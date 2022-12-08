BP & Kensington Palace lied when they claimed Netflix didn’t contact them

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan starts with a laugh line, when this text appears within the first few minutes of the first episode: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” So much for “the Sussexes are always blind-siding the palace,” huh? You’d think that every single thing Harry and Meghan do is always so shocking for everyone in the palace. It turns out, at least according to Netflix, that an offer was made to get the palace’s side of it on the show. I believe it, just as I believe that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace’s communications offices likely shrugged off the offer long ago. After all, this series has been in the works for years. Well, to hear the royal comms offices tell it, they were NEVER contacted:

That’s from a Mail editor and journalist. Would it surprise you to learn that she’s lying? Well, I’ll put it this way – either she’s lying or she’s just repeating the same lie which BP and KP put out early this morning as soon as they saw the disclaimer on the series. Hours later, it turns out that Kensington Palace was contacted. I guess it slipped their mind with all of those temper tantrums, screaming and incandescent rage.

So… Kensington Palace lied. They were contacted. Just say that you lied, Peg!! What does it matter if KP was contacted by a “third-party production company”? How f–king incompetent is everyone who works in KP? In any case, even if Netflix sent a gilded invitation to KP and BP, they still wouldn’t have commented, so why does this even matter? It doesn’t, except that the media just caught Peg in a massive lie.

Whoops, they caught Charles in a massive lie too. That’s what happens when you lie about a multi-billion-dollar streamer and the streamer has receipts.

69 Responses to “BP & Kensington Palace lied when they claimed Netflix didn’t contact them”

  1. Eyeore says:
    December 8, 2022 at 10:49 am

    Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      December 8, 2022 at 11:13 am

      Their instinct is to lie first and spin later. The sheer incompetence is astounding. No wonder they traveled all the way to Boston and gave us terra cacas with no awardees. No wonder 5 am emails put them in a tailspin.

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      December 8, 2022 at 11:21 am

      Eyeore wins the Internet for the best comment of the day. 🎯💯

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      December 8, 2022 at 12:26 pm

      This will come under the heading of “Never Explain”, but Charles and William do not wish to appear incompetent or petty – 😂😂😂 – so some hapless palace employee‘s head is going to have to roll.

      Reply
  2. Julia K says:
    December 8, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Oh my. I hope I live long enough to see this whole RF shit show fall apart

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    December 8, 2022 at 10:50 am

    So of course they got a chance to comment. And lied that they didn’t. Just like they lied about apologizing to Ngozi.

    No wonder Kate’s skin is so bad…. all that smoke from the pants on fire must be damaging for it.

    Reply
  4. Raspin says:
    December 8, 2022 at 10:50 am

    In other news, water is wet.

    Reply
  5. Well Wisher says:
    December 8, 2022 at 10:51 am

    What about integrity? This is the second time in less than two weeks, they seem to have a problem with the truth.

    Reply
  6. Blue Nails Betty says:
    December 8, 2022 at 10:52 am

    Do these royal fools not understand the concept of “paper trails”? Do they really think Netflix, who has the potential to be sued into oblivion, isn’t going to document EVERYTHING related to this docu-series?

    Lie all you want, Saltines, Netflix has the receipts.

    Reply
  7. Mslove says:
    December 8, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Chuck & Pegs getting caught in lies is hilarious & I love this for them. 😆

    Reply
  8. Bren (og) says:
    December 8, 2022 at 10:58 am

    Why lie about something that could easily be proven?

    Harry and Meghan never present anything publicly without receipts. When will the palaces ever learn?

    Reply
    • Coldbloodedjellydonut says:
      December 8, 2022 at 11:10 am

      They are stupid and they are arrogant. It’s a deadly combination and while it enrages me, I’m happy to see it. Bury yourself, idiots. You may be able to strong arm your own press, but the rest of the world isn’t playing.

      Reply
    • Sarah says:
      December 8, 2022 at 11:17 am

      But when do they show the receipts?

      Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      December 8, 2022 at 11:22 am

      Well, it could be their incompetent employees fucked up. Or they just live in alternate reality where they are never questioned or challenged. Probably a bit of both.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        December 8, 2022 at 12:16 pm

        I love that! Incompetent employee receives an email from someone they’ve never heard of (and why would they??), so ‘tried’ to contact Netflix & Archewell and got no response? How hard did they try? How’d they try to contact them? They really can’t think of a way to contact Harry? (We know they wouldn’t want to contact Meghan.)
        Or here’s a thought–that email no doubt came signed by a particular individual whose contact info was included at the bottom. Maybe, call that phone number? Maybe google that company to see if they exist & what they do? Or, you know, respond to the email asking for more information?

