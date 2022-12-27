Politico lumps Duchess Meghan in with ‘narcissists’ like Elon Musk & Donald Trump

Header image courtesy of Politico Magazine
The image above is from Politico Magazine’s cover story, which dropped yesterday. Joanna Weiss wrote the piece called: “2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists: Narcissists had their moment in the sun. But in 2022, some of them got their comeuppance and some of them got worse: our disinterest.” Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Holmes, Kanye West, Sam Bankman-Fried… and the Duchess of Sussex. I must ask again: are white women okay? Joanna Weiss is not okay. Meghan is a flawed person like literally everyone else, but the only things Meghan is “guilty” of are “telling her own story” and “having a successful podcast” and “producing a successful Netflix docuseries.” For these crimes, Joanna Weiss lumped Meghan in with an antisemitic white supremacist (Ye), a Russian stooge moron (Elon), a Russian stooge antisemitic fascist terrorist (Trump), and two con artist criminals who bilked investors for billions of dollars (Bankman-Fried and Holmes). What’s even more grotesque is that in the text of the cover story, Weiss LEADS with Meghan’s “crimes,” as if Meghan is the somehow the most appalling person in this crew:
It’s been a good run for the narcissists. Over the past decade or so, a mix of shameless self-aggrandizement and self-confident charm has served certain people extraordinarily well, turning them into venture-capital darlings, licensed-merchandise magnates, Forbes cover models, social media superstars, Oprah confessors, business-conference keynoters, new-money plutocrats and, in one case, president. Elon Musk, Sam Bankman-Fried, Ye (né Kanye West), Elizabeth Holmes, Meghan Markle, Donald Trump: All of them used attention as currency and ego as fuel, and were rewarded, for a time, with what they craved. We’re drawn to people who love themselves.
But somewhere between the fifth and sixth hour of “Harry and Meghan,” the new Netflix documentary series produced by the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex and filmed at their California mansion — which suggests that there is no one more in love, no one more socially conscious, no one more aggrieved — my natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits. And it struck me that the overreach that led to the Sussexes’ critically panned mega-series is the same impulse that turned Elon Musk into a terror on Twitter, that prompted Ye to up the ante of outrageous behavior until he crossed the line into blatant antisemitism, that sent Bankman-Fried from the top of the world to a Bahamian jail.
Some of these turns of fate are more dramatic and complete than others. But once we tally up the losses, it could be that 2022 marks the year our love affair with narcissists started to falter. Many of them met this year with declines in fortunes, falls from grace or newfound public skepticism. Many seemed to overstay their welcome in the public glare. And if this is the moment when we started to crave boring public figures for a change — well, to a large degree, the egotists did it to themselves. Maybe they couldn’t help it.
Joanna Weiss is not a well woman. Shame on Politico for giving this deranged nutjob a platform. One of the things I’ll never, ever f–king understand is why these kind of Derangers – and make no mistake, Weiss has a long Deranger history – make it sound like Meghan in particular is “forcing” people to pay attention to her. You literally have to go out of your way to listen to Archetypes or watch the Netflix docuseries. You literally have to click on Meghan’s interviews and take the time to read them. She does not affect your daily life in any way if you’re sane.
Placing Meghan Markle at the center of criminals and antisemites is not an accident. The hate for Meghan is palpable. A woman of color protecting her family and defending herself isn't narcissism; it's survival. @JoannaWeiss & @POLITICOMag should apologize for this garbage take. pic.twitter.com/YzQUD4YBnd
Not satisfied to sit on the sideline while the British media unleashes it’s racist scribes to attack Meghan Markle, @politico decides to throw its full racist staff at Meghan Markel liking her to racist, antisemitic, apartheid and nazi-loving thrives grifters and insurrectionists pic.twitter.com/yUct4D3KyQ
Header image courtesy of Politico Magazine, additional photos courtesy of Netflix.
There’s a huge difference between having an ego and/or being a bit thirsty for attention (like 99% of all celebrities are, I’m sorry) and being a narcissist. It’s unhinged people can’t see the difference.
Narcissist and gaslighting are two of the most over used and misunderstood terms of 2022
Gaslighting is used on meghan.
This is 100% gaslighting Meghan.
I truly don’t understand any of these attacks on her. She’s not a political person.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that a happily married bi-racial woman in possession of a good sense of self-worth and sagacity, must be swaggering in want of publicity.
It seems that anyone black or remotely identified as such is still denied the right to thrive. If they do, their success will be misinterpreted a narcissistic offense to the racial and financial establishment. Why is that? Are we still doing this in 2022?
Every piece of unpleasant information Henry and Meghan have released as regard to their post wedding life in the Royal Family is not only fact-checked but therapeutic: I believe they would have ended up mentally damaged and physically ill, had they not spoken publicly about their traumatic experience.
The Sussexes tell-all journey is the result of a couple’s mutual deliberations. The initiative was probably encouraged by their therapists, blessed by their lawyers, and by us, the army that stand behind them. Narcissism or necessity?
Your post……..: CHEF’S KISS! Jane Austen would have felt honored. (lol)
And more srsly………youre so right about the discussions that might have led up to H&M’s decision to share their story. From the simple telling of how they met, the palace had to assert their control over that. For some reason, H&M first seeing each other over IG just didnt meet with the machiavellian control freaks’ approval.
So yeah…….they HAD to take control of their narrative. They were being gaslit even tho they were going about their business and building their life and not paying any attention to the parasites in the UK who cant stop lying about them.
@😘 Kingston: Thanks! My alias is @SugarHere. (@NOTasugarhere is a different commentator).
I believe that by this summer, H & M will be done with settling scores and setting the record straight. They’ll leave the RF behind and just start a new chapter of their own.
Also she married into one of the most narcissistic families out there. Why she alone gets called that is lure gaslighting.
I mean just yesterday they put out a child’s artwork for praise by a global audience. That’s not humble.
Politico is in the bag for Trump and always has been conservative. They got a lot of power by hanging out with Republicans and that’s how they control politics.
I won’t link but you can google Rolling Stone:
Politico Owner Asked Execs to Pray for Trump’s Reelection: Report
Mathias Döpfner has long been accused of infusing the publications in Axel Springer’s docket with right-wing politics
They’ve always been conservative, they were started by conservatives. For anyone interested, here’s a story about what happened internally in 2016 which gets into how both the people who started it were conservatives.
https://www.washingtonian.com/2016/07/17/politico-breakup-vandehei-allbritton-allen/
Thanks for sharing this.
Springer is a German Media Company with a long right Windows, anti-woke tradition. Döpfner even tried to defend his racist and sexist protege Reichelt, after several women accused him of sexual harrassment and expecting sexual favours for promotions.
He is not only a long standing Drumpf supporter, but also called Musk to pitch the Idea to buy Twitter and make it a space for “free” aka hate speech (which Musk later did without Döpfner).
Springer is als Climate Change denier, Covid denier and against trans rights.
Thanks for this deep dive. Am a fan of Axios so this was great!
