Prince Harry: William ended up copying Charles’s briefing & leaking games

In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes again reiterated that everything shifted between them and the Windsors and media following their successful South Pacific Tour. Meghan was pregnant and they did dozens of events in a 12-day tour, and it was all a raging success. They were immensely popular despite what had already been a summer of bullsh-t – Thomas Markle had been a regular on British talk shows through the summer of 2018, and KP was already starting to leak nasty sh-t about Meghan. But the biggest shift did come right after the South Pacific tour – I remember it well, within a matter of about two weeks after the Sussexes returned from the tour, there was just wall-to-wall attacks and smears on Meghan in the British media. Harry knew that it was coming from Kensington Palace too, and he folded that into the conversation about how the Sussexes and Cambridges split up their offices soon after:

Prince Harry says that his older brother, Prince William, broke a vow between them about never turning their offices against one another. In episode 4 of his and wife Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex touches on the 2020 report that “bullying” led to the couple’s decision to step back from royal life and the subsequent statement that was released without his permission, he claims. About the press, Prince Harry said, “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting, of sorts. So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle. So the offices end up working against each other.” According to Harry, there’s a “weird understanding, or acceptance, that happens,” in which “you can always say, ‘I didn’t know about this,’ or, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. This would never happen. Are you suggesting that I condone this?’ It’s like, ‘No, but what I am asking is, ‘Have you done anything to stop it?’ And the answer is no.” “William and I both saw what happened in our dad [King Charles III]’s office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” Harry said. Prince Harry went on to say he “would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading.” “To see my brother’s office copy — the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do — that was heartbreaking,” he added. Prince Harry also said there was “this wedge created between myself and my brother so he is now on the institution side. Part of that, I get. That is his inheritance. To some extent that is already engrained in him, that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution.”

This is probably the hardest Harry will go on William, alongside the conversation about the bullying denial and William screaming at him at the Sandringham Summit. Harry isn’t saying it outright, he’s not calling William a bully flat-out, he’s not saying that William is an angry monster with self-control issues, but Harry is saying that obliquely. Harry is also saying: William betrayed me. We made a promise to each other that we wouldn’t do the same sh-t Charles did to us and to our mom, and William broke that promise. William was behind it and Harry knows that he was behind it.