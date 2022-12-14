New ‘Harry & Meghan’ clip: Jenny Afia says the palace briefed against Meghan

Netflix has released a new clip from Harry & Meghan. Honestly, I was concerned that when all was said and done, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t actually go that hard against the family for briefing against them or weaponizing the British media against Meghan. I’m pleased to see that they are actually going there and calling out this sh-t. The new clip features Meghan’s lawyer in the UK, Jenny Afia, who successfully sued the Mail over their coverage of the letter Meghan sent to her father. Afia says it outright, that she has seen evidence of the palace briefing against Meghan.

Meghan highlighted something important here: “You would just see it play out – like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they go ‘gotta make that go away.’ But there’s real estate on a website home page, there’s real estate on a newspaper front cover and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.” As in, William and Rose Hanbury, or Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, or Charles and the Rottweiler, what have you.

Meghan’s friend saying Meghan was used “as a scapegoat for the palace,” which is something we’re still seeing today, obviously. Not just for the palace, but the Tory government. The right-wing British media are basically trying to convince their readership that Harry and Meghan are the reason for the cost-of-living crisis. The palace is trying to stoke outrage about Netflix money and Montecito mansions while they cloak themselves in stolen jewels at a literal palace.