There have been a number of different articles shared here on CB from Politico. The last one (outside of this one) may have been the one about Republican female senators receiving calls from Meghan regarding the paid for leave bill. Politico kind of made a mockery of Meghan’s work. Prior to that article, could be wrong, a different article from Politico was discussed and some of us identified that Politico changed hands and we noticed there was a very different slant to their reporting and no longer saw Politico as a reputable source of information.
I don’t recall if it was the foreign policy link R.S. Locke shared on twitter or the NYT article on Axel Springer buying Politico that I, or someone else shared a while back, and how problematic it was/is. Joanna Weiss? is doing the job she’s being paid to do with clickbait for pay in journalism as a motivator. Plus, she obviously has a thing for Harry and a gripe against about the woman he loves with his whole chest. Racism isn’t an undertone. It’s an effin overtone.
https://mobile.twitter.com/royal_suitor/with_replies
Exactly. It’s become a term that’s weaponized against anybody from a marginalized group who fights back against conservative agendas and abuse, whether it’s directed at others or themselves. Basically, when many people say narcissist, what they really mean is, “How dare you ask me to show empathy. I don’t feel like it.”
+1 @Otaku fairy. I’m not a psychiatrist or psychologist. I am someone who has experienced a narcissist tearing down my reputation. Not fun. It took only 10 years(lol) for other people to recognize what was going on. I’ll be honest. Still a bit salty at people who were happy believing the narc, prior to them being screwed over by them. The BM/BRF and tentacles have gone through all tentacles of their reach to smear Meghan. Meghan, from since forever-before the BRF/BM chose to besmirch her, has consistently shown concern, compassion and has always given credit to others for their work. True narcissists can’t give any credit to others.imo
All it takes is to look/listen to Meghan’s Together cookbook launch. It wasn’t about her. It was about the Grenfell Tower women. Sure Joanna Weiss, Meghan is what you think she is. To this day, I haven’t seen where she’s put her name on some idiotic 5 question survey and was the bestest at early childhood whilst her youngest is putting his hand to her mouth to get her to shut up.
Meghan (and Harry, too) are pretty low key as celebrities go. Their MO is largely to let the work do the talking.
There is also a difference when you are defending yourself because you are STILL continuously attacked in the media daily.
This is what no one else is mentioning. Meghan wasn’t just sitting around at home, bored, thinking people need to hear from her because she deserves the attention. She was and still is literally fighting for her life against reputational damage and threats of violence and death.
The only way to fight against the ubiquitous, relentless onslaught of negativity was to let people actually ‘meet’ the real Meghan and Harry and tell their story themselves.
^^ Yes @Sue E Generis. Plus, Joanna Weiss and the BM wish that the Netflix doc was ‘universally panned.’ Viewer stats and close examination of the overly baseless critiques, tell us otherwise.
There is so much to learn in the documentary, even beyond their beautiful, rare love story. What they tell us, and the way the filmmaker, Liz Garbus, weaves the details together with spot-on historical perspective, evidences that the scope of what they have experienced is more than about just them. Apparently, the lessons go over a lot of people’s heads.
Narcissism is taking £12million pounds of Earthsh!t money, just so you can be seen giving away £5million.
Narcissism is inviting celebrities to fly half-way across the globe so you can be seen rubbing elbows with them, while the recipients of an award are told to stay home.
Narcissism is dressing up as colonialists to be admired riding a jeep, while the local population watches from behind fences.
Narcissism is staying married to a woman you don’t respect, cheat on, and bores you, just because you cannot be seen as making a mistake.
Narcissism is encouraging tabloids to print hateful lies about your brother and his biracial wife — even if it inflames racists and puts their lives at risk — because you are jealous.
Narcissism is releasing a supposed painting done by your child without telling the world it was copied, because you want the little acorn to be admired as falling from a superior tree.
Narcissism is expecting people to bow and curtsey to you even though you did nothing with your life to deserve respect.
Narcissism is wearing an honorary uniform your don’t deserve, while the combat veterans are told they cannot wear theirs.
Narcissism is flaunting jewelry made with stolen gems.
Narcissism is making a candlelight vigil all about you, and not the woman being mourned, by showing up without a mask so you can be recognized and photographed, but not bringing any flowers.
Narcissism is taking/printing pictures of brownies you supposedly baked for workers at a refugee center, so you can be admired by the public.
Narcissism is copying your sister-in-law’s fashion because you are jealous that she is so much more chic and beautiful.
Narcissism is botoxing to make up for the years of smoking/sun/dieting damage, then lying about it.
Narcissism is expecting to be praised for taking 7 years to come up with 5 simple questions. See also: wasting the First Lady’s time with idiotic and useless statements at a meeting that had to be cut short to stop further embarrassment of yourself.
Narcissism is pre-recording a piano recital, then wearing the exact same clothing to the concert to trick people into thinking you are playing live. See also: not telling people that an unseen pianist was playing over you.
Narcissism is having four palatial homes just because you “deserve” them.
Narcissism is having three kids while telling Africans they should stop having so many kids.
Narcissism is flying in private helicopters while telling others to reduce their carbon emissions. See also: flying an empty jet to pick you up just so you can be “seen” flying commercial and try to make your brother look bad.
Narcissism is updating/upgrading your titles before the dead queen’s body was even cold.
I could go on and on . . . .
@Mrs. Krabapple, brilliant post. Thank you for taking the time and effort to put it on “paper”.
@Mrs.Krabapple what a mic drop! THANK YOU!!!
Gosh, thanks folks. But now that I re-read it, I see I forgot one of the main points — that narcissism is buying likes, bots, and followers on social media.
@MrsKrabapple. Killer post. You are on 🔥. THANK YOU.
Charles and andrew not on list I see or journalists like piers. Harry spoke out to so it is the tired spin of harry not being happy.
It looks like the cover was already done before Rupert Murdoch called and asked for a favor. She looks like she was just stuck in there. Meghan must be doing something right 😁
Swaz, I don’t know about that. I think Meghan was to be included from the get go. The author has posted in the past about wanting to be with Prince Harry and she spends half the article talking about Meghan. And then you have the editor of politico doubling down that this “is just a list.” Nah, it’s racist character assassination.
It really does seem that to some white women, Meghan’s “crimes” (you know, marrying the man they all dreamed would somehow marry them and seeing him absolutely head over heels for his wife, or being happy, or speaking her mind, or defending herself and her family) are on par with a president who incited an insurrection against his own government. It’s fcuking delusional and infuriating.
@Tessa, Prince Harry is still a Prince, and his family has hope of him running back to them. The narrative has been that the family wants Prince Harry to divorce Meghan, but the opposite is true. They are attacking Meghan in order for her to divorce Prince Harry. All of these attacks are to wear down her resolution to love her husband unconditionally.
All they see is that Meghan is the problem. And she needs to be removed by any means necessary.
Say Meghan does divorce Harry, what then? They think Harry will return to England? Leave his children an entire continent and ocean away from him? Now I don’t know Harry but he doesn’t seem like the type to be an absentee father. Or callous enough to make his young children commute between two continents.
