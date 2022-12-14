The Sussexes cover People: They’re telling a story of ‘institutional failure’

It’s still funny to me that Prince William’s Boston Flop Tour didn’t get the cover of People Magazine last week. Kensington Palace did work with People though – they gave People Mag some behind-the-scenes photos from Earthshot, but William didn’t provide any quotes to the magazine, not even to highlight the Earthshot winners who weren’t invited to attend the awards ceremony in person. A total flop. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series has been dominating the media and conversations in America and the UK. The series is a huge hit for Netflix, proving that (as always) the Sussexes are an excellent investment. So much so that People Magazine put Harry and Meghan on this week’s cover. The cover story is fascinating too, because it’s pretty sympathetic to them, even with the quotes from commentators. Some highlights:
The series is about love: “These are two people who really love each other and who have respectively given up everything at different points to be together,” says a source close to them. “There’s a lot of beauty in that.”
The “allegations” about the palace planting stories: Such allegations, shared with a global audience by a senior member of the family, come as Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles, 74, and brother Prince William, 40, remains strained. “It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers. There is a lot of anger there,” says a source close to the royal household.
How Charles, William & Kate have reacted: A palace source confides that William and his wife, Princess Kate, 40, are avoiding the series and having aides watch instead. As for Charles, the royal household source adds, “The door [to reconciliation] is always open where the King is concerned, and he would certainly rescue the situation if he could. He would love this to stop.”
Catherine Mayer’s take: The documentary places the couple “in the wider [conversation] around racism and the culture wars that they’ve become inextricably bound up with,” says royal biographer Catherine Mayer, author of Charles: The Heart of a King. “There are people in communities of color and young people who are going to take from this the message of institutional failure. And that is really powerful.”
Collateral damage: Given all that has transpired during the tumultuous past few years, “the collateral damage to the institution is not insignificant,” says another source close to the royal household, who also acknowledges, “It’s an organization that’s behind the times in terms of corporate responsibility and structure.”
Ingrid Seward’s take: Adds royal biographer Ingrid Seward, “There is always a way for reconciliation if both sides want it. As for Charles, who as head of the family and the institution is tasked with protecting both—a challenging duality that his mother, Queen Elizabeth, previously wrestled with—”the King can’t do anything more than play a waiting game,” says Seward, “and let it ride.”
For what it’s worth, it does feel like Buckingham Palace – meaning King Charles – hasn’t gone on a briefing spree against Harry and Meghan in a few months. Charles was panicked about The Crown for a while and that seemed to take up a lot of his time. There was panic about Spare as well. But in recent weeks, there hasn’t been much of “the king thinks this or that about Harry.” Meanwhile, William literally spent hours briefing against Harry in the middle of the Waleses’ Boston trip. Willileaks by name, Willileaks by nature. I do wonder if we’ll continue to see this holding pattern in the next 48 hours, with the KP machinery locked and loaded against the Sussexes while BP tries to sit it out.
New clip!!
Harry & Meghan. Volume II: December 15. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ZfCcsieTHx
— Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Netflix, Cover Images.
Interesting. Kate has certainly lost the “peacemaker” narrative and it seems Charles is more than welcome to take it up.
I loved when they used to call her “kingmaker” which was honestly her only function-breeding and delivering babies.
The “Kingmaker” narrative had to stop after it made William look weak. It caused her to be un-invited to the Diana statue unveiling, and denied a 40th birthday party.
The “Peacemaker” was just ridiculous. William and Harry were walking on the sidewalk at a funeral. Kate walked on the cobblestone street next to the sidewalk, trying to keep up. She couldn’t, and fell behind. Her mother (or whoever feeds the press) tried to say her falling behind was deliberate to give the brothers time to talk (then why did she try to keep pace in the first place, on the street next to them?). It made her look ridiculous, and maybe she realized that. But more likely, William doesn’t want peace with Harry, so she realized the “Peacemaker” narrative was going nowhere.
She will now concentrate on making herself the Martha Stewart of the royal family.
The institution is old and tired and needs to be dismantled. They are great and very entertaining reality family though!!
