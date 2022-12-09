The Windsors are very upset that ‘Harry & Meghan’ analyzed the Commonwealth

One of the strongest parts of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series is the added historical context. There’s the immediate context of the modern political situation in Britain, overlaid in the timeline of their relationship, notably everything having to do with Brexit and the rise of racist, right-wing politics within the UK (and America and Europe). But that wasn’t all – the series also delves into British’s bloody, shameful, colonialist history and its equally shameful history with the transatlantic slave trade. Both issues – British colonialism and the slave trade – are intimately connected to the British monarchy. The monarchy directly profited from the slave trade, just as the monarchy has been a tool of oppression in the colonies it “rules” over. The point is made within the series that the Commonwealth is just a rebranded “British empire,” and that the living imperialist history is the tie that binds. It’s been fascinating to watch the British media try to talk about these parts of the Netflix series without actually going into the larger conversations. Take, for example, this piece in the Telegraph:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary has been accused of attacking Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy after the Commonwealth was described as “Empire 2.0” in the programme. The series has landed a “direct hit” at the late monarch’s decades of work to lead the Commonwealth into a new era, royal sources believe, describing it as “deeply offensive” to her memory.
Contributors to the Sussexes’ series – part of their multi-million pound Netflix deal – called the Commonwealth a “privileged club of formally colonised nations”. They said it was an economic bloc that has kept countries “intergenerationally poor”, with millions of Britons described as having “incredibly painful” memories of the Empire.
The documentary also makes claims about the Royal family’s financing of the historic slave trade. Writer Afua Hirsch told viewers: “It’s often said that Britain had a Deep South that was just as brutal, that actually enslaved more Africans than the United States of America did. But that Deep South was the Caribbean.”
On Thursday, sources condemned the description of the Commonwealth as “appalling and factually inaccurate”, with one palace insider adding it was a “good job” the late Queen “is not here to have to see this”.
Another royal source said: “Some of this is deeply offensive to all those in the Commonwealth, and of course the late Queen’s legacy. The real risk is that people are learning about the Commonwealth for the first time through hearing this.”
A source close to the palace said there was a feeling of “sadness” around the documentary, in which the Duke and Duchess criticise members of their family, including the “formality” of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The feeling behind palace walls, the source said, was “that it’s quite sad that it’s come to this”.
“Today is a day when you’re reminded that they’re human beings,” they said of the Royal family. “It’s sad to see it playing out in this way.”
[From The Telegraph]
I’m sorry what??? “The documentary also makes claims about the Royal family’s financing of the historic slave trade.” As I always say, beware of the historical passive voice. The British monarchy was intimately and financially involved in the slave trade. That’s a fact, not a claim. None of those statements were wild accusations or claims out of nowhere – Afua Hirsch was dropping facts about Britain’s history of oppression, its history as looters of blood, sweat and treasure from colonized nations. Harry’s point, when he was on camera, was that you can’t simply brush that history under the rug and rebrand colonialism as a commonwealth of nations, especially not when the Windsors have all of the wealth which they stole from the commoners.
Now, is it slightly funny that QEII appointed Harry and Meghan to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and then stripped them of those titles when they put their own safety and mental health first? Yes. The whole reason QEII gave Meghan and Harry those gaudy Commonwealth titles was tokenism – they all believed that they could throw a biracial Black woman into a fancy Commonwealth role and all of those Black folks in Her Majesty’s former colonies would be placated. The thing is, all of those Commonwealth nations watched as the Windsors and British press heaped racist abuse on Meghan. Plus, the fact that the Waleses and Wessexes went on back-to-back Caribbean Flop Tours didn’t help either. You can’t solve that kind of baked-in racism and oppression with one diversity hire.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II from foreground are seated at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex,, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.
09-03-2020 Commonwealth day Celebrations Westminster Abbey 2020
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations Westminster Abbey 2020
Buckingham Palace handout image of Queen Elizabeth II during her address to the nation and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic. The address was recorded at Windsor Castle.
These are trapped birds in a cage that is surrounded by a press that knows too much about them/ secrets to hide and a changing and growing society that they clearly aren’t willing to adapt to without pissing off the right wing nut jobs that support them. No wonder William is incandescent and Kate is aging faster. The stress must be palpable. Oh well, it’s their own doing. He Hates Meghan and Harry because they didn’t make his job easier because he chose to jump in bed with those parasites.
