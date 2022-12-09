The Waleses ‘refused to watch’ the H&M Netflix series & took their kids to school

From what I can tell, the British media doesn’t care if their criticisms of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries don’t make any sense. They’re mad that the series isn’t scandalous enough, all while being scandalized over every little thing. They’re mad that the series is trashing QEII’s life and legacy while also crowing about how it’s nowhere near as bad as they thought. They’re mad that Meghan and Harry are rich and living independently, while the “good royals” are welfare queens. It’s been a hectic week, what will all of the briefings from royal sources insisting that royal sources never brief. Thankfully, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had a big update over there in Upside Down Opposite World: Prince William and Kate “refused to watch” the docuseries and they’re keeping calm and carrying on. Clearly, given the number of incandescent-with-rage leaks from William.
Prince William and Princess Kate refused to watch Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, when it dropped on Netflix at 8 a.m. local time on Thursday morning and instead took their children to school. Aides say the couple will carry out business as usual with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also carrying out diary engagements and avoiding the eagerly awaited launch of the controversial document series.
One senior palace aide told Vanity Fair it was a case of “keep calm and carry on” and “business as usual” at the palace and despite reports that aides are braced to comment, no public announcements are expected from Buckingham Palace today.
“There has been a lot of hype but there is not going to be a comment at every twist and turn,” a royal source said. “It’s business as usual and keep calm and carry on.”
While aides will be watching the series closely, along with the royals’ lawyers, the palace are reluctant to comment on the show because they don’t want to feed what has become a media frenzy.
Netflix has yet to announce the ratings for its global screening of the first three episodes of the show for which Harry and Meghan were paid a blockbuster 100 million dollars.
Buckingham Palace has so far refused to comment on the series but there has been controversy over whether it was contacted for comment ahead of transmission. The show opened with a statement from Netflix saying that the palace declined to comment, however, the palace say that while they were contacted for comment, it was from a third party and that when they tried to verify the email with Archewell and Netflix they did not get a response.
“In the absence of this verification, we were unable to provide any response. The substance of the email we received also did not address the entire series,” a source said.
A few things. One, William has been screeching down the phone “TELL THEM I’M KEEPING CALM AND CARRYING ON.” Two, why are we constantly being told that both William and Kate take their kids to school together? Is it because they live apart?? Three, why do they have to brief Kate’s hagiographer that they “refuse to watch it”? Four, it’s pissing me off that the reporting is that the Sussexes were “paid $100 million for the series.” Their Netflix contract is to produce and create content, their contract is more than just “here’s $100 million for one docuseries.”
And lastly, it’s so, so funny that we went from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace huffing and puffing about how Netflix lied about contacting them and within hours, BP and KP had to walk back their lies. Initially, they didn’t say sh-t about verifying an email (they are such dipsh-ts, my god) – they flat-out said they had not been contacted.
Well either he watched it and was so furious that he “really, really really hates Meghan now”, or he didn’t watch it and the papers are lying (again). Pick a lane William!
I know. Exactly, Laura D. He f’ing hated his brother and sister in law immediately after the broadcast BUT didn’t watch it!
@sparrow, you, I and indeed the entire world just KNOW he recorded it and watched it after “taking the children to school” 🤣
Oh phleaaaseeee — Billy and Katey are fuming madly because they’ve run out of popcorn 🍿 and sodas whilst watching the first 3 epis.
😂😂😂 Those two will always be in Harry and Meghan’s shadow and they’ll forever be salty about it. They watch and copy everything those two do. You know the inspiration board will be put to use in the coming weeks. Just like they didn’t watch Oprah, won’t read his book or listen to Archetypes. You’re fans, it’s nothing wrong with that, lol.
I have no doubt KP is scrambling to find Black people for William and Kate to interact with (possibly with hugging).
I also have no doubt Kate is using that as leverage to get new clothes and jewels.
“There has been a lot of hype but there is not going to be a comment at every twist and turn,” a royal source said. that’s exactly what’s been happening!!! there are 20 different articles on fail.com, we know Willnot hates H&M – he said so, we know he thinks they’re like the Kardashians – he said so, and we know he was engorged with rage when the trailer dropped in middle of the Earthsh(t Super Bowl. It cannot be both!!!!