These fools know nothing.
Oh I’m sure, if that were to ever happen that they would insist that the children (whom the royals barely acknowledge) should be with Harry so they can learn about their “Royal heritage”. They can “visit” Meghan during the summer. She can go find some other rich man and have more fake kids with him.
Bland, unfulfilled white woman hating on Meghan Markle, what else is new?
She’s one of those trolls Bouzy talks about. She is a Kate Middleton stan.
Kate Middleton fans are something else. They really are the worst and are very racist.
@Ginger because they’re not actually Kate Middleton fans. If they were, they would be concerned about her. They’re just Meghan haters.
I don’t get “Kate Middleton Stans”. I mean, what’s to “stan”? With apologies to Gertrude Stein, there’s no there there! I don’t “stan” Meghan, but I can understand why she has a devoted fan base. She’s DONE SOMETHING with her life BEFORE she met and married Harry. And Kate? Um, don’t worry, I’ll wait!
It’s just weird. All this does is show that the writer is a jealous woman who lacks perspective. It’s embarrassing for the writer. She’s exposing herself as an envious hater and for what? Why would you do that to yourself?
^^ Yep. Meghan is being gaslighted for falling in love with a Prince, and for daring to be herself: a beautiful, accomplished, caring, ambitious, giving, enterprising, and successful WOC. Meg was advocating for and inspiring women and girls well before she met Harry. How can anyone not see the sacrifices they each made to nurture their rare love?! Not to mention the nasty, cruel, OTT pile-on opposition M&H have had to deal with ever since their relationship was publicly revealed.
Unsurprisingly, Joanna Weiss is spewing jealousy, hatred, and racism. There’s nothing wrong with loving oneself, and being comfortable in one’s own skin, which are positive qualities Meghan exudes via hard-won lessons learned throughout a life of striving, achieving, and giving back.
Every human being has an ego. It would be abnormal not to have one. The key is learning how to balance and control an out-of-control ego. Weiss definitely needs to check hers.
So why isn’t Harry also a narcissistic? I recall watching both of them in the Netflix series but of course it’s the biracial woman that gets all the heat.
Yes that’s the thing because all the crimes Meghan is accuse of doing really consist of interviews where Harry was involved and dropping bigger bombs than she ever did.
The whole narcissism thing is the product of the online campaign against her because derangers have been using it forever. And when her in-laws literally award themselves titles and sashes for just existing, it makes no sense. They expect people to bow to them and call their your highness or your majesty. How is that not narcissistic?
The Twitter history of this white woman shows someone with a princess fantasy who got bitter than Harry didn’t marry her. She’s quite pathetic doing this and the backlash has already been large.
No one sane puts Meghan in the same category as dump and elon. No one.
It IS insane, but then, when you think about it, racism is insane. For many people, racism allows them to believe that no matter their own failings, they are — and will always be — superior when compared with the Others. Women like Weiss and men like Clarkson and Morgan, don’t believe that someone like Meghan — accomplished, poised, admired, and loved by her white and royal Prince — should exist at all, much less live happily ever after as a thriving, joyful, biracial Princess. To paraphrase a toad, Meghan’s existence deeply troubles and confuses people like this on a cellular level.
Oddly, I think these people may experience Meghan’s grace and presence as actual narcissistic injuries — and they react, predictably, with almost bottomless twisted narcissistic rage. By living their best lives, Meghan and Harry are being revolutionary.
Noki, I’m my guess is that Harry isn’t also viewed as a narcissist because as a white male British Prince, the people branding Meghan as a narcissist truly believe that any sense that he might have of his own self-importance is fully deserved and should be generally recognized and supported, while Meghan’s ability to love, respect, and express herself in the midst of a noxious and racist environment surely must be delusional. Their society and possibly their self-worth seems predicated in such assumptions.
Sigh. I often wonder what might have been different for Meghan and Harry if Piers and his ilk didn’t seem to need hatred to sustain themselves. That Politico publishes trash like this strikes me as being both beyond awful and not surprising.
Noki- I was wondering the same thing! The writer clearly felt the docuseries contained all necessary “evidence” that Meghan is a narcissist, so why not Harry too? He participated in the docuseries just as much as Meghan.
Once again a bitter, jealous hag hates on Meghan while entertaining fantasies of “stealing” Harry, who was of course a victim of Meghan’s machinations. Lol. As if.
Politico has a new Conservative German owner and is a sad dreary publication. The owner is a Teump admirer.
@Isabella – what a sad end for Politico’s credibility.
She’s one of those who has a creepy love for him. She made some scary tweet implying she was imagining him on his wedding night or something, long before this.
She is a big Harry stan, that’s why.
So, she has the hots for Harry and that makes Meghan a narcissist? She sounds like some kind of stalker which begs the question, wtf would Politico publish this unless they’re a trashy right wing rag?
Meghan is a narcissist and Harry is one too. Unfair to throw the criticism only at her.
To quote Soledad O’Brien – “Politico is trash.”
https://twitter.com/soledadobrien/status/1607524059935383555
There’s a reason why it’s called Tiger Beat on the Potomac. Funny to see my two worlds collide, usually on political blogs we’re rolling our eyes at their coverage of Kamala Harris. It’s been trash for at least a decade, but since it was bought out in 2021 its definitely had a right-wing bend to it. Not shocked that the BM and BRF are now trying to get more right wing press especially in the US on board. Not going to work the way they think though, because they already have the people who are going to be consuming Fox and National Review.
I was coming here to say exactly this, Liz. Politico has this totally unearned reputation as a “fair and balanced” news source. In truth, it has leaned right for a very long time. When I saw this last night, my head 🤯. Also it is often guilty of off the charts misogyny, including from women writers who know that’s how to succeed in political reporting. Soledad O’Brien is the only one who calls them out.
In the early days of my campaign career (we’re talking 15 years ago now), Politico was amazing, and we all read and relied on it. But it’s been trash for years and years now.
They’ve always been conservative trash, it’s just that they have a lot of power which you already know. I’m just saying that’s how their bad takes get whitewashed.
Look what they did to Clinton and she ran begging after them for decent coverage.
I love to see the backlash is swift and severe.
I saw the headline in my apple news feed and was going to read, then saw the header image and noped out. Infuriating.
Umm. That’s honestly really sad that Politico is so freaking desperate for clickbait that they would do this. Way to give in to the exact same shit that the UK has been doing for years. Slow clap. Disappointing.
So what’s up with this Joanna Weiss person and Politico? Sounds like that’s an interesting story. The clickbait Politico put on it’s cover is just trash.
She used to show up as a panelist on WGBH’s “Beat the Press” a weekly discussion of media goings on hosted by Emily Rooney . Early on JW seemed pretty reasonable, if a little ‘hot-take’y. But in later appearances I found myself saying “wait … what?” more and more often. When I saw her name on the byline for this, it sounded familiar, and when I did a quick search, yeah, that was her.