The gutter press blatantly misrepresent Harry’s statements and skillfully distort Meghan’s words in order to promote the deviant notion that exhorting the Royals to critically reflect upon the wrongs of colonialism equates insulting the Queen’s achievements and persona. They’re going to great lengths to make the public conflate the Sussexes’ critical examination of British imperialism with some attempt at undermining Elizabeth 2 herself.
Doing so, the DM and DT unwillingly suggest the Queen is the embodiment of colonialism, that both are organically inseparable -which is true, by the way, and the Kohinoor and Kalinoor are material remnants of that historical stigma.
The fact that the Royals never considered Meghan to be an integral part of Henry’s life and dismissed her for bringing her black heritage in the royal line is mind-boggling coming from aristocrats who descend from German, Greek, Jewish and Romanian lines that can barely be viewed as English, looking at it from their own narrow-minded perspective.
The “British” Royals are aliens who ironically alienated Meghan, which speaks volumes about their lack of self-awareness and own imposter syndrome.
They worked so so hard to find unattractive and blank pictures, respectively, of two very attractive, engaging and photogenic people. Absolute 🤡🤡🤡🤡. Printing nothing but lies, fake outrage and innuendo is just expected.
Pinkosaurus: I agree – the level of pettiness never disappoints. The credibility of the royals and their machinery is non-existent at this point. They’re just taking themselves down.
Actually, Meghan’s barefaced pic is photoshopped to look like that. The original looked nothing like this.
Came here to say the same thing. During that part of the opening, I was gobsmacked at how pretty she is without a hint of makeup and her wet hair up in a towel. She is naturally sooooo beautiful. God these tabloids are deceitful to the core.
Even in their grossly photoshopped version, Meghan still looks a good ten years younger than Kate on her best day, lol
I think that was payback for Kate’s Cruella DeVile picture in the promos. I hesitate to say it, but few of us are at our best “bare faced” but Kate was wearing full makeup in the pictures we saw last week, so no excuses there.
It’s been interesting to see the right wing British blue ticks all circle in on this documentary and I think it’s because they included the history of colonialism in the doc. Otherwise I think they would have ignored it…but they had to jump on the bandwagon to show their patriotism.
As soon as racism is mentioned all the ugliest people show up to prove the point.
Also noticed the palace changed their tone. Now they are just sad lol. Okay cause yesterday you were unhinged but sure..
Outside of the right wing bigots the doc has been well received. I especially loved the historical context. I’m glad Harry and Meghan included that knowing the repercussions that would come from it.
MEGHAN AND HARRY ARE BEATING THEM AT THEIR OWN GAME. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THE SERIES, I’VE WATCHED IT TWICE 😍
Considering a rewatch myself! 😊
Yep, I watched it twice too! Loved it.
Yep @Polo. The ugliest ones show up pretty quickly and often poorly. Like, Angela Levin. Who thought it was a great idea to tweet that the racial art and imagery shown in the documentary weren’t ones found in the palaces. She couldn’t say outright that there isn’t racial art or imagery found in the palaces. That would be a lie. Now, I’m not an art historian or expert on decor. The lamps/lighting in the background of this picture of the Queen’s Christmas 2018 message look questionable.imo
https://www.alamy.com/queen-elizabeth-ii-after-she-recorded-her-annual-christmas-day-message-in-the-white-drawing-room-of-buckingham-palace-in-central-london-image229662796.html
It wasn’t that long ago either that the stories of KP receiving the Obama’s in a room where a fern and lamp were placed in front of painting to hide the paintings name-The Negro Page. I’m sure Barack & Michelle were completely fooled.snort
Just in case AL is disappointed that images from the palaces were not shown.
When the Empire 2.0 comment was made I did a little jig in my chair. I feel like the tide is turning against the RF. People in this country (UK) blatantly ignore our past and our hand in the slave trade, colonialism and theft because it’s difficult. This documentary is kick starting so many conversations. The Queen worked so hard to preserve the Commonwealth (misnomer) to preserve herself, her wealth and purpose.