Just because you refuse to face facts does not make your problems go away… Pegs and Buttons.
Pegs will probably eventually watch, because he has to be in the know, but Buttons is doing as she is told hoping Pegs won’t kick her to the curb next year.
Sure, maybe Kate didn’t watch the minute the show dropped at 8 am but she absolutely binged all three episodes as soon as those kids were out the door.
I know right? There’s no way she/they didn’t watch.
@HARPER
They absolutely watched the series. Copykate, wants her tell all too now. Strangely, why are they so upset when very little was about them. I fear they take themselves far to seriously.
They just aren’t that important outside of their own minds
I’d watch the heck out of Kate’s tell-all. She’d just have to get out first. And, incidentally, show herself capable of reflection.
They make it sound like they took the kids to school and then went to work. As if….
Right? It doesn’t take them that long to take their kids to school. No one believes that W&K didn’t watch it, LOL.
Did they even have engagements yesterday or today??? Think Charles and maybe Camilla were out and about.
Charles went to Wales and met with Rob McElhenney (I know I messed that up lol) and Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham. I guess they’re not too Hollywood.
Poor sausages!! They just returned from a trip to Boston last Saturday AND assisted a state dinner this week and you expect them to work??? Isn’t their glamour and glitz enough??? After all, they had to watch a 3 HOURS doc series yesterday to take notes for things to imitate… how could they work? Have some mercy for them!!!
For sure. She didn’t even bother scheduling an engagement that day to give a proper reason to not be watching it.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she added “watching Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan” to the court circular as three separate work engagements!
They BOTH took the children to school? Really? What a luxury.
Charles and Camilla are both working far harder than Billy and Katie, as usual, the lazy pair clearly loathe doing public engagements.
Of course they watched it because they know what is coming. The very fact that the documentary used a picture of Jason Knauf is a very strong message directed at the Waleses with more to come.
Who gets a picture versus who just gets a byline/caption in the graphics is interesting. It reminds me of how publicly shared legal documents will or won’t redact certain names. It seems like photographed people are thus code for “legal cleared me for talking about them.”
They literally said they moved to Windsor to be closer to their kids’ schools, so how big a job could it be to drive them? Makes me laugh. Notice that neither of them said they had any actual work to do that day.
The Netflix contract is becoming like the number of bathrooms at Montecito. And I have to laugh that the BM expected W&K to sit down at 8 am to watch Netflix, even if they didn’t ever so calmly “really, really, really, f-king hate” H&M.
One thing I love about the series is the documentation – like Meghan’s texts to Bad Dad being all part of public record.
Yesterday I could not figure out what sent Peggington on a rage bender over “Harry and Meghan” considering how tame it was and I was trying to figure out why. I also love the documentation, Eurydice, and that may be it: they’re showing the RF they have evidence of certain transgressions.
Yeah, if I was Jason, I wouldn’t be sleeping well this week. And if I was William, I’d be worrying how far they’re gonna go with that connection.
I’m just imagining all the American Earthshot bigwigs hearing Jason Knauf’s name and thinking wait, what? That smarmy no-good leaker is on our board? Oh, hell no.
Yup…If I were Jason not only would I not be sleeping well this week, I’d be laying in a supply of Depends because I think this time next week he’s going to be sh*tting his knickers.
I feel like showing the texts is also a subtle reminder that Meghan still has that apology note.
Which apology note.
@PrincessK the apology note that Kate wrote to Meghan after making her cry.
I do wonder how long the press is going to keep their mouths shut about William because I’ve been getting the vibes lately that they’re starting to not be so nice anymore especially when said agreement involved the golden geese that gave the deuces to both the palace and media. What can give he give them? Because I sense they’re getting fed up with losing this one sided “battle” with the Sussexes.
Dan Wooten’s article that was around the time of the jubilee stated that the rota was mad at the 🧱 cause they were promised that the Sussex would come to the reception but they only did the one event where they had their OWN catwalk. During the⚱️ the rota had to get pics like everyone else. There’s no coincidence that the rota put that picture of Bald 🦅 William with the blonde who was in the front 💺 and he was in the 🔙 trying to hide in the dark 🕶️. The rota has already started to hope that the 🧱 kids will be more interesting 🤔 cause they are not getting any better with the old Fab four. George already looks like he’ll be a Windsor. Charlotte could be a diva and Louis is 😊 fun. The rota is only hyping up the 🧱 until the kids are older.
