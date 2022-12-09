Kay: Prince Harry ‘monopolized the memory of his late mother’

There’s a newly emerged Bitter Talking Point among the British commentators and it’s one of my favorite things. Everyone from Camilla Tominey to Richard Kay is crying about how Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is “one-sided.” They’re crying about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are telling their story themselves, with no input from the unhinged Salt Island press machine. You’d think that these people never, ever have platforms from which to spew their hate, their lies, their racism, their toxicity, their misogyny. The “one-sided” issue just shows how so much of the Sussex drama has always been about control though. Anyway, Richard Kay has written a sad lil’ screed and I guess we should talk about it. Some highlights:
Harry’s talk about his mother: Perhaps the most telling moments of this self-serving exercise were those in which he monopolised the memory of his late mother as some sort of justification for his actions. Meghan and Princess Diana were ‘so similar’, he declared, and like his mother his wife had suffered at the hands of the paparazzi. What haunted him was history repeating itself. And in case the point had been missed, he explained: ‘My mum made most of her decisions from her heart,’ before adding: ‘I am my mother’s son.’ Quite how Prince William will feel at this blatantly public grab for Diana’s legacy remains to be seen.
No laughter!!! There was precious little laughter in the three hour-long episodes released by Netflix. Instead we were presented with a toe-curling account of their romance and a partial and one-sided diatribe of their perceived treatment at the hands of the media and the monarchy.
Harry comparing Meghan to Diana: How sad, then, that he does not remember one of Diana’s most attractive qualities — that even in the depths of her despair over her marriage to Prince Charles, she never sought to favour one son above another. Indeed, whenever she felt that family attention was being directed too much at William the future king, she would make a point of including Harry.
Harry’s claims about the lack of support after Diana’s death: This implication of family indifference, especially in those first months, is far from the truth. Diana’s sisters — Harry’s Spencer aunts — were invaluable, regularly visiting him at his Berkshire prep school, Ludgrove, to watch his sports fixtures. One aunt even ensured that the prince received the 13th birthday present Diana had chosen for him before her death. He also had the reassuring presence of Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the royal nanny who remained a feature in his life until his schooldays were complete. At the same time Prince Charles, concerned at the lack of maternal company in his son’s life, arranged for one of his communications team — a mother herself — to be available as much as possible to Harry.
Prince William is salty: While Charles may be hurt, Prince William will have every reason to resent the way both he, and particularly Kate, are treated. ‘It is a classic example of seeking to wound but fearing to strike,’ says one of William’s friends.
Kate suffered more than Meghan: There can be little doubt that this must be a reference to the former Kate Middleton, who actually suffered far more intrusion from paparazzi than Meghan did. It is of course no secret that the two couples, once dubbed the ‘Fab Four’, have long since fallen out. Judging by Meghan’s comments, they never really fell in.
[From The Daily Mail]
So,.. Richard Kay is mad that Harry didn’t say something about how Diana felt about William…? Kay is also mad that Harry feels a direct connection to Diana’s life and legacy and thinks of her often, the mother he adored and hero-worshipped, because apparently William is the only one who can talk about Diana. The last time William talked about Diana, he called her a paranoid, delusional liar, so…sure. Perhaps the saddest f–king criticism is that Harry has no right to talk about how alone he felt after Diana’s death because one of his Spencer aunts made sure he got Diana’s birthday present and because Charles tasked a staffer to check in on his 13-year-old son who was sitting in a boarding school alone just days after his mother’s funeral. Again, what the f–k is wrong with these people?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. August 1987 Princess Diana with Prince Harry on holiday with teh Spanish Royal family in Majorca,Image: 347670758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
-
-
HRH PRINCESS OF WALES (HRH Princess Diana). Seen at the VJ Day Celebrations. With Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales,Image: 526293424, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: RK / Avalon
-
-
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Beach Head Cemetery in Anzio, Italy, to honour those killed in the Allied landings of January 1944.
Diana is wearing a dress by Catherine Walker,Image: 549498963, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
-
-
Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, on holiday in Majorca, Spain, with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry. They are guests of King Juan Carlos of Spain and his wife Queen Sofia. They are staying at their holiday home, the Marivent Palace, which is situated just outside the capital city of Palma.
