NYDN: Harry Styles wasn’t ‘ready to play daddy’ to Olivia Wilde’s kids

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’s breakup was announced just two and a half weeks ago, although it feels like a lot longer. That’s because it was always pretty clear that their relationship wouldn’t significantly outlast the promotion for Don’t Worry Darling. Sure enough, Harry began to disentangle himself from Olivia in the weeks after DWD’s promo was done. The official word on the breakup (from Olivia’s publicist, I mean “sources”) was that everything was amicable and they’re still friends. Then People had an exclusive a week later about how Olivia was so “disappointed” about Harry’s immaturity or something. What was missing was Harry’s side and the NYDN thinks they have it:
Harry Styles may have broken up with Olivia Wilde because he was so unhappy with the negative press around their movie “Don’t Worry Darling.”
“He is a very positive, chilled-out person and constant stories about Florence Pugh and Wilde fighting drove him nuts,” said one source. “It kind of took the air out of their romance. Plus, he is not ready to play daddy to her kids with Jason Sudeikis.”
Managing the relationship with her and the kids was becoming a burden for the young actor, who became famous singing in the boy band One Direction.
“He feels she needs to settle her custody case and concentrate on her children,” said my source. “The age difference was starting to show its ugly fangs.”
[From The NYDN]
Yeah, I buy that. I’ve said before that I don’t think Harry actually likes a lot of relationship drama, although his fans might disagree. The stuff with Olivia was a mess from the start, carrying on an affair with someone in a longtime partnership and two kids, then the messy split from Jason Sudeikis and the subsequent custody fight. Olivia was prepared to move full-time to London to be with Harry and she wanted to move the kids there permanently, and Jason was freaking out about it. The icing on the cake was the fact that Olivia lied constantly about Florence Pugh and that everyone took Miss Flo’s side. At the end of the day, it was pretty easy for Harry to cut his ties.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
Olivia Wilde arrives at the Academy's 13th Governors Awards on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Coventry, UNITED KINGDOM – Harry Styles performing at Radio 1 Big Weekend at The War Memorial Park in Coventry.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: FARRELL / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Coventry, UNITED KINGDOM – Harry Styles performing at Radio 1 Big Weekend at The War Memorial Park in Coventry.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: FARRELL / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Olivia Wilde & more attend the NY premiere of Don't Worry Darling in New York.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 19 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA – Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Pictured: Olivia Wilde
BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
79th Venice Film Festival: `Don`t Worry Darling` – Premiere
Featuring: Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan
Where: Venice, Italy, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2022
Credit: Aurore Marechal/ABACA/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I’m exhausted just reading Olivia’s catalog of drama – can’t imagine living in the middle of it.
Messy. If he doesn’t like drama then maybe don’t hook up with older women in a relationship/ with kids. Messy messes all around.
Exactly, he was a willing participant of all that mess.
I watched that horrible movie the other night. while there was some interesting fashion and design it was disjoined at best. So, here is my take….Harry who is currently cosplaying as the modern day Mick Jagger wants to be a movie star (Jagger did too but was more successful as a Rolling Stone) so the easiest way to be in a movie when you aren’t that talented as an actor is sleep with the director. Well played,
OMG I spent most of the movie wondering wtf but the end really made it an amazing on-point true to today story.
K, you hit the nail on the head.
He was probably as horrified as everyone else by that nanny article!
This all makes sense of course. But something about it bugs me as I doubt the narrative would be the same if it had been Jason taking up with someone 10 years younger, and that she was breaking up with Jason because he needed to focus on his children.
Do you think? I think it’s quite normal as a young person with no kids to want to date someone at a similar life stage. Becoming a step-parent is a big responsibility, and if you want kids of your own in the future that adds additional complexity. To me the person’s gender makes no difference. Also, I can’t remember how old Olivia’s kids are, but I think it’s pretty difficult for kids to process their parents not being together anymore, let alone having new partners in the mix. So I actually agree it would be better for Olivia to focus on her kids, and I’d say the same for Jason.
