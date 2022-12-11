Ngozi Fulani is temporarily shutting down Sistah Space following a wave of abuse

It is beyond appalling to watch the Susan Hussey debacle unfold in real time, with Buckingham Palace completely bungling their reaction to the incident from November 29th. To recap, that Tuesday, there was a daytime reception at BP, hosted by Queen Camilla. The whole point of the reception was to bring together activists and advocates attached to work about domestic violence and violence against women. Ngozi Fulani was there representing Sistah Space, a non-profit dealing with violence against Black women specifically. Within minutes of Fulani’s entrance at the reception, Susan Hussey – a long time lady-in-waiting to QEII and an emeritus LIW to Camilla – began her racist interrogation of Fulani.
When Fulani reported Hussey’s comments and behavior the next day, the palace went into ass-covering mode rather than accountability mode. Instead of calling Fulani, apologizing to her and giving her a platform for Sistah Space and her own experiences, the Palace lied about contacting her. They pushed out Hussey and issued a statement about her unacceptable behavior. And that’s it. That’s all that was done. Since then, Hussey has been protected and coddled by the media and the palace while Fulani had to fend for herself as a wave of online and print-media attacks were launched against her. The palace could have and should have stepped in within a day or two and issued a public statement to at least make a pretense of shielding Fulani. They did not. So the attacks and smears continued, and now Sistah Space is temporarily shutting down.
A charity led by a black woman who was repeatedly asked where she was “really” from at a royal event has temporarily stopped its work over safety. Sistah Space was thrown into the spotlight when its founder, Ngozi Fulani, said she felt she was “interrogated” by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace last month. It says it has now “ceased many” of its operations over safety.
Ms Fulani has said she suffered online abuse after speaking out. Lady Hussey – Prince William’s godmother and the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting – has since left her honorary role within the Royal Household.
In a statement on its Instagram page, domestic violence charity Sistah Space said: “Thank you for the continued support and messages. Unfortunately recent events meant that we were forced to temporarily cease many of our operations to ensure the safety of our service users and our team. We are overwhelmed by the amount of support and encouragement and look forward to fully reinstating our services as soon as safely possible.”
Ms Fulani said earlier this week that she, her family and team had been put under “immense pressure” and received “horrific abuse” on social media.
[From BBC]
As Fulani said last week, this is what happens when Black women report their abuse, this is what happens when Black women stand up for themselves against racist pigs. It’s completely disgusting that Buckingham Palace still hasn’t done one f–king thing to help or protect Fulani or Sistah Space. I’m not saying that a personal statement from Queen Camilla would stop the harassment of Fulani, but I do think it would minimize the nature of the harassment and abuse. Besides that, it would just be good optics and these people only give a f–k about the optics. Instead, the palace’s silence is their complicity, once again. Over and over. They’re telling us who they are: they fundamentally do not believe that Black women should be protected. Queen Camilla was so eager to take credit for all of this work against domestic violence, then Camilla stands idly by as one of the activists invited to the palace is inundated with abuse over reporting the racism she suffered AT THE PALACE.
81662, ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM – Sunday July 29, 2012. Queen Elizabeth II, who arrived in Aberdeen on Saturday evening, made the short journey to Crathie Church for morning service today. The Queen, accompanied by her Lady-in-Waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, is staying at Craigowan Lodge on her Balmoral Estate.
Camera Press Rota 04335471. Queen's Lady in Waiting and friend Lady Susan Hussey at Westminster Hall for the lying in State of The Late HM Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla Queen Consort Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace
Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, the Queen Consort, Queen Rania of Jordan and Danish Crown Princess Mary during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.
Featuring: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Mary
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 29 Nov 2022
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I am hoping the Commonwealth Nations are taking note of this and it will cause them to accelerate them dumping KC3 as King and that whole Monarchy system.
I really do think HM are going to give us a big shock and surprise at the ending of their Netflix docuseries.
What’s happening to Ngozi enrages me. I don’t like this family at all!
I wish I had hope for this but I don’t! There were countries joining the commonwealth or asking to just a few months ago. For trade/business purposes nothing is going to change.