-
-
HRH PRINCESS OF WALES (HRH Princess Diana). Seen at the VJ Day Celebrations. With Prince Harry
These people know that Harry is the one who reflects Diana’s purpose and legacy far more than Willy. If it weren’t for Harry they wouldn’t even have Heads Together. Willy and Katie have not focus or vision for anything. Their entire focus is to compete with popularity with the Sussexs. Period. Instead of Earth Shit Willy should have kept focus on Heads Together with his lazy Katie. There was so much potential there but they wanted be cute and compete with all that Archwell does.
Harry CAN claim his mother’s legacy because he is the one who walks Diana’s walk. Harry also didn’t posthumously gaslight his mother the way Willy did.
William can talk about Diana as much as he wants…Harry’s not saying he can’t. Although, the impact isn’t quite the same when Harry’s taking about her heart and William’s talking about her paranoia. But sure go right ahead, William. Nobody’s stopping you. Imagine if William and Kate did a sit down that wasn’t utterly scripted. It would be revealing…and prob not in a good way.
^This is it in a nutshell.
These pricks with press passes must really believe that the only folks who read their cr@p are among the bended-knees brigade. Bully-I-Am can go ahead and spk about his mother, if he wants. But he doesnt want to do that; they only want H to shut up about her. And H knows this, which is one of the reasons, I believe, that he keeps her presence alive and large both in his life, his work and within his family.
With that utterly shameful speech Bully-I-Am gave last year?/earlier this year? that his mother was paranoid and that she and his father’s relationship wouldnt have been so bad if it werent for the Panorama interview(!!!) he broadcast to the work that, like his father does, he too wants his mother’s legacy to be placed in a crypt and forgotten.
Not gonna happen. Not while her one true son, Harry and her 2 grandchildren by Harry are alive.
William was teased by ETON toffs for his mother’s interview and he took it out on her at the time according to ‘good sources’. It was the same ETON so called friends that Meghan pulled up at Sadringham for sexist, racist and all the rest talk and behaviour and Harry supported her. He was led by this group of privileged idiots as he wanted to belong to something after Diana died. The Nazi incident was at a private party and it has been said he was given the uniform to wear by ‘someone’ and William dressed up as a black Zulu…..no photos of William of course and where did Harry’s photo leak from I wonder?
Seems the ratings are double that for The Crown so let’s hope this gets another series next year!
I guess “monopolized” is code for “Harry’s the only one who’s honoring it”.
@c – your comment nails it! I took an interest in Harry years ago when he and Wills did an interview in Africa after Harry really started his quest into conservation and supporting all the humanistic interests of the continent. I came away from watching that interview crushed by William’s sophomoric approach to Harry’s endeavors. Harry was earnest and sincere. Wills was an a**. And it’s Harry’s earnest and sincere voice that gets drowned out by the cacophony of Salt Island’s tabloid press and the Firm. But that’s by design, isn’t it? Harry is so much like his mum that his father cannot support him in any way, can he? “I’m not a bank.” Fine then, I’ll go live with Tyler Perry. Like, seriously? As a mother I look at this catastrophe of parenting and I know that there is an even bigger reconning that is coming. Good for H & M…they are putting their mental health front and center and in so doing have become an example for the world.
I wondered when this was going to crank up. Everyone can talk about Diana and project onto her: members of the public, royal “experts”, press. But hell is let loose when one of her sons talks about her. She was his mother FFS. If anyone knew her, it’s him and his brother. If William wants to make his own series, complete with his story of being stalked for years by his now wife and her mother, then he will be free to talk about his mother Diana as much as he wants. Monopolise indeed. Oh, help us.
Damn sparrow
You’re savage and I like it
I would definitely watch a show where he talks about being stalked by his current wife and MIL cause I love a good mess
Would probably be the first time he is honest about anything
@sparrow, yes….EXACTLY! Diana WAS Harry’s mother, and he can damn well talk about her as, when, and as often as he bloody well wants or needs to! No one has the right to try and muzzle him, not even his weak, colourless, charisma-empty brother or royals or British Media. Grrrr….
A guy who says he was a chef to the royal family tweeted: “Prince Harry, with respect sir, Your wife will never be like/similar to your mother. I knew Princess Diana for 15 years. Not even close.”
A comedian tweeted in response: “wow this guy bragging he knew Harry’s mom longer than Harry did because Harry was so young when she died. Top tweet sir! A win for humanity.”
These people are horrible.