It’s really gross that she’s lumping Meghan in with liars, con artists, criminals and people who have actively destroyed the lives of other people. When all the Duchess of Sussex has done is gotten married, started a family, and lived her life, telling her truth when she could. The irrational hate people have and spread about her is really gross and corrosive.
Misogynoir served up on a platter by a national outlet.
Do these people not see themselves? Do they think it’s okay?
I am deleting the Politico icon from my iPad right now. How dare they compare Meghan to those horrible Right-Wing malignant narcissists like Trump and Musk.
Please email them and let them know. I saw this article last night and fired off an email immediately…I will never ever click on another article from their site no matter what it’s about and have blocked it in all possible ways.
What took you so long? Politico has been right wing trash for a while now. A shame you continued to support them for so long.
Notice there’s no mention of Harry even though he participated in the docuseries and has written a tell all.
And there is an old tweet of Weiss’ thirsting over Harry.
Obviously Joanna Weiss’s take is complete bullshit, but it begs the question: Why does she put all the blame on Meghan, while giving Harry a pass? He’s been there every step of the way, has he not?
It’s the “Megxit” misogynoir all over again.
She’s racist. And a misogynist. There is no other reason for her to exclude Harry from the any accusations she’s lobbing against Meghan.
The main thesis of her “hook” doesn’t even make sense or apply with the examples — these people supposedly got their “comeuppance” or “our disinterest”? The only person that either one of things applies to is Elizabeth Holmes, otherwise everyone else has NOT gotten either — people are still talking about everyone on her list and Trump and SBF are still walking free. Obviously, Meghan doesn’t belong in the same breath as those asshats, but I’m sure they did the (traffic) math — mention Meghan and more people will be talking about us and this article than if we don’t. I guarantee that article would have had marginal traffic not even worth mentioning if she hadn’t included Meghan. They figure the traffic and mentions are worth the reputational hit.
White people gonna white. That is all I got at this point.
If someone had said that to me like when I was three, I might not have been such a grumpy three year old!!
Self confidence is a sign of narcissism? Welp, that’s it for me then. And every child, especially young girls, whose confidence we try to boost in order to combat the onslaught of misogyny and sexism they will face the rest of their lives. Guess all women who take in those lessons are narcissists. Notice how the subjugation of women is top among the priorities of totalitarian and fascist regimes, and notice who carps for them. WW, come get your girl.
She probably does lack self confidence herself and decided that it’s a negative if other women don’t hate themselves like she does.
She is racist that’s why. She believes it’s a negative only when the nonwhites have self confidence because to her, they are uppity.
Imagine, we already have a problem asserting ourselves and sharing our ideas in boardrooms and other places where important (and not so) decisions get made, and then you see articles like these and understand why it’s the case. They hate her confidence and their inability to get her to “stay in her place”.
So true. Another bad thing about misogynists, racists, homophobes, and TERFs misusing this psych term is that it robs people trying to survive and fight back against those things of the space to mess up. Especially the women. Flaws are for narcissists only, and once people see imperfections, they no longer take what was being done to the person or group of people seriously. That’s by design.
There’s valid criticism, and then there’s a person trying to ignore or downplay awful things they’ve done or had power to do something about through emotional abuse and character assassination. It’s important to help girls understand that there will be times when they’ll be on the receiving end of both, and to see through the latter.
Myra, I totally agree. Your statement hit home for me. I am a professional woman who does not shrink to be smaller than the men in the same room, and I sometimes get the oddest backlash, which makes me question if putting myself out there on a bigger scale is worth the added hassle.
UGH
Also, I am SO sick of people who are NOT mental health professionals, “diagnosing” everyone they don’t like as “narcissists”. It’s every asshole’s go-to insult. First of all, EVERYONE displays one or two traits of narcissism, there is absolutely nothing notable about someone who someone who, for example, imagines him or herself superior to others, besides the possibility that person is a jerk. It is CERTAINLY not enough to diagnose someone as a narcissist, but damn if hacks like the writer of the Politico article don’t try.
Furthermore, no respectable mental health professional would EVER attempt to PUBLICLY diagnose a public figure whom s/he had not even met, let alone treated. It’s called the Goldwater Rule.
Yeah I am pretty sick of the armchair psychologists. You’re not psychologists and even if you are, unless you’ve spent actual time with them, it would be difficult to actually diagnose them with anything.
Narcissist gets thrown round way too easily these days without thinking what it actually is.
Amen, but you can’t tell people this. Add Borderline and child sexual trauma to that list of things people (especially the straights) need to slow down in throwing around in their conflicts with strangers too, sadly. A lot of armchair psychologists fail to acknowledge the impact that their own prejudices and generational differences have on the judgments they’re making. Even actual psychologists have been guilty of it.
Ms. Weiss didn’t say why Meghan was a narcissist. She just put her in her piece because she hates Meghan. She is definitely a deranger. I suspect she’s one of those Kate stans who hated Meghan from the time she saw her on the the engagement interview not the docuseries.
Weiss apparently has had the hots for Harry for years. In other words, straight up jealousy wrote this article. Meh
I just googled Joanna Weiss. She’s American with decent publishing creds. I don’t understand why she has her feelings in the RF dynamics at all.
(I also doubt sadly that we’ve come ti an end a meglomaniac era. The Musks and Trumps have always been and always will be.).
@Zazzoo. I think this Joanna Weiss is a paid journalist by the Royal Family. She’s out to destroy Meghan and crush and blow her to smithereens. She’s getting her paycheck from the BRF. Unfortunately for her, the public now are more discerning and are critical thinkers. They refuse to be swayed by some misogynist like this woman Joanna Weiss.
That makes sense. Somehow I keep forgetting the PR war is being fought on the American front now. I’ve just kinda accepted H & M are American public figures now, separate from whatever’s happening in UK royal circles, but sure makes sense the RF would respond by buying U.S. reporters, playing the same game as they do in the UK. Politico should have higher standards than the DM but everyone has a price.
I never paid much attention to Politico but once the Pod Save America guys started a running bit making fun of their bad hot takes, I figured it was one of those right wing DC blogs. And this article only confirmed it.
Plus 1000 my only regret about canceling my alerts from Politico when it was bought by the right wing German wonders is that I can’t cancel them again today
I shouldn’t be shocked, I guess, but honestly I am. Politico is pretty garbage, but this is outrageous. These middle aged WW (I am older than they are FFS) identified by Bouzy as the primary source of Meghan hate are sick, and should not have a platform that will inevitably get amplified in main stream media. Everything Harry and Meghan have said about media abuse is true, it IS whack-a-mole, and it’s exhausting.
The owner of Politico is kinda Musky.
REmembered this from a few months ago
https://www.washingtonpost.com/media/2022/09/06/mathias-dopfner-trump-email-axel-springer-politico/
Oh no not politico gone bad. I was a big fan of journalist there. I’m so disappointed. I hope they let this #$$$$ go or else I’m going to have to unfollow. Meghan’s been through enough!