    • PunkPrincessPhD says:
      December 8, 2022 at 11:23 am

      They lie because, even when it is clearly and irrefutably shown to be false, the lie sticks where it needs to.

      Reply
    • Darby says:
      December 8, 2022 at 4:05 pm

      I’ve watched all three episodes. I think the Palace is underestimating the damage the series will do with explaining the inherent racism in the British Empire system and calling out that the Commonwealth is the same system “with better PR” is a quote from one of the commentators on the third episode (I’m sorry I can’t recall the name the individual who said it)
      I think the first three episodes are so well done! I couldn’t love Harry and Megan more. I love that they credit how much work Harry had to do to become anti-racist .

      Reply
  9. Janey says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am

    The left hand really has no idea what the right hand is doing. The level of nonsense surrounding these people and DENY DENY DENY!!!!!!!!! Just children playing children’s games but trying to take on a grown up. They can’t get ahead of the game at all, always reacting. They should be mortified.

    Reply
  10. Seraphina says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:03 am

    You know what is delicious about this? They are showing themselves. Creating a clear pattern while doing so. And it’s WONDERFUL.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:04 am

    LOLOLOL. of course they lied. They’re so stupid and entitled, it still doesnt occur to them that there are different rules now and people/orgs like Netflix WILL push back on those lies.

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:04 am

    Of course they lied. That trash four of Charles, Camilla, Will and Kate are nothing but lies. What a disgraceful foursome.

    Reply
  13. Eurydice says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Omg, this is already such an epic freak-out. I can’t imagine what comes next.

    Reply
  14. Noki says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Their staff is a joke. I don’t really see the British staff breaking their NDAs without permission unless they plan on never working again. But I am holding out on Jason Knauf one day snapping and revealing all, I am sure He would still get offers in America.

    Reply
    • teecee says:
      December 8, 2022 at 11:28 am

      He orchestrated a racist hate campaign. If he was announced as an employee at my company, the DEI affinity groups and the unions would raise hell – as they should – and he would be fired. The only place he could work is the UK, where inbred bootlicking is seen as noble and correct.

      Reply
      • Rnot says:
        December 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm

        People hired both George Zimmerman and Kyle Rittenhouse after they killed someone. There are plenty of reprehensible people in America who would hire him because he orchestrated a racist hate campaign.

  15. ML says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:26 am

    Lol, so this is what happens when the royals do not have complete control over their image and what gets published. Thanks for letting the general world-wide public know that you twist the truth, BRF.

    Reply
  16. molly says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:26 am

    I bet the Netflix PR people are having a field day today. I hope they set up a war room and brought in donuts.

    “KP/BP said what?? They said we didn’t contact them? Oh yes they did. Receipts right here! Mwhahaha. Hand me the phone…”

    Reply
  17. Elizabeth says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:28 am

    Back in the day, before emails, the palace could easily deny that they were contacted about a story, but now? You can best believe that Netflix has a paper trail of emails that were sent to BP and KP regarding the series. So of course, KP had to come out and finally admit that they were contacted but then gave a BS response of how they tried to contact Archewell. I’m pretty sure if they did, Harry and Meghan have that email somewhere.

    Reply
    • Nadine says:
      December 8, 2022 at 12:13 pm

      It’s like they’ve never actually seen an email and how time/date stamps work. Surely, a top CEO like Katie Keen has used email?

      Reply
      • Lucky Charm says:
        December 8, 2022 at 1:39 pm

        ” Surely, a top CEO like Katie Keen has used email?!”
        Ha! That’s what her personal assistant was for. You know, the one who quit and they haven’t hired a replacement for yet?

  18. Chaine says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:29 am

    Hilarious! “We called Netflix to see if they were really asking us for comment on this documentary that we have been focussed on complaining about for 26 months, and no one called us back! What were we supposed to do, call our own son/brother and/or talk to him during one of his multiple visits to the UK to verify if the request for comment from him was real?”

    Reply
  19. harpervalleypta says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:32 am

    I wanna bet soooo much money that the “third party” production company was Story Syndicate who is listed as a production company for the series … and is also the production company of Liz Garbus, the director.

    Reply
  20. Lili says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:47 am

    😂🤣, I bet they thought if they didn’t respond then it wouldn’t go ahead , boom Harry would come home, this like me not opening my electric bill. And get surprised when I get cut off 🤣😂

    Reply
  21. aquarius64 says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:52 am

    And KP and BP didn’t do follow up? What idiots.