I’m not sure what all those emojis mean LOL.
Well I definitely don’t know what all those emojis mean cuz half of them don’t display on my device. I just get blank empty squares, …. so well done, I guess.
How recent was the blonde photo? So sketchy.
The sad thing is, the media has alredy assigned those poor kids those roles, whether they fit or not. George is the solemn, thoughtful king in waiting. Charlotte is a burgeoning sassy diva. Louis is the smiley court jester. I feel for those kids.
“WE DIDN’T WATCH IT!” Willy screams, as Kate in the background furiously scribbles notes as she freezes the screen on Meghan’s outfit every time she appears on screen…
OMG I just spewed by coffee on my computer after cackling at your comment. Brilliant.
This is an instant lie already because who is still believing that they take their kids to school? They watched that documentary with all their incandescence.
We know Kate copies Meghan in terms of style and that she attempted to hold William’s hand at Earthsh*t. Bringing the children to school together is an attempt to cosplay emotional closeness.
The hand holding thing is interesting. Kate started holding hands with Billy, because Harry and Meghan were always holding hands. Then it suddenly stopped just before the Sussexes left. Hand holding is now back with William taking the initiative because he has been told to show the world he loves Kate.
They also tried to do an umbrella copycat photo in Boston. It was heavily cropped, in black and white, and got no traction.
I thought K banned W from the school runs (early Nov) because he was flirting with the other moms.
At the time I thought it was a handy cover up for the separation.
The good old school run. He is such a phony.
1. It doesn’t take all day to take your kids to school.
2. They absolutely watched Harry & Meghan on separate devices in their separate homes.
3. Even with the support of the racist British press and the racist royal fans Willy and Katie are seething with jealousy over Harry & Meghan.
@Girl_Ninja Laughed out loud at your #2 point. Khate alone in AC simultaneously streaming it with Ma Midds while they hiss down the phone line to one another. They tried to connect Pippa in on the call but she hung up after two minutes 😂
Why are William and Kate angry about the docuseries if they haven’t watched it?
These two deep thinkers really do tell on themselves every single time they open their mouths.
Unsure if it’s okay to post the link, but UK journalist Mic Wright was ON FIRE today with a take down of the ‘carnival of so called experts’ aka Wootton, Tominey, Vine, etc. and their response the release of Harry & Meghan – https://brokenbottleboy.substack.com/p/a-shower-of-bastards-in-search-of?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
So enjoy Mic Wright’s writing. May we all detest Allison Pearson.
A pleasure to read – thanks for the link!
His line re: royals not deserving respect just because they happened to be born out of a ‘magic vagina’ caused me to spit out my coffee 😂😂
Thank you for the link, I love his writing and his take on all this. Plus calling the Telegraph ‘an unwieldy fanzine for tweedy racists.’ Outstanding.
Thanks for posting the link, it’s a great takedown of these village idiots who think they’re *journalists*.
Thanks for the link!
“If you view the British press’ reviews of Harry & Meghan through the prism of anger that ‘characters’ have got away from them and are now authoring their own stories, they make a lot more sense.”
This guy gets it.
An EXCELLENT read 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
You expect us to believe that Kate didn’t watch this docuseries?
The Kate who dresses like Meghan, copies Meghan’s mannerisms, tries to touch her husband the way Meghan touches Harry, and tries to stare at her husband the way Meghan does. That Kate?
Lol Kate watched it and has already had staff order every outfit she saw Meghan wear.
Why would they watch it?
They know what they did.
But you know they also watched it. lol
Uh…the docuseries wasn’t just a one and done. So…just because W&K didn’t watch it the minute it dropped, doesn’t mean they didn’t or haven’t or don’t plan to watch it. Or have their minions do so. Stay salty, Wails! This is H&M’s story. Not your manufactured drama.
This – why is the press acting like it’s a 1970s TV show where you either watch it on broadcast or can’t watch it at all?
