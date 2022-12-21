Prince Harry is currently recording an interview with Tom Bradby?

Before we got a loose confirmation that Prince Harry would be interviewed by Anderson Cooper, there were rumors that Harry would also give interviews to British journalists to promote his memoir, Spare. Harry has remained close to Tom Bradby, who works for ITV and was there for the Sussexes’ last foreign tour as working royals. Now Valentine Low at the Times says Bradby scored Harry’s British interview:

The Duke of Sussex is to publicise his forthcoming book in an interview with Tom Bradby, whose documentary about Harry and Meghan disclosed her fragile mental state.

Bradby, who has known Prince Harry since he was teenager, is now recording the interview, to be broadcast on ITV early next month to coincide with the publication of Spare, his memoir.

Reports that Bradby had landed one of the biggest television scoops of the year follow the disclosure that Harry is to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper, the US news anchor days, before the book is published on January 10.

“Bradby… is now recording the interview…” Meaning what? That Bradby is already in Montecito right now, interviewing Harry? That’s interesting. I would assume that Anderson Cooper is around too. It will be fascinating to see if those are the only two TV interviews Harry does, and whether he does any print interviews too. Meanwhile, Low makes a point of repeating the gossip that Prince Wiilliam cut off his friendship with Bradby several years ago when William perceived Bradby to be “too friendly with Harry.” William is a 40-year-old man-child who throws tantrums every time someone is friends with Harry.

24 Responses to “Prince Harry is currently recording an interview with Tom Bradby?”

  1. Catherine says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Marvelous. Can’t wait.

    Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Prince Peggy and his wife, the Pantone Princess of Peggington, are a match made in heaven. Petty, jealous, spiteful losers. Immature and unable to stop comparing themselves to others, then raging when they inevitably fall short, with their lazy arses.

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:52 am

    “William is a 40-year-old man-child who throws tantrums every time someone is friends with Harry.”

    Jealousy has rotted Willy inside out. A hateful brat with no heart.

    I’m looking forward to Harry’s books and whatever press that comes with promoting it.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    December 21, 2022 at 8:53 am

    If this is true, who leaked this information? My guess is as with the docuseries it was KP who was probably approached for a response. Btw was the Anderson Cooper interview confirmed or just speculated?

    Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 21, 2022 at 9:02 am

    I love all these pictures of Harry, especially the top one. 🤩

    Reply
  6. Chantal says:
    December 21, 2022 at 9:02 am

    How long before we hear about his displeasure surrounding this news by Prince Incandescent? Weren’t there rumors that he and/or Katty were supposed to give their own interviews? With this one sided competition and after this latest news, I could see one or both of those morons giving a nonsensical interview. Can’t wait for the ratings reports…

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    December 21, 2022 at 9:10 am

    ITV also produces Jeremy Clarkson’s Amazon series. Bradby seems like a good choice but I wish they didn’t have to go through itv. And I hope Anderson cooper is also happening. If they’re filming now, they’ll likely ask Harry about Clarkson and the palace’s very loud silence. Will Harry speak about Camilla?

    Reply
    • UnstrungPearl says:
      December 21, 2022 at 9:27 am

      Yeah I think ITV would make sense considering they also broadcast the Oprah interview, and Harry’s links with Tom Bradby obvs. And assuming this interview was agreed way before the Clarkson comments…but is ITV playing both sides now or what? I get they’re only motivated by money but surely keeping Clarkson puts all future projects with H&M at risk? Seems like a bad choice. Clarkson is an old has been, really not worth protecting him??

      Reply
    • MoBiMo says:
      December 21, 2022 at 9:32 am

      Huh…. wonder if this is related to a story that was out yesterday about how Chuck moved the Christimas speech coverage from ITV back to BBC at the last minute.

      Reply
      • Emma says:
        December 21, 2022 at 9:54 am

        The Christmas speech (man, muscle memory wanted to type the Queen’s Speech so much) is shown on both BBC and ITV in the UK as a matter of course. If memory serves, it’s turn and turn about as to who produces it, but both channels show it, have done for years.

      • MoBiMo says:
        December 21, 2022 at 10:29 am

        Ah, got it…. thanks for clarifying, Emma.

    • Jan says:
      December 21, 2022 at 11:17 am

      BBC is just as bad, Tom is a not a backstabber.

