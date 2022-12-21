Prince Harry is currently recording an interview with Tom Bradby?

Before we got a loose confirmation that Prince Harry would be interviewed by Anderson Cooper, there were rumors that Harry would also give interviews to British journalists to promote his memoir, Spare. Harry has remained close to Tom Bradby, who works for ITV and was there for the Sussexes’ last foreign tour as working royals. Now Valentine Low at the Times says Bradby scored Harry’s British interview:
The Duke of Sussex is to publicise his forthcoming book in an interview with Tom Bradby, whose documentary about Harry and Meghan disclosed her fragile mental state.
Bradby, who has known Prince Harry since he was teenager, is now recording the interview, to be broadcast on ITV early next month to coincide with the publication of Spare, his memoir.
Reports that Bradby had landed one of the biggest television scoops of the year follow the disclosure that Harry is to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper, the US news anchor days, before the book is published on January 10.
[From The Times]
“Bradby… is now recording the interview…” Meaning what? That Bradby is already in Montecito right now, interviewing Harry? That’s interesting. I would assume that Anderson Cooper is around too. It will be fascinating to see if those are the only two TV interviews Harry does, and whether he does any print interviews too. Meanwhile, Low makes a point of repeating the gossip that Prince Wiilliam cut off his friendship with Bradby several years ago when William perceived Bradby to be “too friendly with Harry.” William is a 40-year-old man-child who throws tantrums every time someone is friends with Harry.
Prince Harry and King Willem-Alexander attend the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games.
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-
The Duke of Sussex attends the Invictus Games closing ceremony at the Zuiderpark, in The Hague, Netherlands.
Hofbad, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits swimming matches at the 5th the Invictus Games at Hofbad in The Hague.
Hofbad, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits swimming matches at the 5th the Invictus Games at Hofbad in The Hague.
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Wheelchair Rugby during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Marvelous. Can’t wait.
Prince Peggy and his wife, the Pantone Princess of Peggington, are a match made in heaven. Petty, jealous, spiteful losers. Immature and unable to stop comparing themselves to others, then raging when they inevitably fall short, with their lazy arses.
“William is a 40-year-old man-child who throws tantrums every time someone is friends with Harry.”
Jealousy has rotted Willy inside out. A hateful brat with no heart.
I’m looking forward to Harry’s books and whatever press that comes with promoting it.
If this is true, who leaked this information? My guess is as with the docuseries it was KP who was probably approached for a response. Btw was the Anderson Cooper interview confirmed or just speculated?
I love all these pictures of Harry, especially the top one. 🤩
How long before we hear about his displeasure surrounding this news by Prince Incandescent? Weren’t there rumors that he and/or Katty were supposed to give their own interviews? With this one sided competition and after this latest news, I could see one or both of those morons giving a nonsensical interview. Can’t wait for the ratings reports…
ITV also produces Jeremy Clarkson’s Amazon series. Bradby seems like a good choice but I wish they didn’t have to go through itv. And I hope Anderson cooper is also happening. If they’re filming now, they’ll likely ask Harry about Clarkson and the palace’s very loud silence. Will Harry speak about Camilla?
Yeah I think ITV would make sense considering they also broadcast the Oprah interview, and Harry’s links with Tom Bradby obvs. And assuming this interview was agreed way before the Clarkson comments…but is ITV playing both sides now or what? I get they’re only motivated by money but surely keeping Clarkson puts all future projects with H&M at risk? Seems like a bad choice. Clarkson is an old has been, really not worth protecting him??
Huh…. wonder if this is related to a story that was out yesterday about how Chuck moved the Christimas speech coverage from ITV back to BBC at the last minute.
The Christmas speech (man, muscle memory wanted to type the Queen’s Speech so much) is shown on both BBC and ITV in the UK as a matter of course. If memory serves, it’s turn and turn about as to who produces it, but both channels show it, have done for years.
Ah, got it…. thanks for clarifying, Emma.
BBC is just as bad, Tom is a not a backstabber.
I wonder if this has anything to do with the Charles’s Christmas message broadcast getting yanked from ITV and given to the BBC? I read a story about it yesterday and it was curious how it was being referred to; that ITV had originally been slated to record it but the palace had suddenly went with the BBC instead. I wonder if they got wind of this and decided to ‘punish’ ITV? I wouldn’t put it past them…
Just posted the same thing above…
Maybe? A commenter also mentioned the other day that it might have been a reward for how easy Laura Kuenssberg went on the editor of the sun, Victoria Newton, in that Sunday interview. But yeah, this makes sense too. That they found out a Harry interview was going to air on ITV. Although the BBC’s been doing their bidding for a while now, removing bits from the princes and the press, removing the panorama interview, letting Nicholas Witchell talk.
I thought the Christmas message was always on the BBC.
It was Unable’s Christmas carol service , that the BBC didn’t want to air, because they had a similar program, so the Wailes acted like they had a choice, turned out to be a nothing burger.
It did as well as the earthsh*t program.
I wonder if William is the one throwing tantrums and cutting these people out, or if these people remain close to Harry bc they know William is a POS and they don’t want anything to do with them, so William, to save face, puts it out there that HE is the one cutting ties! Bradby is a little different bc he is a reporter so he is going to take William’s calls, but maybe someone like Eugenie stopped answering the phone when he called.
The RF is big on punishment, shunning and shaming, all to cover their own sins. When will the U.K. finally realize that these annointed jokesters are nothing more than silly children playing silly childish games?
I read that headline initially as ‘Prince Harry interviews Tom Brady’, and I thought why? why? Ugh. Just got up, it’s all of 7 degrees F outside, & my morning caffeine hasn’t kicked in. Oh, here’s a thought–he can play matchmaker between Tom & Katie Keen.
IDK, I’m going to take this with a dump truck full of salt just because it’s coming from Valentine Low. If true, it would be interesting because my impression from the docuseries was that Meghan was a little taken aback that Bradby used that footage of her saying “not many people have asked if I’m ok” and essentially caused that entire sh*tstorm. I got the feeling that while she may have been happy he asked her, she was definitely not thrilled it was included in his piece. OTOH, working with him again could be a way for Harry to further introduce the complicated relationship between press and royals since they do have such a longstanding relationship.
Meghan has talked before about the are you okay question in a few podcasts and interviews she’s done since them leaving. I don’t think she had issue with it and you’re reading way to much into it.
She recognized that it resonated with a lot of people hence her NYT article
Yeah I don’t think Meghan had a problem with the interview she was surprised that what she said resonated with so many people. If anything the real issue was that the Palace made them do that ITV documentary.
Meghan knew she was doing an interview.
@Sunday I believe that Tom Bradby is not to be trusted. The palace knew that M was struggling with her mental health, and Tom Bradby asked Meghan about this *on camera*, knowing that it would be used against her. M said in the doc that she assumed the footage would never be used in the Africa documentary, so this pushback of “M knew it was an interview to be used in the media,” conflicts with Meghan’s actual statements. The media did not cover it as “Meghan the human.” She was framed as “Meghan the spoiled,” to live in a palace and have every luxury and yet be so entitled as to be depressed. That interview very much threw her under the bus. Yes, many supporters reframed it as M is human and we relate. But the press do not do M&H any favors. All these leaks lately about H’s upcoming press schedule are evidence of this. The media serve themselves, blowing with whatever wind is most lucrative.