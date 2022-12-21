Prince Harry is currently recording an interview with Tom Bradby?

Before we got a loose confirmation that Prince Harry would be interviewed by Anderson Cooper, there were rumors that Harry would also give interviews to British journalists to promote his memoir, Spare. Harry has remained close to Tom Bradby, who works for ITV and was there for the Sussexes’ last foreign tour as working royals. Now Valentine Low at the Times says Bradby scored Harry’s British interview:

The Duke of Sussex is to publicise his forthcoming book in an interview with Tom Bradby, whose documentary about Harry and Meghan disclosed her fragile mental state. Bradby, who has known Prince Harry since he was teenager, is now recording the interview, to be broadcast on ITV early next month to coincide with the publication of Spare, his memoir. Reports that Bradby had landed one of the biggest television scoops of the year follow the disclosure that Harry is to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper, the US news anchor days, before the book is published on January 10.

[From The Times]

“Bradby… is now recording the interview…” Meaning what? That Bradby is already in Montecito right now, interviewing Harry? That’s interesting. I would assume that Anderson Cooper is around too. It will be fascinating to see if those are the only two TV interviews Harry does, and whether he does any print interviews too. Meanwhile, Low makes a point of repeating the gossip that Prince Wiilliam cut off his friendship with Bradby several years ago when William perceived Bradby to be “too friendly with Harry.” William is a 40-year-old man-child who throws tantrums every time someone is friends with Harry.