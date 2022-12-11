Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ is already a huge hit, it had 2.4 million views in 24 hours

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is a hit! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a real Midas Touch, don’t they? They always sell out, they always top the ratings, everything they touch turns to gold. It looks smarter and smarter that Netflix locked them into a production deal, doesn’t it? Netflix released the early-days viewership for the H&M docuseries – the first three episodes of which dropped on Thursday – and it’s one of Netflix’s biggest shows of the year, especially in the US and UK. According to Netflix’s numbers, Harry & Meghan had 2.4 views in the first 24 hours IN THE UK. The first-day ratings for the docuseries were also double the first-day ratings of The Crown’s Season 5. I would imagine the numbers will be phenomenal for this weekend too – many people didn’t have time to watch the three episodes on Thursday, but they had time this weekend.
Meanwhile, the NY Times did a piece on the director of the series, Liz Garbus, and the background of how she came onto the project. Harry and Meghan handed Garbus fifteen hours of their personal footage, video diaries which they filmed in 2020 as they were Sussexiting. When Garbus was asked how much control the Sussexes had over the series and whether they had final approval, she tells the Times: “It was a collaboration. You can keep asking me, but that’s what I’ll say.” But the most interesting part is where the Sussexes’ spokesperson shuts down one of the British media’s big whines/talking points, which is “Harry and Meghan are hypocrites for crying about privacy and then making this docuseries.” Here’s that section:
Some have questioned why Harry and Meghan chose to make a documentary, suggesting that the couple’s decision to give up their royal duties meant they wanted to lead a more private life. In a statement to The Times, the couple’s global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, disputed this narrative.
“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” she said. “Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”
For what it’s worth, Harry was the one who said stuff about privacy over the years, but it’s true that by the time they exited, it was less about privacy and more about escaping from the daily vitriol and attacks. Meghan has never claimed to want “privacy,” because she understands that what she really wants is to set and enforce boundaries. A more cogent criticism might be that Meghan and Harry want “control of their narrative,” to which I say, that’s not a criticism, especially not for royalty. Everyone wants control of their narrative. Everyone wants to set and enforce boundaries. Everyone wants the right to exist without being smeared and lied about constantly. Everyone wants the right to tell their story in their own time and in their own way.
Speaking of, we’re finally getting some fun wedding photos! But I thought they wanted privacy!!! *sobs*
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Loving it. I look forward to the last 3 episodes.
I rewatched yesterday, and I absolutely cannot wait. Mainly because I think there will be more revelations in the last 3 eps, espeically about Jason Knauf’s role in all of this. He was mentioned (and shown) too many times for him NOT to be exposed.
And, of course, I want to see more behind the scenes photos, vignette’s of H&M! Their love story is really amazing.
And that # was just by those who watched on telly , they have not counted those who watched on phones , computers, and other devices .
Kate and her green screen dress couldn’t even get a quarter of that # to watch their desperate PR show
And as for the privacy bit, the only time I remember was when archie was born and they wanted privacy to enjoy for a few day like any normal human being .
Harry’s always wished for ” privacy ” for his family including kate when he feels the press are becoming more intrusive something everyone should do
302 people watched the earthshot livestream on pbs. 4k people watched the ripple of hope red carpet. not the actual event. Just the red carpet. Harry and Meghan were there for literally 2 minutes, and that was just the guardian’s channel. Will and Kate’s own “fans” are more interesting in seeing what Meghan is wearing than tuning into William and Kate’s superbowl moment. jfc.
Right?! It’s utterly pathetic. And, that’s how you know they’re not actually W&K fans but rather paid bots and trolls or just racist haters – their engagement on the socials never amounts to much of anything. Anything having to do with Meghan has millions of interactions, while Will and Kate have a fraction of what it should be for their number of Twitter and IG followers. I know Bot Sentinel has done work on this but I wish more media reported on this dedicated hate machinery (maybe the documentary will address this in the final volume).
You left out that 95+ % of tabloids space has been devoted to them. I’m waiting for Peg and Buttons to bring out the kids this week.
To be fair, that 304 number was just the pbs channel. I saw that the YouTube video of their event had over 3M views. But I’m guessing that’s the peak and it won’t continue growing.
Duch, given 99% of any view of EarthSh!t content*likely* tracks to a certain party warehouse in Berkshire, KP, and racist trolls in their mummy’s basements? Those are not ‘valid’ numbers. We’ve seen how far the haters will go to inflate the W&K sh!tshow.