Can you imagine? The bank they could make as a reality TV family? I’d be watching on repeat for the remainder of my short life.
Real Housewives of Windsor 😂
Institutional rot, rather.
Next week People will have an exclusive from KP.
DAMN. A magazine that needs to sell issues would of course put the Sussexes on the cover instead of the Wales. The lack of publicity about the winners of Earthshit tells us that the awards meant f all. The Wales are really out of their element. It’s clear they have no idea what to do, and insist on doubling down with the smears even as their system is breaking apart under their feet. The Wales are definitely the type to go down with the ship.
I’m shocked to see such a milquetoast response from Ingrid Seward. She’s been one of the worst offenders, even commenting on the Oprah interview before she even saw it. I hope that gets covered as well, just as an FU to those idiots posing as journalists.
I wonder what the rota ratchet Christmas party with the royals will be like this year. Will it be photographers and royals dancing together, as in the past?
Right? They’re gonna put on the cover what sells and nobody cared about their Earthflop tour.
Yeah, the Wales have kind of run out of things to “sell.” their kids are overexposed, and also just less cute – that’s not a knock on the kids, it just is what it is, a cute baby is going to generate more clicks than a 9 year old generally speaking, especially if we haven’t seen that cute baby in months and they’ve changed significantly. George looks about the same as he looked over the summer, which is fine, but its just that much less…..sell-able, I guess. It’s a gross way to talk about kids but for the past 9 years, the only thing the Waleses have been able to use for good press is the kids, and if they’re not generating the interest they were 5 years ago, that’s a problem for W&K.
They can’t sell their work, bc its boring and self-serving and verging on non-existent.
They can’t sell their marriage or love story, because nothing is there to sell.
So what do they have left? Just the same old smears, but H&M are exposing that.
I feel like Ingrid Seward has always been of a Charles go-to (or a camilla go-to) than a W&K, so I’m not that surprised she has this softer quote about Charles and the Sussexes.
Louis and the temper tantrum at the Jubbly parade … not a good look.
Ingrid Seward and the RR generally tone it down a little when talking to American publications. But right now they’re toning it down way more than usual lol but give it time. They’ll be back to demeaning with their usual snark within a week or two.
If Charles is taking a calmer approach, I can see Seward toning her comments down because she gets more info from CH than KP.
Wottoon and the other racists have Knauf on speed dial so we will see the younger rota repeat the KP nonsense.
Jobbo is another one more linked to Charles and I suspect we won’t see him have many fits either.
Want to bet Bulliam is doing both KCIII and his dirty work? KC is supposed to be above it all, but he’s pissing on his son from a great and distant height by saying nothing. Let that Part 2 roll.
Co-sign.
The days when the Royals could rest on their laurels of being Royal are now over.
Newsprint and media in the US is now owned by corporate interests and whilst that works in the Royals advantage in the UK, it’s not so much the case in the US.
Give nothing, get northing.
Also all the rhetoric about Meghan being ‘American’ and ‘Hollywood’ must have really ground a few gears.
I’m so happy that the Sussexes are finally making some noise 😍 they’ve been quiet for way too long taking a beating from the British press for the Royal Family 🙄 What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Royal history would be completely different if we didn’t have Diana, in her Own Words.
I wonder if we will ever get to a place where the people who need to see this actually will. I feel like the documentary is preaching to the choir. Those of us who see the disparate treatment will nod along, but those who think she is playing the race card won’t be moved.
I’ve seen quite a few people who weren’t interested or neutral about royals say they’ve changed their mind and now support the Sussexes or understand why they left. If you step away from the negativity it’s all there.
Also even Harry says he knows there’s people who will never agree with what’s he’s done but they just want to tell the truth and let people decide.
In the long run everything H&M said in this doc will be confirmed over and over just like what happened last week with the security and lady hussey.
My Mom, who is 83 and loves Will and Kate, made a face when I told her I love H&M. But then…she watched the first 3 episodes and said that it made her change her mind about them. She said she had believed the lies about M being mean to everyone, but now she thought they seemed like lovely people. (She is a huge hummingbird fan, so I KNEW that darling scene would win her over. And IT DID).
