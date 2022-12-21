Kim Kardashian went rocker-goth for various Christmas parties & a bar mitzvah

It’s perfectly acceptable to wear lots of black around the holidays: yes or no? I say yes. I love wearing lots of black anyway, but there’s just something about a sparkly black sweater with black trousers that just says “Christmas” to me. I would also argue that an all-black palette is perfect for smaller pops of Christmas color, like cheesy Christmas earrings or a jingle-bell necklace. I’m giving away these styling tips for free!!
Anyway, Kim Kardashian is feeling rather rocker-goth for the holidays. She turned up to three separate events wearing the ensemble you can see in these photos: a pair of black leather trousers and a cropped Dr. Dre & Snoop t-shirt. She went to Paris Hilton’s Christmas party like this. She also went to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Christmas party in this exact ensemble. The best event for this ensemble: she wore this to her nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah. According to Page Six, Mason’s bar mitzvah had a “high fashion Chrome Hearts theme” so most of the family wore black.
Again, I’m not against black-for-the-holidays. I even think leather pants are fine for Christmas parties. But Kim should have paired her leather pants with a black turtleneck and maybe a jaunty Christmas necklace for the parties. The exposed midriff and Snoop tee was possibly okay (??) for the bar mitzvah. Although it makes me wonder what kind of insane theme Penelope Disick’s bat mitzvah will have.
Photos courtesy of Paris Hilton’s IG and Backgrid.
This isn’t Kim K’s style lane, and she should refrain from dressing like someone else.
My first though was which lookbook/moodboard this came from. She left her own style behind long ago.
I agree that black is ok and likewise on the trousers but the t-shirt seems out of place when everyone else looks dressed for the holidays. More sparkle!
That’s something I could see Kourtney or Kendall wear
My thought too…she’s copying Kourtney.
Kim’s Black women cosplay phase has ended she rode it to fame and can still exploit her dubious ties to Blackness via her biracial children when she wants .So Kim is now Kim is trying to jump on this early 2000s punker wave that seems to be coming back. Or she is jealous of the attention she saw Kourtney getting
Travis barker, kourtney, mgk & megan fox influence… not her idea
An all black outfit for Christmas week is really nice. I think Kim should have worn a long sleeved top with a colorful Christmas scene done in red and gold sequins to make it really festive instead of that cut off t-shirt. Kim can never quite finish a look with demureness.
She definitely lacks a finesse that money can’t buy, but honestly this is much better than the Balenciaga. I do believe she needs to work with a A-list stylist, it feels like she still lives on tips Kanye gave her.
It’s not very Christmas’y or holiday adjacent. I would keep the pants but the top needs to change. I agree with Kaiser. A sparkly black sweater or even some super dark jewel tone would be better.
She’s just in need of attention per usual and is punctuating her thirst with wack forced sexiness.
Yes, I agree. Plus, she really needs to stop with those pursed lips. She looks so stupid and ffugly!!!!
Paris Hilton looks unrecognisable!
As does KK. She looks nothing like her former self. Personally, I think she was quite beautiful before she had all that work down. Now, in my opinion, she looks like a clown.
I agree, she really was beautiful before all the work. I feel like now she looks like a sex doll more than anything. And it makes me sad — I never liked her, but it’s sad that anyone would do that to themselves. Also, selfishly, I’m sad that something aesthetically pleasing to me was destroyed and made into… that.
So beautiful!
Her youngest daughter is her Original Face Mini Me, and I often wonder how Kim feels about that. All those little Kardashian/Jenner kids are screwed for a million reasons, but I always feel the saddest for the daughters. How tragic to grow up with such broken mothers as role models.
I am seeing and hearing less and less about the KarJenners on most platforms have they finally ran out or antics!?
They are desperate for attention. They have to make season 3 of their show a hit or it’s the end of their reality show days. They need to drum up some juicy gossip. After the holidays I think they will be going in over-drive.
Well these people have very different standards for holiday outfits so … this is fine? It’s Kim K, who even knows. She’s definitely celebrating her waist these days so I say let her.
At least she he has eyebrows now. That’s all I got.
She’s been trying to make this look happen for a year. Kim looks like a RHOC or Miami wife now.. Larsa pippen, Btrielle and Kim rolled into one
Looks like something Kourtney would wear ever since she got with Travis.
Also, whatever she has done to her body looks painful. She looks like she’s sucking in constantly and relax.
For someone so wealthy, she just looks so incredibly cheap.
100% agree with you. Perhaps that;s the look she’s going for. 😉
To paraphrase Dolly Parton, it costs a lot of money to look that cheap.
On another note, for me, I never wear black. I grew up in a small town in Oregon & black was something I figured sophisticated New Yorkers wore. I never saw anybody in black. I’ve tried it, but I don’t feel good in black; same with gray. No thank you, I prefer color.
Well it’s getting her headlines, so mission accomplished !
Kim has no real identity, at least when it comes to her looks. She’ll dress (and get surgery to match) whatever way the trends go, or let other people choose for her. This looks like something Kourtney would wear.
I mean she looks good but obviously she still has no clue how to dress herself.
She and her ma ruined the photos.
It doesn’t work for a Christmas party, much less a bar mitzvah.