At this point watch the series and read his book or you and your people should shut up! No comment should mean no comment period.
Of course they weren’t asked to comment on the entire thing. The whole show isn’t about them.
“We can’t watch it. We have to wash our hair.”
Sure Jan.
Honestly, how long does it take to take your kids to school? It’s streaming for f’s sake.
Yeah, I thought that was funny. Like if they didn’t watch it when it “aired” they wouldn’t see it.
They really have a distorted idea of what “mic drop” moments or phrases are. Like…we all have taken children to school, and we all went and did other things with our day afterward.
I made the mistake of checking out the DM website yesterday. They have truly lost the plot! It was so disturbing, all those articles denigrating every tiny single thing they saw in the series. Or didn’t see. I didn’t read any of the stories, the headlines were bad enough.
I counted 15 separate articles they and their readers are totally obsessed with Harry and Meghan.
I’m sure the palace crack comms team watched it, took notes, gave a concise summary of it to the Wails indicating that nothing bad was said about them, only that Meghan didn’t realize she had to dress appropriately to receive them for dinner, which she undoubtedly cooked herself in her ripped jeans and bare feet after welcoming them with a forbidden hug, and it was delicious. Another thing that Keen would be jealous about. I wonder if she brought Meghan a jar of her special chutney…
It’s hardly breaking news that kids who need to be taken to school every day … still need to be taken to school.
For me, I drove the toddler to preschool and then came home and *then* started watching, lol. Can’t change school schedules even for this, tant pis.
I’ve got this image of the two of them in one of their huge range rovers going round and round the same roundabout for hours so as to miss the programme.
These people need to send gifts to Meghan everyday. Before she came along, the tabloids didn’t have a good thing to say about them. They were dragged for being so lazy but now they are praised for taking their kids to school and KC should step aside for them.
Exactly. They have gained massively out of M&H, as have royal experts and tabloids.
Both of them watched the series, if ever a need arises for the Wales to be a part of a documentary, this will be their blue print.
Richard Kay’s article in the fail, has all of William’s embedded whinges.
We are experts on ourselves. This doc recognized this as true for Harry and Meghan.
The individual response to this series with its clouded reality, suggests that the Suspects were subjected to horrific treatment from the Waleses.
Lots of projection and gaslighting was heaped on this couple and family.
Edited: Not Suspects but Sussexes.
I like the post as it was, with Suspects! Suspect isn’t just a noun, it’s an adjective and a verb. My dictionary says for the verb:
“to imagine (one) to be guilty or culpable on slight evidence or without proof”
And H & M are definitely suspect in the eyes of W&K!
Oh I’m sure they totally watched but didn’t want people to know they did. Want to turn up their noses still to H&M. But in all honesty, they want H&M to mention them so they can see if they are called out for their snobby and nastiness. They know what they did.
LOL I can believe William and Kate maybe didn’t sit down and watch themselves but they absolutely had their aides sit down the second it became available and watch and take copious notes for a full report.
They don’t work so what exactly are Kate and willy continuing on with? Rose trimmings , pegg legs , wiglet buying, button sowing or sister and brother in law stalking and copying? Never mind that a full time job right there . Hatie nickhlos needs to remove her head from up will and Kate ass
Greetings Everyone,
Apologies in advance, I could not let this pass in a one line observational thought, here goes ….
Well of course they would leak that bunch of PR BS – it is straight out of the Toxic Two (also known as the Sulky and downright Mean Bill and Kate).
The absolutely Savage looks on their faces (resting BF or not) speaks volumes. The Toxic Two cannot stand the Truth being told, leaked, exposed, photographed or even known about themselves. They say a picture is worth a thousand words – excuse me if that quote is not quite right, however, the Truth is the Truth, no matter what the Toxic Wales do, say, print, not say, sue over or try and refute the Truth stands.
Every single moment of their useless, pampered lives they have dripped poison in each other’s ear to make themselves feel better – look at the KC III – the treachery he has enacted upon his brother HRH Prince Edward, that shows how despicable, calculating and downright nasty way he and his precious Bill and the so-called Saint Kate have planned this revenge all along. They should all be on Tower Hill. Lands, money, stately homes and titles forfeited for their own treachery.