      Reply
  8. Hopey says:
    December 21, 2022 at 9:10 am

    I wonder if this has anything to do with the Charles’s Christmas message broadcast getting yanked from ITV and given to the BBC? I read a story about it yesterday and it was curious how it was being referred to; that ITV had originally been slated to record it but the palace had suddenly went with the BBC instead. I wonder if they got wind of this and decided to ‘punish’ ITV? I wouldn’t put it past them…

    Reply
    • MoBiMo says:
      December 21, 2022 at 9:32 am

      Just posted the same thing above…

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      December 21, 2022 at 9:38 am

      Maybe? A commenter also mentioned the other day that it might have been a reward for how easy Laura Kuenssberg went on the editor of the sun, Victoria Newton, in that Sunday interview. But yeah, this makes sense too. That they found out a Harry interview was going to air on ITV. Although the BBC’s been doing their bidding for a while now, removing bits from the princes and the press, removing the panorama interview, letting Nicholas Witchell talk.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      December 21, 2022 at 11:23 am

      I thought the Christmas message was always on the BBC.
      It was Unable’s Christmas carol service , that the BBC didn’t want to air, because they had a similar program, so the Wailes acted like they had a choice, turned out to be a nothing burger.
      It did as well as the earthsh*t program.

      Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    December 21, 2022 at 9:36 am

    I wonder if William is the one throwing tantrums and cutting these people out, or if these people remain close to Harry bc they know William is a POS and they don’t want anything to do with them, so William, to save face, puts it out there that HE is the one cutting ties! Bradby is a little different bc he is a reporter so he is going to take William’s calls, but maybe someone like Eugenie stopped answering the phone when he called.

    Reply
  10. Julia K says:
    December 21, 2022 at 9:39 am

    The RF is big on punishment, shunning and shaming, all to cover their own sins. When will the U.K. finally realize that these annointed jokesters are nothing more than silly children playing silly childish games?

    Reply
  11. BeanieBean says:
    December 21, 2022 at 9:55 am

    I read that headline initially as ‘Prince Harry interviews Tom Brady’, and I thought why? why? Ugh. Just got up, it’s all of 7 degrees F outside, & my morning caffeine hasn’t kicked in. Oh, here’s a thought–he can play matchmaker between Tom & Katie Keen.

    Reply
  12. Sunday says:
    December 21, 2022 at 10:04 am

    IDK, I’m going to take this with a dump truck full of salt just because it’s coming from Valentine Low. If true, it would be interesting because my impression from the docuseries was that Meghan was a little taken aback that Bradby used that footage of her saying “not many people have asked if I’m ok” and essentially caused that entire sh*tstorm. I got the feeling that while she may have been happy he asked her, she was definitely not thrilled it was included in his piece. OTOH, working with him again could be a way for Harry to further introduce the complicated relationship between press and royals since they do have such a longstanding relationship.

    Reply
    • Repo says:
      December 21, 2022 at 10:51 am

      Meghan has talked before about the are you okay question in a few podcasts and interviews she’s done since them leaving. I don’t think she had issue with it and you’re reading way to much into it.
      She recognized that it resonated with a lot of people hence her NYT article

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        December 21, 2022 at 11:13 am

        Yeah I don’t think Meghan had a problem with the interview she was surprised that what she said resonated with so many people. If anything the real issue was that the Palace made them do that ITV documentary.

    • Jan says:
      December 21, 2022 at 11:27 am

      Meghan knew she was doing an interview.

      Reply
    • Exactly says:
      December 21, 2022 at 11:39 am

      @Sunday I believe that Tom Bradby is not to be trusted. The palace knew that M was struggling with her mental health, and Tom Bradby asked Meghan about this *on camera*, knowing that it would be used against her. M said in the doc that she assumed the footage would never be used in the Africa documentary, so this pushback of “M knew it was an interview to be used in the media,” conflicts with Meghan’s actual statements. The media did not cover it as “Meghan the human.” She was framed as “Meghan the spoiled,” to live in a palace and have every luxury and yet be so entitled as to be depressed. That interview very much threw her under the bus. Yes, many supporters reframed it as M is human and we relate. But the press do not do M&H any favors. All these leaks lately about H’s upcoming press schedule are evidence of this. The media serve themselves, blowing with whatever wind is most lucrative.

      Reply

