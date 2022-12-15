Prince Harry: William ended up copying Charles’s briefing & leaking games

In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes again reiterated that everything shifted between them and the Windsors and media following their successful South Pacific Tour. Meghan was pregnant and they did dozens of events in a 12-day tour, and it was all a raging success. They were immensely popular despite what had already been a summer of bullsh-t – Thomas Markle had been a regular on British talk shows through the summer of 2018, and KP was already starting to leak nasty sh-t about Meghan. But the biggest shift did come right after the South Pacific tour – I remember it well, within a matter of about two weeks after the Sussexes returned from the tour, there was just wall-to-wall attacks and smears on Meghan in the British media. Harry knew that it was coming from Kensington Palace too, and he folded that into the conversation about how the Sussexes and Cambridges split up their offices soon after:
Prince Harry says that his older brother, Prince William, broke a vow between them about never turning their offices against one another. In episode 4 of his and wife Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex touches on the 2020 report that “bullying” led to the couple’s decision to step back from royal life and the subsequent statement that was released without his permission, he claims.
About the press, Prince Harry said, “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting, of sorts. So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle. So the offices end up working against each other.”
According to Harry, there’s a “weird understanding, or acceptance, that happens,” in which “you can always say, ‘I didn’t know about this,’ or, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. This would never happen. Are you suggesting that I condone this?’ It’s like, ‘No, but what I am asking is, ‘Have you done anything to stop it?’ And the answer is no.”
“William and I both saw what happened in our dad [King Charles III]’s office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” Harry said.
Prince Harry went on to say he “would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading.”
“To see my brother’s office copy — the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do — that was heartbreaking,” he added. Prince Harry also said there was “this wedge created between myself and my brother so he is now on the institution side. Part of that, I get. That is his inheritance. To some extent that is already engrained in him, that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution.”
This is probably the hardest Harry will go on William, alongside the conversation about the bullying denial and William screaming at him at the Sandringham Summit. Harry isn’t saying it outright, he’s not calling William a bully flat-out, he’s not saying that William is an angry monster with self-control issues, but Harry is saying that obliquely. Harry is also saying: William betrayed me. We made a promise to each other that we wouldn’t do the same sh-t Charles did to us and to our mom, and William broke that promise. William was behind it and Harry knows that he was behind it.
Damn. He really called him out. I don’t get what people who complain that Harry didn’t go hard enough for them mean? He’s literally saying it out loud and clearly that William bullied and betrayed them. What else do people want? Minute play by play of each lie? The people who hate them or want to stick their heads in the sand will never change if Harry and Meghan did that. They just want to say their piece and move on. And if the briefings continue, they’ll continue to say their piece.
Agree. I think he stated it very succinctly.
The Royal reporters heard it loud and clear and they want BP to respond.
Exactly. And, even if it would be really fun for us, a long and detailed list of what William leaked and briefed to the media against H&M would not have worked in the documentary. And after all, as Meghan said, this was mainly about their love story not about their grievances with Bulliam.
It would also be helping the rotten British Media and Harry has clearly said he’s not going to play that game. Let Egg rage and leak whatever random thing his weak PR team comes up with. Sooner or later, the tabloids will grow tired of whatever lame stories he gives them and he will need to find someone else to feed to the wolves (Keen, you in danger girl!). Hopefully soon enough he won’t be able to stop those stories he tried to hide by abusing Meghan.
I have no idea if this is normal for the Netherlands, but one of the criticisms I’m hearing from people here is that the accusations are very one sided. For context, the information they get is rather pro royals so it probably starts with the RR, gets “filtered” by the BBC, then enters via Dutch royal or British correspondents. So, I’m not sure if more accusations would have helped, but greater detail would have. Since (if) the Royal family hasn’t replied, you need to show in great detail why your side of the story has merit and without correspondence or taped conversations, that’s difficult. I personally believe H&M, but I do see that point.
@ML, I’ve been really disappointed by the reporting in the US in the same way too. Picking up all this filtered nonsense like you describe which seems to translate into a minimization / dismissiveness of H&M and their claims. It’s lazy. We’ve gotten better and better at picking apart the mechanisms of power in our own context but then major outlets rely way too much on British reporters and royal commentators without considering their angle / their context (e.g., Katie Nicholl at VF, the NYT piece cited here the other day). The end result, like you said, is an incredibly high “burden of proof”.
