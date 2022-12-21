Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon posed for some exclusive pics for his 59th birthday

On December 19th, Brad Pitt celebrated his 59th birthday. 59 years on this earth and the man has some of the most hacky, obvious PR in the world. Even Gawker is calling out Pitt for his latest shenanigans involving Ines de Ramon. Ines is either 29 or 32 (who knows) and she’s Paul Wesley’s estranged wife or ex-wife (who knows). Over the weekend, Pitt’s publicity team and Babylon’s publicity team blanketed the media with gossip about how Ines came to the Babylon premiere and they were loved up, even though they’re not officially dating:
Brad Pitt had his girlfriend Ines de Ramon by his side Thursday night, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon. The Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for the new film — the two mingling with guests, occasionally with their arms around each other.
According to the source, “Brad is really into” de Ramon, who separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier this year. “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice,” the insider added.
“Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality,” a second insider said, noting the two aren’t yet exclusive. “Brad enjoys spending time with her.”
“A second insider said, noting the two aren’t yet exclusive…” Again, the man is 59 years old and he’s playing the “we’re not exclusive” game with his rent-a-dates. He did the same thing with Emily Ratajkowski and Nico Poturalski too. “We’re not exclusive” must mean that she hasn’t signed the contract yet? Or maybe she has – Page Six bought the exclusive photos of Ines and Brad out together in Hollywood on his birthday. This kind of photo-op is… expensive.
Brad Pitt celebrates 59th birthday with rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon https://t.co/5NIi6dPlgv pic.twitter.com/fWlRb3JI7P
— Page Six (@PageSix) December 19, 2022
This is too pathetic for words. This man has no dignity.
Agreed! Neither does any woman who chooses to “date him”
The check’s in the mail, Ines.
I hope that Ines is making sure that those checks are coming through and not bouncing. This is some undignified work she is doing, she should get her coin. On the real, I hope he doesn’t abuse her too.
I have a friend who is friends with Ines – girl comes from money, she doesn’t need the checks. My friend said Ines love life has always been a mess, so this goes right with the pattern.
I try really hard not to shame women who get with men whom everyone else knows are bad news. Lovebombing’s a thing, manipulation’s a thing — but I seem to have hit my limit. If she’s with him legitimately, I just. Where is her brain? He’s not even the slightest bit hot any longer, so I don’t see how raging hormones could be part of it.
I hear you @Emily_C and totally agree – I really try not to blame, but according to my friend, this is just Ines’ pattern. Girl KNOWS it’s a mess and she goes for it. My friend is expecting more drama over the holidays. If I hear anything i’ll be sure to keep the CB community informed 😉
I suspect a lot of it has to do with getting back at her ex. I saw he was dating a young model now. His fans said they haven’t filled for divorce yet either lol
@Ivy 💯
When he came on the scene years ago he was 5 years older than me. I’m 57 now….so he’s 59!!! Don’t think so
Funny how that works @DSS. Same with Catherine Zeta Jones. Started out years ago X number of years younger than me, now is XX years younger.
It’s also the case with Beyonce and Pink. Probably many more but those two were very close to my age when they came on the scene so those are the ones who really stick out to me. Don’t @ me Beyonce stans.
Just thought of another one: Hillary Swank. 48, she aint.
6 years later and he’s still relying on fake dating stories? ok.
How sad to be 60 and the only “good” press you can get is about being a himbo. He’s a shallow pool in a world of icebergs.
He does not look sober in those pap shots. Messy
He’s looked sickly since the Bullet Train promotional tour. I think think he’s been off the wagon for awhile The drastic changes in his weight (bloating) is a tell-tale sign
The amount of fake dating he does is so wild to me. I know it’s not uncommon in Hollywood for various reasons — publicity, bearding, etc. (I find this to be a fascinating topic honestly) — but he’s had so many fake girlfriends it’s embarrassing.
Same!! I need to know the thought process behind this because it’s giving the opposite affect at this point. Like why is his team just reusing the same qoutes? Can he really not find a gunuine relationship to use for PR? Why is this 60 year old man’s only PR tactic “are we or aren’t we dating?”
I dont like Gawker but that was a funny article. He’s weird.
I can imagine the stink cloud that follows him around. When was the last time Brad washed his hair? IDK, it’s getting obvious that Brad’s team has to micromanage every aspect of his life, for the money of course.
Imagine willingly dating a child abuser. A known child abuser. Imagine being an attractive, white woman and willingly dating a child abuser. Wooooooooooow. Ines. Girl. Look at your choices. (I’m not going to comment on the child abuser, because I don’t want to get banned.)
