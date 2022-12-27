Daily Mail: Forget the Fab Four, we now have the new ‘Magnificent Seven’

Personally, I was surprised to see the number of royals and royal-adjacents “allowed” to go on the Sandringham Christmas walk to church. While I expected King Charles, Camilla and the Wales family, it was interesting to see Charles include all of his nieces and nephews, including the Tindalls, Peter Phillips, the Wessexes and the York princesses and their husbands. My guess is that Charles genuinely wanted to have a big showing for his first Christmas as monarch. My guess is that all of the Windsors know that they’ve lost their brightest stars: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was an all-white royal Christmas and the visuals were painful. So of course the Hector Projectors in the British media have made this into “Who needs Harry and Meghan! The Sussexes are probably so mad that they missed this!!” Please allow the Mail’s Sarah Vine (who is a piece of sh-t) to attempt to brand the Waleses, Charles and Camilla as “the magnificent seven.” Buh-bye Drab Four, now George, Louis and Charlotte have to pick up the slack.
Barely a few months have passed since the Queen died, and already the tectonic plates of the Royal Family have shifted beyond measure. King Charles seems to have slipped almost effortlessly into his new role, and the Queen Consort’s natural warmth and humour — legendary among her close friends but perhaps not always glimpsed in public — have really come to the fore.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, too, have hit their stride, alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It can’t be easy for children so young to find themselves so frequently in the spotlight, and yet their parents seem to strike just the right balance between allowing the public access to them and protecting their privacy — and letting their very different personalities shine through.
Pictures of Louis in shorts made me laugh. Children that age can get obsessed with wearing certain things — I remember my daughter going through a phase where she insisted on nothing but shorts, come rain, wind, sun or snow. Perhaps young Louis is similarly stubborn. The children — not just the Waleses, but other smaller royals, too, including Lena Tindall and Savannah Phillips — were very much front and centre this year. Such a contrast, too, from a few years ago, when all eyes were on Harry and Meghan, the new royal superstars.
Back then, we were fixated on the ‘Fab Four’, with the Duchess of Sussex bringing all the glamour, the then Duchess of Cambridge rather more Home Counties than Hollywood in comparison. Not yesterday. The Princess of Wales looked absolutely stunning in an elegant olive-green coat, topped off with a rather rakish Philip Treacy trilby hat (all the rage at the moment) that made her look both chic and edgy. Her style has evolved rapidly over the past few years, and this was one of her best looks yet: clean and simple, and the perfect expression of her new-found self-assurance.
Harry and Meghan were, of course, conspicuous by their absence, having spent the past few weeks lobbing lumps of dirt across the Atlantic in increasingly desperate attempts to win fans and shame the royals back home. But it mattered not a jot that they weren’t there. In fact, if I’m honest, it was a relief not to see Harry’s scowling face and Meghan’s pained smile. And besides, who needs the Fab Four when you can have the Magnificent Seven: three united generations of royals who genuinely seem to enjoy their roles and appreciate the place they hold in the nation’s hearts?
One can’t help wondering whether Harry, waking up in his cashmere-lined Montecito idyll, might not have felt a small pang of regret at seeing them all together at Sandringham. Part of him might have felt sad, too, that his own two children couldn’t be there, playing alongside their cousins.
If the estranged Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem driven by bitterness and resentment, unable to forgive or forget and determined to cast themselves as victims even as they act as aggressors, then senior royals are clearly equally determined to turn the other cheek.
Nothing says “Miserable Prince Harry must be full of regret” like devoting an entire f–king royal-Christmas column to how Harry and Meghan weren’t at Sandringham. I could genuinely feel the panic creeping in as Vine wrote “magnificent seven” and tried to compliment Kate’s Carmen Sandiego look. What’s crazy is that they can’t help but tell on themselves – if they weren’t so busy screaming about the Sussexes’ absence, the all-white visuals would have been okay. Boring but okay. As I said, I was surprised by Charles’s inclusion of his nieces and nephews. Charles’s first Christmas actually got a good turnout. But of course, as you see Charles standing there with his extended family, you do remember… oh, right, his younger son hasn’t spent the last four Christmases in the UK. Oh, right, Charles refuses to protect his younger son’s family.
They probably saw the outrage from people for his clothes and they try to change the narrative… no, it wasn’t Kate’s fault…. it was Louis choice…unbelievable..
^^ Yep! Apparently, this is the nascent beginning of Louis being made the scapegoat for the errors of everyone else’s ways! SMH! 🙄😤
What child would insist upon a pair of formal shirts and, ugh, knee socks? I haven’t even see anybody wear knee socks for a hundred years. It looks bizarre.
My father wore knee-high socks with shorts well into the 1990s… until my mother told him to stop.
^^ Exactly @Isabella! What modern day child would insist on wearing such outdated clothing, especially on a cold day?! 🤨
Oh @Sean! 🤭😆 That’s too funny. Future bound-by-fusty traditions Windsor Queenie-in-the-making, Katie Keen, was only 8-years-old back in 1990! Tee hee! 😂
Most younger brothers want to copy what their older brothers do so louis would have worn a suit had he not been forced to do the little lord Fauntleroy cosplay by Kate.