“one-sided diatribe of their perceived treatment at the hands of the media”
The gaslighting is off the charts with these people.
Well, if anyone should know about presenting a “one-sided diatribe” it’s Kay.
These mutha fuckas have been spouting off largely unchallenged for SIX YEARS. Harry and Meghan have earned their right to reply a thousand fold.
It’s insane. I was watching a clip on CNN that showed up in my twitter feed about some CNN reporter complaining bc they aired the clip where she called Meghan’s hate a happy poo emoji or something (which she did say, but even in the clip it was clear she was reading a tweet that said that.) So the reporter defended herself by showing another clip where…..she said the exact same thing, from a tweet she was reading.
It’s not just the tabloid RRs, all journalists who covered the Sussexes are up in arms over this because they’re not used to being called out like this. It’s so hilarious. “but sometimes they’re using the press as a good thing and sometimes a bad thing!!!”
Lady, did you not watch the docuseries?!?!?! They’re literally saying the press coverage was always racist, but something flipped after the engagement was announced. And yes, that includes you people at CNN.
Like you said, the gaslighting is off the charts.
James O’Brien pointed out that these correspondents are the last people who should be commenting because it’s like asking the accused to report on their own trial. The media at large showed zero remorse after their unhinged, biased coverage leading up to the 2016 election essentially got TFG elected, and since then have doubled and tripled down, using the same exact tactics now. They’re certainly not going to reflect on how they perpetuated the rota’s racist, abusive coverage by acting as stenographers rather than journalists. These are the same people both-sides-ing January 6th and white supremacy and all of it. CNN is one of the worst offenders, their panel “discussions” regularly, gleefully platform the republican equivalent of royal rota members. It’s actually disgusting and this utter lack of journalistic integrity is the root cause of so many of our current issues. We need a true reckoning or the free press is doomed.
Nice comment from James.
What the press seem to willfully ignore is that the media have been giving “their side” (as if they get a side in someone else’s life story) for the past 5 years. Now it’s Harry and Meghan’s time to tell the truth.
@SussexWatcher, 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Clearly Diana was the primary parent to both children, and Harry felt safe with her. When she died, there was no safe harbor and the detachment and “formality” of the Royal Family, including his father, King Chuck, left him isolated and struggling.
And that’s why he was drawn to Meghan with her warmth, open heart and lack of stick up her ass over hierarchy and protocol.
@That’sNotOkay, how can you say that?
His father sent the *nanny* and a *one of his employees who had her own children to care for*!!!
What more parenting could a young boy grieving the loss of his mother possibly want?!?!
/s
Oof this family. How Diana or Meghan survived it even for as long as they did is a mystery.
Yeah, Charles tasked two paid staffers with being there for his emotionally devastated 13 year old son. What could Harry possibly have to complain about???
That whole section was unhinged.
She’s a mother, my grieving son will obviously bond with her and get the support he needs
Yep, because when your Mom dies, any old mom will fill the emptiness. These people are absurd.
My son is 13yo right now, I cannot imagine how he would react to losing me. He is close with Dad, but moms and their boys are a different relationship. He knows I am his person.
Show me one of these hacks that hasn’t monetized or used Princess Diana and her tragedy including the rats, rags, courtiers and sr royals! Peggy invokes her memory to garner good press then turns around and disparages her that to me is far more disturbing. She was Prince Harry’s mother and he above anyone else on this earth has the right to talk about her. He was the one forced to console the grieving public that bought the rags and walk behind the coffin to appease the blood thirsty Royals, public and media that caused her death.
THIS.
Dear Charles, being a mother does not qualify a person for caring for all children well, especially a grieving child, nor is a paid employee specializing in communications an acceptable surrogate for a loving family life. If you had ever had any hand in raising your children, you would know that not even the most precocious among them comes to adults to talk about his problems. Children are just themselves, and are wholly dependent on the loving adults in their lives observing them and knowing them well enough to identify when and how stress and worry and low calories and lack of sleep are manifesting in unlikely/unmanageable ways, from behavioral outbursts to poor performance in school to disordered eating, etc. so that as they get older, they get better at identifying it for themselves.
P.S. I hope you paid that employee extra for her “other duties as assigned,” but we know you didn’t. The privilege of “mothering” a prince on behalf of a prince (on top of one’s full-time job, and running one’s own household, and mothering one’s own children) should be reward enough, right?
