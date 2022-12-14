“Megan Thee Stallion testified that Tory Lanez tried to bribe her” links

Megan Thee Stallion testified in court that Tory Lanez tried to bribe her with $1 million to stay quiet after he shot her. [Jezebel]

Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas (royalties). [Dlisted]

I hope no one goes to the Golden Globes. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation. [Pajiba]

Salma Hayek looks like an old Western saloon lady. [Go Fug Yourself]

People are giving themselves elf names now? [Seriously OMG]

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested and someone snitched? [Gawker]

It does not appear that Grant Wahl’s death was foul play. [Just Jared]

Vanessa Hudgens went blonde for Christmas. [Egotastic]

What minor hill are you ready to die on? [Buzzfeed]

Sigourney Weaver looked fab at the Avatar premiere. [RCFA]