I agree, I hadn’t heard that phrase before but it really hits the mark and the other comments she made about where the wealth sits were right on point too.
The monarchy wants to Commonwealth to exist as it gives them more people to ‘rule’, it’s a simple as that. They’re on borrowed time and they know it.
I watched the first three episodes last night and while I loved hearing how H&M met and fell in love, the framing of their experiences in the wider story of the country, the monarchy and the press was an absolute bullseye. For all the initial relief about ‘no truth bombs’ I think those people just weren’t listening closely enough. A lot of things were said (or implied/left unsaid) to paint a very bad picture of what they left behind.
And the great thing about the docu is, its there for folks to watch over and over and over again. Unlike the O interview which is owned by Oprah and CBS, and which is not accessible, the H&M Netflix docu is there for everyone who has Netflix or access to a Netflix accnt, and has watched it already, to watch and re-watch.
Love wins!
The British media is een more of a mess than usual today. I’m giving myself a day off from Twitter because omg I don’t need that in my life right now.
That is the sound of the BM’s hubris and anger at not being able to control and make money off their golden geese. They’re traumatized because no one has stood up to them and succeeded. I also think that’s why William and Kate are starting to get pushback because the press backed the wrong horse and chose a side that is actually costing them. They have no more exclusives and William and Kate are bad investments and they all know it.
So they watched a documentary that referenced Black people having to endure hundreds of years of slavery and came away feeling sorry for the ROYAL FAMILY? Unbelievable…
The thing is this conversation is not going away. It’s only getting started for this family… In less than a year we’ll be back here because someone will do something racist in the family or there will be a questions about reparations…something.. they’ll HAVE to talk about it.
Meghan and Harry have been leading the way on this just like they did when they stepped back and the BLM marches were happening. Now all of a sudden Charles is saying the same things H&M were 2 years ago.
No amount of pics with black people/poc will stop this moving train.
And, notice how they’re hiding behind “the queeen!” They couldn’t dispute what was said, so they’re all into digging up the queen and slapping her metaphorically again. As someone who lived through eight years of George W. Bush and being told that if you dare to criticize the government’s actions, then Al Queda wins; I can tell the BM and RF that it just doesn’t work to use a dead queen to soften their role in the slavery trade.
To your point, @OriginalLeigh: This attitude comes at a mere week after the Fulani incident at Camilla’s get together.
Well, would they also like to argue that the sky is blue? Imagine getting upset over someone stating facts. Also, it’s rich how they want us to take today as a day to remember that they are human beings. Never on any day did they once remember that Meghan is also a human being and make any sort of appeal for people to remember her as one.
Not to mention the enslaved and colonized people — they were human beings, too, for heaven’s sake.
It is infuriating how the RF plays the victim.
To reiterate the salient point, the whole Commonwealth discussion was historically accurate, these are well-established facts. The imagery was harsh and very compelling. I am so proud of Harry, Meghan and the production for going there unflinchingly. If the RF and RR are crying now, just wait until next week!
I don’t see much whining about how the docuseries exposed the Markle trash, but I found it even handed and interesting how BOTH families are being shown to be treasonous grifters. The part that made me incredibly sad was how Meghan was prevented from having her niece at her wedding because the bio-mom was not to be invited. The meanness feature in the royal machine knows no bottom.
The compare and contrast between different versions of family exploitation is a layer I hadn’t even noticed, well spotted.
Maybe I need to rewatch it too lolol
Just watched episode 1 and it’s so good!
Their POV is well explained too with context
It is! I was surprised at how slowly they passed time (I thought at least the whole of part II would be their post-royal life), but it was so well-done and necessary to use that time to both give a broader context of what they were living within, but also to give so much detail about themselves to allow people to identify and empathise with them. I think that it’s really going to make the impact of part II hit harder.
Wow…what if the Sussexes do help abolish the monarchy? What happens to all of the money? Would King Charles and the Wales still he crazy rich or would a large part of the money revert to the government? I would love to see stolen loot returned to the countries of origin.
I’ve just been having a chat with someone about a reduction in the Sovereign Grant, we’ve lost H&M and Andrew so I’d like some money back please.
Don’t forget the Queen and Prince Phillip, they are down 5 people, but last years numbers went up to 100million from 82 or 86 the previous year, I think they are getting more expensive, not cheaper regardless of Charles slimmed down monarchy .
