New ‘Harry & Meghan’ clip: Jenny Afia says the palace briefed against Meghan

Netflix has released a new clip from Harry & Meghan. Honestly, I was concerned that when all was said and done, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t actually go that hard against the family for briefing against them or weaponizing the British media against Meghan. I’m pleased to see that they are actually going there and calling out this sh-t. The new clip features Meghan’s lawyer in the UK, Jenny Afia, who successfully sued the Mail over their coverage of the letter Meghan sent to her father. Afia says it outright, that she has seen evidence of the palace briefing against Meghan.
Meghan highlighted something important here: “You would just see it play out – like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they go ‘gotta make that go away.’ But there’s real estate on a website home page, there’s real estate on a newspaper front cover and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.” As in, William and Rose Hanbury, or Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, or Charles and the Rottweiler, what have you.
Meghan’s friend saying Meghan was used “as a scapegoat for the palace,” which is something we’re still seeing today, obviously. Not just for the palace, but the Tory government. The right-wing British media are basically trying to convince their readership that Harry and Meghan are the reason for the cost-of-living crisis. The palace is trying to stoke outrage about Netflix money and Montecito mansions while they cloak themselves in stolen jewels at a literal palace.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Hopefully there is evidence that came up in the court case that she can actually show and/or discuss.
Jason Knauf being involved is public record so based on this they will discuss him specifically.
That court case was the best thing Meghan every did and it’s the gift that keeps giving because court records are the very best evidence.
That case must haunt Jason and I bet he now wishes that he never leaked that letter.
Here’s an interesting tidbit to support this:
Today, on the Fail’s website, there’s a story:
“Charity at heart of Buckingham Palace race row could now face probe into its finances – as Greater London Authority is ‘re-examining’ thousands of pounds in grants given to Sistah Space ”
So, a WOC speaks out against racism directed toward her, and now they’re going after her. Hmmmm….
Yep – I saw that – it was actually the flag shaggers on twitter who doxxed and exposed her.
But those same flag shaggers have no issues with Prince Charles accepting suitcases with millions of pounds in cash.
Well, damn, they’re actually going there. I’m impressed. I thought they were going after the press and only touching on the royals obliquely. But seems the royals are in for it afterall.
Strap in folks, this is gonna be good.
or @whatever, Strap On!
So says William lol
@BuzzKell – Snort laughed! Noice!
I’ve already seen royal reporters say that the clip is making wild accusations and that there better be evidence. I hope Harry and Meghan speak openly about what happened to them and the role that the Palace and press played in in the smear campaign. I have no doubt that they will talk about Jason Knauf.
Knauf will be front and center. And they might never say their names, but they will name the palaces of those who briefed against her. Imagine, your in-laws doing this to you. Why would anyone want to stay a part of that family?! I wouldn’t fault anyone who wanted a divorce over it, but it didn’t come to that, because Harry chose Meghan and they GTFO of there for the sake of their mental well-beings as well as their new family. They’re to be admired.
The FACT that jasonDaKNIFE inserted himself into a court case that didnt concern him or his principal, WILLIAM WALES, hoping to make M lose her case, is in the public domain, via the said court documents that are publicly available.
jasonDaKNIFE is also the said fukkkker who publicly defamed Meghan just before the O interview with his lies that she bullied staff. Add the collusion of BP in this nasty smear by announcing a phony “investigation,” the results of which they barefacedly said they will not reveal,
So it seems to me, this is the perfect opportunity for the H&M docu to put a big ole spotlight on this cockroach jasonDaKNIFE and drive home the fact that he didnt and couldnt have acted without the approval of WILLIAM WAILS.
PS: Throughout H&M’s sojourn as “working royals” where they couldnt defend themselves against media lies and smears, what has struck me is M saying in the O interview, regarding her wanting a correction to the lie that she “made kHATE cry,” was her being told by the courtiers that “kHATE’s name cant be dragged into gossip.” Its the continuation of their nasty behavior of sacrificing H&M for those worthless scroungers in the direct line of succession.
Well the H&M/NETFLIX !!!G.L.O.B.A.L. E.V.E.N.T!!! will see to that, wont it.
Schadenfreude!!!
They really think they have their lawyer speaking on camera, and whatever is being said has not only been vetted by a partner in a law firm before she speaks, but by Netflix’s GC? They really think everyone is as incompetent and lacking in ethics as they are. Something I noticed when I gave it a rewatch last night was that when they talk about what is a Royal expert, Mandanya starts that conversation by saying let’s go over some of the people who interact with these accounts. I didn’t catch that the first time and i wonder if they are going to do an actual line graph showing how rumors from social media get retweeted by royal experts, who then basically launder it for palatable discussion on the morning shows?