Honestly, I think this narrative makes Styles look bad. It’s understandable of course that he doesn’t want to become a step parent, but also they dated for 2 years. It’s not like she suddenly had kids. There were so many reasons he could have stated for why they broke up (or no reason! Sometimes things just end), but implying it took him a couple years to realize he didn’t want to date someone with kids does make him seem immature.
i dunno, maybe he went into it with an open mind and heart, but the particular dynamics involved in stepparenting with Olivia and Jason were untenable?
it also depends on when and how much he was involved in the kids’ lives – involving him too soon could make it harder to break things off once the kids got attached, while involving him later in the game might mean he only recently got a full picture of how things would be
i tend not to judge people as immature for calling off relationships that don’t work for them – would it be more mature to stick it out come hell or high water?
and how do we know these quotes came from him?
@bethC- I don’t think it makes him look bad at all. Dating someone who has kids is a completely different thing than living with someone who has kids. If you’re not a complete jerk you realize that’s a different level of responsibility and it’s better to say that you’re not ready for that than to do it and you’re heart isn’t in it. Michael B. Jordan has no kids and Lori Harvey bounced because she said that she wasn’t ready for the responsibility of marriage. People get to choose what they’re up for.
Mrs Robinson, I’m with you, K, and Jane on this one.
I cannot access the link here in Europe, so I have no idea whatever extra information the Daily News (another New York newspaper (!) that publishes in New Jersey?!) might have in its article.
However, Harry Styles began dating OW in September/October 2020. The set of DWD was messy and the cast and crew had issues with both OW and her relationship with HS during filming. Her (ex) husband, JS, was acting scary and crazy during this time as well. HS included the kids’s voices in his mega hit As It Was… and now the misogynistic, stupid-ass take is that HS felt that there was too much drama and he didn’t want a relationship with OW’s children? She is a liar and he’s an absolute a-hole. He was clearly more than okay with lots of drama, he dated OW for 2 years, and now he’s publicly letting the kids know that they were partly to blame for the breakup.
The child’s voice in “As It Was” is his manager’s kids’ voice NOT Jason and Olivia’s kids.
The voice heard in “As It Was” is his goddaughter Ruby Winston.
Ah, on one of the radio morning shows here, they introduced HS’s song and said that the voices were from OW’s kids. I never questioned that.
💯 what you said North of Boston
Do NOT get involved with people with kids if you’re not able to deal with them.
You either except them or you don’t, it’s a package deal.
I say this as someone who had shitty step parents and see this continuing in my friend group.
The man dated Taylor Swift. He lives for drama. The transformation of Harry Styles into a frightened virgin because he dated a woman 10 years older than him is hilarious.
Well, Olivia was going to move to London for him. She was going to move to a completely different country from their dad so Harry was right Olivia needs to focus on what’s best for her kids and not some men.
I wouldn’t begrudge ANYONE at ANY age who realizes that they don’t have the bandwidth to parent/ step-parent and ends a relationship before the other party picks up their life to be near them. It may seem cold but it’s the adult thing to do.
Whether or not that was actually his reason
A) if you don’t want those complications, don’t date people who are parents of children or bow out early on when you see the reality of it (not 2 years later when the ticker runs down on the movie promotion)
And
B) don’t throw actual children under the bus as part of your PR strategy
He could have said something vague about long term goals, or different stages or relationship ran its course, long distance didn’t work. But he (or his sources) didn’t.
Hey kids, you were a drag and killed the buzz in my relationship with your mom.
Peace.
HS Out!
Is such an unnecessarily thing to put out there.
(She also owns dragging kids into whatever went on, and she and JS own how they each handled their end in this, but this was a lousy move by HS all on his own)
Ah, love-bombing. Sometimes it be messy like that. It’s all meant to be and soulmates until they reveal their true colors.
I think many knew that relationship wouldn’t last. The age difference is one thing but throw in young children and an ex-husband? Not the best recipe for success. I do think that Olivia is a tad immature and Harry reached something she wanted to hold on as far as feeling young. I could be wrong.
That’s what my mom did- dated everyone she could who was at least 10 years younger than her, and they would have no idea what to do with my sister and I. I know plenty of blended families who have made it work, but it requires an understanding and committment from the start of what everyone is getting into, and how to handle the kids.