Sorry, sov grant is set up so that it can never go down, and if the grasping twats in the Royal fam have a bit of a downturn on their investments, the taxpayer will have to top up. God, they need an auditing, but no government will ever have the balls to do it.
I think they’d still be insultingly wealthy, thanks to their property holdings, and the jewels would likely be hoarded away by the state or sold off, as was the case when other monarchies were deposed (the Russian imperial jewels, for example, were mostly kept in the State Treasury in case the Soviets ever needed to sell them to raise foreign currency).
This is offensive to Commonwealth countries? You mean the countries that have been asking the RF to apologize and make reparations and admit their role? And I like how the UK always tries to distance itself from the issue of slavery in the US when slavery in the US was started in British colonies. I think we see how well TQ modernised things with the tours of W&K and S&E.
I noticed that line as well. Those commonwealth countries are leaving and standing up to the royal machine. They’re not offended they’re probably cheering
Citizen of a commonwealth country here and I was cheering when they made that empire 2.0 statement. Because it’s true. The power structures that installed the white British in all these former colonies still remain.
Yeah I think the commonwealth countries know where they stand and their history and its not for the British media to tell them when to be insulted.
Kiwi, so never took much notice of Brexit until they started talking about it as Empire 2.0, as in completely delusional belief that if UK left EU, they could just pivot straight back to exploiting the former colonies, and that we’d all be glad to throw ourselves back under the jackboot. There’s still an undercurrent of belief in the UK that they still own us and have the right to order us about. Also lots of resentment towards Ireland and others who have escaped and gone on to be happy and successful without them. Real vibe of abusive husband angry that his victim got away.
Another citizen of a Commonwealth Country (Australia) – where just over six months ago we elected a Labor government knowing part of the platform was starting the process of becoming a Republic.
Also looked into the ‘benefits’ of being a member of the Commonwealth when I was looking into a working holiday and also when I fell in love with an EU citizen and we were discussing emigration scenarios. Pretty much the benefits are all one way, and they don’t favour Australians. Surprise, surprise.
Interesting and dangerous how Britain will not accept their role in history for all the damage it has caused and continue to cause the Commonwealth Countries. Anyone with any sense knows the purpose of the Commonwealth countries is to embiggen Britain’s vision of being an empire. What they have done to these countries and continue to do is exploitation. Happy the Sussexes had historians on the 1st episode to put this in context for those who may not know because they refuse to read.The wealth this family continues to draw from is based on this exploitation. Retaining the billions of dollars of stolen goods is utterly ridiculous and speaks to the character of this entire family. Hoping more information is released re this and their many other crimes through episode 2.
Commonwealth Day is only recognised in the UK. Nobody else observes it. They might want to have a little think about why that might be.
Poor Dailyfail tried with Meghan’s bare face photo, adding winkles and widening her nose.
They had they knives sharpen to attack and they got nothing (yet).
The Fail had about fifty articles about 3 episodes.
Unable wearing a tiara was no matched for Meghan in a white dress for front page space, one hag complained about how Meghan wears too much white, while having children and dogs.
That front page made me laugh. My god. So many stories about three episodes of a TV show. Is nothing else happening in the UK today?!?!
They’re worried that people are “learning about the Commonwealth for the first time” through this particular documentary?? Do they think that we all live under rocks? Everyone knows what the Commonwealth is, and plenty of people live in Commonwealth countries.
How stupid and uneducated do they think we are?
I think they mean “learning the truth” for the first time, not the air brushed version the monarchy prefers.
2 people from this documentary mentioned that they were only taught, while in school as children, about how/when Britain abolished slavery not that QEI started it or that millions in reparations were paid to former slave owning families up until 2015. If they weren’t taught these basic facts about the origins of the Commonwealth, what makes you think that it was taught in other schools?
I think they mean americans but didn’t want to come out and specify that they are worried about the impact on how the US views the royal family
This. I’m not sure I learned about the commonwealth in school. We just learned the individual countries.
It was genuinely shocking to learn that British taxpayers were paying off reparations to the slaveholders for the loss of their “property” until 2015.
