because everything we have heard has been very sketchy and cloaked with privacy. It just seems to me like something serious went down with her…idk. I know she was Jason’s “friend,” but everything we’ve heard about her is so shady. I could obviously be totally off base, but there’s just something about the way they try to *never* talk about her or why she left that gives me a weird, suspicious feeling.
My first thought was that it was to Tabouti as well: however, she never worked for Buckingham Palace. Either this article mistates the palace the employee worked for or it was someone else. I’m thinking maybe Samantha Fox, as she worked for BP before she worked for the Sussexes. Or, maybe even Latham if she is no longer at BP.
Melissa and Knauf are close friends, and she’s clearly still taking direction from him as he continues to be the *untouchable* teflon guy in William’s circle. She was fired for “gross misconduct”, but what that gross misconduct was remains a secret. No real internal investigation took place at KP, because KP does not want the story to come out. The problem here, though, is that if this bullying story is resurrected, the Sussexes will have every reason to bring the details out so, once again, this is going to come back to bite the media and the BRF in the butt. No NDA, no problem!
Lastly, certain members of the RF have visited the United States this year, and made very little impact. The US, on the other hand, is interested in what H&M do. Netflix believes that they have viewing gold in this upcoming series, Harry and Meghan. Perhaps attacking the popular members of the RF, who live in the US, via US media is not the most intelligent move, because what they say now will definitely be contrasted with what we know afterwards.
The American media carries water for the British royals. Not just the Washington Post. Sometimes it’s like the American Revolution never happened. We’re all just supposed to buy into the idea that a monarchy in the 21st century is perfectly fine and normal. It makes me crazy. It’s bad enough that GB is inflicted with this gross idea, but in my own country 250 years after we violently rejected this, it is still treated gently, even approvingly. Some of it is due to right wing influence, to be sure. There are people on the right who have suddenly decided royalty is great because it smacks of the authoritarianism which they love. For others who just love the royals, please stop! It’s archaic and inherently racist and misogynistic. No one is superior to anyone else. Read the Declaration of Independence, ffs.
The American media carries water for whatever gets them clicks and makes them money. H&M opposition are engagement gold, and WaPo is not immune to that well of content.
Brassy Rebel, how much of the kid gloves is simply diplomacy? They really don’t make a splash when they’re here. Even Fails and Wails didn’t get much press attention and look how long they were here. In addition, they used places to gain them recognition–the Kennedy Library and Harvard, for example. They still didn’t make much of a splash. I’ll never forget the very short clip on CBS which was giving highlights quickly and said that the Princess wore a dress the color of the carpet. That, I think, sums up Americans’ attention.
with the WaPo, isn’t the throughline as follows:
Jeff Bezos owns it + William is cozying up to Amazon to counter Netflix + Jeff Bezos wants a pet royal as a way to counter the ever-increasing government scrutiny of Amazon and taxes in the UK = negative stories about the Sussexes?
Bezos is also in competition with netflix. So there ya go. I’m counting down til midnight!
Shut up because of a cost of living crisis in the UK? The Sussexes have no influence there. Also stupid was How’s quote. Open the door to William releasing Jason the Knife of his NDA to testify against Meghan in her lawsuit.
Odd that the taxpayer supported royals are never held accountable for what they do during the cost of living crisis.
And we are all looking forward to Jason Knauf speaking out about the “bullying” he experienced by the Sussexes. 😆
I didn’t think of this before but it’s interesting that they are framing this as Brits may have an issue during the cost-of-living crisis, what these people who live on another continent and I don’t support financially do, but no mention of the jewels, tiaras, and brand-new gowns worn last night. There has been what, three or four events where Kate, Camilla, and Sophie have had the chance to bust out the jewels since September, but that’s not an issue at all? They really think the entire world revolves around the perception someone holds in the UK, it’s just so sad and colonialist. They are having a really hard time dealing with their diminished stature in the world.
@Dee, they are quite literally trying the, “Look at this other shiny thing over here!” strategy
It’s really obvious how the RF appeals to the snobs of the world in allowing them to behave badly to “minor royals.” “Me. I stan the King, none of those out of the direct line of succession losers for me.”
What they don’t realize is that this just makes the whole idea of the monarchy ridiculous in normal peoples’ eyes. Either the royal family is special or it isn’t.
The Washington Post is only writing what salt island is saying and in the same breath, making fun of them. They say no one is briefing about H&M, but at the same time briefing the Washington Post.
The people who read the Washington Post are the same audience that comes on this site, if you guys can see through the bs, trust the readers can also. These people are not the same audience as the tabloids in the Uk.
I guess some of you missed the exchange on Twitter between a US journalist, two Correspondents, and the Royal reporter. They tagged teamed the Royal reporter. Emma Kennedy, straight out ether the RR and, said with her whole chest, PRINCE WILLIAM was behind the leaks. The other one who writes for the times said it’s an open secret in the journalist’s world the leaks came from inside the palace, calling Meghan an f*** bish. The other one told her when I see you again, basically, I’ll show you the proof. She scurried along afterward. I found out her brother is Camillia’s godchild or something.