I’m confused, if we’re taking about narcissists, shouldn’t Prince William, the incandescent man-child be on this list?
A thought. A good one.
Of course – when others define you, it’s “freedom of speech.” When you define yourself, it’s “narcissism.”
At the end of the day, I can’t say if the others on Politico’s list are actual narcissists by clinical definition, but I can say that they are people who are criminals and/or have done a lot of damage to society. That’s not Meghan.
Dump – commits crimes for decades, rapist, massively sexist and racist, starts insurrection to overthrow government and destabilizes democracy
Musk – violates labour laws, ruins Twitter, promotes white supremacists
Theranos woman – scams everyone with a fake product going to jail
ETX guy – rips off tons of companies and arrested
Kanye – massive anti semite, supports white supremacists, makes garbage products with dodgy labour practices, say Hitler has some good points.
Meghan – gave two interviews with her husband saying that she faced racism and media attacks as well as threat on her life because of said media smear campaign against her.
I mean it’s utterly insane to put her on the same list. This author needs to account for her massive misogynoir.
Meghan – setting up a foundation to help people, advocating for vaccine equity and parental leave, serving food at Thanksgiving, receiving humanitarian awards, etc., etc.
One thing white women love to do is put black women they consider “uppity” in their place. In their minds, black women are not afforded the same luxury as they do when it comes to telling their stories about abuse and misogyny. You have to be absolutely cold to not see MM crying about how scared she is that these tabloids are encouraging people to hurt her. They way these women are so triggered by this woman marrying “their” man is so disturbing.
@BlueSky THIS in a nutshell. There are screenshots on twitter of this writer’s article claiming Monica Lewinsky has gone from “Victim to Victor” for her documentary on HBO.
When a white woman talks about her pain and how it fits into a larger story of how women are treated its Victorious. But when a woman of color does a documentary that talks about her pain and how it fits into a larger story of how people and women of color are treated its Narcissistic and makes her equal to criminals.
Add in her thirst tweets about Prince Harry, the bitter article she wrote about the Sussex wedding, subsequent bitter articles about Meghan and it becomes very clear what Meghan’s real crime is to this “journalist”. She’s another angry white woman who is pissed that Meghan married the Prince she wanted and wasn’t punished for it with everlasting misery.
How racist are you that seeing a woman in this much pain and fear inspires anything but empathy and outrage on her behalf? People are really telling on themselves when it comes to Duchess Meghan. I’d laugh if it didn’t have such real life consequences for her.
Reminds me of Megyn Kelly and Bethany Frankl. If this is the garbage Politico chooses to publish I’ll avoid all their articles like the plague. We suspected as much when Politico was sold.
100% BlueSky.
This is the same jealous and disgusting woman who has retweeted articles about her trash lady band of Gen X moms constantly and hasn’t met a selfie she doesn’t like. What hateful wretched woman. But Politico has been trash for some time now so…
A bit like lumping Leticia Wright in with a bunch of rapists, no? Clearly, the authors wanted to write a hit piece about a Black woman while dodging accusations of racism, and they thought this was the way to do it. Neither seemed to realize that both the impulse and the strategy are quite racist.
The press is no longer a faithful recorder of events . They function more like the propaganda agency.
Iv been saying this ever since new-media gave rise to all these so-called writers and ‘journalists.’ Thats at least since the mid-90s.
The rise of new-media & social media has forged this new kind of context-free journalism and one where once- traditional journalists now have to compete for ‘clicks’ and ‘engagement.’ Even their remuneration is partially dependent on the size of their clicks, engagement and followers.
And this has birthed the kind of ‘journalist’ who attacks the subject of their stories. Theyre big time trolls, believing that the private lives of folks in the public eye are fair game and that anything and everything can be said about them and theyre just supposed to lay there and take it.
Well it seems to me that such journalists ought also to be fair game. Their lives should also be placed under the microscope. They also should be trolled. Since the old rules no longer obtain then let it all hang out.
Lets see who crumbles under all that weight. we’ve already seen tht some of the harshest critics of Meghan cant even survive a few hours of pushback by ordinary people.
Fck them all.
I consider anyone calling Meghan a narcissist, utter trash. And Politico is garbage for publishing this trash.
I hope H&M are on a paradise holiday having a great time, they’ve worked hard this year and deserve a break. As the writer get a life !
Of course the fail had an article about it, about how Meghan was “branded” a narcissist….
The racism is strong in them…
Im starting to think she stuck Meghan’s name in there to get more clicks and publicity for her dumb article. It’s a tone-downed version of what Clarkson did.
Clout chasing all the way.
All I get from this is another white lady is sick that a biracial woman “stole” her prince. H chose Meghan over the RF and effectively her too.
H&M could get divorced tomorrow and he still will not want you. I know not being the princess in the story for once is killing y’all but my god. get some therapy and address those issues.
A certain corner of the journalism world is just crawling with these people. Sneering, contemptuous, flip, self-satisfied hacks with no expertise or insight, all writing to vent their own spleens and to get attention and approval from their colleagues. It’s like some kind of perverse circle-jerk.
Politico is trash, like Soledad O’Brian said. Just like The Daily Beast is trash.
I thought I was the only one who felt like this. I found myself just exhausted by all of the self satisfied inner circle rich people protecting other rich people in political media.
So tired of it. I think the audience is to blame a bit too because anytime they see someone on cable news or film they ascribe legitimacy to them, like this horrid woman, and what is she about really other than protecting rich white people? Like how did Soledad find herself unemployed by CNN. She can speak the truth now, thankfully, but what a huge crock we are all being fed.
I saw this tweet minutes after it was tweeted, and I didn’t want to but I couldn’t resist it, I had to call out this Weiss woman.
Not surprisingly, it was ratioed and deleted within an hour. SMH.
Yeah I get tired of the Meghan bashing while they let Harry have a pass. Misogynistic racism at its best. Truly if people can’t see this by now they are purposely blind.
Harry himself has called out the blatant misogyny against his wife by both the nasty britshidtrags and their sycophantic trolls.
This is why I reeeeeeaaaallllllly hope his book SLAPS!!!
It goes back to Clarkson’s Rose West comparison. It’s perfectly fine to dislike a celebrity and find them annoying or whatever but if you’re lumping them with serial killers, racists, antisemites, hard core right wingers etc when they haven’t shared any of those views/done those actions then you need to look within because the issue is on you.
I’m a white woman who’s generally pretty okay I think, but right now I’m pretty damn incandescent over this woman’s bullshit.
I do not understand why so many women (pretty much all of whom are white) are acting like Meghan stole their husband. I can see that that’s what’s happening, but WHY? They’re totally irrational and have no decency, but if nothing else, aren’t they embarrassed? It’s so incredibly obvious! I have seen this over and over again with celebrities, and also sometimes with normal guys.