I remember reading about Amy Poehler and Nick Kroll’s split, and I didn’t get the sense that it had this horrible negative impact on the kids. It is possible. I just…this just doesn’t seem to be right.
Grrr. He doesn’t need to ‘play daddy’ to Olivia’s kids. They have a daddy already. That’s a really flippant, disrespectful way to write off a two-year relationship. And, as the above poster said, if he doesn’t want to be around kids, he shouldn’t be dating women who have them.
She was planning on moving to London with the kids to be with him. So yes he would have in fact been playing a role in her kids’ day-to-day lives. Which he probably should have thought of before having an affair and a two-year relationship with a woman 10 years older than him with kids. Harry is just as messy as she is. He’s just more low-key about it.
@Ameerah: With the benefit of hindsight and some more insight into the kind of person Olivia is, I wonder how much of the “move to London to set up her family with Harry” narrative was Olivia trying to speak something into existence vs. a plan they both were down with.
@jane
Totally agree. I don’t think it had anything to do with the kids, and the kids are an easy scapegoat.
He knew he was getting into a relesh with a recently separated mom. *Separated* we don’t know really.
It was all about the drama and lies she probably told. He had enough.
Sometimes people really do like the children in their life and are open to dating someone with kids. However, they come to realize that while they mesh with a person as an adult, their parenting styles aren’t compatible. And when it’s that person already has kids – not going to work.
@jane- She was planning to move her kids to another country to be with him. If the the kids were there , what did you think he would do, treat them like furniture? Of course he’d have to step up and parent them , ESPECIALLY if their Dad is in another country. Reality set in. Come see me, come live with me are two different things. BTW- Just because that’s what she told everyone she was going to do it, doesn’t mean he asked her to do it.
Curious to see who they both end up with next, they both seem like serial relationship (I’d say monogamy but…) people.
Man, my heart goes out to the kids. My parents split up when I was 11, which was the right thing because they were terrible together and to each other. However, the subsequent drama with their parade of new boyfriends and girlfriends was so destabilising, and my life always felt tentative. Divorced parents should of course find happiness, however, the kids must come first and foremost while they’re underage and in your care. I don’t know what exactly the situation was with Olivia and Harry, but if he wasn’t prepared to play daddy to her kids, she shouldn’t have dated him for that long, or should have kept him as a fling separate from her family life, full-stop. If that’s what she did, then great, but yeah. I feel for the kids.
@ IForget:
The most sensible comment on here. I agree 100%. Kids come first!
I’ve read some of the other comments. I just feel like at the heart of it, none of the people involved are putting the kids first. I am a 34 year old dating a 26 year old- I’m not giddy with glee that a younger man would dump an ‘older’ (blech) woman. I do think Olivia is more culpable than Harry, since they are *her* kids, not his. I googled and apparently Harry is 28 years old- certainly not too young to know better, but if he’s never been involved with someone with kids before, and his parents never split up, he may not know the importance of stability in Olivia and Jason’s kids’ life. That she was looking to relocate to London, when Harry hasn’t (as far as I know) shown outward support for Olivia and that relationship shows how badly this could’ve, and eventually did, end for the kids.
We hear about how supportive David Harbour has been to his wife’s kids, and I think that’s a perfect example of what sort of mindset one has to have when dating someone with kids. I personally wouldn’t do it, not because I don’t love kids, but because I don’t want them. My cousin married a man who said he never wanted kids, and she had 4 from her previous marriage. That situation is miserable for all involved.
It sucks, but that’s what happens when you have kids- they have to come first, for awhile.
This doesn’t make sense to me. If Harry doesn’t want to be a father figure why get involved with someone who has kids? The Florence Pugh situation was just a month or so before the publicity tour so I don’t think it really affected their relationship. Maybe the straw that broke the camel’s back since it did make Olivia look bad.