I agree with you. When I take a step back, those saying, “they aren’t going hard enough.” Have good intentions. What they want is for Meghan and Harry to reveal information so damaging it really could hold those mfing racist, misogynistic, genocidal to some real genuine account by the whole world. They certainly have a lot of information. But to that I say, please stop putting the responsibility onto a Black woman to do emotional labour and risk more trauma in order to end the monarchy. That’s on us! Those of us in commonwealth countries need to step up and both end this nonsense and demand reparations for anyone who has suffered from the evil colonialism that is the BRF. Let’s stop putting this on Meghan. She’s been through too much and given more than enough!
I wish Harry had been more direct here. Perhaps it’s due to politeness or a life-long training to defer to his brother and the institution, but some people aren’t going to hear what he’s said.
If people can’t hear then they’re not listening.
Amy Bee, We absolutely hear what H&M are saying, because we can relate to it. However, a LOT of people have been getting the propaganda either directly or indirectly from the RR, and it’s hard for them to change their thinking. The few people I’ve spoken to who have seen any of “Harry and Meghan” are like, “But what about the other side of the story?!” You can tell them that the British papers tell you the royals’ side, but that lands differently than hearing PW or KC telling us directly like Harry did. They don’t totally hear it.
What more do you expect him to say? He flat out stated that his brother briefed the press against him and Meghan. What more is needed. I think people are expecting way too much details. He isn’t going to give a play by play of every convo and interaction.
We’ve really gotten inured to people screaming their heads off, haven’t we.
Harry’s just speaking in a normal tone, in a polite manner – going high when they go low, so to speak.
I respect him not abandoning his own standards of behavior.
Harry’s doing what he has to do for his own and his wife’s mental health. As Tyler Perry said, they are abuse victims. Expecting them to go point by point over how they were abused is ridiculous. Maybe Harry will decide to release more details in a decade or three. Maybe not.
He said what he wanted to say, and he’ll keep saying what he wants to say, and no one has any right to demand more.
The level of dysfunction within this family is insane.
The system they live in is not a healthy environment.
People really need to stop worshiping the institution and glorifying the members.
“William and I both saw what happened in our dad [King Charles III]’s office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” Harry said.
Again. The Will turned on his brother is disgusting and he is a Fucking. Disgrace.
I really do hope that someone, someday finds out ALL the dirt on Will and his affairs and God knows what else and exposes him. It is what he deserves.
+1 And I think the reporters already know EVERYTHING about William so I hope now it’s just a matter of time before it starts coming out.
I think they know a lot, and that is partly why William let them attack Meghan. It was a quid pro quo of some kind. They needed dirt to muddy their pages. They had it on him and threatened to use it, so he gave them Meghan as a sacrifice.
William was doing it before meg came along too so they can’t blame her for this. Remember in 2014 when William was getting heat for going on a big game hunt just before lecturing on animal conservation, then all the sudden a picture of Harry big game hunting from a decade earlier magically showed up in the papers.
William is his father’s son.
100%
I would take note if I were the Middletons. Charles used and threw away Diana – Wills can do the same.
He’s a rat. He even looks like one now. Let’s call it karma face.
He totally has a rat face @Geegee. Karma face is perfect.
It was a betrayal and no one can fault Harry for not wanting anything to do with William again.
Armchair analysis – the level of jealousy William feels towards Harry mirrors that of Charles’s jealousy towards Diana. William is acting in a way that he has learned from childhood.
Also, his recent denial of his mother’s truth ( calling Princess Diana “paranoid ”) feeds into this narrative. He really is becoming his father.
Agree. This has always been my take. They are the next generation of these roles and the jealousy that comes w it. Further, Charles will always side w William not only bc of the institution but bc Harry reminds him so much of Diana. The jealousy is insurmountable. Add Meghan to the mix and they completely lost their minds. I’m so glad they got out when they did.
JD – excellent point about Charles always siding with William bc Harry reminds Charles of Diana!
Charles probably does feel that Diana has come to haunt him but l still feel that he loves Harry and actually likes him as a person more than William.
^^ I agree with you @PrincessK, but tho’ Chuck seems to like Harry better, I doubt he knows how to show real love to either son. Harry’s personality is like Diana’s, but his looks are not, aside from his lanky frame and his Spencer coloring. Harry actually has Chuck’s and Phil’s eyes, head shape, and ears. It looks as if H also has Chuck’s mouth shape, Phil’s leg shape, and slender hands and fingers from the Spencer side (thankfully 🙏). No sausage fingers genes please!
