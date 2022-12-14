Bethenny Frankel thinks ‘Harry & Meghan’ series was ‘a smash-and-grab for money’

It looks like all of the Sussex haters are watching Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. This week, we heard from Howard Stern, who watched Volume 1 with his wife, and Stern had many opinions about the Sussexes being “whiners” and more. Bethenny Frankel, a longtime Meghan hater, also watched the series. It really would never, ever occur to these people to just… not watch the series, I guess. Like, I understand how the Sussexes aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, I get that. But surely the haters can just NOT watch what Harry and Meghan are doing? Like, don’t go out of your way to read their interviews or watch the Netflix series. It takes more effort to hate on them than it does to simply pay attention to other sh-t. Anyway, Bethenny speaks:

Bethenny Frankel says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” practically put her to sleep. “I found it a little bit boring,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, said in a TikTok video on Monday. “It didn’t hold my attention. It seemed like they really wanted to be humanized. They wanted us to know that they are real human beings… We believe that you are really in love and we believe that you’re really human beings.” The Skinnygirl founder then suggested Markle, 41, “wanted” to “hang out with major celebrities” and gain notoriety by being a part of the British monarchy. “It felt like this entire documentary was about how famous we are … it’s relentless,” Frankel said. “If you are being trolled by the media, the royal family gave you the advice to say nothing because that’s the advice that most very famous people are given. If you add gasoline to a fire, the fire blows up even bigger. It feels like they — and Meghan in particular — just keep wanting to tell us more.” The former Bravolebrity also suggested that the series was “a smash-and-grab job for money” after the couple left the royal family in 2020 and began a new life in Montecito, Calif. “It feels like, ‘Grab the bag because we’re leaving this thing and we gotta take everything we can,’” the “ReWives” podcast host continued.

This isn’t the first time Bethenny has used Meghan’s name to get clout. One of the last times she did it, TikTokers turned on her and ripped her a new one. I wish I could find that TikTok where the woman was talking about Frankel’s “bitter hag energy.” It was dead-on – that’s exactly what Bethenny has, her Bitter Hag Energy is off the charts. Meghan didn’t want to “tell us more,” she wanted them to correct false, damaging and racist stories. Meghan wasn’t being “trolled” by the media, she was being smeared, defamed and abused by two racist institutions at once. Anyway, love it when haters watch three hours of programming, declare themselves bored and then go out of their way to make a video about it.

The fact that these women don’t like Meghan Markle but still read every article, watch every show, and listen to every podcast she does??? Sweetheart this is FAN BEHAVIOUR. You’re one of Markle’s Sparkles pic.twitter.com/whIhQP3bcX — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) December 13, 2022