LOL!!! I should make my Mom watch, she’s one of those bird watchers who plans entire vacations around seeing “life birds” on her list in her special bird journal. I bet the hummingbird scene would flip her too!
Two of my straight male coworkers with kids and zero interest in Britain or the monarchy have watched it unprompted and declared it “surprisingly good” and “hard to stop watching”, so based on my personal focus group, the program has legs beyond us. 😂
@Mimi 28 million households watching for over 80 million hours is a pretty big reach. I’ve seen several tweets from people with big followings mocking the media reaction to “Curtseygate”. On the James O’Brien show several callers came on to admit they didn’t realise how much they had been duped by the tabloids after watching the documentary. So, I do believe the documentary is doing what it’s supposed to do. I don’t think H&M are necessarily bothered if people like/dislike them. It’s about making a judgement on them based on their truth, and not some vicious tabloid editor’s lies.
Plus, Americans in general find curtsying bizarre. It is like a cult religion, but worshiping actual human beings instead of gods. And such unattractive people. Charles and Camilla in crowns is just weird
Please don’t use the term “race card,” even when referring to the idea that people are gaslighting someone about racism. It was coined by racists. And there is no such thing–because when has any Black person ever benefited in this society from being Black? Racism is also not a card game or any kind of game, full stop.
Amen to that!
I’m going to buy a hard copy just to vote pro-Sussex with my wallet.
Amen to that.
I said last week I felt like we were being lulled into a false sense of security and here we are.
I just hope they go in as hard as they need to because if they don’t, I worry the tabloids have too much soft power. If you come for the king, you best not miss etc.
Fascinating that this is happening at the same time as the unraveling of 12 years of Tory government and every public sector is going on strike.
I wonder how this will overlap with people’s feelings on the tabloids influencing the Brexit decision because the damage that did to the UK economy is both very real for average people and now indisputable. The tabloid rot has caused more real damage to Britain over the last 5 decades than any Netflix documentary possibly could.
I was in London last week and on Thursday the day the documentary came out we were walking towards Buckingham Palace along The Mall and noticed a small group of people standing outside the gates for Clarence house. So of course we stopped to see what was happening and saw the motorbikes. I knew someone was coming out so we waited a few minutes and then a motorcade with Prince William came out. Charles and William definitely met on Thursday to have a chat. Despite their “We are not going to watch” there are definitely some concerns.
Maybe it was because I was expecting Charles to come out, but I didn’t realize it was William when he was driven by me and I made eye contact with both of the what I thought were middle aged white men in the back of the car. It wasn’t until I looked at the footage I had and talked with others that it clicked it was William.
Interesting! Thanks for sharing!
Loving that new clip!! I cannot wait for
Tomorrow!!
I don’t usually f*ck with People magazine but I think I’ll buy this issue. If it helps boost my peeps it’s worth the small investment.
It beggars belief that every spokes-ho who hv ever commented on the rift between H&M and the remainer-royals, seems to think, first of all, that (a) Harry is the one who needs to “apologize,” and (b) following said apology, the remainers are willing to welcome them back (NB: previous iterations of this scenario had only Harry being welcomed back) into the fold.
The deliberate cognitive dissonance is wild! No acknowledgement whatsoever of the orchestrated, intentional harm done to H&M……harm that not only brought M to the brink of suicide but also brought out the crazies from the bended-knee brigade, presenting clear and present death-risk threats to H&M especially M.
No acknowledgement of the REPORTS coming from their own state institutions that the MET POLICE, for example, had within its ranks, rogue cops intent on stoking harm for H&M; no acknowledgement of the smear campaign conducted by the britshidtmedia: of course, how could they when BUCKINGHAM PALACE/KENSINGTON PALACE/CLARENCE HOUSE were the INSTIGATORS of the smear campaign.