William resembled Diana in looks more during his youth, but now he’s egg-headed and rat-faced. W also inherited Chuck’s sausage fingers. Diana snatched her looks from her older son, for sure. W’s petty cruelty and jealousy now shows up on the outside.
In general, it’s known that firm family members, including the Queen, Philip, cousins, Aunt Anne, et al, enjoyed Harry’s outgoing, charming personality when he was growing up. Thus, tho’ he gets his personality from Diana, the family enjoyed Harry for himself and I doubt they necessarily associate his cheeky sense of fun with Diana (but even Harry admits he inherited that and other qualities from her).
@JD: “Charles will always side w William not only bc of the institution but bc Harry reminds him so much of Diana.”
It’s actually been understood that Chuck got along with Harry better than he ever has with William. At the same time, Chuck was jealous of both sons in the same way he’d been jealous of Diana, because of her public popularity. Chuck also used and neglected his sons. Plus, H told us in the Oprah interview that his father told him and Will they’d have to suffer the same way he’d suffered in his youth. 🤪 How does any parent say that to their children?!
IMO, Chuck was more jealous of Will though initially because of W’s rockstar popularity in his teens and early twenties post Diana’s death. Will had actually done nothing deserving of being so popular. He simply resembled Diana, was her older son, and held status as heir to the throne. Once W lost his looks and his lazy, boring personality became more apparent, Chuck hasn’t much to be jealous about. In fact, W’s famous raging temper has terrorized Chuck too!
Regarding Harry, they all just took him for granted. Chuck both allowed and participated in the scapegoating of Harry. Now Chuck allows and participates in the gaslighting and smearing of Harry and Meghan.
William was never going to keep the deal, he is Chucks son.
Also given the levels of kompromat the UK media have on William and his lack of moral fortitude – it was a given he would kow tow to the UK’s right wing media barons.
Problem is the times they are changing (which is why we’re so deep in a culture war) and as history has shown, Wilhelm has chosen the wrong side and he will be tainted by that allegiance for years to come.
William and Kate are the symbols and figure heads of the far right, Brexit and all that comes with that in the UK. That will be their legacy in a world that is fighting for the advancement of rights of all people. It’s a sticky place to inhabit.
I’m very curious as to how the British public is reacting to these revelations (well, maybe “confirmations” would be the more accurate term. Surely this had all been suspected for a long time). If even half of the things Harry has said about his father and especially his brother are true — and I firmly believe it’s ALL true — I personally couldn’t imagine supporting an institution that creates such vicious, dangerous chaos within a family.
^^ AFAIK, the U.K. morning shows I saw are still scrambling to selectively deny, spin, make excuses, and to relentlessly gaslight M&H. Even in the face of the documentary’s obvious and clearly depicted harms meted upon M&H by the BM and the BRF. I saw one Sussex supporter (a black woman there as a token apparently) who spoke reasonably about believing M&H and feeling that healing is now needed.
OTOH, I saw a Chuck former Comms employee regurgitating C-III’s twisted party line. She tried to claim that H needed to be more specific about what he meant by saying, “It was never solidified,” in discussing the Sandringham Summit. Clearly, H was saying that an actual deal was never ironed out due to his father’s lies, his brother’s horrific, scary yelling, and his grandmother’s silence and compliance with the men-in-grey!
The same Chuck former staffer had the nerve to say that she didn’t understand why Harry was doing this! 🤪 Plus, she indicated that Harry’s stance will make it difficult for his children to have status and access to their cousins in the U.K. in adulthood. Got news for this lady: It’s gonna be the Cambinos desiring access to Archie and Lili with all the mover-and-shaker connections and global access that A&L will have due to carrying forward Diana’s and their parents’ legacies, in addition to achieving worthy things on their own merit! No Prince/ Princess titles needed by A&L. Plus, Lili got a badass godfather in Tyler Perry!!! 🔥🌠
And what if it turns out Archie and Lily don’t want that status? What if Archie wants to be a househusband and Lily wants to create vaccines? They’re going to be allowed to do what they like with their lives, as much as possible.
William the worst adopted all his father’s worst traits and turned them up to eleven. I have a family member who has done something similar, but I told them about it and call them out when it’s happening because that person WANTS to be and do better. It’s not easy and it requires a certain self-awareness and belief you’re not ordained by God to recognize it, I think.
