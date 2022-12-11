Samantha Markle told TMZ that Thomas Markle isn’t watching ‘Harry & Meghan’

Within Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did an interesting job of contradicting Thomas Markle’s many narratives. To be fair, Thomas Markle’s own narratives are contradictory and full of lies. That’s what happens when the British media hires a vile idiot to read a script. In the Netflix series, Meghan describes the last time she actually spoke to her father and how he lied to her and she felt he was being “cagey.” Then, during a chunk of Thomas Markle’s (faked) heart attack narrative, Meghan and Harry were texting him because he wouldn’t pick up the phone, and suddenly, Meghan had the realization that her father wasn’t the one texting her back. Doria Ragland was upset but kind of unsurprised that Toxic Tom’s behavior was so awful. Anyway, it’s clear that Samantha was a major driving force in this chaos and I would guess that Samantha was the one texting from Thomas Markle’s phone.
Currently, Toxic Tom is still “recovering” from the stroke he conveniently faked just before he was supposed to fly to the UK for the Jubbly. The stroke (“stroke”) is his cover story for being unable to do TV appearances where he recites the scripts written by Piers Morgan and Dan Wootton. Thankfully, Samantha Markle is there (??) in Mexico and speaking on behalf of her father:
Thomas Markle is steering clear of his daughter’s docuseries, “Harry & Meghan” … according to Meghan’s half sister, who says their father’s more focused on his health than the project she calls “disrespectful.”
Samantha Markle tells TMZ … she’s protecting her dad by telling him not to watch the new doc, saying Meghan’s kicked Thomas while he was down in the past, and a series like this just further disrespects their fam. Samantha says Thomas doesn’t know what’s in the series, and doesn’t need to find out.
She doesn’t think he’d even want to watch, because the royal family ordeal has been damaging to his health for a while. Most importantly, he’s still recovering from the stroke he suffered earlier this year.
Samantha claims it was always Meghan’s decision for Thomas to not be in her life — and while he’s accepted the disconnect, she says it’s a numb feeling for him.
I mean… Meghan repeatedly tried to contact him ahead of the wedding, then she cut her losses when her father went on a publicity tour through the British media in the summer of 2018. That’s when she wrote him the letter, which he gave/sold to the Mail in 2019. He always knew what he would have to do to have a relationship with Meghan. He refused. So she refuses to speak to him or see him.
As for Samantha, she was an unfit mother who didn’t raise her own children. Samantha explained her decision-making for why she allowed her kids to be raised by their paternal grandparents – apparently, she didn’t trust babysitters? Sure. I do not say this lightly: she is such a f–king psycho.
I think the docuseries did a good job of exposing Scammy and her father for the frauds they are.
Translation: Samantha and Tom are obsessively watching the doc on repeat.
The 🐀🐀🐀 desperation must be peak to drag this hag out of the swamp to bash Meghan and the doc. AND WE HAVEN’T EVEN GOTTEN TO THE LAST THREE EPISODES! Some of the Deranged probably still buy the drivel she’s selling, but the vast majority of humanity knows she’s a lying grifter, so you go right ahead Piers, Dan, et al. Have your fun.
Of course he is. No way he’d be able to stop himself. Same with the Royals. They’re all watching.
Please, like Willy and Katie they are glued watching the documentary on repeat. What a disgusting duo. That old fool really let Samantha manipulate him into betraying Meghan and now he’s lost his only dependable daughter. No excuse for that horrible man but I’m sure S. Grant preyed on his insecurities and convinced him to betray Meghan. Not excuses for him listening to her but that’s what I believe.
I think he did this on his own. She is a trash fire and scam artist but he is a compulsive liar.
I don’t think his narcissism would allow himself to be commented on on a world wide scale – hence imagined heart attacks and stroke prior to physical appearances
Tom is to blame he made the choice to listen to Sam and go to the media. If he really loved Meghan he never would have gone to the media to slam her.
So the grandparents could take over completely but couldn’t function as just sitters when she wasn’t around? And turning over custody meant never seeing the children? There was no in-between with at least visitation? TMZ just takes statements for the entertainment value and cares nothing about the truth behind them.
“Allegedly” Scammy was pulled over for a DUI with the toddlers in the car, after the court case the father took the children to his parents in Virginia, where it was alleged that 10K was handed over and the grandparents adopted the children.
Not sure what the father story was, but he remained in their lives.
Noelle was remove from Scammy, court papers showed abuse was going on, the mother’s *imp was sending Noelle abusive texts, it’s all in the court records in New Mexico, they’re floating around on Twitter.
Scammy is pretty litigious, will sue at the drop of a hat.
She claims she has MS, but sued a landlord claiming she hurt her back on his property.
I think Scammy was living in New Mexico, the Hales in Virginia.
Not sure why some people think it was Scam texting from Sr.’s phone. She lives in Florida, he is in Mexico. She never sees him or travels there, and he likewise. How is she going to get hold of his phone? It makes more sense that it was Caroline Graham from The Fail, Sr.’s “minder,” who was/is/whatever stationed down there at the time.
That sounds more on the nose!
Totally agree. Scummy is stuck there down in Florida……all her judas money from peddling lies to the shidtrags hv dried up and she has NEVER visited toxictom in Mexico anyway.
I agree. Tom had tabloid reporters with him in Mexico and they were speaking with him.
I loathe this woman, and yet I clicked on this article—the hypocrisy is that I would love to deny her a platform. Take her voice and her stories away just like Meghan’s voice and experiences were silenced in favor of the royal rota-feeding, parasitic Markles.
Scam lost her kids through abuse. She was caught driving impaired with them in the back seat. That was only one incident of abuse. The Hales knew the Markles were straight-up trash.
Tom ran to the media and did t.v. specials and admitted he got money from the media. Samantha trying unsuccessfully to rewrite history.
Toxic Tom is trying to avoid going to court, because he is being sued for threatening one of the people he was giving information to, silly TT found out the guy was making a lot of money and he was only getting a pittance.
So he supposedly suffered a staged stroke, the court date was pushed back, so TT is going to milk this stroke as long as it keeps him out of court, have to be hard for someone like him, that likes the limelight.
So a lack of a babysitter = completely losing custody of your kids? I guess in her crazy head, sure.
Omg. This woman has a What Ever Happened to Baby Jane vibe to her. A complete nut case.