I’m not sure how Meghan is “flawed” besides that everyone on this planet is flawed. I think she’d be kind of annoying to have as a neighbor because it would be ugh that perfect family is inviting us to their perfect barbecue again and they’re so kind and charming and gorgeous and… like to talk about a lot of stuff I don’t find terribly interesting (like clothes and sports.) I’m sitting here trying hard to think of Meghan’s “flaws,” and that’s it, along with her seeming kind of aggressively normie? I would love for Meghan and Harry to actually do something “weird” for once. Like being into LARPing as hobbits or something. These are not actual criticisms. They’re great together and I love their love story.
Kate and William as neighbors, otoh: She’s the head of the HOA. Her husband treats her like garbage and we all know he cheats on her, and her eating disorder is obvious and scary, but she doesn’t have anyone who’s friendly enough with her to help her out because she is so mean. Also, while he’s nasty as hell to her, he’s happy to join and even lead in her nastiness against other people. People hide when they see either of them.
@Emily_C Absolutely loved your post. You nailed it. Meghan’s flaw, she is a doer and giver, the takers is our world are disturbed by her activism. She is trying on multiple fronts to make the world a better place. I certainly can do more to help our world and deeply admire anyone risking ridicule to try to help those most in need. In addition, as we have learned she started being an activist at a very young age and has never stopped her activism. The larger her platform has grown the more she and her husband have been doing. You know she is doing a good job because the unhinged in our society has been banging their heads against the wall with nonsense trying to gain clout while also trying to sully her name. Meghan will always be fine because she has a good heart and has a warrior as her husband. Meghan will remain standing while many of them fall.
I am with Maxine. I love your take.
I am also an okay white woman, I think. I see some of my kind – my age, older, younger, but all white – liking Kate and side-eyeing or outright hating on Meghan and all I can see is jealousy and racism. How else do you explain it? They are all over her for things that Kate herself has done, worn, etc. and they don’t even see it. It’s maddening. It’s awful.
It’s not just mean-spirited BS to lump Meghan in with these monsters, it’s dangerous. It trivializes the awful things they have done and puts a target on a woman who has done nothing but try to bring positive things to the world while defending herself, her family and her own happiness. As anyone would do and has every damn right to do.
I have never even heard of this writer but I know I detest her.
I recall reading somewhere that slavery wouldn’t have lasted as long as it did in the US if the white women didn’t support it. So there have always been a significant percentage of white women who believe in white supremacy even though they pretend otherwise.
That’s what these women are. They are racist and jealous and they don’t like Kate so much as they don’t feel intimidated by her as they do with Meghan.
As soon as I hear someone has an issue with Meghan then that is a red flag for me because rarely to they end up justifying their dislike with any valid reason.
It is usually racism branded as something else to make themselves feel better.
@EmilyC, you nailed it, but I especially lol’d at the neighbour scenario. Meghan would 100% be that neighbour that asks after your relatives and pets by name while you’re trying to remember her kids and husband’s names! And feeling like “shit, now I have to bake something because she gave me some delicious banana bread and fresh eggs”!
The complete disconnect between how these people perceive Meghan “seeking attention” or talking about herself reeks of that study where men perceived a woman to be dominating the conversation if she spoke more than 30%. ✨Racism and misogyny✨
Somewhere between the fifth and sixth hour of Harry & Meghan Weiss decided enough was enough. Probably around the point when the real truth of her precious white Prince William screaming and forging signatures and bullying Harry and Meghan out of the family was revealed. Or was it when she just had enough of Meghan’s effortless beauty and grace, at all hours of the day or night, barefoot or with her hair wrapped up in a towel? Whichever or whatever, Weiss was tired tired tired of her! So she had to abuse her platform at Politico to get back at the injustice of a world that made someone like Meghan and someone like herself. Not fair!! Lump Meghan in with Trump and Musk.
Did Weiss in her smugness envision #joannaweissracist trending? Because it’s happening and she is.
This is objectively a false analogy and Politico deserves to be boycotted solely on the grounds that this article contains such a massive logical fallacy. Weiss wouldn’t pass a basic critical thinking class with this.
I’d like to laugh at the stupidity, but this is nefarious. First, Jeremy Clarkson compares her to a serial killing child molester, now this. This is intentionally painting Meg as someone less than human.
I say it again: this is a coordinated hate campaign geared towards getting Meghan killed. The stochastic terrorism needs to stop.
Benjamin Ryan tweeted something along the lines of having seen the inside of the hate campaign against Meghan and it’s too profitable to ever stop.
At the very least the Murdoch empire is a part of it, along with being fed info by the family itself.
How and where can I complain about this Politico article? I don’t have twitter and not sure what is the equivalent of IPSO in the US. Thank you
If you go to the bottom of the Politco website there is a section where you can request articles be retracted and give reasons. It’s worth a try.
Thank you, will do that
Thanks Emily – I just sent an earth-scorching message to the Editor.
Just left a message on Politico feedback calling them out for victim blaming and shaming instead of addressing the vile behavior of the tabloids. And using the Duchess as clickbait among real criminals and racist deranged narcissists.
Better yet because they don’t care, write to the cable news outlets where they appear and tell them you won’t watch because of this. Write to the App Store. Write to their advertisers.
Not surprisingly Joanna Weiss fits the criteria of a Meghan stalker. Where were the editors on this one?
Celebitchy is doing the lord’s work reading and writing about this insane bullsh*t. I appreciate the info from the commenters about Politico’s new conservative owners (which also maybe solves the mystery as to why THIS outlet got the leaked RvW decision). I didn’t know about Weiss’s deranged status either, so thanks Kaiser for doing all the heavy lifting for me.
This is disgusting. I pray that in 2023 Meghan gets peace and a break from these racist bat shit crazy nutjobs
Just further shows MM’s point that the media (seemingly the world media at this point) is after HER and most likely won’t stop until someone does something to her.
The perpetrators of Meghan’s abuse are really proving Prince Harry and Meghan’s point of institutional gaslighting and media collusion with powerful institutions.
I can’t wait for this writer to claim victimhood when people push back at her stupidy and horribleness…DARVO.
DARVO stands for “Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender.” The perpetrator or offender may Deny the behavior, Attack the individual doing the confronting, and Reverse the roles of Victim and Offender such that the perpetrator assumes the victim’s role and turns the true victim — or the whistleblower
Used to read articles from them sometimes. No more
Ever since Obama became a pres candidate in ’04, I became a US-political junkie and sites such as:
msnbc
cnn
rawstory
huffpo
wapo
nytimes
time
newsweek
thehill
politico
and a few others, became my staple (US) news sources.
But I slowly dropped them after the 2016 debacle and the subsequent, obvious rightwingization of US so-called newsmedia. Now the only sites I visit, just to see the headlines, are msnbc, cnn, rawstory and huffpo.
But theyve all deteriorated in quality. Theyre all just runnning clickbait headlines. Outrage journalism prevails.
I’m just sorry for millennials and younger gens because this is all they know. And its only gonna get worse.
If TikTok is anything to go by, a lot of the young adults have peeped the game. Gives me some hope.
