Bethenny Frankel thinks ‘Harry & Meghan’ series was ‘a smash-and-grab for money’

It looks like all of the Sussex haters are watching Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. This week, we heard from Howard Stern, who watched Volume 1 with his wife, and Stern had many opinions about the Sussexes being “whiners” and more. Bethenny Frankel, a longtime Meghan hater, also watched the series. It really would never, ever occur to these people to just… not watch the series, I guess. Like, I understand how the Sussexes aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, I get that. But surely the haters can just NOT watch what Harry and Meghan are doing? Like, don’t go out of your way to read their interviews or watch the Netflix series. It takes more effort to hate on them than it does to simply pay attention to other sh-t. Anyway, Bethenny speaks:
Bethenny Frankel says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” practically put her to sleep.
“I found it a little bit boring,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, said in a TikTok video on Monday. “It didn’t hold my attention. It seemed like they really wanted to be humanized. They wanted us to know that they are real human beings… We believe that you are really in love and we believe that you’re really human beings.”
The Skinnygirl founder then suggested Markle, 41, “wanted” to “hang out with major celebrities” and gain notoriety by being a part of the British monarchy. “It felt like this entire documentary was about how famous we are … it’s relentless,” Frankel said.
“If you are being trolled by the media, the royal family gave you the advice to say nothing because that’s the advice that most very famous people are given. If you add gasoline to a fire, the fire blows up even bigger. It feels like they — and Meghan in particular — just keep wanting to tell us more.”
The former Bravolebrity also suggested that the series was “a smash-and-grab job for money” after the couple left the royal family in 2020 and began a new life in Montecito, Calif.
“It feels like, ‘Grab the bag because we’re leaving this thing and we gotta take everything we can,’” the “ReWives” podcast host continued.
This isn’t the first time Bethenny has used Meghan’s name to get clout. One of the last times she did it, TikTokers turned on her and ripped her a new one. I wish I could find that TikTok where the woman was talking about Frankel’s “bitter hag energy.” It was dead-on – that’s exactly what Bethenny has, her Bitter Hag Energy is off the charts. Meghan didn’t want to “tell us more,” she wanted them to correct false, damaging and racist stories. Meghan wasn’t being “trolled” by the media, she was being smeared, defamed and abused by two racist institutions at once. Anyway, love it when haters watch three hours of programming, declare themselves bored and then go out of their way to make a video about it.
The fact that these women don’t like Meghan Markle but still read every article, watch every show, and listen to every podcast she does??? Sweetheart this is FAN BEHAVIOUR. You’re one of Markle’s Sparkles pic.twitter.com/whIhQP3bcX
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) December 13, 2022
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Projection much?
Exactly. I wish social media, tabloids, etc. would stop giving this bitter woman any oxygen. She’s pathetic.
People enjoy making fun of her. She’s desperate and has veered into ghoul territory. She’s figured out that if you can’t make it on your merit, humiliating yourself is the way to get attention for the talentless. She’s following the route created by “reality” tv.
YES, THIS.
One would think that Bethenny would have more compassion for Meghan:
seeing that Bethenny is also very estranged from a parent who has publicly trashed her in the media!
No it just her, Howard Stern too. His remarks are the kind of thing you say when you aren’t happy in your own marriage. When you are still angry your first wife left you and the grass didn’t turn out to be greener with someone else. They don’t actually hate H&M, he and the hag are just full of envy and spite because they want what H&M have.
Both Howard stern and Bethenny Frankel are mad that a Black biracial woman has something they’ve never had. Both believe that bipoc don’t deserve anything nice if they don’t have better.
I went to college with Beth Ostrosky. I can confirm she is not Stern’s intellectual equal.
Yup! Whenever u see her now she seems like sour grapes. Harry and Meghan experienced something disturbing and are speaking out. Not the same thing as what she’s saying
Bethany Frankel who????
Exactly. I fail to see how she has any relevance.
She is desperately clinging to H&M’s coattails hoping for some attention.
Thank you Mabs! If anyone knows about cash grabs it is the Queen of Skinny $$$. Uugh her old bitter hag energy is exhausting.
Agree, Mabs! She just wants to keep her name in the headlines any way possible here (she’s always had hustle in that way), but geez please stop talking, Bethany.