They’re bluffing! If they look at their Twitter feeds they’ll see clips of themselves and others telling the world they were being fed stories from KP and BP. Their problem is that they can’t reveal their sources (real or imaginary).
The number of papers they’ve shown in that clip with Meghan on the front pages is enough to embarrass the tabloids on a global stage. If H&M tell reveal just one story with hard evidence then the whole house of cards collapses and they will start to turn on each other. It’s just which story they’ll use. Like others have stated it’s most likely to be the Mail court case. The Mail will have nowhere to hide if that story is told on a global stage.
It’s funny how the RR demands evidence every time Harry and Meghan speak but they can make all kinds of accusations without facts and use anonymous sources.
Yes, like Dampier’s, “Meghan owes the credit for her successful clothing launch to her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.” I rolled my eyes so hard I broke something that day. It’s out and out bullshit that they print and they know it.
[Excerpt] “I’ve already seen royal reporters say that the clip is making wild accusations and that there better be evidence.”
These “reporters” have had no trouble reporting copious amounts unsubstantiated, unattributed hearsay over the years. It take a special kind of chutzpah to say, “We can do it, but the other side can’t.”
They have to pick a lane and stay in it. Either the Palace is briefing against the Sussexes with regularity, or the RRs are making it all up, themselves.
How is that going to play, especially globally? If the right wing press tries to blame Harry and Meghan, 2 people who haven’t lived in the UK for 3 years now, for their cost of living crisis, they are going to look even more deranged than they already do. No one’s sitting at the British PR desk these days, it seems. Brexit is baffling to the world–blaming 2 people who live out of the country for the problems of that country only makes Britain look even more foolish than they do after Brexit. The jokes write themselves.
Once again, I’m so glad that the Sussexes left the UK. Meghan was in prime position to be turned into Marie Antoinette 2.0. Had she and Harry stayed in Britain, there’s no doubt that the abuse would have gotten exponentially worse during the financial crisis. I would be afraid for her life if she were living in the UK.
They will still use Meghan & Harry as scapegoats to distract from the big issues in the uk. That’s why you had Tory Mps join in with the strip them of titles thing last week. But yes i dread to think how they would be costing Archie & Lilibet’s every breath if they were living in the uk on taxpayer money now.
The press have been very open about the palace briefing against Meghan especially so will be interesting to see them deny it etc. that Knauf stunt for the Fail is looking more stupid each day as it’s ample proof of the palace working with the press against Meghan
https://twitter.com/royal_suitor/status/1602937584912633861?s=46&t=9mdFT8nSSS_ZBpjk8JRlZA
The British government, most especially the Tory governments, have always used the Royal family as a distraction for social issues. Unpopular Falklands war? Send Prince Andrew (Navy officer) to get the masses on side. 1980’s public unrest – let’s have a Royal Wedding – Charles and Di. They do it every time to focus attention away from the social issues and themselves. Despicable and predictable and the press are their mouthpieces.
Maybe Kate can finally get the fourth baby she’s supposedly been wanting. Nothing better than a cute baby for some good PR.
“The right-wing British media are basically trying to convince their readership that Harry and Meghan are the reason for the cost-of-living crisis.”
Id there a link to this article? Which Tory MP is running his mouth and blaming the cost-of-living crisis on the Sussexes or is it just The Fail and The Scum???
I’m sure Jenny Afia wouldn’t go on record without having hard evidence to back up her claim. No telling what information was obtained during the discovery process of Meghan’s lawsuit.
This. I’m sure both Netflix and their own teams went over this carefully. Same with Harry’s book and the publishing company and their lawyers. There’s no way they’d put this out here without having receipts. Now, I doubt they’ll SHOW those receipts unless pressured, but they’re there and they have them.
Afia wouldn’t be allowed to disclose something from discovery that didn’t end up being used during the hearing and appeal. But there is enough public information about Jason Knauf being involved that he’s mentioned for sure.
Yup. And I wish the British media would try her. Just try it. FAFO.
I hope they show the evidence. I need them both to name names. I need them to talk about “MMKC”, the “diva” “bully” stories. Talk about JK and CJ and Willileaks and Keeny and Andrew and all the rest of it. They need to talk about all of it! It’s the only way to stop both the abusers in the palace and the ones outside from cashing in on those lies
This. I really hope they get specific and show actual evidence so that the RR and RF can’t just deny deny deny.