They learn about a highly airbrushed and photoshopped Commonwealth (Canadian here). It hasn’t been until the last few decades that the truth started trickling out instead of the old “Rule Britannia” bullshit. Every last Commonwealth country has faced enslavement of its indigenous peoples, looting of its riches, spreading of deadly diseases, children being torn from their families and sent to so-called religious schools (more like Dickensian hell-holes) with rampant sexual abuse, and with their language and culture forcefully obliterated.
But the Windsors and their sycophantic rota rats are all butt-hurt about how it’s appalling and factually incorrect. GMAFB.
The main Commonwealth countries the Rota and royals are concerned about are Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Those are the money countries that they truly respect and we know why. I think focusing on the history, especially Brexit and colonialism was important in giving a cultural context to the press treatment and how Meghan was treated behind closed doors. The role of the Commonwealth and the economic roles, the history and addressing past wrongs had been out there for decades, but until recently the royals and their ignorant press boosters could ignore it. Harry and Meghan did not start these conversations.
“Some of this is deeply offensive to all those in the Commonwealth…”
Goddamn, could that possibly sound any more toxically paternalistic? Especially after much of the Commonwealth has just spent the past couple of years telling the monarchy that what they really find “deeply offensive” is being condescended to by royal parasites on paid vacations.
yeah in reality it is “some of this is deeply offensive to some of those in the Commonwealth..”
As someone from a Commonwealth country, I have never met anyone who was proud being part of it, or even saw the point of it. I know a few likely exist who are all “rah rah the british empire”, but most of us see it as an archaic remnant we couldn’t do anything about until the queen died.
I’m from a Commonwealth member country. It’s not something that we’re proud of nor do we think about it. Our athletes take part in Commonwealth Games to win medals, that’s about it. I was actually chuckling at my PM’s bitchy face when he was listening to the Queen’s address in the documentary clip.
I’m in a CW country and I say bring on the republic. It’s heartening to know so many in Canada are starting to feel the same way. It will probably take another 25 years before we can get out, but I have faith it will happen. A nice little gift for William when he ascends.
Quebec just passed a law making it optional for sitting members of their Assemblée Nationale (provincial parliament) to swear an oath to the king.
Similar bills will start to get passed across Canada and in Parliament. No Canadian politician is going to want to take the position of forcing an elected member to swear an oath to the king.
The commonwealth has only ever been the British pretending they still have an empire. Ask anyone from canada, Australia or any other country and they don’t give two shits about it. They don’t even have a commonwealth day celebration. It’s only in the UK.
“The real risk is that people are learning about the Commonwealth for the first time through hearing this.” Uhm… shouldn’t that be part of History in school? Esp. for British people?
It should be, like the reality of the treatment of Native Americans here in the US. But it’s not taught here anymore than it’s taught in Britain. It’s a curious thing how people continually want to whitewash their history, deny their brutality and continue to repeat their mistakes and for the most part society allows that.
Yes let us not forget that the genocide in canada of indigenous peoples started when canada was a British colony. The crown bears blame for this as much as the Catholic Church.
Back in the 80s when I was at primary and then secondary school it was taught as part of the British Empire subject (I think it also covered what the West/East India Companies did in wars and the slave trade) but I don’t think its part of the school curriculum any more but maybe others can offer more insight into that.
Really weird how they’ve picked “It’s just a claim by some woke individuals that the British monarchy was involved in financing the slave trade” as their hill to die on. I mean, this was never in dispute historically. I guess they intend to try to preserve the monarchy by denying history itself. Their version of The Big Lie.
This is truly the top reason I cannot stand Salt Island. Almost every shitty situation in the world today can trace its path back to the British Empire and most of the people in charge from the monarchy to their actual government pretend it has nothing to do with them.
Let’s not forget the rape of Central and South America by the Spaniards and Portuguese.
Truly, talk about wealth extraction.
Dear god, it’s like a rapist thinking how dare my victim complain? My feelings are really hurt right now being called a rapist, how dare they!
@MY3CENTS – I’m a psychiatrist and I have to say, your summary of “rapist thinking” is not off base….