So heres where we stand:
– H&M will not be apologizing, given that theyve only ever sought to protect themselves and maintain their human rights and dignity;
– The palaces, charles, bullyam (and the senior courtiers and lesser staff, down to the chambermaids and the kitchen help who all had side-hustles going on using H&M as currency) will never acknowledge the role they played in this tragedy.
– H&M might forgive (for their own peace of mind) but will never forget nor will they ever pretend that this tragedy is over and everyone can get back to being the “family” that H thought he was bringing M into.
Harry is supposed to apologize because he is lower in the hierarchy, not because he’s wrong.
But of course they think he’s wrong too. That’s a HUGE part of the problem with these horrible people.
Ciotog-and that right there is a perfect example of everything that’s WRONG with a monarchy
I wish I could remember the poster yesterday who said that the Sussexes were beaing treating like runaway slaves. That comment crystallized for me what was so uncomfortable about the “Sussexes need to go back” nonsense. Go back for what? To receive more abuse while doing the grunt work for the institution? Should they be dragged back like fugitive slaves?
I’m really glad that they spoke of their story within the historical context of race and slavery in the UK, and how one of the speakers said that the British “deep South” was the caribbean colonies (they used to work the slaves to death because the slaves were so plentiful and cheap).
The Harry Must Come Back talk needs to stop. The unspoken parts of that sentence are too ugly, and could be even more embarrassing for the royal family, who do not want to be reminded of how slavery enriched and empowered them (and they need to start culling the racist art from their walls. That means you, Wales. Take down that Negro Page painting. You can’t just cover the title with a plaque anymore).
The Caribbean colonies were indeed England’s “Deep South.” The Gentry and to some extent the Middle Class enriched themselves over a very long period of time from slavery on those islands. At one point in Jamaica, where we were recently, the average age of death in the slave population was below 12 years. Which is insane.
That wealth persists to this day. Fortunes were made, passed down, built upon. When the slave trade was abolished, the plantation owners were also compensated for their “losses.”
I recently watched “The English” with Emily Blunt. I love her as an actress, and the show has a lot of things to recommend it, but the way English shows and films (it was made in part by the BBC) go after America for its sins (which are many, no doubt) and ignore their own really chaps me.
In the show the bad guys in the frontier West seem to all be of Irish or Scottish descent. Blunt’s character, an English aristocrat, is calling them out for their terrible treatment of the Native Americans, and one of them points out that his Scottish ancestors were there because they were basically starved out by the English. She says “Scotland still exists.”
Still exists? Sure, it still exists. So does Ireland. That doesn’t change the fact that half the population of Ireland died or had to leave because of the Famine. There was food enough in the ports, the rivers and forests to feed them, but they were allowed to die and flee in the millions for the sake of profit. Because God forbid a starving person shoot a deer or fish in a stream on property owned by some absentee landlord. A country isn’t just its name or its borders. It’s the people within it.
I know America has blood on its hands. But why were White people here in the first place? Because European countries, including England, sent them here. And they brought slavery here too. Just because they abolished it before we did doesn’t absolve them of that.
Lanne- I didn’t see that comment but DAMN that is a perfect comparison! I used to say that H&M were like the battered individual in an abusive relationship, with the royal family and tabloids as the abuser. But my comparison didn’t address the work horse element you (and the original commentor) mentioned! It really is just like that!! William wants Harry back so he can keep being a lazy POS
@Kingston
Can we please stop using the word ‘REMAINERS’ to describe the Non-Sussex Royals.
It’s really hurtful to us Pro-Europe ‘REMAINERS’ who didn’t want this horrible Brexit which is all tied up into the culture wars and part of the reason Meghan became a poster girl for right wing hate in the UK.
Thank you !
*hops off soap-box**
I think Charles knows that William is going to look worse than he does after everything is released and he’s fine with that outcome. So that’s why he’s not bothering to brief, not his fight.
I agree, that’s why we are getting briefings about Charles not taking the titles so he won’t look “petty”, even though we know petty (and cruel) is his middle name. Let William enjoy his time under the bus while Charles sits back and watches.