@ThatsNotOkay, Same. Got a dynastic family that fights over the names, the money, the properties, and everything else. I’m fully out but the rest are still in and they really do believe they ARE ordained by God to have unearned wealth and status. They don’t want to better themselves. They don’t think of bettering themselves. Why would they? They think they’re already perfect. They think I’m horribly wrong and extremely vulgar for earning my way!
Carrot, but do they see that you have a much more rich and interesting life than they have? I wonder if you pose a threat to them because of this.
William is around my age, almost exactly I think. I will always remember my granny telling us when we were young about spoiled Prince William’s infamous temper tantrums. She’d mock my older brother when he threw fits, saying, “Just like Prince William!”
Apparently he never grew out of it
Back in the ’80s I would call one of my brothers, who was a spoiled brat, “Prince William”! We knew then.
That is so funny OMG lol. Your granny saw through all the smoke and mirrors easily!
This really is a system created for a world where the solution to this situation would be for Harry to raise an army and go to war. Or for William to go for a visit to someone’s castle and never be seen again and nobody asking too many questions about it.
The older son is supposed to be the best son. For this generation, that’s not true and so many people won’t forgive Harry for it.
William really does seem to be taking out his anger at the system by being as bad a future king as he can, while demanding everyone else treat him as if he were everything the role required. There’s a psychological term for this sort of pathological testing of limits, but it’s not coming to mind.
I wonder how things would have shaken out in the days of absolute monarchy?
Royal fam definitely would have murdered Diana or risked her becoming a dangerous liability like Isabella, she-wolf of France, rallying support for her sons to bump Charles from the succession
William would have free rein to be his worst self with all his rage and mistresses out in the open a la Henry VIII – would he be happier if he could let rip his tyrannical tendencies?
bodes ill for Kate, tho – would she overestimate her leverage and share a chopping block with fellow wisteria sister Ann Boleyn or get sidelined like Catherine of Aragon?
it could go two ways with Harry – I see shades of his charismatic namesake Henry Tudor’s flight to France where he rallied international support to usurp the throne… but Harry’s Achilles heel is underestimating how low his family will go, so he could have ended up a doomed romantic figure like Mary Queen of Scotts or Bonnie Prince Charlie
oh and everyone would have died like 30 years earlier from gout or a cold or something
Gosh this is so heartbreaking 😥. Harry is absolutely right, they can say “Are you suggesting I condone this?” all they want but the real question is what are they doing to stop it? For what it looks like, William 100% condoned it. When that Byline article about a KP aide Christian Jones and his partner selling stories about the Sussexes to Dan Wootton, it took a total of 8 MONTHS to let him go! And now we’ve learned Christian is still advising William to this day and even helped write that “recollections may vary” statement after the Oprah interview. William kept Jason even after he called Meghan a sociopath, lied about Meghan bullying Melissa when she was actually fired for gross misconduct, all to protect Melissa, and broke his NDA so that he can help the Fail against Meghan in court. William continued to work with Simon Case, the man that signed off on the fake bullying email, staged the FLYBE plane stunt and went on to work for corrupt tory prime ministers. William only let Case go because his bff Boris wanted him. All these incidents show that William is complicit and just as involved in the briefings and leaks.
I love that he is finally saying this and making it pretty damn clear that William was the one planting the stories and he was doing it in exchange for stories about himself taken off the front page. There’s a reason he and Wootton are now BFFs – Wootton knows all about Rose Hanbury but pulled back on the full story in exchange for stories about Meghan. It took a few months but William finally gave him the big scoop – Sussexit.
Yup. William is the one who comes out looking the worst from this doc. The utter betrayal is mind blowing.
As Taylor would say, they are never, ever, ever, getting back together.
I have four younger siblings and I’m the eldest child. My youngest sibling is 12. I cannot FATHOM the idea of wanting to hurt any one of my brothers and sisters in any way and it baffles me how W was okay to turn on just the one sibling. You boys went through HELL together. Older siblings have a responsibility, in a lot of cases, we become a third parent for the younger siblings. How on earth do these people sleep at night?!
As a youngest child of four, I thank you for taking on that role. My second sister did that for me and it meant so much. I can also tell you that younger siblings wouldn’t do this to their family either.