So people should only date single parents if they’re ready to jump into a life time commitment immeadiately?
exactly, Mel! single mothers should consider it a red flag if a dude is ALL IN before they’ve built enough of a foundation to merit that kind of commitment
not to mention, there are many different roles a parent’s partner can play that don’t involve “playing daddy” – maybe they just had conflicting expectations of Harry’s role in family life
@ElleV- I was being facetious, I was a single Mom. Any good single parent should know that every person you date/ have a fling with isn’t “you get to meet/ be around my kids ” material. She was telling herself that he was the one, and he was saying “I’m just here for the fling”. Never assume anything many long and drawn out conversations need to be had before you bring your kids into a new relationship.
yes – i was agreeing with the point you were making facetiously
it’s weird to me how many people are saying something along the lines of “if Harry doesn’t want to be a father figure why get involved with someone who has kids?” when there’s a HUGE gap between dating someone and committing to someone and there’s nothing wrong with finding out something isn’t for you
Phrasing it as “playing daddy” makes him look like a fu*kboi too, though, who should have known better before carrying on for two years with a woman who he knew quite well had two children and who he at least implicitly led to believe they had a future, to the extent she made plans to move to London.
I’m not absolving her in any way. She’s a messy mess. But this plant, if it comes from his side, also makes him look like immature, manipulative trash. He could have said “Harry realized he wasn’t yet at a point where he could give long/term family life and children the time commitment the needed and deserved” or similar. “Playing daddy” is just gross.
YUP well said 💯💯💯💯💯
This x1000!
I think Olivia was never more than a fling to Harry. Her kids were an inconvenience that he could deal with for a bit, but when she started planning to move to London to be near him, he wanted out. Add in the Florence Pugh drama and he couldn’t get away fast enough.
YES!!!! He may not have even thought of her kids as an inconvenience but he didn’t want children to be a permanent responsibility at this point in his life. I think she got ahead of herself.
I don’t really like Olivia Wilde–the Miss Flo thing obviously and before that there was a smug self-satisfaction about her that I found off-putting. However, I’m finding this press coverage so typically misogynistic. People are so thrilled to think she’s been dumped by her younger man, who they think shouldn’t be interested in a woman pushing forty carrying “baggage” (ie. kids and drama) from a previous relationship. This would not be the narrative if she were the man. I don’t think her poor behaviour re. Don’t Worry, Darling is really the reason for most people’s satisfaction with this relationship’s ending. Also, I might be in the minority, but I think Harry Styles, as an “artist,” is all style, no substance.
Seriously? I knew he was going to break it off when all the Nanny stuff came out. He’s on tour, he’s trying to become an “actor” and be taken seriously, I’m pretty sure everyone in his camp was telling him that this was a distraction he didn’t need. I’m not mad at him, he’s young. Her only mistake regarding THIS relationship was believing a fling was a commitment. You live and learn. Everyone now gets to go forth and strive to be less messy.
@Mel, I totally understand why the relationship is over, ran its course, he found her too messy etc. It’s the gleeful media coverage that bothers me–how dare a woman her age think a 28-year-old would want to be with her? Lots of men are messy and awful when they taste power. (I’m not condoning her behaviour.) But no one talks about the age difference being a problem when a 28-year-old woman breaks up with a 38-year-old man with kids. A 10-year age difference between a woman and a man is considered to be nothing. (For example, does anyone ever mention the big age difference between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds or his previous marriage and engagement?) Just my sense of things, a tone I pick up in the commentary.
I get what you’re saying but through this entire thing, he has NEVER said a word while she has been in full ” LOOK AT MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!” mode. I think some of the mood is coming off of her attention seeking antics.
I couldn’t agree more Summer! The tone is definitely there. Her behavior was too say the least problematic, but I have no respect for him either and I hope he goes away soon since he can’t act.
He knew she was a mom when they got together, though, so if it became serious, naturally he’d be stepping into a stepfather role. Weird for him to get involved in the first place if that’s actually how he felt.
That said, I think their relationship was heavily PR-skewed (not fake, but not entirely pure-intentioned either). It’s pretty clear after the messy DWD rollout, he/she or both of them were just waiting for the right opportunity to announce their split that didn’t seem too obvious. At that point it was dragging them down, not creating buzz.
Their wedding relationship rollout still baffles me. It was still clearly super early in their relationship, it was so public, and the movie was still filming. they could have hidden this fir a bit longer for sure, and unless someone had absolute dirt on them, I have no idea why they did what they did. It gave them no favors, and from then on their relationship looked very PR.