Also where, other than the safari or Indians jones would Kate outfit be the rage.
And it’s hardly ‘clean & simple’. That coat is full of unnecessary frills–darts, seams, flaps, pockets, pleats, vents, hooks. And that’s just from the front!
I imagine Kate is reading this wondering why Louis is receiving all the credit for the outfit she chose. Other stories, also shocked by the shorts, were referring to it as protocol (their go to for bad decisions).
Little boys wearing shorts is some kind of aristo thing. I remember Will and Harry wearing them a lot. This writer is straight out lying to cover for their wardrobe decisions. If Louis picked his outfit he’d more likely be wearing sweats or a Spider-Man costume
That’s interesting, because it implies that there has been negative comments that the DM is responding to. Maybe it’s not just CBers that think the shorts are outdated and impractical!
And trying to rebrand it as an example of supportive parenting when we all remember George had to wear the same Victorian aristocratic cosplay? It’s not like Louis is wearing a tutu and firetruck wellies.
^^ Yep, unfortunately. I said the same thing up-thread regarding them using Louis as a scapegoat already! 😳 Regarding making better sartorial choices for a young child, it’s a matter of common sense, and living in the real world, not in an outdated, cult-like gilded cage!
The Wails Cambinos sadly do NOT look like they wanted to be there at all! How awful for Will to subject his kids doubly and threefold to the same tabloidy crap his mother Diana tried to shield him from (albeit without much success). 😟
Royal boys don’t wear full length slacks until they are eight. I remember the first time George did what a big deal they made out of it.
^^ Actually, during casual occasions, George was seen wearing long trousers before the age of 8. I think it had something to do with the short trouser look being ridiculed among some online observers. George wore long pants at age 6 for the famous Windsor ‘pudding’ heirs photo shoot, in 2019. He also wore the military suit at M&H’s wedding at the age of 5. Much happier times.
In the recent Netflix documentary, there was that sweet b&w wedding party photo of Harry gazing toward his nephew George with an adoring smile, while George was happily cheesing for the camera. All the kids looked happy and tuckered out — a long day, somewhat stressful, but a fun dress-up day for them. By that point, George and Charlotte were pros at being wedding party attendants. Sigh… It’s way too bad about the tabloid-driven royal future facing the Wails Cambinos.
George still seems shy and sensitive in public. He is probably more playful in private. There’s nothing wrong with him being shy and sensitive though, except he should be nurtured for what his needs are, and not forced into conforming to the monarchy’s needs.
George has approximately 3 years before he has to polish of his shoes and get to work. He’ll be 12 being dragged around by his parents everywhere to engagements.
The Jubiilee told me that they’re rolling George out now, and possibly Charlotte. We’re going to see a lot more of them. poor kids. Louis’s timetable might be moved up too. The Wails will lump their engagement numbers together too, it’s already started on a level “The Wails did 216 engagements in one year! That’s more than Meghan did!” (never mind the dead queen outworked William’s wife)
Yup. They will. And when the Cambridge kids start acting out, Will, Kate and the press will blame Meghan and Harry for not being there to “take up the slack” and causing the kids to be stressed out and traumatized. When the reality it, they will be furious they couldn’t use the entire Sussex family as human shields and were therefore “forced” to use their children instead.
😂😂What a bloomin pantomime. Just look at what they are wearing. Thank you to the Royal family for your Christmas day outing that PROVES beyond a shadow of a doubt that the carefully coordinated clothes at the Carol service were done to try and prove Megan wrong, when in fact all you have proven, is that you still follow every little thing that Harry and Megan say in the minutest detail. Keep on keeping on because they have already left you far behind and your fashion parades are just that, parades with no substance or meaning
Kate’s coat upclose is awful.. lots of darts, seams, pleats etc.. looks like Nazi overcoat.
BBC said onlookers were fewer and realized that something was missing!
Magnificent 7 who can’t draw interest beyond white middle age clique .
Louis does not look happy posing in the fauntleroy outfit
Apparently the shorts wearing tradition is a status thing. Done to show that boys are of a certain class.
Apparently boys under the age of 8 wearing long trousers is very middle/lower class
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpEX80v0P4/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
I saw some old pics of William and Harry wearing simillar outfits, clearly Kate’s trying to recreate those Diana memories with her kids. She loves putting these ridiculous costumes on her kids, spare me with these are their ‘work outfits’.
Yes, also dresses only for little girls. Until about eight. Short pants really wasn’t a thing for my family like people are making it out. Dresses were more of an issue honestly
The BBC article said there used to be thousands attending the walk and now it’s down to about 700. Even the woman who took the Fab Four picture said the vibe was different from past years.
Honestly, it doesn’t even look like 700 people in the photos. I can believe there was really 700 people there but they must’ve been spread out.
Looked more like 70. BBC must be using trumpian crowd estimating.