Why are we even giving her air space? She needs to just not be covered by any media any more.
She’s courting right wingers to buy her Skinny Shit. That is all.
Yes, or she’s being paid by the tabloids
I thought she sold the Skinny Shit.
Bethany can’t do a snatch and grab, because no one will pay her for her bolt ons.
I like this theory. I guess she’s trying to get canceled but no one cares about her enough to put in the energy, and I guess she has nothing to cancel these days?
Isn’t she famous for a reality show? I don’t want to hear it, lol.
My thoughts exactly.
Ok it isn’t just Stern and this lady.The following have said very negative things about Meghan this week:Meghan Kelly,Dana Loesch,Meghan McCain and I am sure there are others.
Is she even famous though? Most of these housewives types are unknown in general society. For all the claims that Meghan was D list, she was on a television program with a major role. This one doesn’t even have kardashian level reality show fame.
And spent years whining about her now ex-husband. She has a right to complain when things were done to her but Meghan is not allowed to say a word. The energy these people spend on someone they don’t like is unhealthy.
Something about this feels racially coded. I doubt she would say “smash and grab” if it were a white couple.
I right away thought so too.
totally. the name “skinny girl” is also gross. let’s dehumanize and infantilize women, and literally promote being small as some kind of life goal. she’s telling us who she is. she’s shouting it. why she has a platform…?!
Absolutely this! I was getting a racist vibe from it too.
And IDGAF what Bethenny Frankel thinks. Who is she again?
This.
She wishes she was as famous as Meghan back in her Suits days. Frankel is nothing more than a trashy reality show participant.
Ok but can we please give it way up for Meech’s “Markle’s Sparkles” lmao!
Right there with you. WAAAAY up! lol
Bethenny needs to STFU and have several seats!
Seriously she’s an idiot. So Meghan wanted her father weaponized against her, experience mental distress and be constantly smeared in the press so she could meet celebrities? Does this troll even hear herself?
How can anyone watch the doc and not realize it is about the media creating a negative mythology against a Black woman in an attempt to literally turn the public against her to the point of violence against her?
How can they not see the actual footage of a man who was hounded by the media, with gaslighting collaboration from his own damn family, to the point that his mental health drastically suffered?
Either she didn’t watch it and is just repeating what the media wants people to say or she is beyond bitter; she’s flat out evil.
Oh she is definitely beyond bitter. She is the queen of Bitter Hag Energy. Bethanny and Megyn Kelly are leaders of the pack on this side of the pond. The two of them are the pinnacle of clout chasing, envious, evil bitter hag energy. They want what Meghan has and are incensed that she, a black woman, had the balls to walk away from the royal sphere when all they’ve ever dreamed of was to be princesses.
Ok it isn’t just Stern and this lady.The following have said very negative things about Meghan this week:Meghan Kelly,Dana Loesch,Meghan McCain and I am sure there are others.
That is a Bitter White Women Parade.
That’s like the honor role of toxic losers.
Bethenny is Meghan’s biggest fan. She has to be given she watches Meghan’s every move.
I’m not a Bethany fan but I admire her charity work. She’s gone after MM on Twitter before, like a lot, enough that I remember, and her commentary was so rude. I legit thought Bethany was doing better things with her life but this bitter, hostile side of hers never really went away, did it.
I mean, I’ve always been under the impression that Frankel does charity work for praise and status. It doesn’t matter either way for the people who benefit, but in terms of admiration, I don’t think she does it for altruistic reasons.
I can’t help but draw the parallels between Bethenny, and Harry and Meghan, every time Bethenny opens her mouth and vomits words about them.
Bethenny first described herself as a chef, to the Real Housewives viewers, and later a philanthropist, after rightfully making a mint from the Skinny Girl line of products. She found a moment in time, and capitalized on it, and I will never fault her for that (even though the “Skinny Girl” tag burns). I fcuking love women making money, for themselves.
BStrong has helped disaster victims, all over the world, no question. Why is Bethenny so pissed at Meghan, when Meghan is doing the exact same thing with World Central Kitchen and Chef Andres?
I cannot take seriously a woman proudly displaying wonky boobs.