Ugh! This part has flown somewhat under the radar (in favor of the rom-com elements and the lack of new revelations) but was so well done and presented. This should technically be part of school curriculums… but reading this on CB, I’ve just realized that a weakness of “Harry and Meghan” is that other than Harry, most of the people linking slavery to the British Empire (versions 1.0 and 2.0) are POC. David Olusoga and Afra Hirsch did an amazing job, but the people who have issues and can’t see the racism do not look like them. I hope that H&M’s message has reached some people who were unaware of what Meghan’s background meant in Britain and elsewhere in spite of this.
As a citizen of one of the countries in that outdated, colonialist “Commonwealth”, let me say I loved that this documentary delved into its legacy. Afua Hirsch explained it very eloquently. When this “voluntary” org was established, only white countries could become a part of it. Only white countries were considered fit to rule themselves. So they got home rule and then joined the “Commonwealth” as a symbol of being part of the “Great Imperial Family” that QE II spoke of. Joining this rubbish institution was a condition for granting independence to India. India agreed to joining it only on the condition that it would not accept the British monarch as their HoS. Thus was born the position of “Head” of the CW and the demarcation of the CW realms. And pray, tell me, what is it that QE II has actually done for these countries in the CW?
This this this. What do commonwealth countries get out of the monarchy? What do they get from being a part of the monarchy?
Even in white countries if you weren’t English you were not given the upper echelons of power. A lot of the issues in Quebec relate to the fact that the majority French in that province were not allowed to run things until many years later. To this day the elite families in canada are still in large part descended from the English.
Utter rubbish.
This whole section of the documentary was the most damning and could be the undoing of the monarchy.
I was aware of the RF/British involvement in the slave trade, but I did not know that the UK govt was paying reparations to the families of slave owners in the Caribbean until 2015!! My jaw hit the floor! Add-in the fairly recent Windrush scandal (and lord knows how many other incidents) and it is shocking that the BM is reacting in such an appalling way. I hope British citizens take their media to task over this blatantly false coverage. No wonder W is losing it. He’s the one left holding the bag with no help in sight.
And note how reparations were paid to slave holding families but not to the descendants of slaves!
Well, it seemed to work well when the US did it, soooo….
@Blithe: The US at least acknowledged that a great debt was owed to those who were formerly enslaved. They signed a bill calling for 40 acres and a mule to be paid to Black families as the first act of reparations. A few months later, President Lincoln was shot dead, and the land transferred to those Black families was given back to White Confederates.
I don’t know why, but I am genuinely shocked at the front page coverage of 3 netflix episodes by every single british newspaper.
And that Tory MP who wants to strip M&H of their titles… Like, dude. With everything that is going on, do you really think it is a good idea to be blatantly wasting your time on this?!
For conservatives who foment culture wars as a purposeful distraction from policy, it’s a perfect time.
The Tory party is an arm of the BRF.
The direct hit on the late Queen’s legacy is one she left the door wide open for. She made no move to change or acknowledge that she sat on a blood throne. And now Charles does. That family is wrapped in snobbery, racism and phony elitisms. Disgusting.
I don’t know anybody Black that mourned Elizabeth’s death. She did nothing for Black and brown people.
So for the next week there will be nothing but unhinged articles and news shows from the British media and RRs about the documentary. Netflix has set a trap and these arrogant assholes are walking right into it. It was strategic on Netflix part not to allow a media preview of the documentary and to air it in two volumes a week apart. Volume 2 will most likely focus on the tabloids and the invisible contract. All the craziness for the next week will simply prove everything that’s said in Volume 2 to be true. I got my popcorn ready🍿
Exactly, couldn’t agree more.
In the latest shocking twist, Meghan and Harry controversially claim that grass is green!!! How dare they offend the late Queen’s head gardener in such a brazen manner??? Everyone knows the PROPER shade is called sun-dappled teal! How can they disrespect the Queen like this???
I cringed every time there was a clip of QE saying, “Imperial Family”. Those words don’t belong together – it’s something an abusive spouse or parent says “you’re part of this Imperial family”. I don’t have the energy to go down this rabbit hole with a sick kiddo at home but I wonder if the Empire and Imperial Army in Star Wars is a direct mock of the RF? For all the Star Wars fans on this site, apologies if that’s an obvious answer.
It’s not only the brf that profited obscenely from colonialism. The entire aristocracy participated. The younger sons of the nobility went to colonized countries, like India, Jamaica, and made huge fortunes.