There is something wrong with William. There is something wrong with the family in general, but I will say I thought they had some loyalty to each other. And I think they did, until William let his inner rage monster take over his soul..
My sister and I have gone through a lot of trauma together – and we are each other’s beast friends and first line of support. I cannot imagine betraying her like William has betrayed his brother. He is an irredeemable excuse for a human being.
@ArtHistorian: That’s just it. William lacks a soul. Look at photos of him from younger up until now. You can see that, year by year, the light (as dim as it was) fades from his eyes along with his humanity. At this point in time I do not consider William to be human anymore. He’s like a golem; shaped and activated for a purpose but lacking any kind of initiative-a soulless thing unburdened by feeling, thoughts and a conscience. I no longer expect anything else/better from William, because that’s all there is to him.
****FOR CLARITY**** I do not and will never condone William’s cruelty or actions ok? He should be removed from the outside world for a while to a quiet place where therapy might help. The children, I expect, could benefit from some therapy too; there is no telling what those poor babies have gone through with their parents screaming and fighting, using them for props.
My older brother and I aren’t close at all. When we were younger we were, but he became very distant as we got older and now we don’t talk at all. Even then, I would NEVER do this to him. On the contrary, I’d take a baseball bat to someone who hurt my brother. The Windsors really breed no sense of loyalty within their family. It’s all about survival of the fittest, most ruthless.
Lika Layla, I cannot fathom this. I have three older siblings. My oldest sister was very difficult to like sometimes. She could be great, funny and generous, or she could be mean as a snake. She would embarrass us on purpose. We all loved her but we lived in fear of her sometimes.
Not even when my I was at my wit’s end with my sister could I imagine publicly betraying her this way. NEVER. And certainly not my other siblings either. That’s family. You look out for each other.
Harry can never forgive his brother for breaking their trust, their pact. Because this isn’t an ordinary family. When he let the press go after Meghan, he risked her freaking life. He let them do to her what was done to his mother.
Damn.
What does the press have on William that he had to feed Meghan to the wolves in order to protect his secret(s)? It has to be something.
The media abuse of Meghan is downright stochastic terrorism – that is the only way I can define it. And William has played a big part in this toxic practice.
Harry said that, for him, the DM case was a part of Meghan’s miscarriage. William aided in that case through Jason Knauf. For Harry, it would be very difficult to reconcile with that kind of betrayal. When the BM has headlines about how William can never forgive Harry, it’s just him saving face. William already knows Harry will not forgive him for hurting his wife. Unless there’s an apology and genuine admittance of what happened and Harry clearly doesn’t expect that anymore.
This is it, in one paragraph. What a tragic outcome. One son never grew up, learned all the wrong lessons, and inherited the moral fortitude of his father. The other son did the internal inspection, found his soul mate, and made the heartbending decisions to break the cycle of abuse. There can be no reconciliation because there will never be an acknowledgment of the pain & suffering that was inflicted. I am glad H&M had their say. I track these stories closely, and I still was caught off guard by the level of pain and despair Meghan suffered at the hands of RF. When you see it laid out, it is truly amazing that she came through the other side. I wish them both the very best.
What a bunch of despicable twats. If my family did anything like that to me, I would shoot through like a Bondi tram now. You would not see me for dust.
Dear Kaiser,
Your coverage today of the Harry and Megan situation has been First Class. They have reminded me of so many things I’d forgotten, such as the Pacific tour, and that Meghan was pregnant at the time. Thank you.
@Flower Yes, sadly it is William’s lack of character and his decision to not evolve and grow as a person that has landed him right where he is. And let’s be honest, his choice of a wife did not help him. The consequences of his succumbing to his stalker has had repercussions and will continue to do so.
I wonder if some of Will’s rage is due to the fact that he has less hair than every single other male in his family?? Even the older males have more hair. Shit even Phillip, his GRANDFATHER had more hair………..i bet it strikes William as being SO unfair, he’s gonna be KING fgs!!! He SHOULD have the most hair!!!!
I know it’s kinda silly, but I do wonder about this. He used to be gorgeous when he had hair and now he just looks like he could audition for Dr. Evil in Austin Powers. Seems like he just…curdled.
Perhaps the hair bailed out of sheer fear.