The Fail is stupidly building up the Magnificent 7 but will not follow it up and stick to just writing about this 7. Every royal article the Fail writes will make references to the much more attractive, engaging and dynamic duo in California because otherwise nobody is truly interested in the Royal Family if the Sussexes are not featured in it. What a pity that dumb people brainwashed by the Fail cannot se this.
Despite their wealth and privilege I feel so sorry for these children.
They don’t stand a chance between their parents and the media.
Yeah they’re going to be ripped to shreds when they’re teenagers. Especially in a world of social media.
Just wait till their classmates have social media.. the microscope on their lives will be never ending. Their parents have sold their souls to the racist hate campaign with the rota and rags and now they have sold their children also.
Already they are targeting George and Charlotte and trying to make them into the new Charles and Anne. Very soon people will be saying that what a pity Charlotte was not born first. The media are setting up Louis to be the young tearaway and probably want him to be the next playboy prince. All this just to sell magazines and newspapers. They will then drag in Archie and Lili as the American cousins and start making comparisons. There is no escape sadly, unless stronger restrictions are put on the media.
The press is gonna eat them alive (charlotte and louis especially) and their parents will allow it. Seeing the cycle continue in real time is sad.
Louis has already been cast as the new Harry. Hes now playing the “Cheeky determined kid” role. He’s four! That would describe most young children. They’re going to make him the foil to George. Poor kid.
Why Louis and Charlotte? They both seem tougher than George. Rumours are it is because George was bullied in last school is the reason he left. Adults taking against little kids is beyond the pale.
@ Carolind Why Louis and Charlotte? Because they’re the “spares,” the ones who will be sacrificed to protect the heir. It’s the only playbook they know.
George is already being portrayed as weak and timid, and Charlotte as a strong bold leader.
I feel sorry for them too. I am sure they resent or will soon resent Harry and Meghan for leaving because it means the kids eventually have to pick up the slack. It will be interesting to see if/when these kids realize Harry and Meghan made the right move after all and follow in their footsteps.
Harry and Meghan are showing them there is life after leaving an abusive family. They should be grateful.
I bet Louis and Charlotte will be allowed to be part time royals.
At this point I just want to give them the W to shut them up. Ok Sarah Vine et al, you win, Harry and Meghan are terribly jealous, and you have the grandest, most scintillating Royal family ever. Now just shut the fuck up about H and M and let the rest of us have some peace. Cos you’re right, right, right, right, white, white, white.
The Bride of Chucky still hasn’t denounced The Sun or Clarkson for his unhinged attack on her daughter-in-law. I think that needs to be mentioned in every article about the Royals from now until the end of time. How many days has it been since she hasn’t said a peep about a violent article attacking a woman she is related to.
It used to be the Wessexes. But I guess since nobody cared about them they brought in the kids. Haven’t the extended family always attended? I didn’t think it was a shock for the Tindles, Yorks, etc to attend. Especially since it’s the first Christmas since the Queen has died.
Yeah, the other three used to be the Queen, Edward & Sophie. Well, the Queen is dead, and the Wessexes don’t offer any shine, added to Chuck’s ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy scam and reneging on giving Edward the Edinburgh dukedom, as previously planned. Thus, I guess the Wails Cambinos must suffice for the ‘fab’/ ‘magnifico’ p.r. labeling nonsense.
So sad that these kids are being overly heavily used, with their pictures plastered in the tabloids at such young ages. For sure, they will get teased at school, regardless of where they attend.
When the queen was still alive, didn’t the palace do a roll out of the new *magnificent* 7
Post Sussex fleeing for their lives.
It was the queen, Charles & wife, Willie and wife and Edward and wife?
Wasn’t that a thing?
Yep, just last year around this time they used that phrase & are now re-using it in a different configuration. I sometimes find it hard to believe they get paid to churn out stuff like this.
Yep. They tried it before but it went over like a fart in church. Now they’re claiming the kids with (at least implicit) permission from the BRF. It’s disturbing.
I thought the first time it came up was shortly before Xmas in 2020, just after the Cambridges did the Choo Choo Covid train tour. There was a picture and videos taken outside of TQ with the select group – remember, where TQ appeared to completely blank Kate? Other people seem to remember it from last year, so I must have it confused with something else…
First off, the invisible contract is what brought all of these idiots out of the woodwork with their CHILDREN. Let’s not forget that. Secondly, Kate the Hate put that kid in shorts. On Christmas Day! Kate did it. This idiot is trying to write that Louis is a stubborn 4 year old????? What? Holy cow. This is next level messy.
Also her decision not let poor George wear a coat and Charlotte a pair of gloves & a hat. She was clenching her fists to keep her hands warm
William was wearing an overcoat and so I don’t understand why George couldn’t either. And Charlotte needed pockets in her coat to warm her hands, or gloves like her mother wore.
I have never heard of parents dressing their children less warm than they are themselves. Especially not young kids.
This. Will is wearing an overcoat. Kate has a hat, gloves, boots, and a long coat. George is wearing only a suit, no coat. Charlotte has no hat, no gloves, and no pockets on her coat. Louis has no hat, no gloves, and is wearing a short coat, also with no pockets, with shorts instead of pants and knee socks that are falling down. These two parents are idiots.
