‘Harry & Meghan’: Doria Ragland speaks on-camera, she ‘felt unsafe’ a lot of time

I am BEYOND pleased to see Ms. Doria Ragland looking so beautiful and speaking on-camera on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. Doria is my favorite part so far, and I definitely think it’s worth noting that Doria understood *immediately* that her daughter’s romance with Harry would be seen and discussed through a very specific racial – and racist – lens once their romance became public. Doria knew when Meghan didn’t. Doria wanted to tell Meghan to prepare for it before Meghan was ready to hear it. Doria expressed regret for what (she says) is her failure to properly prepare Meghan for how people would react to her as a biracial Black woman. But Doria is also there to talk about what Meghan was like as a child, and you can see her brimming with pride for her daughter.
Doria’s voice: “The last five years have been challenging. I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience as her mom.”
When Meghan told her about Harry: “When she told me, we were on the phone and she says, ‘Mommy, I’m going out with Prince Harry,’ and I started whispering, ‘Oh my god!’ She says, ‘You can’t tell anyone.’ So from the beginning, it was very sort of, ‘Oh my god, nobody can know.’
Doria’s first impression of Harry: “He was just like, [this] 6ft 1, handsome man with red hair. Really great manners. He was just really nice. And they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was the one.”
Raising Meghan after her divorce from Thomas Markle: “We were close to my mom, her grandma. My sister was close by, and my girlfriends were close by. So we had a nice network of women who helped me raise Meg… I remember asking Meg did I feel like her mom, and she told me that I felt like her older, controlling sister. I never forgot that.”
The novelty of her daughter’s relationship: “Once it was announced that they were together, it seemed like a novelty.”
She was harassed too: Doria revealed that she was being “stalked” by paparazzi when Meghan and Harry first got together. “I felt unsafe a lot. I can’t just go walk my dogs, I can’t just go to work. There was always someone there waiting for me, following me to work. I was being stalked by the paparazzi. Once I pulled over and so [the paparazzi] pulled next to me and said, ‘You know, I’m just trying to get a story. You can get a lot of money for this,’ and I just looked at him and said: ‘This is my child. I have nothing to say.'”
Doria’s silence over the last five years has been pretty epic, and I cannot even imagine the strength of character it took for Doria to do what Meghan asked and not speak publicly, all while her daughter was being smeared, harassed and threatened. Doria has been the strength behind the scenes, and that’s amazing for Meghan and Harry.
Me too. I just can’t fathom how she ever ended up with Thomas Markle in the first place. Clearly occupies a space that is light years beyond him.
Yes, I appreciated that she called Tom’s parenting skills into question. I also loved hearing her voice: there are echoes of Meghan in how she speaks. I also found it interesting that Doria never had to have “the talk” with Meghan because she didn’t present as black and the impact that had when the press discovered she was H’s girlfriend
How did Dora not tell / prep Meghan about that? I mean, I know Meghan can move inconegro in this world, and I can see how she wouldn’t have thought about it because she looks racially ambiguous but … seriously?! I am shocked that Dora overlooked that aspect.
I have always wondered this. Doria is lovely. However, as the Black mom to a mixed child who looks a lot like Meghan – does not read “Black” to most folks but you can certainly tell she’s not white, and Meghan’s childhood pictures with her naturally tightly curled hair make it obvious to me she has a Black parent – I wondered how and why Meghan seemed so naive and *brand new* about racism until she entered the royal family. I guessed that Doria really dropped the ball on preparing her child for racism (in my experience Black moms in interracial relationships are really diligent about this, way more than Black dads), which is a real shame. Whether or not to prepare your child for racism shouldn’t hinge on how ambiguous you think your mixed-race kid looks.
@Kali I really wondered the same thing. I don’t know what ethnicity anyone might have imagined Meghan to be if not part black…? It was obvious to me always. Maybe some folks could have guessed Dominican, but certainly with African ancestry, not only Spanish.
