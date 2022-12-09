Buckingham Palace is ‘relieved’ that ‘Harry & Meghan’ was ‘so bad’

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan dropped on Thursday morning. All of the British media’s Friday papers have covers about the series, lots of emphasis on how they’ve disrespected Queen Elizabeth II, how little Harry has said about his father, how William is incandescent with rage, how Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles, etc, etc. Just wall-to-wall panic, rage, lies, contempt and ass-covering. And we haven’t even gotten to the meat of the series, which will be in Volume 2, the last three episodes. So, with all of this energy and all of this rage, you would think that all of those “royal sources” would agree that, no matter what, Harry and Meghan are still the most talked-about royals everywhere and that’s probably a huge problem for the monarchy? Not so fast! The Daily Beast’s Royalist column has yet another salty, stupid piece about how palace insiders are breathing a sigh of relief about how the series hasn’t done any damage to the king.

Insiders at Buckingham Palace are breathing sighs of relief after the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan failed to land any meaningful blows on King Charles or other members of the royal family. One source, as The Daily Beast reported Thursday, mocked the show, saying: “It’s hard to see what Netflix paid $100m for. If this is all they have got to say, I really think the worst is over for the king.” However another source now says there is no room for “complacency” about the potential impact of the final block of three episodes due to be released next week. Harry and Meghan have also reportedly scheduled an appearance on the Tonight show next week to promote the show. The source said: “The general feeling is one of relief and amazement. Relief that it was so bad, and amazement that they blew up the family for this.” However, the source said that “no-one was inclined to underestimate” the Sussexes’ “capacity for surprises” and there was “no sense of complacency” about what next week’s episodes might bring. It is understood that next week’s installments will continue the chronological sequence of their story, moving through the couple’s marriage, the birth of their children, their exiting of the royal family, and their new lives in California. However, questions are now inevitably going to be asked as to whether the films will deliver on the trailers’ glossy promises of high drama after the lack of revelatory details in Thursday’s tranche of episodes. Another source, a friend of the family, said the films “made a mockery” of the Sussexes’ regular complaints about press intrusion and would harm their credibility. “It is beyond parody,” said the source. “They said they wanted more privacy—and now they are literally inviting the cameras into every aspect of their lives?”

[From The Daily Beast]

“Relief that it was so bad, and amazement that they blew up the family for this.” What in the world are these palace insiders talking about? The show was “bad” because the Sussexes told their love story? It was “bad” that they… didn’t do six episodes about how much the Windsors f–king suck? Why is there such a palpable sense of anger coming from “royal insiders” that the Sussexes are NOT ripping the Windsors to shreds? It’s almost like – hear me out – the British media wants an excuse to spill some sh-t about the Windsors, yet they want to keep their hands clean and they expect the Sussexes to do their dirty work. And “amazement that they blew up the family for this.” This is making me so angry. I need to stop with these people.