The self centeredness of W&K is a feature, not a bug.
I don’t believe either parent dressed these children. They have nannies, who didn’t realize the visuals of such disparate dressing perhaps. Someone should have stepped up and given them gloves at the very least.
@Julia K – Will knew to put a coat on over his suit, not hard to figure his 10 year old son might need one too. Unless, of course, Will came from a different location from where Kate and the kids were when they got dressed…
Will got publicly scolded by Biden for appearing coatless in December in Boston for the vanity photo op. Biden asking him where his coat was was most likely the closest thing to fatherly care that William has encountered in the past 25 years because we know Charles’ attention was elsewhere. It looks like Burger King responded well to Biden’s fatherly guidance and donned a coat for this photo op. Too bad that fatherly care wasn’t extended to George.
Mike Tindall and Edward’s son James also went coatless. And I think George had his on when they were entering the church. I think the no coat was a logistical snafu or he had been hot in the church and he figured he’d be fine outside.
I would have absolutely insisted on gloves or mittens were they my kids. Between Covid, the flu, and that RVS virus they need barriers from skin to skin contact.
As a mom, I would just laugh if someone suggested that I trot out my child dressed for spring in winter for the sake of looking good. There are cute weather appropriate clothes and I can’t imagine forcing my child to freeze. Shame on Kate.
Omg, this is hilarious. First of all, when tectonic plates shift, the result is usually an earthquake. And yes, the public did get a glimpse of Camilla’s legendary humor – in Jeremy Clarkson’s column.
But Vine is half right about one thing – there are seven of them.
The way sara vine is fronting for Camilla is hilarious.
We know Sarah Vine is lying when she says that she’s glad Harry and Meghan weren’t at Sandringham. She was one of the people screaming when Harry and Meghan decided to skip it in 2019. Especially with how they were treated after the Queen’s death, I don’t think Harry and Meghan miss being at Sandringham at all. I always imagine them having a lovely and stress free day with their family at Christmas.
I am sure that Harry, when seeing his family may feel some little sentiment of “how did this all unravel to where we are now” and may think back to happier times. For better or for worse, this was and is his family. His father and brother. BUT that does not mean he wants to go back to what he realizes is a toxic and dysfunctional family dynamic.
And for the love of God, those shorts on PL look ridiculous. Kate looks like she on safari and PL looks like a pic out of 1890 English aristo pics.
I can understand Harry’s sentiment. In the last 5 years I have lost contac with my grandma. She decided to protect her aggressive, abusive son at all cost, sacrificing relationship with my mom and me. It’s horrible and sad and my mom suffers a lot and to this day can’t understand how her mom just doesn’t care for her anymore. It’s heartbreaking. Yet, my mom calls her from time to time hoping that one day my grandma wakes up and realizes she’s hurting us so much.
This is like when stage parents push their children out at a young age to work
So much delusion for sale! I’ll pick one out of the bargain bin — Louis WANTS and stubbornly insists on wearing shorts??!! Because of the backlash that the poor kid is forced to dress like an anachronism and go bare-legged in frigid weather.
Harry is not feeling any pangs whatsoever, least of all subjecting his babies to the Wailses’ arrogant snubs. If they wanted their children to “play” with their Sussex cousins, they would have allowed them to go to Lili’s birthday gathering.
When my son was young, he loved wearing shorts (if not less, my little streaker!) But it was MY job as a PARENT to make sure he was dressed weather appropriate! No shorts in the winter outside!
I really don’t get the class thing. It’s like saying “I’m so rich I don’t have to buy my kid pants.)
And at some point, King Henry VIII wore tights and codpieces… Even Royal fashions change over time. 🙄
There’s no excuse for leaving your children underdressed in cold weather.
I will say that last week, before the temperature got down so low, my son absolutely insisted on wearing shorts when his dad came to pick him up AND pulled his socks up almost to his knees, so Louis is reminding me of my kid right now.
But the difference is that my kid was running from the house and into dad’s car and I was chasing him down insisting he at least wear his dang coat. (And my son’s outfit didn’t match because he picked it out himself)
So they’re already throwing Louis under the bus. He stubbornly wanted to wear shorts in winter as opposed to his mom choosing them.
Shorts in December????????? That poor child.
What on earth is Louis holding? Seems to be attached to the back of Charlotte’s coat and still has a tag on.
It looks like a toy of some sort – a Christmas elf? He’s swinging it from the top of its head.
They’re gifts from the crowd. Because, why shouldn’t hardworking people give gifts to this family who will return to their literal gilded palace where they’ll be waited on by 100 servants and probably toss the gift straight into the trash 🙄
Right? It’s so weird–that the royals actually allow their children to accept gifts from their ‘subjects’ & that people spend their own money on gifts for these want-for-nothing children.
And Louis fell behind, all on his own, accepting flowers then had to run to catch up with his family. I know there were RPOs out there etc., but I found that odd.
The toys go to shelters and hospitals almost immediately
To further your last sentence Kaiser, the loss of the Sussex’s, the failure to protect them, the “invisible contract” and of course the continued presence and protection of Andrew were really front and center on this walk.
