Elon Musk ‘will resign’ as Twitter CEO once he finds his replacement

Elon Musk has “owned” Twitter for two months, and he’s done a huge amount of damage in that time. Twitter used to be a profitable business which brought in tens of millions in advertising every quarter. Advertisers have left Twitter in droves under Musk’s ownership. Musk has also been suspending the accounts of journalists who question him or his methed-out methods, all while platforming dangerous Nazis and right-wing fascists. The icing on the cake is that he’s a thin-skinned narcissist who can’t stand fact-checking, follow-up questions or mild criticism. Hilariously, while he was in Qatar for the World Cup final, he posted a poll asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO. It was one of the most-voted-upon polls in recent memory, with over 17 million Twitter users casting their votes. The results?

After he lost his own stupid poll, Musk stayed quiet on the matter for 24 hours, trying to come to terms with how much people despise him. Then, finally, last night he said something:

Congrats to everybody telling us two months ago that Musk would get bored of his shiny new thing and drop it in a few months. We’re right on schedule. Now, do I think Musk will actually abide by any of this? Eh. Right now, Musk enjoys being the Main Character, if people stop giving him oxygen constantly, his downfall will happen a lot faster.

Also: it’s worth noting that Musk’s future at Twitter is fundamentally connected to Tesla. Musk tweeted his conditional resignation just hours after he got his ass handed to him at a Tesla Shares Retreat, where Tesla investors pleaded with Musk to exit Twitter and protect their investment in the Fiery Death Trap business.

27 Responses to “Elon Musk ‘will resign’ as Twitter CEO once he finds his replacement”

  1. Meija says:
    December 21, 2022 at 7:43 am

    Eh I think he’s been actively recruiting since he bought Twitter for a CEO. He knows he has to focus on Tesla and Space X. He did this poll like the Trump poll purely to generate clicks. His mind was made up before.

  2. Lightpurple says:
    December 21, 2022 at 7:43 am

    He has also decided that only those who have paid for his blue check mark get to vote in future polls.

    His frequent attempts to get Stephen King to engage with him are pathetic and hilarious. He’s practically stalking King, commenting on most of his tweets, and King completely ignores him.

    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      December 21, 2022 at 7:47 am

      He will find a way to ban Stephen King for the crime of not liking him. Because that’s was toxic narcissists with too many kids do.

    • ChillinginDC says:
      December 21, 2022 at 8:23 am

      Stephen King is doing that just don’t look thing with Musk and it’s funny. Musk is so mad when celebs don’t talk to him. And I think he’s embarrassed because King is a high like/retweet account on twitter.

    • Christine says:
      December 21, 2022 at 10:37 am

      I love that King doesn’t acknowledge him directly. When he does reference him, it’s a sub tweet and I know that must drive Musk crazy.

  3. Izzy says:
    December 21, 2022 at 7:44 am

    He’ll run the servers and software teams. Yay, Twitter will break even faster.

    • goofpuff says:
      December 21, 2022 at 10:07 am

      No kidding. Running the software and server teams?! With what knowledge? He knows nothing about actual technology!!! He barely understands when people need to use small words to explain things to him.

    • Maida says:
      December 21, 2022 at 11:07 am

      And who in the world wants to sign on to supervise Musk as he runs those software and server teams? You’d have to be way more than merely “foolish.”

  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    December 21, 2022 at 7:46 am

    Every business Musk heads blows up. Twitter. Tesla (cars and stock). SpaceX (almost all their rockets)…

    MAGA geniosity right here, folks.

    • HelloDolly! says:
      December 21, 2022 at 9:13 am

      A couple years ago, I said to my husband we are NOT getting a Tesla because Elon Musk will tank his own company due to hubris and egoism (and he is a dick to laborers and investors). I honestly, though, didn’t think he would run the company to the ground THIS FAST! LOL.

  5. Peachy says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:02 am

    Never have I been so happy to participate in a Twitter poll. Now let’s see what happens…

  6. Megs283 says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Tesla stock went up (I believe $1/share) after this poll was active.

  7. CC says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:26 am

    He’s going to say, “My mother says a true CEO is sensitive enough to feel a single pea under forty mattresses and forty blankets.” Every prospective CEO will be made to sleep on a tower of bedding. In the morning, they will all complain about how ridiculous it was, but none will say they couldn’t sleep from discomfort.
    After many months of searching, Maye Musk herself will take the test one night, and she’ll moan and groan in the morning, “Oh, I didn’t sleep a wink! Elon, what torturous thing did you put in those mattresses?”
    “Remember, Mom, there’s a pea under there? It was your idea? You told me to. Mom?”
    “Quiet, darling, I control Twitter now. They’ll never mock you again, baby. Run along and give me five more grandchildren.”

  8. HeyKay says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Musk is making me tired.
    Who would want to be his CEO at Twitter?
    Buy the company, stir everything up, fire or layoff a bundle of employees without figuring the next move, etc.

    I still think Musk is a snake oil salesman, with a lot of luck so far.

  9. Mcmmom says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Profitable?

    https://www.businessofapps.com/data/twitter-statistics/

  10. Eleonor says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:35 am

    I read that Snoop will take the lead 😂

  11. Catherine says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:39 am

    I deleted my account and I know many others did. My feed became a trashy right wing nightmare. It would take a very tough CEO to reverse the damage he has done. I don’t think any such person would work for him.

  12. NEENA ZEE says:
    December 21, 2022 at 9:35 am

    Twitter hasn’t been consistently profitable. They’ve had consistent users, which was believed to be the foundation on which they could eventually turn a profit. But the idea that Musk killed a cash cow is wrong. Unless Twitter’s investors are extremely patient, they’ll need to change their business model and start abiding by certain rules and standards that would probably shut down all the violent, right-wing, misogynistic, hate speech that finds a home on Twitter now. That’s what a new CEO will do.

    • Mcmmom says:
      December 21, 2022 at 11:46 am

      That was my point above – Twitter was not consistently profitable. Musk did a lot of haywire and destructive things, but (as you said) killing a cash cow was not one of them. Revenue is not profit.

  13. Lizzie Bathory says:
    December 21, 2022 at 11:53 am

    Even if he steps down, he’ll keep breaking Twitter & advertisers will stay away due to Elon’s stunt queening. And he’ll keep erratically selling Tesla stock just to service the debt he took on to buy Twitter.

    The investors are only starting to realize that the emperor has no clothes.

