“Megan Thee Stallion testified that Tory Lanez tried to bribe her” links

Megan Thee Stallion testified in court that Tory Lanez tried to bribe her with $1 million to stay quiet after he shot her. [Jezebel]
Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas (royalties). [Dlisted]
I hope no one goes to the Golden Globes. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation. [Pajiba]
Salma Hayek looks like an old Western saloon lady. [Go Fug Yourself]
People are giving themselves elf names now? [Seriously OMG]
Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested and someone snitched? [Gawker]
It does not appear that Grant Wahl’s death was foul play. [Just Jared]
Vanessa Hudgens went blonde for Christmas. [Egotastic]
What minor hill are you ready to die on? [Buzzfeed]
Sigourney Weaver looked fab at the Avatar premiere. [RCFA]

  1. girl_ninja says:
    December 14, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    I am so angry that Megan has to deal with this. Tory victimized her first and she’s being victimized again. Where are the women advocacy groups who seem to have the backs of non-women of color? I am so tired of the way black women get treated. I am tired.

    Reply
    • Flower says:
      December 14, 2022 at 12:49 pm

      I urge you to read MTS’s testimony (it’s on twitter).

      Essentially MTS didn’t initially report TL because she was afraid of betraying the black community and hazing from the ‘boys club of black male music producers’. Which backs up the claims of a lot of black female artists in the industry.

      As TL shot MTS he shouted ‘dance b!tch” in full view of his crew but none of them will testify to the statement, which would show not just intent but extreme malice and a callous disregard for MTS safety. The malice element significantly ups the stakes.

      Basically TL and his crew expected MTS to suck it up and not report him.

      The whole situation is a mess and I hope that MTS will be ok because I fear there will be reprisals id TL gets jail time. I also hope the crew get jail time as a lesson.

      Reply
      • Barbiem says:
        December 14, 2022 at 1:22 pm

        he shot her.
        No matter what they argued about or who was drunk or who had sex with who….a gun? Why would he involve a gun. I hope he found guilty. She wasn’t even going to report him at first, then he had the audacity to disrespect her after she was silent. His mouth is one of the reasons she told the truth. I know 2 songs by meg so its not like im a fan. But im tired of this treatment toward us. She deserves justice

      • ME says:
        December 14, 2022 at 2:15 pm

        You know the a$$hole had the nerve to bring his young son to court with him ? “Hey look I’m a good father ! I don’t shoot people !”. Whatever. I can’t believe he’s Canadian. I’m sorry you Americans have him now. I guess he’ll be deported after doing his prison time though.

      • Otaku fairy says:
        December 14, 2022 at 2:33 pm

        Exactly. None of that matters. Attorneys are very good at exploiting an unexamined bias. They’re very good at taking a lack of empathy for some women and using that to their client’s advantage. If *men and women* aren’t careful, they can end up allowing that lack of empathy, and the inherently violent beliefs everyone has been exposed to in some way to be used to do serious harm to women.

    • sunny says:
      December 14, 2022 at 2:16 pm

      I just want peace for her. This whole thing has been horrible and she has suffered so much. I’m glad she reported it.

      Reply
  2. TIFFANY says:
    December 14, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    Minor hill I will die on, you always walk to the right with the ongoing traffic. It is amazing how many people I will stand in front of and they expect me the move when I have the right of way.

    You don’t walk side by side on a sidewalk. I will not say excuse and will be ready to push someone over. I am tired of this rudeness from people.

    And the lack of support for Megan in the industry is breaking my heart. She was shot and they are making it her fault instead of the victim she is. I am glad she is speaking up and speaking out on this as well.

    Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      December 14, 2022 at 1:15 pm

      “the lack of support for Megan in the industry is breaking my heart.”

      Yes, this. She’s being treated terribly, and I wish there was a way to show her support. She’s a victim, I’m sure she was traumatized that night (by being shot at and the vulnerability of being the focus of police attention), and to see her treated like this is so unjust. I am amazed that they even have to have a trial, as it is so clear Tory shot at her.

      And f*ck Drake and others who use her pain to get attention for themselves.