India, for example: the evil salt laws. The British made it a punishable offence for any Indian to produce salt for their own use. So they couldn’t even pick up a handful of salt, or fill a pot with sea water and boil it to make salt, for their own use. They had to BUY salt from the British! Or go without. How evil is that?
https://www.britannica.com/event/Salt-March
@Lissen, thank you for the link.
This is evil, and a shocking thing is that the savage cruelty doesn’t surprise me one little bit.
Here’s some more reading, on how the English government and aristocratic landowners starved the Irish during the famine.
https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/the-spoilers-93278889-237694361
I may need to rewatch to make sure I heard correctly but I was a bit shocked one of the commentators said they didn’t learned much about the slave trade in school? Is that true? If so, what was actually discussed in history class/social studies?
The greatness of the British empire! It’s the same in America. We were the benevolent superiors – in every way – coming in to educate and help the war like crude violent heathens. It’s disgusting. The indigenous peoples of American had their own nations, trade agreements and very sophisticated cultures. But they weren’t white and didn’t love Jesus so they had to go.
The shame of what the USA did to them abd continues to do shall endure forever.
I’m American, and we learned about the slave trade, but in very general terms. Like we learned about the Triangle Trade, and we learned “slavey is bad” but in very general terms. The most specific I remember is watching Amistad in high school. My oldest is in 5th grade so I’m not sure if its improved since then.
As an American, we did learn quite a bit about the US history of enslaving people, but as far as the British involvement, we were taught just that the UK abolished slavery in 1833. The implication was very much that they got it right before we did, nothing more to see here. I think that’s a common talking point which I assume is what many schools in the UK teach as well.
I was glad Harry & Meghan highlighted that the exploitation & oppression continued long after that.
In Ontario we got the version where slavery ended when the UK declared it ended in the 1830s and we were the end of the Underground Railroad to help African Americans escape the south prior to the Civil War.
What really happened was a little more complicated.
Palace sources label something as factually incorrect because they’re trying to protect those they’re beholden to, and then DON’T go ahead to give what they suppose is the “factually correct” version because ultimately, the truth is a bitter pill to swallow and deep down, they know that the points made are actually, factually correct! Did the British colonize all these countries or not? Are they still trying to hold onto these countries in a rebranded agreement now known as the “Commonwealth” that truly only benefits one side- the British- or not? If it’s not a form of colonialism, why do right wing Brits kick up a stink when any of these countries decide to ditch the monarchy? Can citizens of these countries visit the UK without a visa – you know, like how they would if this were a real equal partnership of nations and not Empire 2.0 as rightfully pointed out in the documentary? Clowns! Anyway, what do I expect? Why won’t they speak so foolishly when you still have some black people who constantly degrade themselves by acting subservient to a group of individuals that have basically become relics of the past, and a country that has fallen so far down in the global stage and whose collective economy can no longer even compete with a respective American state!
Bravo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
To be fair the majority white commonwealth countries don’t need a visa to visit the UK. So the racism continues to this day.
Please, their economy can’t even compete with California by itself, let alone the entire USA 😂
Look I get the RR has a bunch of derangers singing God save the Queen, but a really racist moment just happened! Like what are they going on about??? The criticism is weird.
“On Thursday, sources condemned the description of the Commonwealth as appalling and factually inaccurate.”
Dafuq? Here is a great article that IS factually accurate then: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/what-to-know-about-calls-for-reparations-for-britains-legacy-of-slavery-in-the-caribbean#:~:text=The%20United%20Kingdom%20took%20out,actions%20during%20the%20colonial%20period.
My dear late Mum learned a poem at school one refrain of which she recalled ‘The Sun never sets on the Queen’s dominions ‘ meaning that the Empire stretches round all the time zones. My Mum was scornful nearly a hundred years ago.
The tabs don’t understand time zones between UK and U.S., which allows them to claim that it took a full 24 hours before the documentary caught fire. Which somehow proves its unpopularity. They never seem to understand how U.S. media works.
The negative headlines cited in the Mail mostly come from Murdoch publications in U.S. and UK. They all use same talking points: pity party, bland.
I did cringe when Meghan did the elaborate bow, knowing how easily it would be used against her. No, Meghan, no.
