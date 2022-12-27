“Piers Morgan’s Twitter account got hacked, although who can tell” links

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account was hacked by someone even more vile than him. The hacker is also threatening to expose Morgan’s DMs, which could get interesting. [Just Jared]
A list of the worst tweets of 2022. [Gawker]
Gov. Abbott is one of the most disgusting people in America. [Towleroad]
Pajiba’s top ten films of 2022. [Pajiba]
Billie Eilish dressed up as a sexy Santa. [Egotastic]
Stop calling 911 over your neighbor’s lawn decorations. [Dlisted]
In 2022, so many people embraced brown clothes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sarah Michelle Gellar looks amazing at 45. [Seriously OMG]
The chaotic history of kissing under the mistletoe. [Jezebel]
T&L’s favorite movie costumes of 2022. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Some of the most wholesome tweets of 2022. [Buzzfeed]
This is such a wicked web of internet-famous people. [Starcasm]
Thanks for posting picture of him with his fly down and smirking…makes me laugh every time! Appropriate response for this POS.
Seriously.
Do I see TRIPLE CHINS? And he thinks that he’s pretty?
My eyes!!!
To the hacker….Do it! 😈
I saw that Morgan was hacked this morning and cackled. Hacking is wrong but he deserves it and he can keep on his path to hell.
Greg Abbott should be charged with human trafficking. Sending migrants on one of the coldest weather stretches on a bus several states over is some evil shit. He needs to be held accountable for this.
So- who is paying for these buses that send people north from texas?
Each person on the bus should sue each person who paid and/or contributed so much as a dollar to this effort.
Additionally, the Church of Satan should get involved and ask to co-sponsor this kind of thing – without giving any money of course.
Let the “good christians” keep paying and out them as racist garbage- by name.
Just a few stray thoughts.
Also, everyone who voted for abbott- again- deserves all the bad breaks, luck, happenings, and health that come to them.
He is using tax dollars for the buses. Either federal tax dollars that the state receives to care for those people or state tax dollars
WTH? Governor can use taxpayers money to mistreat humans this way?
Fire him!
OMG! I’m in Minnesota my entire life and we are traditionally Blue with Dem Gov’n, even Tim Pawlenty (R) who was infamous and deeply hated for his slash and burn Human Services budget, did not try this BS.
Texas has gone crazy.
Texas just seems like a hellscape. With the AG’s office using public resources and funds to track people who change their gender on their licenses, it’s also reaching Nazi territory. Let it secede – it sucks more money from the federal govt that it contributes anyway.
I fully agree with them seceding. These ijits don’t realize that if they do, they get no more federal money. not for storms, not for roads, not for ANY KIND OF INFRASTRUCTURE, not for fighting “illegal immigration”, not for anything. they also will need their own currency, and will need passports to travel to other “states” still in the Union. I don’t think they realize how bad they’ll have it without the feds to prop them up. fine with me, more tax $$$ for other states that DO contribute.
@whatwhat: not fair to the many Texans who vote blue all the way & live in blue areas, such as myself. This is what others don’t understand, we have tried to get rid of that evil piece of shit, but nothing has worked!!! Now miss me with that seceding bs and think of those most vulnerable that are stuck & suffering here because of those lame as texass repthuglicans.
@L – I do feel bad for those who are sane and live in Texas. It’s such a difficult decision btw staying and trying to change things and leaving. I have a daughter in her very late teens so we won’t even travel to states that may threaten her right to live should she have an ectopic pregnancy or simply need medication. So crazy to me that there are states within the USA that have become “no travel” zones for us because they seem more than willing to murder women who need emergency care or medication and happen to be pregnant.
Amen. “Good Christians”, my ass. It’s rather difficult to imagine anything LESS Christian than what these evil men are doing. As a practicing Catholic who also believes in reproductive freedom, gay rights, gender affirmation, and various other common sense progressive ideas, I have often been told that I deserve to be excommunicated. Progressive Catholic politicians (including our current POTUS) are all too familiar with similar calls. It pisses me off to no end that politicians like Abbot and DeSantis, both supposed Catholics, have the audacity to cloak themselves in Christian piety while participating in human trafficking. Where are the calls for THEM to be excommunicated? The Church’s position on migrants and refugees is quite unambiguous (the Holy Family were refugees themselves, after all).
Repugnanticans have successfully dehumanized anyone who is not white, straight and male. I see very, very little Christianity left in this nation. Evangelicals are worshipping their own arrogance and to me are a true hate group. And most religious groups are close behind.
100% the sickening thing is that they are doing this to other fellow Christians who are likely mostly Catholic like they claim to be. How do you explain this to God? Or because they are Brown people, it matters not to them. Disgusting.
This act of busing people is a media circus show.
It is ABUSE and cruel to humans who are basically at the mercy of the PTB!
These cruel idiots who are setting this up, should be thrown out of office, jailed for a minimum 30 days, and sued personally into bankruptcy.
Trump and his caging children and tearing them from their loved ones, etc. Not forgotten either.
Is decency to fellow humans in such short supply? Empathy, kindness, are called for ASAP. Elected officials have gone so far into their own party political gains they are out of control.
Richard Nixon and LBJ, were terrible Presidents, and hated by many in my generation but even they would not have condoned this garbage.
It’s because the republicans are racist and can’t see migrants as human, but as animals. If there is any silver lining in this, it’s that, ironically, the migrants are better off in Chicago, DC, and Martha’s Vineyard than the local Texans are living in Texas.
I’d really appreciate it if the hacker were to publish some choice DMs of the Moron… and maybe expose a palace source or two that way.
That said, it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. It’s not like he hasn’t used phone hacking/manipulation for his job for years, see Milly Dowler. Or Prince Harry, or all other people suing The Scum.
Morgan is such an awful person I don’t think anything new would make me think any lower of him. The one thing he does do is give it to you straight so anything that comes out that he says shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.
Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne both annoy me.
Just because you can shout over other people, are abrasive, and wrap what you say in “Tell it like it is” or the even more tiresome phrase “keeping it real” does not make you correct or more intelligent than others.
It is their platform tho, and they have both made enough money to live 500 hundreds without ever working again.
Those daytime chat shows, The View and The Talk…No! I’d prefer to listen to my laundry on fluff vs. either show.
Someone please help me figure out what Sarah Michelle has had done. I can’t put my finger on it but she definitely looks different.
I think it’s her nose. Think she had a nose job.
I think it’s just Botox and some fillers, and that photo has a lot of photoshop.
Aren’t the people who pull these busing stunts on migrants eligible to be charged with trafficking?
I see nothing wrong with the hacker’s tweets. Andrew Tate is a massive, MASSIVE misogynist, whose misogyny has influenced Australian boys to threaten to rape their female classmates, among other awful things. I’m talking 10-year olds. Sounds just like Piers Morgan’s type.
Also, yes, f the queen. As for leaking DMs, well, depends on what they are, but I’m not fussed.
Be fat stacks of karma and poetic justice if Morgan gets blackmailed. That’s a payback time I’d love to see.
Is Pissy Moran using this “hack” as the reason/ excuse as to why he tweeted soft p0rn photos of his wife when someone told him that Meghan STILL isn’t into him? Or did that happen before the alleged hack?
#askingforafriend