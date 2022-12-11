Samantha Markle told TMZ that Thomas Markle isn’t watching ‘Harry & Meghan’

Within Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did an interesting job of contradicting Thomas Markle’s many narratives. To be fair, Thomas Markle’s own narratives are contradictory and full of lies. That’s what happens when the British media hires a vile idiot to read a script. In the Netflix series, Meghan describes the last time she actually spoke to her father and how he lied to her and she felt he was being “cagey.” Then, during a chunk of Thomas Markle’s (faked) heart attack narrative, Meghan and Harry were texting him because he wouldn’t pick up the phone, and suddenly, Meghan had the realization that her father wasn’t the one texting her back. Doria Ragland was upset but kind of unsurprised that Toxic Tom’s behavior was so awful. Anyway, it’s clear that Samantha was a major driving force in this chaos and I would guess that Samantha was the one texting from Thomas Markle’s phone.

Currently, Toxic Tom is still “recovering” from the stroke he conveniently faked just before he was supposed to fly to the UK for the Jubbly. The stroke (“stroke”) is his cover story for being unable to do TV appearances where he recites the scripts written by Piers Morgan and Dan Wootton. Thankfully, Samantha Markle is there (??) in Mexico and speaking on behalf of her father:

Thomas Markle is steering clear of his daughter’s docuseries, “Harry & Meghan” … according to Meghan’s half sister, who says their father’s more focused on his health than the project she calls “disrespectful.” Samantha Markle tells TMZ … she’s protecting her dad by telling him not to watch the new doc, saying Meghan’s kicked Thomas while he was down in the past, and a series like this just further disrespects their fam. Samantha says Thomas doesn’t know what’s in the series, and doesn’t need to find out. She doesn’t think he’d even want to watch, because the royal family ordeal has been damaging to his health for a while. Most importantly, he’s still recovering from the stroke he suffered earlier this year. Samantha claims it was always Meghan’s decision for Thomas to not be in her life — and while he’s accepted the disconnect, she says it’s a numb feeling for him.

[From TMZ]

I mean… Meghan repeatedly tried to contact him ahead of the wedding, then she cut her losses when her father went on a publicity tour through the British media in the summer of 2018. That’s when she wrote him the letter, which he gave/sold to the Mail in 2019. He always knew what he would have to do to have a relationship with Meghan. He refused. So she refuses to speak to him or see him.

As for Samantha, she was an unfit mother who didn’t raise her own children. Samantha explained her decision-making for why she allowed her kids to be raised by their paternal grandparents – apparently, she didn’t trust babysitters? Sure. I do not say this lightly: she is such a f–king psycho.

Sammy says she couldn't find a sitter so the next obvious step was to give the kids up for adoption 😂😂 @PaganTrelawney @KaiseratCB pic.twitter.com/3thlgIO02i — Rabbi LL Cool J🌐 (@CarltonBaraza) December 10, 2022