The reality is black and brown voices are being silenced in the UK and besides Harry and Meghan who are using their HUGE platform to try and bring change. Most other high profile black/brown Brit’s are silent. Where are the actors/actresses/businessman…they all have products/movies to selll so they somewhat stay neutral.
Harry and Meghan are in the frontlines but at a HUGE cost especially to Meghan.
All the other celebs still care about their image or can’t be bothered.
Harry and Meghan already said they’ve lost a lot so they are willing to be in front for the fight. I wish more people would join them…
As far as surprises at the end I think it will be more about where they are now and finding joy like Meghan said in her previous interviews. I think Harry’s book might be more specific.
Yes, if they are not a racist family to use Peggington’s own words, then both BP and KP should be issuing statements condemning any and all abuse against Sistah Space. Instead they’re spending time promoting Kate’s ridiculous Christmas concert. Such vindication, for what it’s worth, for Harry and Meghan.
You think that “both BP and KP should be issuing statements condemning any and all abuse against Sistah Space”? What are you, crazy? That sort of defense is only reserved for Kate’s wiglets and Botox, and Camilla’s reputation as a mistress. Do you really think that a woman who founded an agency to work with victims of domestic abuse deserves similar advocacy? Come on now. The value of such agencies is only to indirectly reflect the glory (of their own hard work) onto Camilla. And if, by reporting the harassment she received at the hands of Susan Racist, Ms. Fulani has to look over her shoulder for safety and Sistah Space has to go underground for a while, well then that will serve as a warning to others to not even think about reporting discrimination or bias against the royal family. See how well that works?
This is unfair and wrong. And this is all the that horrible royal families fault. Solely at the feet of Camilla and Charles. They are the reason that horrible racist godmother of Will was employed and the reason why their racist fans have hounded Ms. Fulani into closing their doors.
The monarchy must be abolished. And everywhere the royals go. Every bullshit visit ANY of them go must be met with boos and eggs being thrown. It’s time to protest them all.
We should also find out the best way to donate to Sistah Space.
You can donate at their website, just use an online converter to figure out dollars to pounds if you are using a U.S. credit card.
Meanwhile, very much not a racist Susan Hussey, who allegedly “goes to church with a lot of Black people”, hasn’t made a statement demanding people back off and leave Fulani and Sistah Space alone.
Literally no one attached to the royals (or formerly attached in Hussey’s case) has defended or protected Fulani and Sistah Space. They created an abusive problem and then just walked away as the Black woman futilely tried to fend off the ravenous hordes of white abusers.
If I didn’t already loathe the royals, *this* would have done the trick.
I’ve always said that Camilla doesn’t really care about domestic violence. The Palace gave her that platform to improve her image especially amongst women. Camilla should have invited Ngozi for tea and visited Sistah Space already. Charles should have issued a statement that BP is going to adhere to the equality and discrimination laws and undergo diversity training. The Palace’s action is proof that the neglect and abuse that Meghan suffered was real.
There is an interesting article in the Observer today saying that the important part of the Harry and Meghan Netflix special is how race and racism hasn’t been dealt with in any real way in Britain up to this point. That black people and their families largely do not speak of the racism they face because they know what they will receive for doing so will be too painful
The Susan, Lady Hussey, racial attack demonstrates the point the paper makes. Ngozi spoke of racial abuse she endured in a royal palace from a member of the royal household. No question it happened. No question she should have spoken about it. No question the royal family should intervene to protect her and the work she does directly. They caused this problem.
Since the initial abuse, she has been called everything under the sun, treated terribly, been threatened, faced awful further racism and misogynoir on a vast scale
We have a huge racial injustice and racism problem in the U.K. and to speak of it seems to be one of the worst things we can do.
It is unforgivable that the royal family have not made a direct statement in support of Ngozi and her work requesting this racial abuse end
Had it been Kate’s botox we’d have had a statement by now
So, it’s not like the Firm was unaware that Hussey has a history of judging women and WOC in particular, yet they gave her an emeritus role and coddled/coddle her while allowing the rats and social media to hound Fulani and Sistah Space into hiding. Their vile, racist, misogyny/misogynoir knows no limits. Shame *clang* shame *clang* shame.