Fingers crossed! I also hope they bring “planegate” because that stunt floored me!
Agreed, that was one of the most mind blowing stunts of all time.
I need headlines about Rose Hanbury or it won’t make sense for those who don’t understand what bad thing about William “the palace” is trying to hide. I need Harry to tell me how he felt when he saw William trot out his whole family like they were the von Trapps in the Flybe stunt. I need to hear Meghan’s reaction when they got the call that The Times was running a front page story about Meghan being a bully the day before the Oprah interview. I want to see Harry blow a gasket when he discovers that Jason Knauf is releasing Meghan’s emails to the court to support the Fail. I don’t want to see a brother’s betrayal framed as “they” or “the palace.”
This isn’t “going there” to me yet. I hope Twitter goes in all day today (it’s already started) making sure everyone knows that nothing leaves “The Palace” without explicit approval from the principals (principles?). Bc they keep using the term “the palace” which is equal to the “the institution” or “the firm.” And Harry tried really hard to make sure everyone knew that was different from the family in the Oprah interview. This clip is still not saying to me, my family did this.
I’m literally going crazy waiting for these next episodes.
If we’re gettin the meat, then 3 episode is not enough I need like 6! I wonder which stories if any they’ll discuss. My guess: cry story, baby shower, bullying accusations, maybeee the avocado story?
YIKES. Like I said yesterday, I think KP is in for a bumpy ride with this one, but also all the palaces. I loved the part about the real estate – we saw that time and again play out, a negative story about a royal would pop up, and it would be gone in 10 minutes. Or a picture would be used and then taken down very quickly. It seemed the only one who pushed back at all was Tatler, and even then Tatler eventually gave in and edited their story.
I want them to say more though and I’m hoping they do with 3 episodes to go. I want Knauf called out, specifically.
He’s already been named indirectly and since his involvement is public record, he will be named. And he’s KP so that link isn’t hard to make.
BP and CH may end up skating a bit on this because they were never so obvious in their involvement, at least not in a public record assisting a court case against a royal kind of way.
And most of the reporters state KP was the one that briefed most of the time anyway. At least before they delete their tweets.
William was so dumb when he deployed Jason in the court case. Things are now on public record that makes it very very easy to connect the dots leading back to KP. Such an own goal by William. Just plain stupid and I bet he was advised against it and proceeded anyway.
I’m hoping they make the link SUPER obvious lol. None of this “the palace” stuff. Tell us it was Jason acting with William’s full approval Harry!!! TELL US!
What about Simon Case? Is that connected to the idea of using the Sussexes to distract from the larger issues in the country? Didn’t he go from being Will’s private secretary, into the Tory government? Don’t remember the timeline of what was happening when. And Christian Jones, wasn’t he in comms for KP (with Jason?), before he became another of Wills private secretaries? Is he the one whose boyfriend fed info to DW? In addition to Jason, how is all of this connected? It really was (is) a cesspool over there.
^^ @WindyRiver, it was Simon Case who came up with and poorly orchestrated the Flybe stunt for the Cambridges.
If memory serves:
Christian Jones & Jason Knauf worked together in comms at HM Treasury (which oversees all £ including the Sovereign Grant) before going to work for the royal family.
I think they also worked together at RBS.
Plus Christian Jones and his boyfriend re. Wootten buying the info about Harry and Meghan’s location in Canada and their exit plan. That’s tangible evidence, a £4000 check from DanW to Jones’s boyfriend.
Down with the monarchy.
I hope they talk about very specific instances with the evidence. This story was false and this what they did to push it, etc.
I can’t believe they filmed this and were going to release it while the Queen was still alive. WOW.
@Jessica – I say this with the greatest respect but, I’m glad TQ passed before the documentary was aired. Can you imagine the headlines if she’d died during the week of the first airing? The media were doing their damndest to link Prince Phillip’s death with the Oprah interview. The media and the palace would have gone nuclear with their claims of Meghan and Netflix being responsible. Ma Middleton would have come out telling us how she delayed promoting Party Pieces in “Overseas” because of TQ’s ill health. William would be both incandescent and furious and Kate would have worn one of TQ’s brooches to show her disgust at their lack of respect. 😉
@Jessica. The queen was the head of state and head of the family, all this happened under her watch and from what we see she did very little. I hope they told her some of these things in person. The queen was a full grown woman who lived a life not a fragile figurine. She survived finding out her favorite son abused a trafficked underage girl and gave him money to make the court case go away, she would have survived this.