Sorry, Richard, your article is not a defense of Charles but rather a condemnation of him as a totally useless parent and a terrible employer.
This viewpoint, ie Harry and Meghan is one sided, is also part of the reporting in the Netherlands. Super frustrating
“There was precious little laughter in the three hour-long episodes released by Netflix.”
Was this supposed to be a comedy special? WTF complaint is this? This has to be coming from Will and hyena face Kate, who seem to think gigantic gaffaws are of paramount important
“Instead we were presented with a toe-curling account of their romance”
This is definitely jealous Will and Kate talking.
“and a partial and one-sided diatribe of their perceived treatment at the hands of the media and the monarchy.”
The media said Meg was straight outta Compton and depicted Archie as a chimp. They don’t get a side anymore. And we know the BRF’s side cause they won’t stop talking about how Meg was difficult and a bully. And how a certain other brother really really really bo Billy f**king hates Harry and Meghan because she “ripped” him from his real family and he chose to be a man and support his wife.
I have only watched the first two hours but I recall them laughing several times, especially about the ridiculousness of bowing and curtsying to family members. Agreed that this was not marketed as a comedy special so that’s a really weird comment.
I got a great laugh at her medieval times method of curtseying, of course she thought it was a joke.
I saw the bit with the curtsy as Meghan laughing at herself and how she didn’t know the right way to do it.
@OriginalLeigh l saw that and l also saw Harry’s face like “yeah, it’s true but that’s the way they do it” he didn’t laugh. I don’t know what to think about that particular part.
First, I thought the docuseries was a lot lighter and happier than I had expected, and there WAS a good deal of laughter. I think they were actually trying to show how in love and excited and happy they were and how the press treatment was this black cloud that moved in and started pouring on them.
Second, nothing about their treatment was PERCEIVED, we saw it play it out in real time!!!
The “one-sided” thing is absolutely insane considering everyone but them has been telling versions of their story for 5 years. Also what other side are they wanting? When do we get the other side of the Queens life? When do we get the other side of Kate’s life? We’ve seen the sappy bullshit, show us some balance.
All of this is being used to distract people from the non-functional government and spiraling out of control cost of living crisis in the country.
They’re doing the same thing they did with the Jubilee when the entire world got to see how the British media act while they screamed in the echo chamber. This is going to be even worse.
Wouldn’t be surprised if the second volume goes in hard, I’d buckle up. We’re being lulled into a false sense of security. Liz Garbus is a serious documentarian, there’s absolutely no way she’s going to leave this six hour piece with fluffy surface level observations.
The timing of these drops a week apart was intentional. It’s not clear who’s falling into who’s trap, but right now from an international perspective it sure seems like they’re letting the media dig its own grave before shoving it in and pouring concrete on top.
I’ve been saying this series is for history, not for the present. I’d also keep an eye on the commonwealth nations because they’re certainly keeping an eye on the UK.
“We’re being lulled into a false sense of security” I think you’re right. Now, will Harry and Meghan go as scorched earth as some of us might want? Prob not, but the division of the volumes was intentional, like you said. Who will fall into the trap is a great question.
Jason Knauf better be worried. He’s going to be exposed to the world as a snake especially for his role in the lawsuit while helping the tabloid for no reason at all. I only wonder how much the link will be made to William and Kate through Knauf’s actions.
And crygate started the angry woman attack so I don’t know how kate escapes criticism for letting this slide
These people are furious that Harry is taking complete control of the narrative when it comes to his own mother. They can no longer interject words, feelings or smears in Diana’s name. Harry is fighting hard and is fighting strong. They know people are listening to what Diana’s own SON has to say and they can’t bare it.
Keep on telling your “one-sided” truth, H.
At THE DUCCHESS, I wish I could love your comment a 1000 times! I love the way Harry cherishes his mother’s memory. That’s what a real son does!
The Charles “arranged for one of his communications team to be available as much as possible” HAS to be passive aggressive dig, right? Richard can’t possibly think that Charles ordering an employee to answer a phone call from a broken 12 boy that will never come counts as love and support. God, these people are terrible.
Harry talks like someone who has clearly had a lot of therapy and learned some hard truths, and in a lot of ways, I pity William for not being able to do the same.
You have to wonder if it’s a dig. Because surely nobody is dumb enough to think this makes C look like an attentive father.
