Elon Musk ‘will resign’ as Twitter CEO once he finds his replacement

Elon Musk has “owned” Twitter for two months, and he’s done a huge amount of damage in that time. Twitter used to be a profitable business which brought in tens of millions in advertising every quarter. Advertisers have left Twitter in droves under Musk’s ownership. Musk has also been suspending the accounts of journalists who question him or his methed-out methods, all while platforming dangerous Nazis and right-wing fascists. The icing on the cake is that he’s a thin-skinned narcissist who can’t stand fact-checking, follow-up questions or mild criticism. Hilariously, while he was in Qatar for the World Cup final, he posted a poll asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO. It was one of the most-voted-upon polls in recent memory, with over 17 million Twitter users casting their votes. The results?
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
After he lost his own stupid poll, Musk stayed quiet on the matter for 24 hours, trying to come to terms with how much people despise him. Then, finally, last night he said something:
I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022
Congrats to everybody telling us two months ago that Musk would get bored of his shiny new thing and drop it in a few months. We’re right on schedule. Now, do I think Musk will actually abide by any of this? Eh. Right now, Musk enjoys being the Main Character, if people stop giving him oxygen constantly, his downfall will happen a lot faster.
Also: it’s worth noting that Musk’s future at Twitter is fundamentally connected to Tesla. Musk tweeted his conditional resignation just hours after he got his ass handed to him at a Tesla Shares Retreat, where Tesla investors pleaded with Musk to exit Twitter and protect their investment in the Fiery Death Trap business.
Eh I think he’s been actively recruiting since he bought Twitter for a CEO. He knows he has to focus on Tesla and Space X. He did this poll like the Trump poll purely to generate clicks. His mind was made up before.
Yep, I think he wanted to stand down and now will do that with the added bonus of him saying he kept his word “to the people”.
Musk borrowed a lot of money from the Saudis to buy Twitter. I assume they invited him to the World Cup to demand he hire a real CEO.
ugh who would want to be his CEO
He has also decided that only those who have paid for his blue check mark get to vote in future polls.
His frequent attempts to get Stephen King to engage with him are pathetic and hilarious. He’s practically stalking King, commenting on most of his tweets, and King completely ignores him.
He will find a way to ban Stephen King for the crime of not liking him. Because that’s was toxic narcissists with too many kids do.
Stephen King is doing that just don’t look thing with Musk and it’s funny. Musk is so mad when celebs don’t talk to him. And I think he’s embarrassed because King is a high like/retweet account on twitter.
Also King is articulate & can take him down with a just a few words if he does respond.
I love that King doesn’t acknowledge him directly. When he does reference him, it’s a sub tweet and I know that must drive Musk crazy.
He’ll run the servers and software teams. Yay, Twitter will break even faster.
No kidding. Running the software and server teams?! With what knowledge? He knows nothing about actual technology!!! He barely understands when people need to use small words to explain things to him.
And who in the world wants to sign on to supervise Musk as he runs those software and server teams? You’d have to be way more than merely “foolish.”
Every business Musk heads blows up. Twitter. Tesla (cars and stock). SpaceX (almost all their rockets)…
MAGA geniosity right here, folks.
A couple years ago, I said to my husband we are NOT getting a Tesla because Elon Musk will tank his own company due to hubris and egoism (and he is a dick to laborers and investors). I honestly, though, didn’t think he would run the company to the ground THIS FAST! LOL.
Never have I been so happy to participate in a Twitter poll. Now let’s see what happens…
Tesla stock went up (I believe $1/share) after this poll was active.
He’s going to say, “My mother says a true CEO is sensitive enough to feel a single pea under forty mattresses and forty blankets.” Every prospective CEO will be made to sleep on a tower of bedding. In the morning, they will all complain about how ridiculous it was, but none will say they couldn’t sleep from discomfort.
After many months of searching, Maye Musk herself will take the test one night, and she’ll moan and groan in the morning, “Oh, I didn’t sleep a wink! Elon, what torturous thing did you put in those mattresses?”
“Remember, Mom, there’s a pea under there? It was your idea? You told me to. Mom?”
“Quiet, darling, I control Twitter now. They’ll never mock you again, baby. Run along and give me five more grandchildren.”
Musk is making me tired.
Who would want to be his CEO at Twitter?
Buy the company, stir everything up, fire or layoff a bundle of employees without figuring the next move, etc.
I still think Musk is a snake oil salesman, with a lot of luck so far.
Can you imagine being micromanaged by a giant man baby?
Profitable?
https://www.businessofapps.com/data/twitter-statistics/
I read that Snoop will take the lead 😂
I deleted my account and I know many others did. My feed became a trashy right wing nightmare. It would take a very tough CEO to reverse the damage he has done. I don’t think any such person would work for him.
I deleted mine as well, same reason as you.
Same here. I’m on Post now and enjoying it for what it is. One plus is that I’m spending less time on social media generally since I deleted my Twitter account.
Twitter hasn’t been consistently profitable. They’ve had consistent users, which was believed to be the foundation on which they could eventually turn a profit. But the idea that Musk killed a cash cow is wrong. Unless Twitter’s investors are extremely patient, they’ll need to change their business model and start abiding by certain rules and standards that would probably shut down all the violent, right-wing, misogynistic, hate speech that finds a home on Twitter now. That’s what a new CEO will do.
That was my point above – Twitter was not consistently profitable. Musk did a lot of haywire and destructive things, but (as you said) killing a cash cow was not one of them. Revenue is not profit.
Even if he steps down, he’ll keep breaking Twitter & advertisers will stay away due to Elon’s stunt queening. And he’ll keep erratically selling Tesla stock just to service the debt he took on to buy Twitter.
The investors are only starting to realize that the emperor has no clothes.