They are killing it! With next to no promotion, thanks to the RF and So-called Carnival. Anyway, I love what we’ve seen so far and cannot wait for Thursday! The vid/pic of Archie kissing his mom is the most precious thing. 😍 Well, all the bits with Archie are my favorite parts, tbh. He’s adorable through and through, which of course speaks to the loving parenting he’s getting from H&M.
Of course they want to tell THEIR story THEMSELVES. When others’ narratives are different, it is logical to tell their side themselves. That would hold true for anyone. I too want to tell MY story myself. Or at least collaborate with someone telling my story.
And I believe Meghan does understand that when you do what they do and since they are who they are, privacy goes out the window – but boundaries need to be set. Completely logical. Diana eluded to that in one of the clips. And I think that is why the kids’ faces have not been shown. Harry and Meghan chose this life but the kids did not; thus no exposing of the kids.
I have only watched one episode but I am team H&M, this won’t change what I believe about the BaRF.
I’ve loved it and am so glad that Meghan and Harry have been able to tell their story. The trash media has as and will continue to lie and twist what they have shares but it doesn’t matter we see the truth.
I’m glad they’re telling their story too. And that the RRs are getting called out more and more on their ‘royal sources’ lies. There’s one getting roasted now for her ‘exclusive’ that the Wailses are not watching, not talking to the press, telling their friends not to comment…but she’s also breaking news that W&K are sending Christmas presents to Archie and Lili but not speaking to Harry and Meghan. None of it makes any sense and they can’t even see how they contradict themselves…in the same article!
I’m loving it! I’ve been on Twitter calling out the royal “experts” whereever I can. My favourite is reminding the Brits that no-one is calling for Michelle Mone to be stripped of her title. To anyone outside the UK she’s a Baroness in the House of Lords who looks to have benefited from £29 million of taxpayers money by selling PPE which was unfit for purpose. What like minded people are pointing out is that there have been upwards of 50 negative articles about H&M in the Express and Mail but ZERO reporting on Mone.
The pushback on Twitter has been fantastic. People are querying posts when the “experts” use unnamed “sources”. I love that people are reminding the royal “experts” that the three episodes were about attacking the media and their false narrative.
I would also like to thank the #SussexSquad and the “Brazen Husseys” for giving me the courage to post. I’m sure there are a lot of people like myself who stayed quiet because we thought we would be shouted down. I love that I know if I post something to support H&M there are others out there who feel exactly the same. It’s wonderful.
I hope the numbers for this series blows the roof off of viewerships. I have enjoyed every episode and continue to wish the Sussexes the very best. Hopeful episodes 1 and 2 of the next series goes after the gutter media and reference Jason Knauff betrayal. Hope episode 3 of this final series shows the Sussexes and kids living in their happy ever after while showcasing Archewell.
I second your hope for the remaining content. I really want them to name names and produce receipts on the rota machinery/reporters and Jason Knife in the back, and make it clear that the attacks were coming from inside the palace. And then end on a forward-looking note with Archewell.
Meanwhile, The Other Brother’s PBS Earthshit special had a whopping 302 viewers (streams?) in the US. Let the Wailses please take this as a message to never come back here.
On YouTube.
Ah, thx
It’s exhausting that people keep using the privacy line. They never said that. It was always about safety. Anyway the doc is great. I’m glad so many people are watching it. Harry’s story especially emerging from a sequestered world of privilege and assumptions about white supremacy is really important. It’s one thing for the RF to say words about not being racist but quite another for us to get an actual look into the inner workings of that world.
Exactly, they have not hammered on wanting privacy to the point of never being seen or heard from again: this is the argument many people are using against them. As well as that of thr queen never complaining or explaining.
It’s radical that David Olusoga, Afua Hirsch and _Prince__Harry_(!) are explaining how the Commonwealth (Empire 2.0) is built on racism. That the royal experts are essentially professional mouthpieces for the royals. That the British media has been knowingly lying and publishing those lies with (apparently) the tacit approval of Harry’s relatives…
It’s amazing to see how this has impacted World Cup too.
I haven’t been following the games. How did it impact the World Cup?
