Politico lumps Duchess Meghan in with ‘narcissists’ like Elon Musk & Donald Trump

The image above is from Politico Magazine’s cover story, which dropped yesterday. Joanna Weiss wrote the piece called: “2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists: Narcissists had their moment in the sun. But in 2022, some of them got their comeuppance and some of them got worse: our disinterest.” Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Holmes, Kanye West, Sam Bankman-Fried… and the Duchess of Sussex. I must ask again: are white women okay? Joanna Weiss is not okay. Meghan is a flawed person like literally everyone else, but the only things Meghan is “guilty” of are “telling her own story” and “having a successful podcast” and “producing a successful Netflix docuseries.” For these crimes, Joanna Weiss lumped Meghan in with an antisemitic white supremacist (Ye), a Russian stooge moron (Elon), a Russian stooge antisemitic fascist terrorist (Trump), and two con artist criminals who bilked investors for billions of dollars (Bankman-Fried and Holmes). What’s even more grotesque is that in the text of the cover story, Weiss LEADS with Meghan’s “crimes,” as if Meghan is the somehow the most appalling person in this crew:

It’s been a good run for the narcissists. Over the past decade or so, a mix of shameless self-aggrandizement and self-confident charm has served certain people extraordinarily well, turning them into venture-capital darlings, licensed-merchandise magnates, Forbes cover models, social media superstars, Oprah confessors, business-conference keynoters, new-money plutocrats and, in one case, president. Elon Musk, Sam Bankman-Fried, Ye (né Kanye West), Elizabeth Holmes, Meghan Markle, Donald Trump: All of them used attention as currency and ego as fuel, and were rewarded, for a time, with what they craved. We’re drawn to people who love themselves. But somewhere between the fifth and sixth hour of “Harry and Meghan,” the new Netflix documentary series produced by the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex and filmed at their California mansion — which suggests that there is no one more in love, no one more socially conscious, no one more aggrieved — my natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits. And it struck me that the overreach that led to the Sussexes’ critically panned mega-series is the same impulse that turned Elon Musk into a terror on Twitter, that prompted Ye to up the ante of outrageous behavior until he crossed the line into blatant antisemitism, that sent Bankman-Fried from the top of the world to a Bahamian jail. Some of these turns of fate are more dramatic and complete than others. But once we tally up the losses, it could be that 2022 marks the year our love affair with narcissists started to falter. Many of them met this year with declines in fortunes, falls from grace or newfound public skepticism. Many seemed to overstay their welcome in the public glare. And if this is the moment when we started to crave boring public figures for a change — well, to a large degree, the egotists did it to themselves. Maybe they couldn’t help it.

[From Politico]

Joanna Weiss is not a well woman. Shame on Politico for giving this deranged nutjob a platform. One of the things I’ll never, ever f–king understand is why these kind of Derangers – and make no mistake, Weiss has a long Deranger history – make it sound like Meghan in particular is “forcing” people to pay attention to her. You literally have to go out of your way to listen to Archetypes or watch the Netflix docuseries. You literally have to click on Meghan’s interviews and take the time to read them. She does not affect your daily life in any way if you’re sane.

Placing Meghan Markle at the center of criminals and antisemites is not an accident. The hate for Meghan is palpable. A woman of color protecting her family and defending herself isn't narcissism; it's survival. @JoannaWeiss & @POLITICOMag should apologize for this garbage take. pic.twitter.com/YzQUD4YBnd — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 27, 2022

Not satisfied to sit on the sideline while the British media unleashes it’s racist scribes to attack Meghan Markle, @politico decides to throw its full racist staff at Meghan Markel liking her to racist, antisemitic, apartheid and nazi-loving thrives grifters and insurrectionists pic.twitter.com/yUct4D3KyQ — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) December 26, 2022