Ha, the exaggerated bow was hilarious! It made my family laugh when it went on for so long and you could see Meghan was trying not to dissolve in giggles. Meanwhile Harry sat there kind of expressionless, it was the expression of a spouse whose seen that gag one too many times lol. I’m actually surprised I haven’t seen much about that in the tabloid press. It shows how silly she is.
I found the bow funny too, especially when I remember how Kate and Will’s supporters are glee about the fact that Meghan will eventually bow down Kate when she visits UK. I imagined that she would do this bow in front of hundreds of cameras just to show how silly and theatrical their whole existence is.
When she started talking like the Medieval Times ads we fell out laughing, that was really cute and funny.
Canadian here. I’m quite sure every Common Wealth country would agree; there is NOTHING common (as in shared) about the royal family’s wealth. I never realized what a brilliant example of doublespeak it was to swap out “Empire” for “ Commonwealth”. What a scam.
The French are not blameless either. “The French colonial empire (French: Empire colonial français) comprised the overseas colonies, protectorates and mandate territories that came under French rule from the 16th century onward. A distinction is generally made between the “First French Colonial Empire”, that existed until 1814, by which time most of it had been lost or sold, and the “Second French Colonial Empire”, which began with the conquest of Algiers in 1830. At its apex between the two world wars, the second French colonial empire was the second-largest colonial empire in the world behind the British Empire. ” Wikipedia.
True, but the French got rid of their monarchy and they don’t have a family at the top still living off the proceeds of slavery.
I agree about David Olusoga and Afra Hirsch breaking it down so well. What also really struck me was the little girl who felt Meghan was really going to help with the racism she faced in England. All the commenters in that vein were beautiful, including the white folks celebrating that step into the future with the wedding. I was so hopeful too and joyous. But, wow, that crashed amidst, as they noted, with the direction the tabloids want to take things. They’re in lockstep with the right-wing government, the BRF and the entire brexit movement to quickly try and keep racism going. Heartbreaking.
They’re upset the Commonwealth was mentioned, period. The media knows its existence is problematic, especially after Barbados getting rid of the Crown altogether and Jamaica planning to do the same and announcing it during the Caribbean tour in William’s and Kate’s presence. Their treatment of Meghan is hastening the Commonwealth’s end, though it would have ended on its own even if she hadn’t entered the picture. But Meghan leaving the senior royals is accelerating the process and they know it.
The Commonwealth is more than Britain or England and will not end, it is a better alternative than the wild west of OAS, the World Bank and IMF.
Another kind of economic bandage.
In Canada, which is still ridiculously a commonwealth country. These people have zero self awareness or compassion for other people. So now if we discuss the slave trade or residential schools and the fact QE2 worked hard to avoid any kind of accountability like a gold medal Dodgeball player is disrespectful to her memory??? Huh??? We have to abolish the monarchy. They are OG colonizer white supremacists who are here for evil.
Maybe the event of 1812 had something to do with that and losing Michigan.
That was only ever attacked on her soil. Being a sovereign state ; Canada”s history is more complex not what is curated in wikipedia.
Consequently the view; due to history is totally different especially in light of the usual slander and but unusual for critical thinkers.
Had the Empire funded the West Indian Federation, the former colonies would have had an legal arrangement similar to Australia and others, that was dissolved in 1962.
The Caribbean has the most thorough records on its colonization and its funding the Industrial Revolution that emerged after slavery.
The problem lies in its under- development, the over taxation of the emanicipated on behalf of the Crown to pay for indentures servants, the cruel treatment and decimation of the indigenous population of the individual colonies.
Dr Eric Williams wrote extensively on this matter and was excellent in data collecting.
There is no correlation with the politics of the Southern US, although I feel very close to the people their of a totally different reason.
All the Tory, France, Netherlands etc government have to do is respond to the lawsuit brought by the CARICOM nations for varying reasons including the effects of slavery.
CARICOM is well aware that finger pointing and retorts have never produced black freedom.
They are not interested in optics, as Barbados showed, it is about fairness and justice.
I will not hold my breath, by the age of 12 we were given more nuanced information that passes for discussion.
It helped.
Everything is about context, it is not about debate nor misinformation.