@Jessica, all we know for sure(re: the Queen) is that this project was worked on while the Queen was alive, all interviews were completed by August 2022, the Queen passed Sept. 8 and Netflix announced the release date end of Nov./beginning of December. Most of us around here were surprised the Queen was still alive by the time the Jubbly came around. Not because of her age but that she was slipping downhill faster than a bobsled on the best of icy slides.
It’s true that she was used as a scape goat for William’s affair. But the Andrew story was regularly pushed aside too for crap about Meghan. Andrew continues to have a very comfortable life within the family while H&M are cited as the ones most responsible for supposedly destroying the monarchy. It’s like Andrew isn’t even a problem anymore because H&M are treated (bizarrely) as much worse offenders. The American media has totally gone along with this, btw. Many questions remain to be answered.
I completely agree with you. Using Meghan as cover for Pedo is disgusting, and they do it every single time.
Imagine how it felt to see unflattering stories about someone else in the family and know it meant that there was going to be one filled with lies about you coming out to distract from it. How completely horrible to know you’ve married into an institution that was going to throw you under the bus again and again to protect another family member they deemed more important. It’s utterly disgusting.
Imagine being maligned and dehumanized daily when all you did was marry a Prince while being black and American. Serial killers and pedophiles don’t even get 5 percent of the vitriol, hostility and coverage. British media is disgusting.
I really hope they actually name names here. What stories were planted, show evidence of that planting, by who, etc. IMO they have to. If not, the RR and RF can just continue to deny everything.
Case in point from the Daily Mail today: “Prince Harry, who has already accused unnamed shadowy figures of lying about him and his wife”
I really hope I’m wrong but I think they’ll do generalizations and maybe touch on the Kate crying story. I think someone has to make another doc with actual details but I don’t think this will be it. We only just got to the wedding and there’s so much to cover so I don’t think they’ll have time to do a deep dive which might end up being frustrating for supports. But we’ll see. Crossing my fingers I’m wrong.
A scandal breaking out with William will be the biggest proof but so far no one’s willing to expose him.
The Daily Mail has a story re: Meghan was used as a distraction.
Well, how much more ugly, nasty, vile stuff is going on with the BRF that they need to distract from?
I don’t even want to think about any of it.
Maybe too ugly, nasty and vile to print. No one wants to get sued, lose their jobs or worse. RR will still be walking on eggshells around W and K.
I totally believe that this story is being stoked and spread as asap, as much as possible, to detract from the disaster of homelessness, poverty, and starvation spreading across the UK at the moment. Over a decade of tory rules and cutbacks has left the country devastated. I really wish that was the story being discussed.
This is what I want to see uncovered. This level of national vitriol always is orchestrated. While it was happening, it seemed crazy to an outsider that she kept being attacked, and how hysterical and ridiculous it was. This was about more than putting someone in their place. In some ways the Sussexes had to be investigators of their own mistreatment because no one was willing to touch either the press or the palace. That copyright trial the Fail was using for clickbait stories, picking out details here and there, will also reveal how they were being briefed by senior staff. Media misinformation and how social media is weaponized has been a cause the Sussexes are passionate about because they’ve experienced what that means first hand.
I want H to reveal how much neither betty (ravaged with illness) nor charles (then not king) was running the show (and had never really run the show) and that the institution was being run/managed by the senior courtiers headed by EdwardYoung.
He hinted at this back in the O intvw when he spoke about having an agreement to meet with her on H&M arrival back into the country from Canada in Jan 2020 and how it was suddenly cancelled by EdwardYoung; how when he and M popped into the country unbeknownst to everyone and they met with betty, the condition in which he saw her which led to him revealing in that Hoda interview that he wanted to make sure his granny was in good hands (that was a shot across the bow and its clear that everyone took it as such.)
Given that the smear campaign on M ramped up AFTER H&M’s successful Oceania tour, I am of the firm belief that the smear campaign was started by EdwardYoung & Co, with the desperate charles and grasping bullyam needing no prodding to fall in line with it.
I’d pay money to watch William and his aides watching this, because you know they will, despite their insistence that they won’t.
Put it on pay-per-view to raise money for people in need. It would raise a fortune.
Well, well well!
The thing is, this makes me even more worried for H&Ms safety! I really hope they have their backs covered. These people have shown such hatred, someone might loose it and go completely overboard. . . . 😔