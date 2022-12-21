Greta Gerwig loves donuts and Cheetos & hates ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Greta Gerwig is a hot property in Hollywood. She’s also kind of a hipster intellectual multi-hyphenate It Girl. I’ve always felt like there’s something so familiar about Gerwig, like she’s living the life hundreds of actresses want for themselves but only Gerwig was able to do it – be an indie-film actress with a lot of credibility, then transition to an acclaimed writer-director. Mix in commercial work with artsy work. And have a family on top of everything else – she’s currently pregnant with her second child with her partner Noah Baumbach. Baumbach left his wife Jennifer Jason Leigh for Gerwig. What’s most interesting about Maureen Dowd’s profile of Gerwig is that Dowd spoke to Baumbach about the start of their relationship and didn’t position Gerwig as the mistress/other woman. It was a messy start but they managed to own it breezily. Still, I wonder how JJL really feels. Some highlights from this NYT profile:
Gerwig loves donuts & junk food: “I think, particularly on film sets, I become the child version of myself that wants just junk food,” she said. She read that Steven Spielberg had wooed a reluctant David Lynch to play a cameo as John Ford in “The Fabelmans” by acceding to his request for Cheetos on the set. “Then I felt like a kindred spirit with David Lynch, since we have the same addiction to the salty, cheesy goodness of Cheetos.”
On Barbie dolls: “My mom was a feminist, and I think there was some resistance to all of it and eventually there was relenting. I think I was totally compelled by hair that was 10 times bigger than your body.” She wants the movie “to be something that is both able to come from the adult part of your brain and also remember what it was like to be a little girl just looking at a beautiful Barbie.”
She didn’t care about fashion while directing ‘Barbie’: Ms. Robbie recalled that, in order not to “waste brain power” on her wardrobe, Ms. Gerwig wore the same boiler suit, in different colors, every day of the shoot. “We did pink on Wednesdays,” Ms. Gerwig said.
She hates ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’: “I just never liked it. It made me uncomfortable. There’s something at its core I just don’t like.”
She doesn’t offer directing tips to her partner Noah Baumbach: “He’s incredibly open to suggestion. The truth is, I think if I had wanted to sit there all day, every day, even when I wasn’t on the set, he’d be happy to ask what I thought of every shot. I think also, as a director, there’s a certain loneliness. Mike Nichols said directors need a buddy. So someone who has a thought or a point of view or is looking over your shoulder makes you feel less like you’re having an isolated existential crisis every day.”
They voted for themselves at the 2019 Oscars: “It was so weird in the moment when we actually were there. It’s very funny, but we did actually vote for ourselves. We were at our computers and I was like, ‘Just so you know, I’m going to vote for myself,’ and he said, ‘OK, I’m going to vote for myself, too.’”
Their equanimity with their competing careers: “I feel like it must be hard if you’re 25. I think as you get older, things work, things don’t work. You’re up, you’re down.”
Baumbach on leaving Jennifer Jason Leigh & starting up with Gerwig: “I was going through a hard time in my life, and [Greta] was going through a different time in her life. We really wanted to make it work together, we really wanted to be together, and we were both drawn by that. That’s how we still feel about each other.” He said that he and Ms. Leigh — who has stayed publicly silent about the dissolution of the marriage and her opinion about “Marriage Story” (although Mr. Baumbach told The Wall Street Journal that he screened it for his ex-wife and she liked it) — co-parent their 12-year-old son, Rohmer. “In another completely different way,” he said, “you have to work together on that so that you can be the best parents you can to your great kid.”
The thing about Breakfast at Tiffany’s… it’s not a good movie and it’s also racist AF. But I always understand why Holly Golightly was one of Audrey Hepburn’s most iconic characters – she’s incredible in that role and it was all very iconic and still is. But yeah, she played a hooker and a hustler. Maybe that’s what Gerwig doesn’t like?