Hmmm, maybe the York daughters said they’d show if their Dad was included on the church walk, and if their Mom got to attend Christmas day festivities at Sandringham. Who knows? 🤔 Or else, Andrew has some kind of leverage he was able to use.
It doesn’t look like Margaret’s son and daughter attended with their much older, practically adult children. But then the ties may be less binding with the Queen and Philip gone. Charles is their cousin, not their grandparent.
Louis doesn’t have a say in what he is wearing. Its a class marker that young boys do not wear long trousers until they are 8 regardlessof the weather. Its considered ‘common’ and suburban to dress them in anything other than shorts. Two things I’m sure Kate feels she has left far, far behind.
Fabulous, that’s a shame. 🙁 Do upper-class kids not get cold? Or are they just supposed to put up with freezing because it shows they are “better?”
The English have some sort of weird pride in their being cold & miserable. Remember when some DM writer claimed K&W preferred the cold & gray beaches in Norfolk and only sickos like H&M would enjoy California’s beaches?
To quote Noel Coward in Mad Dogs and Englishman “But still we won’t be beaten, we’ll scrimp and screw and save. The playing fields of Eton have made us frightfully brave”😁
And I thought, one of the perks of beeing royal is, that you can set the trends and declare, e.g. that wearing trousers is fine for all boys (and girls) and following those kind of “rules” only shows your middle class background by trying to be more royal than the royals.
Does any of the other aristos still does that, or is it a kate thing?
I guess we’ll see whether Eugenie dresses her son in shorts at Christmas for the church walk.
@Fabulous: “Its a class marker that young boys do not wear long trousers until they are 8 regardless of the weather.”
^^ But this ‘class marker’ wasn’t strictly adhered to with George. Before the age of 8, he appeared in casual family photos wearing long trousers. And as I mentioned up-thread, George was 6 and in long trousers with a Fauntleroy-style shirt when he posed for the Windsor heirs photo shoot with Dad, grandpa, and great-gangan. It wasn’t often that George wore trousers b/f age 8, but it did happen, maybe at his own insistence. 😉 He went on Xmas walk in 2019 wearing long trousers too!
The racist trash RRs and royal family never fail to inadvertently tell on themselves. The projection jumps off the page:
“…the (royal family and media mouthpieces) seem driven by bitterness and resentment, unable to forgive or forget and determined to cast themselves as victims even as they act as aggressors…”
This part, right here, spills the truth about that delusional bunch.
Again with the “Harry must miss this!” narrative? He could run across Montecito screaming “Fuck the press and no I don’t miss this” and they’ll still run with that narrative.
Give it a rest. It’s been nearly 3 years. They have both made it clear that they don’t want to go back.
Whatever hallucinating drugs the RRs are on is extremely powerful to keep regurgitating the same idiotic garbage about Harry missing and wishing he was back in the Royal fold. Such delusion. That entire article was about the Sussexes. These people really need to get over it and leave H&M out of their mess and focus solely on their Royals.
I swear they tried this “Magnificent Seven” bs before, shortly after Harry and Meghan escaped.
They definitely have tried it before! They rolled out the post-sussexit “magnificent seven” last Christmas, which was (I think) Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, the Wessexes, and Anne. It didn’t work then, and it doesn’t work now, but it’s interesting that the Wessexes are being phased out so completely in favour of the Cambridge kids.
I’m assuming this is the tabloids way of warning that the children will need to be included in order to get any coverage next year.
Not Anne, it was the Queen. But your point remains, out with the Wessexes & in with the kids.
I hate Kate’s entire outfit so much. It’s as drab and unflattering as her personality & those titty flap pockets are just tragic.
Sophie looks washed out and terrible in that coat she stole from Megan. Forcing Louis to wear those “I’m upper class and rich” shorts while the family cosplays as normal is just more proof that Kate is an asshole. And the fact that Andrew is there like everything is normal is proof that all the RF are assholes.
Kate looks like she’s about to invade Poland.
KFC wants a slimmed-down monarchy except when he wants to look popular by having a large family around him. If I were the minor royals he’d have to pay me to participate in the church walk.
He does pay them, whether it’s directly or indirectly. Closeness to the actual monarch and/or immediate heir is very lucrative and for some, like Andrew & Edward, it’s their only source of meaningful income, security and housing. KC is the new money tree.
The fact that they let Andrew walk with them is so disgusting. Also my biggest thought is that Camilla didn’t get to spend Christmas with her family like she normally does. Charles and Camilla are just so vile, they always pick each other over their kids
I understand that her (Cams) kids were/are invited along w/spouses. Did they not show?
I’m guessing that Andrew being part of the walk was the price for his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, to show up with their spouses for this PR exercise.
Where did they put Louis when they got into church? Was there a basement with a plastic truck and some folding chairs that he could hide out in until the service was over and he was needed again to do the Christmas walk out of church?