I feel for the kids, they are really young when all this was going on.
Ugh. You know this mess is going to be brought up in all the gossip as long as Harry is still a touring star.
And that Nanny was awful, yapping away about things.
As someone who works in and around family courts with abuse survivors and their kids, I have two thoughts:
1. This is what abusers want- for the drama THEY create post-split to stick to the woman, not to them. It’s deeply gross and misogynistic and needs to change. I still side-eye Sudeikis for leaking SEALED COURT DOCUMENTS to the Daily Mail back in August. It worked- IMHO that’s when Harry said “enough”.
2. point 2 is that Harry is a useless douchebag. Period. He knew what he was getting into, he stayed for two years, he peaced out using the word “drama” of all things- the drama around custody is not OW’s fault that’s 100% on Jason. (And I bet it stops now JS got what he wanted.)
You shouldn’t have to like Olivia to see how gross all of this is. It happens to women every single day, and a big part of my job is convincing the judge that the abuse survivor isn’t causing drama by still being alive after being pummeled within an inch of her life (“WELL she stayed so she liked it DRAMA!🫣). Once the word “drama” appears we look at the woman an stop looking at the men in the story and I hate it so much.
Agree with you completely. JS’s behavior cannot be excused or overlooked. He very clearly has been manipulating the situation to begin with and has been doing everything he can to make it look like Olivia is this awful mother and terrible cheater while he is just this sweet, innocent dude with only good intentions.
I get that people love Ted Lasso (I started watching it recently and love it too!) but no one should confuse him and his character.
❤️❤️❤️ thank you! I keep harping about the sealed court documents, because the week those leaked in full (along with accusations OW wanted to move the kids to London to be with Harry, although it was perfectly clear in the documents the kids wanted to move BACK to London and this had all been in the works before Harry entered the picture!) to DM was the same week media was trying to get judges to unseal the documents related to the Mar-a-Lago search. I will never forgive the lazy journalists who refused to connect those dots and tell JS to cool it.
Thank you for your insights and experience, MK. Really interesting and helpful post IMO.
Thanks, Sparrow! I just call it like I see it. My work is pretty bleak, and though not all abuse is violence and physical danger, it all starts in the same place- and place is where Jason is operating right now. Best Olivia can hope for is Jason feels vindicated with her relationship over and he moves on to someone else as Season 3 of Ted Lasso launches.
@MK, ALL OF THIS! Thank you!
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Agree that the toxicity between Jason and Olivia probably had a big hand in the unravelling her relationship with Harry, but disagree any third party should be judged for peacing out of that situation
There’s a big difference between dating someone with kids, committing to someone with kids, and being embroiled in a toxic breakup on a global stage – even without public scrutiny I don’t think it’s possible to know what dealing with an abusive ex is like until you’ve lived through it
This situation makes me think of Kim and Pete and Kanye – except that Kim appeared to have clearer boundaries with both men, even if Kanye still ended up making the situation untenable for everyone
I agree with a lot of what you said but find it odd to say that the drama is “all on JS”. JS may be a mentally abusive DB but like wise we learned from this mess that OW has a flair for drama and is very much a participator in creating it. Seeing that she fell out with everything from coworkers to domestic workers it’s hard to buy that she didn’t at least instigate some of the crap. Also she is clearly someone who is callous and insensitive when she leaves RS again not based on the JS drama but the things she said when she left her ex husband. And to decide to move your kids to an entire different continent to be your lover who isn’t even ready for the commitment is definitely not something you do if you don’t want drama with their father. Nor is it the best thing for the kids to move the kids away from a dad who is involved to live with someone who isn’t ready for family life.
I don’t know much about Harry Styles and I’m certainly not a fan of his music. I wouldn’t know one of his songs if you played it to me. But I’m not going to condemn him for ending the relationship in part because of the children.
Yes, he knew she had kids when they got involved. But he didn’t know what parenting was really like. I don’t think you can until you’ve done it yourself for a while. It could be he was fine with it at first, liked and enjoyed the kids and tried to make them comfortable and happy around him. Then he realized just how much responsibility step-parenting was and realized he wasn’t ready. Add to that the drama with her ex and it was a messy situation.