Quite the opposite. It just shows Charles as a shitty father who delegated spending time with his sons who had just lost their mother to an employee. And the aunts giving them attention and love hardly absolves Charles for his lack of attention and love. These people!
I don’t know about y’all, but I would feel very loved, seen, and comforted if my dad had one of his communications team be “there for me” during the greatest pain of my young life. Like Kaiser wrote, “WTF IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE”.
“WTF IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE”?I think the years of inbreeding has bred the empathy out of some of them. Thank god Harry had Diana and now has Meghan in his life!
When your very existence is also your job it’s going to make for a very strange environment. I’m not excusing them, at all, it’s more that they never seem to have considered how to be a loving, supporting family AND the British Royal Family at the same time. Plus they’re largely cold-hearted and lacking empathy.
WTF IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE
and
BITCH DO MORE
can be added to just about any royal post, LOL. Even here, aimed at Charles, the latter works.
I absolutely cackled at Kay’s use of hiring staff for his sons as an example of his wonderful parenting. Remind me again, didn’t Charles complain about how staff took care of him instead of his own parents?
I admit that I laughed, too. It’s so far from ordinary behavior. I mean, the royals have been outsourcing their parenting for years, but to leave your young son’s sorrow in the hands of your comms staff person???
First of all, Diana is HIS mother!! He’s allowed to talk about her and how she inspired HIM as much as he wants!! William doesn’t have the monopoly on Diana and neither does The Firm or the press. It is absolutely SICKENING that, even in death, these people still think they can control Diana’s memory, history and how people should feel about her. This is about control and The Firm seeks to control EVERYTHING. Even the minutiae.
As for the lack of family support. Harry was talking about the WINDSORS not the Spencers. And even then, the Spencers couldn’t be a part of his day to day life.
“At the same time Prince Charles, concerned at the lack of maternal company in his son’s life, arranged for one of his communications team — a mother herself — to be available as much as possible to Harry.”
Here’s a crazy idea, Charles. Maybe Harry needed his FATHER to be there for him and not simply dispatch people to fill in the gap while you were off fucking Camila.
Exactly. I am very tired at how William can talk about his mother and his wife can dress like her and wear her jewelry but Harry can reference his own mother without endless criticism.
I mean people are justifying why kate the ice queen can’t hug Meghan but we are also supposed to believe she’s like Diana?
Wild to “both sides” a documentary that’s entire reason for creation is to tell one side.
Also “At the same time Prince Charles, concerned at the lack of maternal company in his son’s life, arranged for one of his communications team — a mother herself — to be available as much as possible to Harry.” is an unhinged sentence and also explains a lot.
Richard Kay didn’t get the red meat that he wanted but he has to criticise Harry so he came up with this nonsense. When a parent dies the other one is expected to be there for their child and you certainly don’t send him off to boarding school days after the funeral. Harry is saying that his father wasn’t there for him. It’s good that his aunt was there for him but he wanted his living parent to be around.
Anothet thing, I saw a clip of Diana’s Panorama interview the other day was struck by how similar Harry and his mother are.
Can I just say something here and only because this is the most recent Netflix post so it won’t get lost. I have made a serious point above but now just want to be utterly shallow : Harry’s Eton friend is SO nice and also gorgeous looking. It’s totally beside the point, I admit. There used to be Hot Guy Friday on here and it’s gone, probably because it was demeaning. I don’t know. But can I claim hot guy friday comment? Just this once!
Yeah I can second this. I have to admit that the minute I heard a man talking with a Spanish accent I gave an out loud HELLO NACHO. Hot and got your friends back? Delightful, both of them.
When Nacho first appeared I may have scrolled back a few times, LOL.
Harry’s Eton friend is good looking and I’m glad he’s there bc it kills the narrative of “no one from his childhood like him anymore.”
Yes, Nacho. My o my.
I was impressed by his empathy.
Lol he was good looking.. But I was more vibing the guy talking about history and racism, gah, can’t recall his name right now. Also, another aside is that James Holt was funny and I’m glad he’s been around throughout. Think we need an open post to just say some of our fave things that stood out. Meghan talking all night to Phillip thinking it went great when Harry said actually you were on the side with his bad ear and he couldn’t hear anything you said was hilarious .
Harry probably doesn’t have many friends from his youth that aren’t ALSO connected to William/Charles through their own family, so I’m happy this Eaton guy appeared.