Burger King and Kate used Louis for attention–he was supposed to bring the laughs. He’s four year old and it was Christmas morning. He should have been left home at Anmer with his new toys and hot chocolate and pancakes. And honestly, he didn’t really do anything that cute, either, so his presence was a flop.
Plenty of children go to church every Sunday – not just Christmas morning. My church was filled with children younger than Louis. My daughter came to church with me from when she was a baby. By the time she was four she know how to behave. Worshipping God on Christmas is not a horrible thing for a child. Shows him why there is a Christmas.
I took my kids to church too @ohso, so I know how tough it is on them to sit still. But as far as we know, Louis hasn’t regularly been brought to church, and his track record for sitting still at the Jubilee was dismal. For every kid who knows how to behave there is a kid who isn’t ready to or able yet, and that’s why churches have those crying rooms and places to retreat with the wild ones.
And Louis was not dragged out on Christmas to learn about the real meaning of Christmas. He’s there so he can act goofy on the way in and out so the tabs can take photos and get clicks. Louis’ appearance was transactional between Burger King and the press so they don’t spill his secrets and ruin his family man image.
True enough – but if you never give kids the chance to learn about God, they never will. I’ve known children who were brought to church by parents out of a sense of duty and they actually absorbed something there about religion which one would not have foreseen. I see no problem in bringing Louis and giving him a chance to learn. A four year old can also behave. Church services are not like standing on the balcony with massive crowds and screaming jets.
Their ancestor literally made himself head of the church in England so he could be worshipped. And they have continued that tradition for hundreds of years.
This is all a show for them anyway because the level of poverty in that country is due to the riches that get diverted to them directly. Whether or not Louis will sit still during the service is pretty irrelevant when you are in one of the most materialistic, venal families out there. This is a family that serves themselves before God. The queen attending weekly service might have made herself feel better, but she did nothing to help the poor in any real way, something that is said in every gospel reading.
This must be opposite day again; we don’t miss you at all. We all sat around the table and agreed we don’t miss you. We had your favorite dessert and thought about how much you must miss us. We had a palace insider leak to the tabloids “be sure to mention that we don’t miss them”.
Thank you for my first fit of giggles today! “We had your favorite dessert…” just cracks me up for some reason. Lol. Sadly, I can imagine William grabbing cake or whatever — just to keep Harry from having any. (Who’s going to tell them that there are bakeries in Montecito, and farm-fresh fruit abounds.)
An entire column about we don’t need Harry and Meghan at all … except I need to make this article all about them for anyone to read it.
I tried to read it, but I couldn’t get past “the Queen Consort’s natural warmth and humour”. Is that what you call her racism, misogyny, and hypocrisy? All her trashy chums are so warm and “humourous” too. Hard pass.
And someone tell Kate that Zorro wants his hat back.
I doubt Diana saw and harry, and Meghan see anything charming about camilla. I read that she is not down to earth and her former neighbors found her snobbish.i also read that at foxhunts she would push past people yelling get out of my way.
I think there is a realization that trimmed down monarchy stands no chance. Can you imagine how boriiiing this walk would be with just KFC, Chucky’s Bride, Burger King and KKKhate without the kids? OMG snooze fest for dayzzz. How are these 4 going to pull off anything with sexy in it? NEVER LOL. They just don’t have it in them. They are drying up the sexymeter
I guess this is the second reincarnation of the Magnificent 7. Keep trying folks but it’s not going to happen. there were a few more people along the church walk than I expected. However, they were all seniors, were they bussed in from a senior home? Serious question as they were all very close to the rf and there is still an ‘egg’ concern.
Is this article supposed to be serious or was it an attempt at satire?
There is nothing magnificent about this family, Sara vine. Chuck is unfit to be head of the church & his wife is a she devil. The entire family are hiding behind 3 innocent kids.
Like many others, I hope the kids can be at least somewhat sheltered from the internet until they’re quite a bit older.
^^ They first need to be sheltered from the sycophantic crowds, and from the rota. Being sheltered from tabloid headlines, Internet and social media is obviously too late, and impossible in this current day and age. That’s why protecting them from overdone public exposure in the first place, is so crucial. Unless school handlers and other parents work hard at it, the Wails Cambinos are bound to continue being teased by their peers.
“with the Duchess of Sussex bringing all the glamour, the then Duchess of Cambridge rather more Home Counties than Hollywood in comparison”… what a backhanded compliment! Does she really like Kate? I like how they have to admit that MM outshined everyone in that family.
Well, we do know that Sarah Vine is very chummy with Rose Hanbury, so…
Does she really like Kate? That’s kind of an interesting question. Like L84Tea says, she’s friends with Rose. Overall, she’s a maintainer of the status quo, a gossip, a white supremacist , and a cheated on wife. I can count less than five daily mail articles I’ve ever clicked on and one was by Sara Vine about long suffering wives supporting their husbands. It was kind of a bonkers article bc everyone knew at the time that her Tory govt husband, Michael Gove, was cheating on her. Oddly enough, she mentioned the duchess of Cambridge as an example of a woman who stands by her man. It was weird. So does she respect Kate for sticking with William whereas she and her husband did not last? Or does she see Kate as a middle class bumpkin to be gossiped about? I think she looks down on Kate due to class, but overwhelmingly, racism wins out. She’ll prop up Kate in order to belittle Meghan. It wasn’t covered here, but right after the Netflix series came out, Vine wrote about how Meghan was cradling her moonbump in her pregnancy pics. Moonbump!!! That’s some evil trolling right there. Granted, I saw a screenshot of that article on Twitter so maybe it wasn’t real. But still, Vine is vile and will backhand Kate into oblivion but loves white supremacy the most.