I have a son that age. No, he’s not a rich and famous musician but he’s a person with a future who wants his own kids some day. I would be very wary about him getting involved in a relationship like this one. It’s complicated and not for everyone. Better to end it now than let them move to England, get more attached to him as a father figure and then be disappointed.
Yes, it’s possible he’s just a shallow narcissist who liked the attention and enjoyed playing Daddy until he didn’t. If so, they are better off without him anyway.
Olivia as a mother could and should have thought of her children before jumping relationships, particularly with a guy who is a young pop singer. Clearly she was thinking about something else when she changed partners and it was not the stability of her children’s lives or her work ethic. Boyfriends should be carefully vetted before allowing your children to be exposed. They did not ask to pay the price for messiness.
You should never ever have to stay *in* an unhealthy relationship because you have children. An unhealthy relationship for a parent is an unhealthy relationship for the children, and the narrative of “jumping” relationships is unhelpful. Being careful about exposing your children to new partners, and being cognizant of your responsibilities to your children when embarking on new relationships is one thing. But the belief that a two parent dysfunctional household is best for the children is a recipe for emotional damage at best and abuse at worst.
Of everything she did, Olivia leaving Jason is not something any of us has a right to judge her for. Relationships are not indentured servitude.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 beautifully stated, thank you
You’re assuming she left JS prior to hooking up with HS. I don’t think she did.
She was unhappy, she left, that’s not the problem, the problem is dragging your kids into your rebound relationship and think you’re going to get happily ever after. As a former single Mom, I’m all for dating whoever you want, but a your dates, even if they’re rich and famous shouldn’t share space with your children.
That’s it exactly! No one I dated post divorce met my children until I was good and ready. And it was over a year before I had as much as a cup of coffee with anyone. You can’t just jump into a relationship when you have children!
All adults involved in this mess are very trashy, despicable people. F them, but especially M. Styles with that last headline. What kind of mf says such things publicly about kids he met. Now they’ll think their mum was dumped because of them.
Olivia is a fellow Pisces like me. Harry is an Aquarius. From my experience with an Aquarius ex, they love bomb, but can’t quite settle down. They are wandering restless souls. My Aquarius ex tried to get back with me during the pandemic, but at 43, he would rather go to music festivals than settle down with a 9 to 5 job(he told me he is an artist although most recently a bar manager) and whined to me why all women he seems to connect with want to have a house and stability at our age. Lol
Jason is a Virgo. A better match for Olivia, but I have problems with Virgos as a Pisces because sometimes they come across as overly critical. Olivia needs to find a new star sign IMO.
Yes, agree that it is hard with Aquarius when you’re a Pisces. They don’t want any drama whatsoever so if you wanna bring up a touchy subject they immediately get agitated and defensive. Pisces need to know things, lol.
I think there’s a way for it to work because there are a lot of pisces/aqua relationships, marriages so they are compatible, but it’s a learning curve and Harry just doesn’t seem to want to do the work. He’s young and I do believe he’s immature, too immature for Olivia and her life situation.
I’m with an Aquarius now, he’s very generous and complimentary so that’s nice, but he’s also moody but doesn’t seem want to deal with any of my moods. Kind of annoying. Also they(aquas) usually work really hard so there’s never a good time to have deep convos cos they’re tired, lol. It’s maddening.
Jason is a terrible match for Olivia, and Olivia is a terrible match for Jason. Not because Jason is an Aquarius, or because Olivia is a Pisces, but because Jason got to a point emotionally where he thought it was a good idea to try to physically prevent her from leaving the house, and because Olivia didn’t want to be with him anymore. Because Olivia wanted to sleep with other people. Because at least one of them was desperately unhappy in that relationship. At that point it doesn’t matter if every planet in the solar system tells you they are some kind of cosmic soulmates—they are NOT “better” for each other.
Astrology has its uses. Thinking it can tell you anything about whether people you don’t know and who have already demonstrated they are toxic for each other belonged together is not one of them.
But if you actually believe the nanny saying he threw himself under the car. You also have to believe she was sleeping naked in bed with Jason at the same time as she was involved in with Harry. Which make her seem like she was playing games with Jason. And that she was staying in hotels that didn’t allow kids which is really a pretty strange choice if you have a family. I honestly thing the nanny stuff made them both look really bad, if true.