And according to Omid, some staff, likely from CH, we already telling reporters they thought KP was going too far. And there is a clip of Peter Hunt saying that when he worked at the palace he never saw briefing against other royals like he has seen against H and M.
Kind of wonder how Charles will fare in the book though.
We’ve been talking a little bit about which members of the royal rota get featured in American coverage of the Sussexes, and what I find interesting is that commentators like Ingrid Seward clearly have a sense that they need to pull back on their usual criticisms of Meghan for an American audience.
ITA, @Jay! I’m also amused by the fact that Tina Brown seems to be MIA within all of this.
I would bet money she’s waiting until the second volume comes out and then she’ll start making her cash grab. We’ll see her face everywhere soon shilling her shitty book.
Tina backed the wrong horse in boosting the Middletons’ narrative. She lost all credibility on this subject.
Charles’ lack of briefing against Harry is very interesting IMO. Either someone told him that its a bad look for a king to be actively briefing against their child, or he’s not that worried about the docuseries (or a combination of those things.)
My guess is, in terms of Charles’ specific actions towards H&M, we already know the worst of it – cutting them off, pulling security, threatening Archie’s title (while M was pregnant with him), even the funeral stuff we saw play out in real time.
i’m sure Charles was leaking against Harry but i feel like it was probably in a more run of the mill fashion like Charles always leaks against family members. I think the campaign from William was the more problematic one and the one that was stirring up the active hate against them. I dunno. I guess we’ll find out in about 16 hours lol.
Charles has what he wants, so his motive for smearing H&M is disappearing. He’s king, and Camilla’s queen. Why wade into this if he doesn’t have anything to lose? (And obviously, his relationship with H, M, A & L isn’t something he considers worth making an effort to keep.)
‘where the King is concerned, and he would certainly rescue the situation if he could’
Or, where the King is concerned, and he could certainly rescue the situation if he would.
Not 100% there grammatically but you get my point. Willileaks is the big issue at this point but Charles has seniority, he’s not Liz but he could change things if he wanted to. His and her approach to let Willy run riot all his life has been biting the whole family hard this last few years.
Totally agree Becks1 but, lets not forget Ma Middleton also played a big hand in smearing H&M. Which makes her a huge problem for William. She’s done a lot of stirring in the press and is rumoured to be the “source” for the “Meghan made Kate Cry” story. There was also all that nonsense in the tabloids about Pippa being Harry’s new girlfriend. It’s noticeable that we’ve seen/heard nothing from any of the Middletons in the press for ages. Nada, zilch!
I think Charles is more than happy to let this one play out because it looks as if the documentary might just be the leash he needed to bring William and his wife back under control.
Ma Middleton better watch out bc if William needs a scapegoat after tomorrow, she’s next in line.
I don’t care if one is a fan or not of H&M, they get credit for taking a stand and pushing back to the abuse. And I am so happy their story is out because for years I have had to hear the sheep who ate and eat the fodder/Cool-Aid say negative things about H&M.
And, Meghan thoroughly understands the media and how the game works. If The Firm thought Diana knew how to play the game – they better hold on tight with Meghan. Somewhere, out there, Karma and Diana are having a great laugh.
On the one hand, blaming it on “the institution” is soft because it blames no one. Easy criticism to digest. On the other hand, it means a universal overhauling if “the institution” takes the message seriously. If no particular person is to blame, it all has to change. I assume the royals will accept the former but not the latter.
I’m hoping for some real tea tomorrow because the time to disclose publicly and have this level of power to change the public narrative may not be infinite. They’ve got this tranche of episodes and then the Spare book coming out in less than a month, so it does feel like the main dish needs to be on the table for serving, you know? This isn’t to suggest that they need to shut up for ever and ever after this, but just to wonder how long the open door for swaying public opinion will stay fully open. Maybe I’m just getting impatient, lol.