But, yeah, ever since we’ve moved to a
24/7 news cycle and online and social media, these news organizations live and die by the clicks. That’s their entire profit model. They will now to anything for the clicks, including throwing real journalism out the window.
Joanne Weiss issue with the docuseries seems to be that Meghan & Harry are shown as loved up & have nice pictures with Meghan having dresses fitted etc. apparently this is what makes Meghan a narcissist comparable with Trump & Kanye etc? is everything ok with Joanne? 🥴
Someone posted on SM that the journalist had article last year praising Monica Lewinsky for doing interviews etc controlling her narrative. So her having an issue with Meghan doing an Interview & docuseries the misogynoir jumps out. Also apparently the journalist had an article after Harry & Meghan’s wedding about how it was a shame that tradition etc meant Camilla didn’t get to have a similar big wedding so she seems like a typical Meghan hater. passive aggressive wannabe princess.
Journalists are bound to be in their feelings about H&M calling the British press out & trying to tell their story directly via Netflix rather than through the press so I think some responses to the docu series etc are because of this. But this is truly deranged.
Also I’m starting to realise that people calling Meghan a narcissist is code for uppity. They think she had audacity to even think of dating Harry in the first place
These deranges remind me of the Romans from long ago, who would throw the Christians to the beasts to fight for their lives. This Joanna Weiss would probably be there, cheering on the wild beasts while they ripped their victims apart.
This article deserves the same pushback as Jeremy Clarksons. I have not read Politico since their right-wing reporting on Obama’s presidency. They are bordering on Murdock light.
I was just going to say, give her the Jeremy Clarkson treatment, she deserves no less. And Politico is a right wing shill, I don’t read anything from them ever.
Using Meghan’s name guaranteed this shit would get a lot of attention 🙁
The utter nerve/gall of that reporter categorizing Meghan into the same group as: Take-A-💩, Muskrat, Craze-Nye, etc. 🤬 This person may feel that since M has brought to the forefront the shenanigans of the RF, she should have kept quiet and suffered. Thank The Universe, she did not take the abusiveness of these people plus also that H supported wholeheartedly in her endeavor to protect herself and their children from the disrespectful debacles of those people in high station. The ones who are the narcissists are the members of THAT FAMILY! ☝🏽👆👍🏽
This is repulsive. What in the world??? Also why does everyone keep acting like Harry has zero ownership of this??!
This one made me sad today when I first saw this. Like it’s one thing to see it in UK gutter press and even broadsheets, but seeing it on an app i have on my phone is different. It was really helpful to come here and get context re politico,( which I only had as a reference during election season). And I was cheered to see others with the outrage that i couldn’t muster.
TLDR: Politico app is now deleted.
Wouldn’t it be amazing if Netflix dropped a surprise third installment of the documentary, just one 30 minute episode of scrolling deranged headlines and pull quotes that have come out since it dropped, thereby supporting every effing claim made??
That would be a bombshell and I’d love it.
I just realized one of the reasons Meghan is targeted like this is because a white hierachal society like the one in the UK and the US must reinforce the concept that women of color who marry into white families must be shown their place and if they don’t accept their place and speak up against the misogynoir then the patriarchy has to double down and insist on villainizing them to send a message to all other white people that women of color are complainers and difficult so it’s best to avoid them. What a racist hateful bunch of misogynistic a**holes. Their credibility is never destroyed because that is literally what white privilege affords them as they attack and get away consequence free (see the royal family) or with light consequences (see these garbage news outlets), all the while convincing the we won’t speak up in the face of racism fence sitting cowardly whites who don’t outright condemn this nonsense that someone like Meghan is a narcissist and pick apart her credibility with meritless accusations (she made a white woman or flower girl cry… White tears brown scars is an excellent read if any of you want confirmation of this phenomenon). Ugh the white women are second in command next to white men. It’s so gross that they have to reinforce white patriarchal hooey like this just to maintain and reinforce their own status and privilege. I hope more people start speaking up when they see a woman of color being mistreated because the way Meghan has been hated and mistreated has set a dangerous precedent for women of color everywhere.
I agree with everything you said. May I also add that the only way racist families like these welcome non-whites into the family, is as “trophies.” By “trophies” I mean tokens they can advertise to show how “non-racist” they are. But that trophy must always support the racist institution, and never expect true equality. If the trophy ever tries to speak out on something that is wrong with the institution, they will be harshly dealt with — MORE harshly than a white member would be dealt with. The racists are willing to use trophies to buy themselves good will, but never forget that underneath it all, their true feelings haven’t changed.
Excellent post @Myeh.
Psychiatrist here – it makes my skin crawl when people weaponize the DSM, instead of just saying, “I didn’t like what you said / did,” and then proceeding with a conversation about values.
Also, the last time a guy tried to roll up on me talking about his wife with this move (I wasn’t at work I was somewhere else), I said, “well let’s proceed on merit and not training / boards credentials. You can choose either edition of the DSM you want, from IV or V, list criteria A and give me a specific direct quote or a specific objective behavior from that person that supports application of that criteria, and then you can continue through criteria B, C, D, etc and then when we’re done with that we’ll move on to the special additional material. But back to criteria A – go!”
That donkey’s mouth dropped open then flapped for several seconds and then he said he wasn’t trying to diagnose, and I pointed out that that was exactly what he had just done.
Also, how is it helpful to anyone to weaponize mental health? I cannot stand those people.
Brenda, I absolutely love your response to this guy! I wish I’d been there to witness it and watch his stunned reaction to being called out by someone who knows what they’re talking about!
Love that! You’re right, it’s not helpful to anyone.
Joanne Weiss has the hots for Harry in the same way Piers Morgan pants after Meghan. Both are delusional.
Yes, as others have said Meghan is being trot out as an example of what will happen to you if you dare stand up to white supremacy. This politico article is so blatantly obvious. No reasonable person would do this. They heard she felt suicidal and these f@#$s have seen it as a sign of weakness and are wanting to knock her while she’s down. This is violence and it’s systemic and intentional.
Some abusers are of the knowing but not caring variety and just either accuse targets of making it up, or blame it on their choices. Others know, and want it to happen. They’ll encourage it even. Whoever this lady is, she put this out there after video of Meghan crying about the fact that this demonization is encouraging people to want to kill her. Seeing that and calling her a narcissist for talking about her experiences and comparing her to anti-Semites, racists, and a sexual predator is a choice, and one that says everything that anyone needs to know about Joanne Weiss.
Despite the writer,the editor had the final word on what would be printed and chose to include Meghan with abborent individuals.
The article has explained why they chose to ‘label’ Meghan.
Their reasoning is the following:-
Meghan being (fill in the blanks) have to be perfect before they would seem it worthy to acknowledge any pain and suffering she had to endure.
People like said Meghan cannot be accorded any grace to make mistakes, to learn and to grow as the usual part of the human condition.
Subsequently, their pain and suffering should not get any recognition.
Meghan, should know her place. It is to be always negative in comparison to people like the writer, editor and their intended readers.
If she only exists for comparison purposes.
Then, why should she be afforded any agency nor a voice in her own narrative?
