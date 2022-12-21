Elon Musk ‘will resign’ as Twitter CEO once he finds his replacement

Elon Musk has “owned” Twitter for two months, and he’s done a huge amount of damage in that time. Twitter used to be a profitable business which brought in tens of millions in advertising every quarter. Advertisers have left Twitter in droves under Musk’s ownership. Musk has also been suspending the accounts of journalists who question him or his methed-out methods, all while platforming dangerous Nazis and right-wing fascists. The icing on the cake is that he’s a thin-skinned narcissist who can’t stand fact-checking, follow-up questions or mild criticism. Hilariously, while he was in Qatar for the World Cup final, he posted a poll asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO. It was one of the most-voted-upon polls in recent memory, with over 17 million Twitter users casting their votes. The results?

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

After he lost his own stupid poll, Musk stayed quiet on the matter for 24 hours, trying to come to terms with how much people despise him. Then, finally, last night he said something:

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Congrats to everybody telling us two months ago that Musk would get bored of his shiny new thing and drop it in a few months. We’re right on schedule. Now, do I think Musk will actually abide by any of this? Eh. Right now, Musk enjoys being the Main Character, if people stop giving him oxygen constantly, his downfall will happen a lot faster.

Also: it’s worth noting that Musk’s future at Twitter is fundamentally connected to Tesla. Musk tweeted his conditional resignation just hours after he got his ass handed to him at a Tesla Shares Retreat, where Tesla investors pleaded with Musk to exit Twitter and protect their investment in the Fiery Death Trap business.