Harry said what he needed to say in the manner in which he needed to say it. People wanting their pound of flesh and thinking they didn’t go hard enough is simply projection of their own desire for all the dirty laundry. However, it seems that all the statements were very carefully worded and vocalized. I am sure that alot of consultation with their legal team took place as well. Basically their statements spoke clearly between the lines where it is easy to connect dots…without them having to draw the lines themselves. At this point, H&M have left the RR, tabloids, and respective royal camps to eat each other alive. Plus, now anything negative written about H&M will just continue to prove their point.
Out of curiosity IZ_Q, how are they reacting to this in Denmark?
I complained to BBC about use of anonymous royal sources in Johnny Dymond story about Lili’s name and got fobbed off with standard journalist practices. I would prefer named sources so they and their boss can be held accountable.
^^ Sure @Lady Digby. But I think the scene where H&M were relaying some of the specifics of the abuses she faced, is a great rejoinder. Harry said, “After explaining all of this, and if you don’t understand what it’s about or what it means, then I CAN’T HELP YOU.” End of.
Pegs had a chance to truly honor his mother’s legacy by joining forces with Harry & honoring his agreement to treat married ins with dignity & respect. And let’s not forget Harry was always respectful & kind to Kate. Now the whole world sees Pegs as he truly is, and it’s not good. The racism and jealousy has been ugly and hard to read about. I’m glad H & M are okay now.
Spot on.
When the wolves descended on Meghan, they started with the price of her clothes in contrast to Kate, the big spender, who wore a tight red two piece suit in contrast to Meghan’s red Monaco dress to visit the renovated kitchen just after the cookbook successfully sales.
That was a page from Prince Charles, who used to itemize Princess Diana’s clothing purchases down to the price of her expensive knickers.
The only problem is that the daft media did not realize, that Meghan was spending her money while her mother-in-law was rightfully spending her husband’s.
The fail, a UK rag, conflated the prices, failed in Accounting 1, could not produce a proper income statement and revealed themselves to be dunce, spiteful gossips.
Check Dan Wooton’ s bilge for present day occurrences.
I don’t know why, but I have the sense this docuseries was laying the groundwork on two fronts. The first, to tell their love story, their truth, and their perspective. And the second, to provide a general introduction or foundation for the wider public to how the palace and the British tabloids operate.
I don’t think this was meant to be the outlet to spill major tea; the series had (has) a massive platform, which is a good way to bring the general public up to speed on what they went through, but it was also done in a way that shields Meghan (as much as possible) from possible blame and makes it clear Harry drove their departure.
Coming just ahead of Harry’s book, and with some of the very clear comments about palace collusion in the smear campaigns against Meghan, I think he’s going to drop much more than I originally expected in the book. But now the public will have an understanding of the symbiotic relationship between the British media and royals, so anything he shares will land that much harder.
Looking forward to the read!
So I just rewatched vol.II again and scoured through the cab archives… the main conclusion I’ve come up with is this:
-H said he sent an email to CH office (to his father) about the sussexit plan which included a undisclosed plan to relinquish titles.
– Sussexes initially intended to put out the statement on the 10th Jan
– someone from CH (or most likely C told Willileaks about the relinquishing titles part) then leaked this info to Dan f ing Wootton at the Sun
– Wooty mentioned in his “exclusively that “a pal” mentioned. It’s not specified who this “pal” is because it’s definitely not HM pals
– Wootty and JK🐍 studied at the same University
Adding to all of this, remembering the “incandescence” that followed, the senior members leaked the Sussexes’ news, and then went around screaming about blindsiding the palace and overshadowing And whatnot(@kaiser didn’t W run to Kay at the Fail?)
– The ST had released the “no longer put arms” story (which btw W had directly leaked to the ST editor in October 2019)
I mean the level of insanity, my God!
It was a public betrayal intending to wound into compliance.
The hurt was real, but was not enough to deliver the compliance.
Sometimes people fight because there is no alternative except to do so.
This was one of those times.
Charles was the one who insisted it be in writing. Charles was behind the leak. Maybe he told Will about it knowing Will would leak it, but for it to leak was entirely Charles’ intention.
Harry explaining the promise he and William made to one another really contextualizes why Harry is only going to say so much about his brother. It also illuminates the comment he made to Oprah about how he will never give the name of the person who asked about Archie’s skin color. I always believed that person was William. I am sure of it now.
Harry found the betrayal wounding and do not want to engage in such disloyalty and especially painful actions.
Does the People author not know the difference between “principle” and “principal“? SMH the state of journalism, these days…