They can and will do as they please when it comes to people like Meghan.
Why? you asked.
Because they can and they did.
And how many white women narcissists did she have to jump over to get to Meghan? Why not a Kardashian, or Olivia Wilde or Hilaria de la Baldwin or Gwyneth Paltrow or Taylor Swift, since we’re just casually diagnosing?
She could have included a dozen names, not just an actual criminal like Holmes, but no, she wouldn’t of course. A white woman can always be careless with a black person’s humanity, and then cry tears afterwards when called out. Racist coward.
So I also wonder if this is the new strategy of the RF and the press. Instead of the usual tabloid shriekers like Dan Rotten and Piss Moron, they will use these new haters like Clarkson and Weiss to spill even more outrageous crap about Meghan. They know people have tuned the Daily Fail and company out or at least have them pegged as liars. So they need a new chorus to sing the same old song. And since money talks and the press is hurting, there will probably be no shortage of takers. They’ve figured out that Meghan hate draws clicks, at least for now. This Weiss woman sounds especially deranged though. I hope her crazy tweet history about Meghan is spread far and wide.
Politico consistently rates a barely passing grade on news analysis websites – general consensus is numerous articles have lacked cited evidence or used heavily opinionated, non-fact based language. I used to read it but it’s becoming more and more of a Bild-like rag since its partnership and later acquisition by Axel Springer, and it’s been accused of some pretty blatant anti-Semitism. Joanna Weiss writes a lot of opinionated crap for Slate as well as Politico so apparently she’s using both forums to spew her jealousy of Meghan.
Man she writes for Slate too? Oh how the mighty have fallen.
From a former slate subscriber – slate has always sucked
@mikkipedia thread had the best take on Politico hit job. Read Mikki Halpin’s Twitter thread.
Agreed, Petra. Nikki Halpin is fire energy.
Of course she would include the beautiful & intelligent Meghan Duchess of Sussex. 🙄 The vile, jealous, racist bitches.
I really don’t want to put negativity in the world, but you’ve said precisely how I feel.
Why on earth are they lumping Meghan with convicted criminals! Is Politico an American paper? Simply awful
I was livid when I read about this (I refuse to read that clickbait garbage).
Meghan — sometimes practically incognito—quietly shows up to help people in need and she’s called a narcissist.
She encourages women and girls to use their voices, but when she uses hers to tell her own truth, she draws the wrath of racist white women who think Harry should have picked them (as if).
She’s put in the same category as Musk and Trump because she has the audacity to be loved, to choose happiness, to refuse to slink away and cede her place to a white woman.
Politico knew what it was doing when it published this trash article, just as the Sun knew when it ran Clarkson’s racist screed. It was pandering to the white supremacists who think Meghan needs to be punished for being “uppity.”
If this Weiss woman has documented fantasies about Harry and disdain about Harry and Meghan’s wedding this “opinion” has no credibility. Weiss wrecked her personal and professional reputation over a screed that looks like she’s upset Meghan ruined the Cinderella fantasy. What’s funny is these women who come for Meghan think they can do better in the same situation. Take out the race element and they still have to deal with xenophobia (being American), classism (you don’t come from legacy wealth three generations and beyond) and a vicious media that will exploit both. Add the BRF will not defend you because the monarch and heir/ess apparent are the ones that suppose to get the most shine. If your royal husband disrespects you with indifference and infidelity you are expected to endure and keep your mouth shut. (The cheating is not a Sussex issue.) These women wouldn’t last 5 seconds with the Firm or withstand the media onslaught they want to pile on to now.
Kaiser is right to ask if white women are well. It seems like so many lost their entire minds once it became crystal clear that Harry is head over heels in love with Meghan. How dare a Black woman seduce their Prince, take him away, and *gasps, clutches pearls* dare to make babies with him? This is more than many of them can stand. I predict that many white women will continue to spiral out in hate and envy as Harry and Meghan’s happily-ever-after continues to enfold. My prediction is that ten, twenty years from now, this certain type of white woman will STILL be frothing at the mouth about the Black Duchess who “didn’t know her place”.
Racism can’t be cured. It’s a cancer. Well, let ‘em die mad.
This woman is also affiliated with Northeastern University in Boston, I suggest contacting the Office of the NU president to voice our discontent.
Even if information did come out that made it clear she was a narcissist…how remotely is she comparable to people in positions of power whose actions impact millions? That’s my stalling point. How many hands touched this with nobody stopping to say how absolutely insane that comparison was.
Unbelievable. Meghan gave up an entire career and her entire life to go SERVE a country that wasn’t even hers, and they not only threw her away, they caused enormous psychological harm to her and endangered her family’s physical safety. So she talks about what happened and now she is a narcissist? OH KAY. This is wild. It does nothing to disprove my working theory that Twitter does far more harm than good.
I’m really tired of black or biracial women who speak out about the crap that was done to them, getting slandered in the media and social media. Ngozi, Meghan Markle and Megan The Stallion are the 3 women this month who spoke out and they were all bullied RELENTLESSLY. Why do black female victims always get rewritten as villains on posts and papers?
sigh. i don’t think she even knows what a narcissist is based on her article…
don’t give this person any attention. she’s clearly an idiot.
That Weiss woman’s mother must have had an affair with Mr. Ed-People you cannot cure an evil heart bent on doing and saying evil things to hurt others-Harry was walking around for 31 years before Meghan-you had your chance-nobody was stopping you -this is totally about racial superiorty-Meghan got in a white space they thought they would have and this has turned them evil-hateful-and downright disgusting to attack a mother of two small children by villifying her in the press-their children will see these disgusting articles and other people will tell them how the media in the UK and some in America tried to harm their mother and father at times-by beating up on Meghan they hope this will stop Harry’s book-those children need love and care from their parents-the royal family, the UK media, and others should take a chill pill and go get some religion in their souls before it is too late-this type of media trash breaks my heart-I pray that God bless and keep the Sussex family safe from all evil doers.
I do agree with majority of people that were outraged that Meghan was lumped together with Trump a real bully, Musk a real narcissist who ruined and laid off people from what used to be a great company, and Kanye West who is anti-Jewish. For what – because Meghan called out the real bully out there which really are the BRF and the British tabloids – the British tabloids who provides False information(to the point of /Proud Boys level to spread hate against Meghan ) and a royal family who wants to silence women and uses women just to breed their next generation(Kate is a robot. If you have ever watched “Coming to America”, she reminds me of the character that does whatever Eddie Murphy tells her to do, lol) . And if women speaks out in that family , look at what they do to them (they pretty much Ruined Diana’s life). Majority people , the many silent majority are tired of the toxicity of the BRF and British tabloids to be honest . They should be lumped together with Trump, Musk, and Kanye West, Not Meghan. Politico you should Call out who the Real Bully/narcissist is(btw Joanna why didn’t you call out Prince Andrew, unless you defend what he did, disgusting ) . I have respected Politico but I’m glad that silent majority called out Politico and put them in their place .