They are soooo weird!! I didn’t want to say it, bc am I objectifying her? But OMG! What is happening there?
The rest of that Twitter thread is a must read 🤣 There are also some videos floating around Tiktok about how poorly she refers to Black women in general. 👀
You already took the words out of my mouth – bitter (adding) clout-chasing hag. So jealous!
Bethany has raised a lot of money for charities that specifically help black people so how is she racist? You can just dislike someone without it having to do with race.
Oh, my poor, dear lady – let me educate you. There is a type of racist (most so-called white liberals, in fact) who have a savior complex. They get off on saving the savages, and being seen as heroic. However, do not let a Black person equal or exceed them in status. They will go nuts trying to cut that person down.
They are fine with Blacks, as long as they ‘know their place’. As long as they can pat them on the head and feel sorry for them and they remain charity cases.
LOVE the bit about fan behavior. It’s so true! I saw a meme on Twitter that said something like “I don’t know who needs to hear this……but you don’t have to watch the Harry and Meghan series.” If you’re not a fan, just DON’T WATCH. I love how that concept is so hard for some people. Frankel probably watched it multiple times, so Netflix thanks you for the views Bethenny.
Bethanny’s outside is truly becoming a reflection of her inside.
I also find it hilarious the commenters couldn’t be bothered with how we spell her name – but Meghan’s is always spelled correctly.
I just realized I spelled her name wrong in my comment, twice! lol
It’s because she has lost all relevancy. No worries.
This hag used her father’s name to break into reality TV.
She needs to find a stadium real quick and have a whole row.
Dollar bet Bethenny resents that Meghan won the People’s Choice Award for Archetypes ( Bethenny’s podcast didn’t get nominated) and the docuseries had smash ratings and viewerships. Bethenny wishes she could get that level of interest and any recognition.
Her stating that all celebrities are told to ignore the tabloids and get on with it. Does it not occur that maybe if all the celebrities actually fought back against the false media and attacks then it might actually get better??!!
She should take her own advice to say nothing, especially about other people.
Some context for her anger: Bethenny was interested in Trevor, Meghan’s ex-husband, and it went nowhere. Plus, is Bethenny that dumb? Meghan said nothing for years while her name was trashed until she was at the point of suicide. Yet Bethenney experiences momentary boredom while watching the Netflix show and she can’t shut up about it. Frankel would have lasted zero minutes in the royal arena.
Yes, exactly. I bet she was only interested in Trevor *because* he was Meghan’s ex.
People will really show themselves.
Beth Frankel’s should change her name to Envy because she wears her envy of Meghan like a second skin.
She cannot comprehend that a woman like Meghan can get everything that she ever wanted and she couldn’t. Meghan is EVERYTHING Frankel wants to be and it eats her alive. I love that for her.
Netflix thanks you for your hate watch viewership and unpaid promotion, Bethenny.
Bethenny has always been disgusting and mean, so no point in her changing now. Bye hater!
Every time I see this vile person I think about her SkinnyGirl brand and how toxic it was and is. I wish she would go away.
I see salty rawhide has made it out of her jealous hate factory to go after a beautiful woman of color again
All the garbage people, coming out with their garbage opinions. When is the last time you thought about Bethennvy here, or Howard freaking Stern? Trying to get a little reflected attention by dissing H&M. It’s pathetic. And obvious.
I honestly thought that Howard Stern had died. Not sure who I mixed him up with but I definitely have not missed his lack of relevance.
Bitter, bitter Betty.
I don’t understand why we care what Bethenny Frankel thinks? I mean, why is this even a post?
Same with those other two hobgoblins Meghan and Megyn. Just let them pull the wings off of butterflies in peace and give us all a break!
Kerching! That’s another $ for viewing H&M thank you for watching 😂🤣
Seeing someone go so hard against H&M and also be referred to as a ‘ The former Bravolebrity’ 😂😂😂😂😂
Kinda says it all doesn’t it?????
The people who have nothing going on or nothing comparably as good will ALWAYS try to take down others who are doing well.
Bethenny freaking sold the Skinnygirl brand for a ton of money – this isn’t the energy and vibe that she should be putting out there. Did she squander her fortune? What happened here? She should really be minding her own business and trying not to put her ugly mug out there.