    Reply
  22. Amy Bee says:
    December 8, 2022 at 11:58 am

    BP/KP are just bad at this. I don’t understand why they didn’t respond to the request from, I assume, it was Liz Garbus’ company. Was it that they believed the narrative from the British press that the docu-series was a tell all reality show or that it was not going ahead as planned? It took nothing for them to give a joint statement like they did the BBC when they put out their documentary some months ago. And to lie about just makes them look unprofessional. This confirms that the true liars here are the Royal Family not Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
  23. Of course they don't. They know the sheep in the UK would NEVER question anything that comes out of the Royal family. That's why they have got away with so much bullsht for so long says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    Sheep in the UK swallow everything that Comes out of the Palace. Now you know why chuckle appointed the ex editor of the Mail as his head of communications

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 8, 2022 at 3:49 pm

      Ok I love this handle.

      Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      December 8, 2022 at 4:18 pm

      Well, I guess that ex editor of the Mail needs to do better. This has to be the most assinine thing to lie about. They should have remined silent about that issue altogether and let the statement on the docuseries stand alone. This is best they could do? Wow!

      Reply
  24. Nadine says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    Someone give these people a calendar bc they seem to this they’re still living in a time when the peasants wouldn’t dare challenge them.

    Reply
  25. Dee Kay says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    Are the British royal palaces the least competent globally known organizations on the planet? Sheesh. It’s Netflix vs. the Firm and only one of them is a functional corporation.

    Reply
  26. greenmonster says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    What is going on with Kate’s face? The left side of her mouth looks droopy… I was wandering about this when we got photos of her in that green dress a couple of days ago (see the main photo in the article about her private secretary quitting). She usually has a wide smile but in these photos it looked like the left side wasn’t fully functioning.

    Reply
  27. Jay says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    They are just astoundingly bad at this. Even if I give their staff the benefit of the doubt and say that they somehow ignored a request for comment from a third party, that doesn’t excuse not having their sh!t together about a documentary they’ve been screaming and crying about for months!

    They have had ample time to get their stories straight. Even the dimmest of bulbs could have foreseen that they would be contacted for comment, and one would think they would want to decide how to respond ahead of time.

    A competent staff would have coordinated and put out a simple statement on behalf of both palaces (and made damn sure it was true) rather than this embarrassing mess. They are trying to quibble and put all of the focus on the first 20 seconds of the series rather than any of things Meghan and Harry actually said, because they are all true.

    The point is, even the most generous interpretation of these events still leaves the royals looking like they aren’t ready for prime time.

    Reply
  28. Over it says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:19 pm

    I think the movie dumb and dumber was based off of Chucky and Peggy

    Reply
  29. Honey says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    Sounds like they lied, but really, why would the BRF comment in the first place? It would have been addressing items that had yet to be outlined for them. It would have been a better look for the BRF to say they had “no comments.”

    Reply
    • Lucky Charm says:
      December 8, 2022 at 1:49 pm

      Because if they simply replied No Comment then they couldn’t claim being blindsided and spend months crying and complaining about it.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      December 8, 2022 at 3:11 pm

      Had they replied, I’m sure the producer would have outlined for them what they were looking at for a comment.

      Reply
  30. Jean says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    It’s getting tiring, the RF have hidden behind all that undeserved deference for so long, they don’t know what to do now that one of their has gone rogue! Loool

    Reply
  31. katy b says:
    December 8, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    just had to say, y’all are killing me with the lopsided face pics.

    Reply
  32. Flying fish says:
    December 8, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    This is not surprising.

    Reply
  33. equality says:
    December 8, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    So where are all the counts of how many times KC has lied during his reign or how many lies have been told by KP?

    Reply
  34. Mina_Esq says:
    December 8, 2022 at 3:58 pm

    These amateurs trying to play with a multi-billion dollar streamer from the most litigious country in the world. Of course Netflix has receipts for everything.

    Reply
  35. AmelieOriginal says:
    December 8, 2022 at 5:20 pm

    Gosh these idiots are so bad at this. Change your story 5 times, but you were contacted and you chose not to participate. Trying to rewrite history as usual.

    Reply
  36. TheVolvesSeidr says:
    December 8, 2022 at 5:54 pm

    Sorry, totally off topic and probably has been said to death, but Kate looks for all the world like she’s had a stroke in the pic in the green dress. Her left side of her face looks paralyzed in that pic.

    Reply
  37. Serena says:
    December 8, 2022 at 6:02 pm

    Lmfaoo they’re so pathetic it’s hilarious at this point 😂.

    Reply
  38. why says:
    December 8, 2022 at 8:50 pm

    BP & KP thought they were the only ones with an army of lawyers and too entitle to realize that netflix, coming from USA and a private entity potentially has a bigger team than them and would be more than happy to drop receipts. If I’m netflix, I would drop receipts at the slightest question ngl

    Reply