      Reply
  3. DeeSea says:
    December 14, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    It’s disheartening (and infuriating) to watch things unfold like this for Megan. That’s too much for one person to deal with, and it sounds truly nightmarish. I wish her all the peace and happiness possible.

    I’m absolutely shocked by the death of tWitch. I fell in love with him when he was a contestant on SYTYCD, I loved him and Alison together, and I watched their family’s joy-filled dance videos whenever I needed a pick-me-up. It’s a devastating reminder that we never know what someone else is going through. I’m going to be extra-kind to everyone I encounter today. Have a good one, my beloved fellow Celebitchies.

    Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      December 14, 2022 at 1:16 pm

      tWitch was such a delightful dancer, I’m so sad to hear what happened. My heart goes out to his family. So very sad.

      Reply
    • Erin says:
      December 14, 2022 at 1:50 pm

      I gasped when I saw that he was gone. I literally had just watched a video of the two of them randomly a few days ago for a contest or maybe giveaway I think they were doing and I never followed them so the video just reminded me how cute and sweet their family was. Just devastated for them.

      Reply
    • Emmi says:
      December 14, 2022 at 2:26 pm

      tWitch shocked me today, I cannot imagine a kind of pain that drives you to do this. I feel terrible for his wife and kids.

      Reply
    • Mimi says:
      December 14, 2022 at 3:10 pm

      I kept seeing his name pop up in my notifications and I refused to read any of the articles because I didn’t want to confirm his death. Such a delightful personality and always smiling. My heart breaks for his wife and kids.

      Reply
  4. ME says:
    December 14, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    I just heard that the DJ from Ellen’s show, DJ twitch died by suicide. I am so shocked by this.

    Reply
    • Moondust says:
      December 14, 2022 at 1:57 pm

      I’m so shocked too. I remember him from SYTYCD. I absolutely loved a routine he did with Alex Wong. Such a very sad news. RIP Twitch

      Reply
    • lucky says:
      December 14, 2022 at 2:55 pm

      I am so so so sad. It is always so hard to understand this kind of thing from someone who seemed to exude positivity and joy. His poor family. Such heartbreak.

      Reply
  5. Meghan says:
    December 14, 2022 at 1:19 pm

    I will die on the hill that Grease 2 is the superior of the Grease movies.

    I said what I said.

    Reply
  6. Normades says:
    December 14, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    Tangled is 100x better than Frozen.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 14, 2022 at 1:42 pm

      omg, its 10000x better! I also love Princess and the Frog.

      I guess a hill I will die on is that while its a gorgeous movie with good songs, Frozen isn’t actually that good a movie. The plot sucks.

      Reply
  7. Case says:
    December 14, 2022 at 2:53 pm

    Most of the major studios and specific film social media pages were gloating about Golden Globe nominations after the announcement. I’m under the impression that people will absolutely attend (even if they don’t want to, because of pressure from the studios and films they represent). And a lot of casual viewers don’t seem to know there was any controversy to begin with. I really doubt NBC would agree to televise it without agreements of attendance in advance.

    Reply
  8. Noo says:
    December 14, 2022 at 3:40 pm

    Responding to the elf names, watch that clip to see local Calgary treasure Leslie Horton in action! I don’t watch global news but she’s MC’d some corporate parties that I’ve been at, quite hilariously. I remember when we had a big flood she absolutely lambasted the “looky loo’s” who were holding up traffic to watch the flooding live on air. It was amazing.

    Check out Leslie Horton’s “holiday artichoke dip” clip too, this is my kind of entertaining for the holidays! https://youtu.be/aQAauVu2sTg

    Reply
    • MangoAngelesque says:
      December 14, 2022 at 5:49 pm

      I *cackle* over that artichoke dip experience, every single time I watch it. Their faces! Her explanations! Just tooooo funny.

      Reply
  9. ChillinginDC says:
    December 14, 2022 at 6:53 pm

    Not one actors/actresses seems excited about the GG noms so I think this will be a wet fart myself.

    Megan deserves all the support.

    Reply