I have never believed the haters who love to say “I never even knew she was black in the first place”… I always considered that a dog whistle.
I’m not going to articulate myself well on this so bear with me. I remember when I was in college, one of my AFAM lit professors talked about how he struggles knowing if and when to point out to his children the burden they are going to bear because they’re black. He did not want them to be naive and he did not want them to be stifled and he did not want them to he jaded. It’s a tightrope and it angers me that we even have to do it. I will never judge Doria for maybe not getting it totally right (which she admits.) It’s bullshit that little black kids have to get that talk at all. (Sidenote: It must also be really complicated when you’re a black parent with a borderline white passing child because the lived experiences are different.) I remember my mom sitting me down and having those discussions. It felt like the world kind of…..shrunk. Like everything was less in reach. No child should have to live in a world like the one we’ve been dealt.
Just popping back into say that the discussion of race in episode 2 is really powerful and moving. I loved the point about how the white people in the newsrooms are the ones deciding if their coverage is racist or not.
And I see why BRF is boiling now. Their family life is what K&W try to sell us as their own. They try to sell that they had this great love story. That Kate’s family is that perfect one and Carole is a perfect mother. All while there is nothing more that toxic family dynamics between them all. And H&M really have it all, with Doria being a wonderful, supportive mother.
Love Doria! Can’t wait to watch this documentary this weekend. I have told this story before but when Harry and Meghan’s romance went public, my mother( a Black woman from the Caribbean who lived in Britain for a big part of her adult life) said to me immediately, “It won’t matter how beautiful. accomplished, or smart she is. It won’t matter if she appears white-passing(at least to white people), it won’t even matter if she makes the prince happy. They are going to treat her horribly, look how they treat other girlfriends and multiply it by 100x. I hope she has good support and I hope she is prepared. At the end of the day, Black is Black, is Black, is Black and royal family will hate that.” Whew.
I would love Doria to be a guest on Meghan’s podcast at some point. And btw Archetypes won the People’s Choice award for best podcast! Beat out an impressive field, including Dax Shephard and Jimmy Kimmel.
The way, I was steaming watching it, how her privacy was invaded, INSIDE EDITION cameras right outside of her door, headlines of ROYAL SHAME regarding her using a laundromat and being constantly followed, all this being the least of her problems, then witnessing her daughter get dragged time after time. Fuck a prick!!!! Astonishing stuff!
“Once I pulled over and so [the paparazzi] pulled next to me and said, ‘You know, I’m just trying to get a story. You can get a lot of money for this,’ and I just looked at him and said: ‘This is my child. I have nothing to say.’”
“[the paparazzi] pulled next to me and said, ‘You know, I’m just trying to get a story. You can get a lot of money for this,’ and I just looked at him and said: ‘This is my child. I have nothing to say.'”
And how differently her ex-husband responded.
Since you mentioned Thomas, is anyone else extremely curious how they got permission to use so many photos of him? I wonder if a huge reveal of the second half will be him actually being interviewed. I can’t think of how else they’d be able to legally do that, considering they immediately included a statement from Samantha after she was shown.
Imagine Thomas Markle revealing what was said or written by Jason Knauf.
I think a lot of those pictures were pictures that Thomas had already released. He gave the media a ton of childhood pictures of Meghan and himself so I think since they’re out there already, they are considered public domain? Kind of like how the docuseries was able to highlight headlines from news articles. A lot of the home videos of Meghan, including the clips of Meghan fishing with her dad and zooming in and out on his face, tap dancing etc, were clips I actually saw on Youtube for the first time a few days BEFORE the docuseries aired on Netflix today. I think Thomas released a lot of them (or other people did) and so the production team was able to include them because they’re already floating around online.
I think it is sad to say, but if Thomas was interviewed, we would know about it before doc aired. He would sell the story to the tabloids, what they asked, where it was conducted, etc. I think most of the Meghan’s childhood photos and videos with him were already made public by Thomas. Maybe that’s why they could use them?