As for Harry my guess is he was into it when he thought she was cool and when she became messy and possibly vulnerable he distanced himself quickly.
It all got real for him when it stopped being private fun and became public fodder. She was going at warp speed and he’s doing a slow jog behind her.. He’s not even 30 yet, I can see him not wanting to parent/step-parent kids right now. Live and learn
Ultimately I think this is messy because everyone involved was messy. OW is messy for engaging in an affair because it feels new. She became even messier because she wanted to tear down her actress in a movie over what, exactly, we are unsure about. HS is messy because he engaged in an affair with a woman with young kids who wasn’t entirely finished with her previous relationship, and JS is messy because he clearly couldn’t hold it together. All that said, OW deserves more of the onus because she blew up her spot with her longtime relationship because she wanted some new strange.
this so hits spot on what i feel about this situation!
everyone is messy, olivia chose to leave and start something new which is totally her prerogative, and it’s on her and jason to manage whatever boundaries are needed to protect the kids from any fallout
Exactly and it isn’t masochistic to reason how OW’s behavior has been completely out of pocket.
@IMARA219
You expressed it far better than I could have and you’re spot on.
I mean, who benefits from this break-up being kept alive in the news? Tabloids, sure, but it doesn’t seem like it’s juicy enough for even them anymore…like wtf is NYDN? That’s not a significant mouthpiece; is the ROI for this pretty lame “news” really worth it for actual tabloids or magazines?
Maybe it’s coming from Harry’s side, but I have a hard time believing that because he simply doesn’t need this gossip or clarification to help his PR or popularity. To me, he’s always seemed way over it, even when they were technically still “together”.
To me, this feels more like an attempted swipe to get a reaction, a testing shot from someone who needs their bruised ego constantly acknowledged, if not from the person who left them than at least from the general public for sympathy.
Honestly, I think Olivia knows that she can’t bury Harry or even make digs like she’s been able to previously, not only because of his way bigger and more…enthusiastic, let’s say…fan-base, but because Harry’s public image is that he’s always just been the chill, cool unbothered party in the relationship and the triangle drama. (Until the weird spit-thing, but he just continued to play chill and it went away.) So it won’t be believed if the narrative switches to him passionately denying anything. In fact, it’s this nonchalantness that’s trying to be used as the REAL reason they broke up—he just didn’t have interest in her kids, and that’s BAD! Let’s all look at him with a more uncaring filter—what a player! She’s such a good MOM, actually! Respect HER!
If that’s what Olivia’s going for, she doesn’t have a winning hand here, but also the game she’s playing just does not matter! Not to anyone, to her PR, to divorce courts…but seems to me her ego’s bruised and retaliating against rejection is going to keep her in this useless game that no one else is playing.
There doesn’t have to be 100% justifiable reasons for people to breakup, in order for them to do it, even with you, Olivia. Go focus on the kids you keep bringing up.
Yeah, I can see all of this, honestly. This makes a lot of sense. OW is definitely bothered by all of this.
Wow! I believe you nailed it!
Wait she was trying to move the kids to another country?!? Wtf
Apropos of nothing, check out OW’s dress (or lack thereof) at the People’s Choice Awards. Let’s just say it leaves nothing to the imagination and she continues to wear outfits that, for some reason, reveal a whole lot of….nada. I think she’s desperate for attention. https://toofab.com/photos/image_jpg_20221207_0a3d6cd0c109496fa9ecda5f3db623b2/
I recently dates someone my age who has two kids of different ages, I don’t have any. We also live in different cities. Calling the relationship off partly had to do with realizing I wasn’t ready to be a stepmom, and because of his kids schooling I would have to make all the sacrifices such as moving and finding a new job since he can’t, if we we’re going to live together. Kids are amazing but they also complicate things, and I think it’s better to be honest instead of resentful down the line. I didn’t meet my exes kids because I wanted to be sure first, and I’m glad we waited so they don’t know me now we’re not together. Maybe reality hit home for Styles and it wasn’t as great as he thought it’d be.