And helloooooo, Nacho! Harry really has left so much of his UK life behind (physically and emotionally), that it’s great to see he has friends beyond the incestious aristocracy.
So I wonder what Bully-I-Am, his wutliss puppa (google it) and the sick, twisted fcuks-with-press-passes gonna do when Archewell Productions creates a documentary on:
The Life and Legacy of Diana, The Princess of Wales
or
Diana-The Princess of Wales: Her Life and Legacy
[Yes, I’m putting this desire out in the Universe.]
heeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheeheehee
Kaiser, thanks for covering this in the way you do. Otherwise I might feel I was losing my mind.
The absolute GALL of these people setting boundaries for Harry around talking about the mother they had a hand in taking away from him. How is this even real?
I love how the British Media loves to negate how Harry felt when his mother died. Harry said that he felt alone; that is his experience. His aunts and nanny may have visited, but he was still sent back to boarding school and forced to stuff down his grief.
It’s really sad to me to see how two brothers reacted so differently to the trauma of losing their mother, and that difference would’ve probably put them at odds eventually, Meghan or no Meghan.
William seems to have learned, especially as the heir. that staying in the system is the way to stay safe. Harry, not in the direct line of succession, realized that the system only protects the heirs and those that toe the line, so he is fighting against it.
I know I’m not alone in thinking that Harry was looking for an excuse to leave, and the absolutely barbaric treatment of his wife and children just accelerated the timeline.
It really is about controlling for these people. Harry says he felt unsupported after his mother’s death and Kay tries to argue against it. How in the world are you going to argue against something you don’t know anything about? How are you going to tell someone “No you did feel supported”?
I think the fact that Harry kept invoking the memory and spirit of Diana, by declaring himself “I am my mother’s son” and mentioning how much Meghan is like Diana are what set off William’s “really, really, really hate Meghan” tantrum yesterday. William has always had a weird ownership of his mother’s legacy and being his mother’s son, similar to a toddler not accepting he now has a younger brother who got to share in their mother’s love and attention. To William, it seems he doesn’t consider Harry a person or brother, just as he doesn’t seem to consider Diana a person or mother. They are merely props to fuel his own self-narrative with the characterizations he deems fit for his purposes when he wants to use them (as with most narcissists).
I guess in Kay’s mind (or is it William’s?) the only son that can talk about Diana is the heir. That Harry doesn’t have a voice, much like his mother, in his own story. F that! Harry has just as much right to speak about his mother as William does. He has just as much right to discuss how lonely he felt at boarding school. He was abandoned. It’s shameful how they act towards him.
Charles assigned staff to help grieving, broken Harry after the death of Princess Diana.
Charles told grieving, broken (again) Harry that Meghan wasn’t family after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
I’m sensing a pattern here…
Speaking of Diana, if she were here today, she would be very busy with her charities & trying to help people in these troubling times. Unlike Peg & his wife. Those two are lazy, the antithesis of Diana.
It never ceases to amaze me the extent to which Harry is not afforded the same human privilege that all of us take for granted–the ability to be the author of our own stories. Why is Harry’s decision to take charge of his own life seen as sacriligious, when any of us, and any commentator, would never stand to be treated the same way? Dismantle the monarchy for that–Harry does not belong to the public. Neither do George, Charlotte, or Louis. No one is thinking about how the resistance to Harry’s essential humanity will play out for the Wales kids. Their scripts are already being written, without any input from them at all. The royal family is a toxic place for main line children. It always has been, and always will be.
It’s The Truman Show at this point.
Kaiser, remember your blood pressure. Lol. You’re right though, what is wrong with these f-Ing c -u-n-t-s?
I Can’t believe that chucky thinks he looks good letting It be know he sent his employee to check in on his young son who had just lost his mom. Chucky really is that bastard from hell that will go straight back there .
So he’s not allowed to talk about his Mother? Really????
I’m reminded of a quote from Persuasion where Lady Russell’s thoughts are expressed (and I’m only paraphrasing here)…”It was only in Anne that Lady Russell could see the mother [Lady Eliott] live again” I feel that way about Harry. He cannot monopolize her legacy; he is her legacy.
The stuff about the support for Harry after Di’s death has to be trolling? Right? A staff member, a birthday present and bringing up Tiggy Legge-Bourke- who is mired in controversy and who Diana really hated toward the end. I don’t understand what Kay’s goal is with that whole section!