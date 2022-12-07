“Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is Time Mag’s Person of the Year” links
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. [Just Jared]
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott made the same Florida-to-California journey within minutes in their separate private jets. Disgusting. [Dlisted]
Netflix is the winner of the all of the Sussex-Windsor drama. [LaineyGossip]
Trump Org. convicted of lying, cheating, defrauding, etc. [Towleroad]
Joe Biden is putting women of color on the bench!! [Jezebel]
The tragedy of Qatar hosting the World Cup. [Pajiba]
Claire Foy’s dress is delightfully weird. [Go Fug Yourself]
Some of the most cursed images you’ll ever see! [OMG Blog]
Buzzfeed is doing a massive layoff. [Gawker]
Kate Upton is moving to New York. [Egotastic]
Diamond earrings and “gift anxiety.” [Buzzfeed]
YES!!! Netflix will do a Jewish Matchmaking show!! [Starcasm]

20 Responses to ““Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is Time Mag’s Person of the Year” links”

  1. dee(2) says:
    December 7, 2022 at 12:29 pm

    What’s the over under on people complaining it wasn’t the Queen?

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    December 7, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    Kylie and Travis Scott taking separate private jets to go to and fly back from the same place is disgusting. I don’t think anyone should be using private jets, famous or not…this includes the Royals and former Royals too. There are some rumors going around that Travis has a side-chick and she is pregnant. I guess we’ll know soon if this is true.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      December 7, 2022 at 12:55 pm

      Private jets are just like cars for these people. It’s disgusting. And just proves they are together in name only.

      Reply
  3. Truthiness says:
    December 7, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    The Time cover is great but I’m worried about the winter for Zelensky and the people of Ukraine. They need heat and electricity.

    Biden’s pace of putting WOC on the bench…HOT DAMN. We have to have this response to racism. It can’t be the only response (!) but we need a sea change. We have 51 blue Senators now (committee control) – let’s f-king go!

    Reply
    • Petra (Brazen Archetyped Phenomenal Woman) says:
      December 7, 2022 at 2:16 pm

      This cover helps with putting the war and the plights of Ukraine’s citizens in peoples face. People have to keep the pressure on their government to continue their support for Ukraine. Also, donate to organization on the ground in Ukraine that are providing support.

      Reply
      • Truthiness says:
        December 7, 2022 at 2:59 pm

        💯 agree, there is no end in sight for this war. Republicans have promised to mess with ( the really big $) aid once they take control of the House, but they may not get 218 votes to agree to that.

  4. FHMom says:
    December 7, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    Well deserved.

    Reply
  5. Hannah says:
    December 7, 2022 at 1:58 pm

    Congrats Meghan 🤩, Harry, Archewell Productions and all the staff, speakers and guests involved in the making of the Archetypes Podcast on winning The People’s Choice Awards 🥳 But mostly, congrats Meghan

    Reply
  6. ariel says:
    December 7, 2022 at 1:59 pm

    I know nothing about today’s music- but does Travis Scott have enough money to go toe to toe with Kylie Jenner’s spending habits? Seems fiscally unwise.

    I recall decades ago seeing an interview with RUN-DMC about how they each bought a Mercedes with the combined $100k they made off a particular gig (madison sq garden?)
    and juxtaposed to that LL Cool J talking about how he was leasing a Honda- making smart financial decisions.

    Reply
    • Frippery says:
      December 7, 2022 at 2:45 pm

      Travis Scott is also involved with those lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld concert.

      Reply
      • Flowerlake says:
        December 7, 2022 at 7:04 pm

        Yes, and weird how little people seem to care about that. People actually died, but seems he got negative press for about a week and then he was just living his life as before.

  7. Prairiegirl says:
    December 7, 2022 at 2:45 pm

    Person of the year: well deserved and the obvious choice. Slava Ukraini!

    Reply
    • YVR says:
      December 7, 2022 at 6:07 pm

      Totally agree! I grew up on the prairies in a town with a large Ukrainian population. Zelensky and the Ukrainian people are the perfect choice. Slava Ukraini!

      Reply
  8. Nicegirl says:
    December 7, 2022 at 5:59 pm

    Slava Ukraini!!! Absolutely great choice in President Zelenskyy, he’s beyond amazing.

    I cannot understand the lack of respect for money or the environment let alone the obtuse level lack of brain cells there bc why 2 private jets why????

    Reply
  9. Rnot says:
    December 7, 2022 at 6:02 pm

    Zelensky has aged a decade in 10 months. He deserves the recognition.

    Reply
  10. K says:
    December 7, 2022 at 8:24 pm

    💙💛

    Reply
  11. HeyKay says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:08 am

    Well deserved for President Z.
    He has done a remarkable job so far.

    If only we could get tools like the wealthy Kardashians to put their money to good use!
    Separate private jets for 2 people who are entertainers i.e. Kylie and Travis is such a useless waste of money and resources.
    Take 75% of that cost & donate it to a worthy charity, be a good start.

    Reply

