Kim Kardashian went rocker-goth for various Christmas parties & a bar mitzvah

It’s perfectly acceptable to wear lots of black around the holidays: yes or no? I say yes. I love wearing lots of black anyway, but there’s just something about a sparkly black sweater with black trousers that just says “Christmas” to me. I would also argue that an all-black palette is perfect for smaller pops of Christmas color, like cheesy Christmas earrings or a jingle-bell necklace. I’m giving away these styling tips for free!!

Anyway, Kim Kardashian is feeling rather rocker-goth for the holidays. She turned up to three separate events wearing the ensemble you can see in these photos: a pair of black leather trousers and a cropped Dr. Dre & Snoop t-shirt. She went to Paris Hilton’s Christmas party like this. She also went to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Christmas party in this exact ensemble. The best event for this ensemble: she wore this to her nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah. According to Page Six, Mason’s bar mitzvah had a “high fashion Chrome Hearts theme” so most of the family wore black.

Again, I’m not against black-for-the-holidays. I even think leather pants are fine for Christmas parties. But Kim should have paired her leather pants with a black turtleneck and maybe a jaunty Christmas necklace for the parties. The exposed midriff and Snoop tee was possibly okay (??) for the bar mitzvah. Although it makes me wonder what kind of insane theme Penelope Disick’s bat mitzvah will have.