I mentioned before that I was from a Commonwealth Country (The Crown) is something we are expected to swear allegiance to. Well not in my name, not any day, this or the next 10 centuries. Quite frankly two borrow Roald Dahl’s famous title – I actually hope I live to see the Fall of the House of Windsor. I once had a deep and abiding respect for the Crown (this was ingrained in us from childhood, school and any groups which had a Royal Patron, serving in the Armed Services/Defence Force etc) but not anymore.
Not in my name, not now, not ever. Their true colours, thoughts, deeds and dress in this particular article match their mindset and souls. Black as coal, heartless, brutal and so self absorbed that even if they were lined up in the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles, they would not even admit to themselves how bitter and nasty they look. Admitting that fundamental fact to themselves would serve no good purpose because that would then cut away at their self indulgent and grandiose, self evident character traits which would be too difficult for the vipers to be able to comprehend knowing that they have moulded themselves on their worst instincts that runs deep down inside them. Their answer to Truth is to avoid it and hurt others which makes me wonder if they enjoy pulling wings off butterflies.
In my personal and humble opinion this nest of vipers has plotted, planned, are now executing their set plan and given in to the very worst of their poisonous natures.
As this year draws to a close what was evident many years ago and said in varying interviews over time, has now come to pass. Expensive jewelry, dresses that cost so much that a family could feed themselves on for a month of Sundays is not enough to alter my personal distaste – the signs have been there for years however, the sheer brutal behaviour has intensified especially when the Toxic Wales duo teamed up years ago when they were at university. The devious way was always going to be revealed by the very cloistered pair and their lack of self respect and/or confidence was sucked up from anyone else that crossed their paths.
Once HRH Prince Harry has got this off his chest, out of his heart and mind – I hope that he will fly free, knowing that what he has put into words or film needed to be said.
I will now gladly take up my room in the Tower.
Kind thoughts and I hope that the candle that lights our way shines brightly always.
See you on the other side.
Wild Rose, I believe that Harry will go after the media and courtiers (royal/palace sources), but I have a feeling he’s not going to be naming Fails and OfWilliam. I think we’re supposed to put two and two together and figure that part out. Harry is a much better man than W will ever be, so I doubt he’ll name him outright. Having said that, however, I do wonder when C-Rex will decide that W&K are plotting against him too much. If we know anything about Chuck after Princess Di, it’s that you do not want him against you in partnership with the bm. If anything starts to reflect poorly on Charles he’ll throw them both under the bus. I’ve always thought that Fails was playing a dangerous game, but he truly thinks that he’s superior. I, for one, will enjoy the show and enjoy Chuck taking down Fails and OfWilliam. If I was Fails, I would not be counting on anyone else in his family to be taking his side.
As far as your room in the tower, I hope it’s with the Crown Jewels!!!
You got that right S&S – CIII (C-Rex) will definitely be watching out for the signs of treachery from the Toxic Two. Takes one to know two and that bus will be at full speed.
Agree totally that Prince Harry is by far of better character that either father or brother – the one thing that flits through my accommodation in the Tower like a cold wind is what the 3 creeps will try and drive him to, so while we step back watching the Fails and the Fall of the House of Windsor, I hope that Prince Harry is out of the way of the collapsing blocks.
Mind you, seeing the absolutely hateful looks on the 3 tyrants faces gives me a sense of justice for the sheer brutality and lack of humanity they have not only shown but inflicted on their own blood, Game of Thrones style where there is no Love or Loyalty except where the 3 biggest bullies are concerned – long may what they have inflicted on others, come back threefold.
Blessings to the Celeb family and by the way the Crown Jewels have been pilfered (5 minutes before that smirking photograph was released which was described as the new fab four).
I, like Will and his wife, didn’t watch the episodes as soon as they dropped in the US. Unlike Will and his wife, I had to work early the next morning. But I, also like Will and his wife, ABSOLUTELY binged the hell out of it, including rewinding parts I just had to see/hear again, as soon as I was home.
You’re not fooling us Wails.
HeatherC, it is difficult to understand why Fails made sure that everyone knew that he really, really, really, hated Harry and Meghan if he hasn’t seen this docuseries. That man needs to buy a vowel and a brain.