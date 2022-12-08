BP & Kensington Palace lied when they claimed Netflix didn’t contact them

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan starts with a laugh line, when this text appears within the first few minutes of the first episode: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” So much for “the Sussexes are always blind-siding the palace,” huh? You’d think that every single thing Harry and Meghan do is always so shocking for everyone in the palace. It turns out, at least according to Netflix, that an offer was made to get the palace’s side of it on the show. I believe it, just as I believe that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace’s communications offices likely shrugged off the offer long ago. After all, this series has been in the works for years. Well, to hear the royal comms offices tell it, they were NEVER contacted:

NEW: Palace sources confirm that no one at either Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace was approached for comment by the #HarryandMeghanNetflix programme, despite claims made by the show that members of the Royal family declined to comment — Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) December 8, 2022

That’s from a Mail editor and journalist. Would it surprise you to learn that she’s lying? Well, I’ll put it this way – either she’s lying or she’s just repeating the same lie which BP and KP put out early this morning as soon as they saw the disclaimer on the series. Hours later, it turns out that Kensington Palace was contacted. I guess it slipped their mind with all of those temper tantrums, screaming and incandescent rage.

UPDATE: A source says Kensington Palace did receive a comment request, but from a third-party production company (via a different, unknown organisation's email address). They contacted Archewell Productions and Netflix to try and verify but received no response. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 8, 2022

So… Kensington Palace lied. They were contacted. Just say that you lied, Peg!! What does it matter if KP was contacted by a “third-party production company”? How f–king incompetent is everyone who works in KP? In any case, even if Netflix sent a gilded invitation to KP and BP, they still wouldn’t have commented, so why does this even matter? It doesn’t, except that the media just caught Peg in a massive lie.

Whoops, they caught Charles in a massive lie too. That’s what happens when you lie about a multi-billion-dollar streamer and the streamer has receipts.

NEW: A Netflix source tells me that both King Charles and Prince William's offices were contacted and given time to reply ahead of the release of #HarryAndMeghanNetflix. — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) December 8, 2022