Charles seems to be, once again, playing the long game with the Wales v. Sussex war while letting William and Kate make utter fools of themselves. Although he may act the arrogant twit that he is, he’s not a stupid man and he’s been in this game a LOT longer than number 1 son. Maybe Charles is letting William immolate himself in order to woo the Sussexes back into some kind of relationship that puts the BRF in a better light. The Wales can’t touch the star power the Sussexes have so they leak and smear and do everything they can to belittle them, but they’re tilting at windmills. Charles knows the BRF needs Harry and Meghan WAYYYY more than they need useless William and Kate, especially now that the documentary and book will show how deeply in cahoots with the ROTA the BRF really is.
I’ve always thought Charles let/encouraged William (and Kate) to fight the fight for the BRF v M&H. It meant he could fly under the radar, relatively unscathed, and become a less tarnished king. He is old and all for the easy life. Let William battle it out on his behalf. It’s cowardly.
Racism and institutional failure aren’t words you expect to find in a feel-good celebrity mag. So interesting.
A lot of this negative firestorm would end if the royals could simply make nice in public when with Meghan and Harry. We commoners do this with relatives we don’t like at big events. The royals were able to fake smile the Trumps. Kate is an expert in the insincere grin. She even managed with her husband’s girlfriend.
Also, William could quit briefing about the Sussexes. Soon the tabs would have little to write about.
Instead at funeral we had Harry stripped of his uniform and Meghan openly despised. It was a terrible look and it backfired.
The most shocking thing to me about this whole mess is the complete lack of love and support for Harry. The fact that royals couldn’t manage to basic politeness toward Meghan for Harry’s sake, out of love for Harry, the way any normal person would with an awkward in-law situation.
They hate Meghan more than they love Harry. Even though Harry did so much to support the family, at the expense of his own desires at times, they couldn’t extend him even the slightest courtesy of supporting his spouse.
Royal love is both conditional and transactional. meaning it’s not love at all. God protect anyone from the “love” of a member of the royal family. Their love, as we see, is worth fuck all.
Great comment @Lanne. “they hate meghan more than they love harry” – bingo.
Yep, you totally nailed it, lanne!
Both Harry and Meghan have terrible dads and wonderful moms.
Kate and William probably didn’t watch it together but I can see Kate watching with Carole and her Dad. William definitely watched maybe with Jason and some other staff members. Camilla sat in her comfy chair with a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other and watched the whole thing. The aunts, uncles, cousins, they all watched. The only person who may not actually have watched is Charles, but got briefed on it.
Facinating to see a partner from Schillings speaking on this and so supportively and openly .They are super establishment high cost lawyers who deal with a lot of aristo and media stuff. and would absolutely be seeing the power plays
I think she is actually Meghan’s lawyer and represented her in the case with the MoS. That doesn’t take away from what you said, she’s just not even a random Schillings lawyer, she knows this stuff inside and out at this point.
Bugger off!!!! There is no way Kate and William are not watching this, and watching it on repeat morning, noon and night. Aides indeed.
I think C-Rex finally understood how much the brf screwed up during the funeral. He might be starting to understand that the empire has fallen, and the worldwide sway they might have once had is no more. If we already know what he did like pulling security, etc., I think C-Rex will continue to hold his silence. I find it interesting that the possibility for reconciliation is still being touted. I could be wrong, but I think the vast majority of the negativity has come for Fails and Wails with the aid of Ma and Uncle Mids. I think that may be what will really come to the fore–KP on behalf of Fails and Wails is behind this
Perhaps C-Rex knows this and is not as concerned as he would otherwise be. I just keep wondering if a big part of what Harry wants to accomplish is to smash the bm’s control of the member of the brf. That doesn’t mean he won’t hold people accountable, but I rather think if anyone is going to have to own what they did it’s going to be all of those in KP.
Is it possible that People is going to much more careful about what they print in future if it’s shown that the bm is not to be trusted? This is going to be really interesting to see play out in the media here.
What a strange idea — that they would not watch it in person– to convey their indifference, and their sense of impunity, whatever is said. They don’t know that history is coming for them. But they are fighting back– Sistah Space is being maligned all over the place on SM, with people digging into their financials, SM, etc. looking for dirt. At least one person has made some nasty assertions for which he does not “yet” have the proof. They’re trying to shift the narrative–