I don’t know if this is what the OP means, but I’ve seen French people online saying the win over England was for Meghan Markle (was it also French fans that were previously holding up signs saying Meghan is one of us?). And also posters making jokes that, ‘England, it’s not coming home and neither is Prince Harry.’ That sort of thing. But I don’t know if that’s what the OP is referring to.
Many football-mad/ soccer-crazy fans amongst my friends, family and acquaintances did not watch the World Cup due to the human rights and corruption scandals with Qatar. I did not know that H&M impacted any viewing of the World Cup, but perhaps this year’s WC venue has had an impact there.
Even IF they had made statements about privacy, everyone has the right to change how they live or share more or less about their OWN lives at their OWN whim.
I thought people in the UK weren’t going to watch it. think Harry and Meghan have the right to tell their story especially as the Palace has never stopped briefing against them. I’ve enjoyed the docuseries and I’m looking forward to Vol.II.
I only have 14 days to live because once the numbers come out on 12-25 regarding Kate’s Christmas show, and how the numbers don’t even begin to compare to H&M, I am going to die laughing. Just laugh so hard I fall over dead.
Definitely don’t go look for the Earthshit numbers either. I want you to live a long time. Long live the Celebitches, for there is much snark to be had!
I want to know why Kate Middleton is trying to upstage and sabotage the Sussexes Netflix show, which was announced first, by holding her carol concert on the same day……Lol! 😂
She did wear the sparkly red dress and was pictured advertising the special yesterday
Kate is so predictable.
Should we lay bets on whether the poor Wales kids will be dragged out to try to increase ratings for her Keen Kristmas Koncert? She’s gotta know by now she can’t compete and will be pulling out all the stops for more attention on her Vaseline-lensed piano “performance.”
Those wedding reception photos are hot AF 🔥
I believe the UK tabloid media has set up a false dilemma, which is a logical fallacy: the only choices are total privacy in which H&M are never seen from again, or hounded daily to a level no celebrity experiences in any other country – from Harry’s birth to the birth of his children forever and ever, amen.
I’m SO enjoying this takedown of that institution (the tabloid media).
I’m loving and feasting on all the videos and photos H&M are sharing with us. Fingers crossed, still hoping to see the Montecito kitchen.
I just got to give Netflix their props. The decision to show the docuseries in two volumes a week apart was genius. Volume 1 laid the groundwork and Netflix knew the British Media would show their unhinged assesses to the world. So by the time Volume 2 is released and the anvil drops, the entire world will finally understand just how toxic things are and fully understand why H&M escaped from that crazy.
Agreed.
Totally agree. Also glad H&M are just using shade to get their points across. It’s driving the media crazy cause H&M are not doing the dirty work for the media. If the media wants to spread salacious gossip about members of the Royal Family, then let them do it on their own and not use H&M as their surrogates/scapegoats.
Does anyone know if we watch the doc multiple times if that counts in weekly viewing numbers or is it only by each separate Netflix account?
I’ve loved it so far and found myself going back to catch pictures that I missed the first time.
I was initially apprehensive about them doing this because of the potential for hate but after seeing how many lies the BM made up about the most mundane things like first dance song etc I’m glad they did it.
It also hopefully cuts off the market for books about Meghan & Harry and what they supposedly think when you can get the information from the source themselves.
Yes the right wing haters especially has been unhinged these last few days and yes some other traditional media are mad they didn’t get the drama they wanted but I glad they are speaking their truth. I’ve noticed lots of people positively changing their minds about H&M after watching.
I hope they are in their happy bubble surrounded by lots of love!!
So funny that there have been hundreds of articles about how boring the series is. Because that’s actually the point – H&M fell in love and got married with the blessing of the Queen. That’s it; that’s their big crime. Meghan’s not a serial killer and she’s not a saint. And even if she was bossy in the office, how does that justify 6 years full of daily vitriol – thousands and thousands of abusive articles, multiple books and hundreds interviews by people who have never met her? All for a woman the BM say isn’t worth paying attention to. And now, hundreds of articles nitpicking a documentary they say isn’t worth watching. To me, this is the really extraordinary part of the story.
So much for “no one in the UK is going to watch this” that the tabloids tried to push huh. And I’m really glad that H&M reiterated the fact that they never left because they wanted privacy. Have they sued because of privacy breaches? Yes but again, they never left because of that. I sometimes see even fans (or at least people who like them a little at least) say this and I think it’s because they’ve accepted the narrative without realising (which I don’t blame them for) so it’s good to see pushback on it.