“I feel like it must be hard if you’re 25” – meaning, I think, that it must be hard to have a career at 25 and date guys your age with similar careers and have professional jealousy wreak havoc. Baumbach is 53, Gerwig is 39. He already had the “starter marriage” and he left his (older) wife for Gerwig. The age difference and life experience when Gerwig and Baumbach met and fell in love is significant.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I like Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The parts with Mickey Rooney need to be cut out, they are horrifying and don’t add anything to the story anyway (not that that would make them okay, but I just have no idea about them in the first place, wtf?) It’s a good movie if you realize she’s actually a mess who doesn’t have her life together at all and that her reality is very very unglamorous. Capote wanted Marilyn Monroe for it and Monroe also lobbied hard but they went with Hepburn and I kind of thing Monroe would have been better – her intellectualism covered up by an image that was male gaze-y and made her miserable would have fit it better to me. Hepburn is beautiful but she kind of turned it into a princess-y type character, it sort of gives Golightly’s life this Grace Kelly-type of polish that I don’t think fits the message as well.
That’s a great point. A lot of people seem to envy/idolize Holly and it’s gross when you think about it, but a lot of that is because of Hepburn’s portrayal.
Yeah, I think the movie is almost too pretty (racist Mickey Rooney aside). It glosses over the sad reality of Holly’s life. Maybe that was part of the point? Look at this pretty person with this really sad/unglamorous life.
My SIL loves that movie and dresses her daughter (named after Hepburn) up as Holly a lot, especially when she was small (like one, two years old) and I always kind of want to ask her…..have you actually seen the movie?
I just remember the first time I saw it, like actually watched it, not just a clip, thinking it was depressing AF.
I only recently watched Breakfast at Tiffany’s for the first time, but I was always highly aware of it since it’s Hepburn’s most iconic role. Honestly I don’t think it’s her portrayal that’s the issue. I was shocked by the depth and sadness she brought to that character. Her performance deserves to be iconic. Just not for the reasons it is.
That’s a movie where you really wish they had made both versions. Or a very similar, but more realistic story with Marilyn. That movie has a really strange vibe. It’s terrible, but Audrey. Me, sometimes I fall into the vibe, but other viewings I just hate it. Must admit I saw it in the theater first, and the glamour of it is overwhelming.
It wouldn’t necessarily have been better with Marilyn, but it certainly would have been different. The reason the producers would not give the part to MM was because of her image. Hepburn was considered squeaky clean and that was the only way to get it past the censors. They took enough grief over the subject matter as it was.
There is actually a book by Sam Wasson called, Fifth Avenue, 5 AM, which is all about how this movie came to be made and why certain decisions (such as not casting Marilyn) were made. Bottom line is it couldn’t be made then unless it was somewhat sanitized and cleaned up. Ironically, just a few years later, things really loosened up and the censorship system was scrapped.
The decision maker behind Mickey Rooney as the Japanese neighbor was Blake Edwards, the director. No one else thought this was appropriate or remotely funny, including Audrey Hepburn and George Axelrod, the screenwriter. But Edwards who was good buddies with Rooney convinced the producers to keep these scenes which should have been cut. Hepburn offered to reshoot them and only get paid scale. That’s how much she hated the racist portrayal. Thus what could have been a truly iconic movie was ruined forever.
She hates ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’: “I just never liked it. It made me uncomfortable. There’s something at its core I just don’t like.”
Cheating with a married man is something I don’t like either. There’s something at its core I just don’t like. **rolls eyes**
I get her hate for Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Mickey Rooney’s yellow face character ruined that movie, it was such a gross stereotype. Also because of the time period, they couldn’t just come out and say she was a hooker and he was gay. Audrey Hepburn’s wardrobe was amazing and she was so good in it but can’t watch that film now. Never really liked Gerwig as actor but seems her directorial work is more solid. Was kinda shocked when found out who her partner was because knew he was married to the iconic Jennifer Jason Leigh so a bit surprised about it.