Can they write any article at all about the RF still in the UK without mentioning H&M?
Not if they want anyone to read it.
Don’t include the clash in this, thank you!
Little Louis had to be FREEZING…no wonder he acts out. For all the hate hurled at H & M, they never seem to miss an opportunity to mention them in a column, do they?
This article was hilarious until I got to the part where she had the audacity to include the Sussex children in the article to try and attack their parents for removing them from these extremely toxic racist 🤐 who still don’t care enough that these children and their parents have been attacked since day one. None of these people have condemned the racist threats and filth directed at these children or their parents and therefore have no right mentioning their names. Archie and Lili Diana don’t need to be surrounded by people who can’t even do the decent thing of condemning the 🤐 JC who just wrote that disgusting article just a week ago. Stop trying to make them being cousins a thing because none of the royals have shown any sign that they care that they exist. Let us not forget that these “cousin’s” mom is the same piece of crap who allowed a lie to be used to attack a very pregnant Meghan to the point of suicidal ideation. She was okay with threats of people wanting to stab her in her pregnant belly. These people have no rights to those two children or their parents. Harry’s voice cracked during that documentary when he spoke of the attacks on his wife AND son. Meghan’s voice cracked when she spoke of fear for her children’s safety. These people can all take a flying leap with their evil friends.
Sorry for the rant but I am done with these racists. Until they can own their racist and evil ways their words are hollow.
Louis, 4: Goddammit, Kate! Don’t even think I’m leaving this castle for stupid church unless I can wear my knee socks, short shorts and a coatdress with buttons!! And if George gets to wear a coat, I’m not going AT ALL!
Well chosen photo of will. Lol
Why on earth would harry and Meghan want their children to live there
The media or some in it go on about how perfect the wails family is. What i found gross is some tabs say Charlotte will get the Spencer tiara and Lily will not. A false premise since the earl Spencer has custody and lends it out.
The Spencer’s Tiara belongs to Earl Spencer, then his son will inherit it if Earl don’t sell to pay for the up keep Althorp(????).
The Omen is all I see for that smallest one. There is nothing magnificent about these dreadful people.
I am sad for M that she didnt get to have the huge family she was soooo looking forward to having.
She was looking forward to being part of a huge and close family, who did the big Xmas get-together and the get-togethers to mark milestones for the matriarch and patriarch. I bet she was even looking forward to her and H doing Thanksgiving and getting them all to adopt that as a tradition.
I can just imagine that this was something that she looked forward to and based on little hints from her and H BEFORE they had to escape, I believe she was already getting into her role as hostess for her and H’s branch of the family. I recall them saying something about her buying xmas gifts for EVERYONE! And look at how close she seemed with the little cousins (contemporaries of Archie and Lili and of course, the cambitch kids).
So that part……..the big family that she thought she was gonna have……they deiberately and with malice aforethought, took away from her. They didnt want her in their clique. Unless, of course, she was gonna be their willing doormat…….their sacrificial lamb. Which, of course, was NEVAH! going to happen.
She was so sad in the docu, when she said after that Sandringham walk in 2017 when her mom called to ask how it was going, and she said it was amazing. Rmbr the silence and the pained look on her face after that?
So yeah. I’m sorry that M didnt get the huge blood-related family she thought she’d married into. But fortunately, theyre building their own. So many things theyve been building from scratch. I just hope I’m around to see & support all the amazing things they do.
If Meghan wants a big family, then why did she stop at two kids? She could have had at least five kids.
Harry said 2 children, no more. Sounds like she agreed.
WTF kinda stooopid response is this? By “big family” is meant the whole shebang: cousins, 2nd cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, grand aunts, grand uncles…..a family tree branching out from the original matriarch and patriarch. Just like the windsors. Thats what H meant when he said on that Uk radio show/podcast(?) that the windsors would be the family M never had.
Well…reproductively she probably doesn’t have that much time to cram in more than two. Also “big family” could have just meant welcoming in-laws.
I feel bad for her that hers didn’t. I come from families that don’t like each other/kept separate and an ex-relative used to say she wanted a big accepting family…and then married my jerk cousin with his jerk parents, so that DID NOT WORK OUT.
I would consider myself fortunate if my in-laws weren’t actively trying to destroy me, honestly. I would never, ever expect to be welcomed into someone else’s family, period, since I’m not even welcome in mine.
Perhaps by big family she meant for the children to have welcoming grandparents who treat the biracial children the same as the white grandchildren? An aunt and uncle for her children who don’t avoid ever mentioning the children by name and who are happy for your when you have children instead of saying something stupid like “I’m already an uncle”? Cousins who are allowed to play with her children?
