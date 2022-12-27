“Piers Morgan’s Twitter account got hacked, although who can tell” links

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account was hacked by someone even more vile than him. The hacker is also threatening to expose Morgan’s DMs, which could get interesting. [Just Jared]

A list of the worst tweets of 2022. [Gawker]

Gov. Abbott is one of the most disgusting people in America. [Towleroad]

Pajiba’s top ten films of 2022. [Pajiba]

Billie Eilish dressed up as a sexy Santa. [Egotastic]

Stop calling 911 over your neighbor’s lawn decorations. [Dlisted]

In 2022, so many people embraced brown clothes. [Go Fug Yourself]

Sarah Michelle Gellar looks amazing at 45. [Seriously OMG]

The chaotic history of kissing under the mistletoe. [Jezebel]

T&L’s favorite movie costumes of 2022. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Some of the most wholesome tweets of 2022. [Buzzfeed]

This is such a wicked web of internet-famous people. [Starcasm]