Cue mass honors for British POC, because all the RF ever do when they’re accused of racism is basically say, “nuh-uh! See!” and trot out some tokens, rather than address the toxic culture. To address it would only further emphasize that they are part of an inherently racist institution based on a belief that their own bloodline is extraordinary. They can’t risk the public thinking too hard about that.
I know that not all Brits are racist. Obviously. But the fact that Ms. Fulani and her staff are being harassed while performing vital services for WOC, to the point that they need to suspend operations….it’s not a good look, for the entire country. I’m not even Black, but it would certainly put me off visiting. Considering that one of the monarchy’s supposed purposes is tourism, you’d think they’d at least give a shit on THAT level.
Buckingham Palace hired the Daily Fail creepus Maximus, Tobyn Andreae, as their spokesperson. C-Rex and Camzilla could ABSOLUTELY stop a great deal of the harassment by voicing their support of Ngozi Fulani and abhorrence of Susan Hussey’s behavior at a minimum. They have a slew of “royal correspondents/ experts,” who we learned in Harry and Meghan are mouthpieces of the Royals. They should have been and be doing far more, and it’s clear that their racist, domestic abusive sympathies lie with their former servant and not Ngozi. In fact, at a minimum their lack of defense can be read as a passive attack on NF.
You’d think this would be an easy win for Camilla, in particular. A statement of support, a call, a visit with Ms. Fulani would not only give the media a new narrative, but it would show support for an organization that is doing good work in a space she claims to care about.
If I were a comms professional working for KC3, you’d have to duct tape me to a chair to stop me from calling up sistah space and trying to arrange a visit. Charles has spent more than a decade trying to rehabilitate his spouse in the public eye – why wouldn’t his people jump at this? It truly boggles the mind.
I can only conclude that the palace is not only fine with what’s happening to Ngozi Fulani for speaking out, but that they see it as a fitting punishment and hope her example will discourage other POC from doing the same.
“I can only conclude that the palace is not only fine with what’s happening to Ngozi Fulani for speaking out, but that they see it as a fitting punishment and hope her example will discourage other POC from doing the same.”
Same, Jay, same. Firing SH was not necessarily a bad *first* step, however, everything that has happened since then has not only undone any point to firing a racist incompetent, but also emphasized where the royals beliefs and sympathies lie.
The bullying and threats just reinforce how entrenched racism is and how necessary for it to be called out publicly. I’m worried for Sistah Space and the women it serves. But the palace doesn’t have a problem with people being silenced through fear and intimidation. Why would that change now?
I’ve come to realize because of this that the royals LIKE these optics. This is exactly what they want. Hear me out. They know that most of the people who still support them are pretty damn racist themselves. It’s part of the monarchy’s attraction to these people that this is a hierarchical institution composed of all white people who, no matter what they say from time to time, have no interest in tolerating, much less supporting, Black and brown people. If the palace did more to show explicit support for Ngozi Fulani THAT would be bad optics and would undercut their appeal to the racists who love the royal family. I really think this is where we’re at here. It’s disgusting. But we see it also in the treatment of Meghan. Looked at in this way, everything makes more sense.
The British royals in 2022: The racists are us!
Yeah you’re right! Camilla t practically threatened them in a column for today saying the family should not go woke. There was also the bill introduced to the and remove Andrews title though they conveniently put Harry and Meghan in the article as clickbait when it had nothing to do with them. The PM or palace doesn’t support it so it went nowhere but….warning shots are everywhere.
I think Charles does want some progress but how much? Not enough…
In the US the republicans have basically taken on that same tactic to appeal to a diminishing but loud and violent demographic.
^yes that “lady” Hussey does look like a Komodo dragon. Racists shouldn’t be invited anywhere!
That’s who you meant right?
I feel awful for Ngozi but also for the people who she helps/helped through her organisation. What a loss for everyone. I truly hope she’s able to restart operations as soon as she can. And the fact that the palace have done nothing to tell their attack dogs to back off.