The Windsors greatest star by a mile was the late Queen with her megawatt smile, dignity, charm, world appeal and bright colours. Everyone else, including the Sussexes, dulled into insignificance beside her. I am Scottish and this is how we all viewed it.
Yes well the curse of the island mentality is that islanders believe theyre the centre of the universe. Alas. Theyre usually rudely awakened when theyre exposed to the rest of the real world and realize how much of a tiny cog they really are and how immaterial their opinions.
Betty, for example, is seen by many in the real world (i:e outside of the islands) as a quaint character-representatation of a bygone era, to which brits seem to cling tightly for their sense of self and they will cuss and swear and get on really bad should anyone dare to point out that their empress is naked and has been naked for at least 50 of those 70 long dreary years that she sat atop the racist and classist pyramid that constitutes brit society.
Umm, we are about 20 miles away from France and mix with other nationalities, unlike the huge US who think they are the centre of the earth and have many citizens who have not left its shores. Of course I don’t speak for the whole of Scotland but actually living in the place I have a darn sight more idea of what is happening than people who get their info through social media.
Wow. The official Scottish spokesperson has weighed in speaking for over 5 million people. You are aware that this is the same internet where you can search on-line and find videos and articles about people in Scotland celebrating the death of QE?
‘Megawatt smile’? ‘Charm?’ Are we talking about the same queen, QEII, of England, right?
The newspaper sales are still down, less eyeballs view online copies, very few reading the original article.
Instead many readers opted to go directly to the padded comments to share their dislike of their clients.
This required immediate action from???
Sarah, the reliable battle-ax, would berate the Sussexes, whom have moved on emotionally; because it is their absence is the reason for ‘the fail’ lost advert £(Freudian slip).
She has reliably concoct an ad hoc label like ‘Magnificent 7’ while pretending it is original.
That ought to teach the Sussexes.
How dare they…………??? Be???
Camilla does not have a daughter-in-law. She has a son and daughter and as far as I know son is divorced. If you mean Meghan please call her by her name and then no confusion.
Ah, yes, Camilla’s “natural warmth and humor,” rarely seen in public except when it appears in Clarkson’s column. Vine misspelled “racism and malevolence.”
As for the underdressed Wales children, perhaps next time those royalists in the crowd should give them hats and gloves instead of toys. Except that would mean acknowledging that William and Kate are terrible and unfeeling parents.
OMG this is hilarious! The idea that any kid would want to dress like that and be on display is the dumbest ever.
Harry said in the docuseries he misses these weird family gatherings and that he has many *great* memories at Sandringham.
Two things can be true here. If course he has great memories as a child. His mother was alive. Now that he is an adult circumstances have changed.
This article points out that the Tindalls want to offer their children to the media. And Beatrice’s stylist wants his son to have this “special” attention as well. They are all so hungry for what the Sussexes have turned down.
The saddest thing is how this article is so desperate to tell people that Harry and Meghan aren’t needed, yet they end up talking about Harry and Meghan in five out of the seven paragraphs! William and Kate were overshadowed by the Sussexes then, and they are still overshadowed now. It must really burn William and Kate’s egos.
And did Anne who was also not there get even one mention?
Last time I remember Kate wearing a fedora was when she had to host Rose on her birthday. I call it her “I cried myself to sleep” look.
Honestly, those kids are too young to be working in this circus.
The constant ass-kissing, brown nosing, aggrandizing, bowing & scraping is pitiful and so tiresome. This American can’t relate.
Was Princess Anne there? I couldn’t see her in any pictures.
She had a bad cold/flu so couldn’t attend.
Apparently, there was no mention, nor any public sighting of Anne. She was seemingly closest to her mother. Likely, she is still grieving. Maybe she chose not to get up, dress up, and put on a performative front for this annual zoo-fest. 😴
Oh, I just remembered that it was Anne, not the above-it-all Queen, who was formerly the 7th member of the fabulous, desperately rota-named ‘magnificent seven.’ The initial motley group never did anything close to deserving such a characterization. But then, deserving that stolen moniker has nothing to do with being labeled as such by the rota’s ‘royal experts.’
Does this rag’s readership seriously not know that aristos dress their young sons in knee-high shorts—even in the depths of winter?
^^ Brrrrr 🥶 🤧 According to vile Vine, it was nothing to do with aristo tradition. It was poor, rambunctious little Louis’ idea to wear the shorts with knee-high socks and overly short dress coat. I suppose Louis, not tradition nor poor parenting, also dictated no overcoat for poor older bro and FFK George!
Even calm, stoic little first spare, Charlotte, kept checking her coat flaps to find a warm place for her cold hands. But alas, she had no gloves, and her cranberry coat had no pockets! 😳 Plus, this time, the coat color coordinated with no one.
Hopefully, the Wails Cambinos were treated better by Santa on Christmas Eve, and hopefully they managed to carve out some semblance of Xmas cheer, in private behind-the-scenes, with their Windsor cousins. 🎄