So what they have to say is the truth, but what Harry and Meghan have to say is not. Interesting.
All the hoopla about releasing NDA’s is a joke. Will never happen. Too many flood gates would be opened.
KC3 and Will the Pegger keep it up they are gonna face A major lawsuit with the receipts overflowing!!!
“the British public view the Sussexes with more hurt, more suspicion”
To the UK Celebitches – Is this generally true or just a gross exaggeration? It seems like Harry and Meghan are warmly greeted by the public every time they visit the UK? The British public seems a lot less thrilled with the new monarch who is now getting egged on a regular basis. There are obviously British people who dislike H&M but I would bet that there are just as many or more who like them or just don’t care.
I’m also curious about this, because according to Twitter, tens of thousands of them actively hate both of them. I just don’t understand this level of energy for two philanthropic celebrities who are indistinguishable from so many others globally. They can make their money however they want but more importantly they can say whatever the fuck they want. If I were either of them, but particularly Meghan, I would have burnt it all to the ground and salted the earth behind me. The fact that she hasn’t shows an insane amount of self control.
I want Meghan to be more like Julia Fox lmao.
Another day Another poor attempt to destroy Meghan and Harry character at the eleven hours before the whole truth comes out about the royals . The Establishment is scary shit that what Meghan and Harry documentaries is going to reveal their scary that their one side war against Meghan is not working they have try everything calling her bully people who work with spoken out defend her . There using the same playbook over and over because that all they have this employees won’t break their NDA this will leave the same employee open to lawsuits for defamation of character they could be sued by Meghan and Harry for lying . I can’t guarantee you those employees will not be falling on their swords or lining themselves up to be sue for William and Kate .
@keiser.. I think this is what they meant when they said W&K won America. They had meetings with some very powerful media owners and probably secured good coverage for themselves and guaranteed the same nasty media treatment that H&M are getting in the UK. Also, I mentioned a couple of days ago that Bezos and his gf had a private tour of Buckingham Palace a couple of months ago. Bezos own the Wapo. Connect the dots.
That is so interesting. I had no idea.
They are seriously going on about Harry & Meghan re the cost of living crisis when Kate and Camilla are showing up everywhere wrapped in haute couture and dripping in jewelry? When William & Kate added to their housing portfolio with yet another mansion? When none of them pay fair tax in the country they represent? Do go on.
I hope folks here have read the Twitter post by Catherine Philp @Scriblecat. Her reply posts to @KristieMAllsopp, @EmmaKennedy, and EllieMBond says it was an open secret in the BM circle. They all knew the leakers and where the leaks were coming from.
Catherine Philp: “It is no secret that certain courtiers briefed against Meghan and Harry and it is no secret who they were representing. Everyone in the press knew. So I fully expect all that to be in their Netflix documentary.”
If the posts are no longer on Twitter, Royal_suitor has screenshots.
“The Washington Post has a very strange preview with the headline “Prince Harry and Meghan in Netflix documentary seek to control their story.” The piece was written by Karla Adam, WaPo’s London correspondent and William Booth, WaPo’s London bureau chief. Why are the London-based writers covering the Sussexes? Why is the docuseries being previewed through the lens of “British people are so mad about it.”
Hasn’t the owner of The Washington Post Jeff Bezos had meetings with King Chuck a Pen and Prince Wandering Willy in recent weeks/months?
The staffers won’t be released from the NDAs because the Palace doesn’t want them to speak. They’ll be found out in 5 minutes flat. The palace doesn’t care about these staffers be they current or former. They’re pawns to be used in this game.
It will be a mistake if they leave this saga out of the series because it was made into such a big deal. And it’s still used as an attack play. It needs to be put to bed.
The Kensington staff have proven their incompetence with the Wales flop tours. Meghan probably called them out and they hated that.
I read the WaPo story yesterday and was disgusted — but not surprised.
The London-based reporters of US newspapers often buy the British establishment line. They’re not hanging out with ordinary people. They’re hanging out in the Groucho Club in London with other media types.
For this article, they spoke to one person of color (Christopher Bouzy) and failed to explore any further what Bouzy tried to explain to them — that there’s been a targeted hate campaign against Meghan and Harry. Instead, they veered to trash sources like Valentine Low.
This story was completely invented by Jason Knauf and probably William. I think it was even Valentine Low who said so. He (or maybe some other royal rota rat, but I think it was him) said that there were no complainants, only Knauf talking about unnamed people supposedly complaining about unspecific things. It was on Twitter.
Oh, it’s definitely open season on H&M. They are pulling out all stops to tear them down. It’s even got so far that a UK historian and writer that I follow, Dominic Sandbrook, wrote a piece on Meghan on DailyFail plus (who knew you could pay for that trash?) basically saying she’s a liar and a fantasist. Horrid. As I said, they seem to be going all in.