Bethenny is terribly insecure. It’s funny how she blames all of her problems on her terrible childhood but she has zero empathy for Harry’s struggles in his childhood or Meghan’s torment by the monarchy. For someone who made her name spilling her guts on reality TV, even filming some of her therapy sessions, she is always telling the Sussexes, especially Meghan to “be quiet”. She’s such a tool.
Don Draper voice: THAT’S WHAT THE MONEY’S FOR!
Look, did H&M make the docuseries to put their side of the story on record finally fight back? Yes.
Was it the level of access Netflix expected as part of the $100M contract? Also, yes.
This isn’t some indie film Harry’s always wanted to make as an artistic expression of lifelong love of cinema. It’s a series capitalizing on one of the most famous couples in the world that drew 81.55m viewing hours and mountains of publicity of Netflix.
It’s called capitalism.
Bethenny who trashed Real Housewives for years and has now announced she’s making a podcast discussing the real housewives show… that’s a cash grab darling.
She’s just madly jealous Netflix have never offered her a deal for anything, and her efforts to get above D list with various new tv endeavours have fizzled out.
One of the worst famewhores on the planet and oh look! She’s famewhoring again! STFU Bethany.
There is so much to unpack with the Bethanny Frankel hate towards Meghan – but ultimately it all boils down to jealousy….
– Meghan got the career, Prince, cute babies, access to the elite of US society, the podcast, the Netflix series, the philantrophy work etc and various very high profile awards
From what I remember of Bethany she was always really insecure, attacking and demeaning to other women, obsessive about her looks/ weight and struggled in her relationships and getting men to commit (sorry never watched whatever RHW franchise she was part of).
Also the constant criticism of Meghan feels very much like clout chasing….
It can’t be this simple.
Bethenny, Harry, and Meghan are all involved in the same work for charities supporting victims, all over the world. There has to be another reason why Bethenny is mad.
Hmm….
Well, she would know a cash grab!
Bethany has always been a bitter hateful jealousy woman she is a Karen through and through. Meghan is everything that Bethany is not Meghan is Beautiful talent has a amazing husband and cute kids Bethany like every Karen thinks that Meghan is entitled to that because she black woman . At the end of the day Meghan will keep living and thriving while Bethany is well on her way to becoming baby Jane .
Have any of these people who want to condemn H&M for making money off their OWN life experiences, said anything at all ever about the numerous tabloids, book writers, filmmakers, magazines, etc. making big money off of H&M’s story? Or is the vitriol only reserved for the actual victims of all this and the biracial woman making money for her own experience? I think all of them are showing their true colors.
Yes! But then she / they would have to acknowledge that they themselves are doing it — trying to draw attention with their saggy complaints.
Pause.
Let someone who is not emotionally nor financially invested in the Sussexes’ narrative, to share their opinion on the matter.
Preferably, someone whom has been living their life, striving to be their best selves,then spot the vast differences with this stated opinion.
The idea of hate-watching any media content and/or coverage is that the person engaging in such behaviours is still making observations through biased lens, rendering their opinion on the subject mute.
Now, where were we before we were rudely interrupted?
I do not know of her and have no desire to Google to find out.
Must be a mere clout chaser….
Why does this hag keep badmouthing other celebrities’ business? She bad mouthed a kardashian/Jenner product a month or two ago and now she’s badmouthing Meghan and Harry? How would she like it if a celebrity bad mouthed any and all of her products? She’s coming off as jealous and petty.
Plus Meghan was the brief case girl from Deal or No Deal and her marriage to Harry and her own accomplishments ( speaking at the UN) has put her in a higher social level and a greater sphere of influence. In fact the Sussexes are the influencers. Bethenny is a jealous witch.
So, as a Meghan fan, I just wanted to say the I LOVE my new label: Markle Sparkle.
I am one of Meg’s Markle Sparkles!!
From someone outside the US – who the f**k is Bethany Frankel?
@Twoz I’m inside the US and have pretty much the same response every time I see her dumb face
Frankel is a very stupid person who propagandizes for eating disorders. Why are we talking about her? Why am I? Well I’m gonna stop now.
Yeah, Bethame wishes she could get the kind of ratings Meghan and Harry are getting.