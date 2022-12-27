Did Prince William give Kate a pair of £100 earrings for Christmas?

Prince William has never struck me as particularly generous in general, or specifically with Kate. He honestly seems cheap, and especially cheap when it comes to Kate. There are always rumors that William “bought” Kate certain pieces of jewelry, but most of the nice stuff she’s worn over the years have been loaners from the Royal Collection or they’re from Princess Diana’s personal collection. For daytime events, Kate went through a phase where she wore a lot of Kiki McDonough earrings, mostly semi-precious stones set in simple drop settings. I remember hearing rumors that William “bought” her those McDonough pieces but later we learned that Kate picked all of that stuff out herself and just charged it to her father-in-law. My point? William isn’t lavishing nice jewelry on his bewigleted wife. So it’s a little bit funny that Keen fans are now convinced that William gave Kate a pair of £100 earrings for Christmas, the same earrings she wore on the Christmas walk at Sandringham.
Dazzling Kate sported a pair of £100 drop earrings that were a Christmas present from Prince William. The gold-plated baubles, featuring an intricate coin-style design and dangling jewels, are from high street brand Sezane – which Kate is known to love.
Yesterday, the ocean blue Dina earrings sold out online within minutes of Kate appearing in them. They are made from gold-plated recycled brass and natural stones.
The Princess of Wales has been spotted in Sezane clothing on several occasions, and regularly wears earrings from the French chain. She is known to own at least five pairs.
Royal watchers said it was “so sweet” of Wills to buy jewellery from one of his wife’s favourite stores.
[From The Sun]
One, we don’t know for sure if William gave her those earrings, it’s just an assumption by Keen fans. Two, if William did pick those out… well, the man is cheap as hell. Sure, I would love a pair of £100 earrings, as would most people. But William truly has access to a huge fortune when he inherited the Duchy of Cornwall this year. He couldn’t buy his wife something more expensive? I hope William’s mistress got better jewelry out of him. But again… I doubt it. He just seems so cheap.
Also, I just can’t see William selecting these earrings, they’re too big and garish. Kate chose them for herself. Ever since she became Princess of Wales, her jewelry selections have been “off.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Prince and Princess of Wales leaving Sandringham Church with children George, Charlotte and Louis after Christmas Day service
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
Pictured: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Pictured: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
There have been all sorts of stories about his cheapness to her over the years. I believe she had to pay for herself for all those beach and ski trips even if they were going on holiday together. And that he never gave her anything expensive during the dating years.
I also firmly believe that Diana’s ring was extremely convenient for him in this regard – he didn’t have to pay for or pick out a ring and at the same time it was a symbol Kate coveted deeply. Win-win for him.
Yeah, William giving Kate his mother’s engagement ring was a sign of his cheapness and I’ll add laziness.
I’ll never believe that he took the real Diana engagement ring to Africa and carried it in a knapsack to propose to Kate. Given the rush to announce their engagement (blindsiding the Queen and Charles) and having the exact story of one of Will’s pal’s engagement in Africa and them stumbling over the engagement story in their interview and saying they called her folks from Scotland, it never made sense to me. They made up the “romantic” Africa proposal story.
I’ve always thought Kate got a copy and either she doesn’t know or she does, because she’s been careless with shoving her ringed hand into dough with the Scouts, wearing the ring sailing and ziplining in the jungle. The real ring is in a vault somewhere in case it slips off her hand while greeting the crowds or showing off a garden log.
Seriously… at the VERY least he could’ve had it redesigned/reset to change it a *little*! Or given her an actual ring HE picked out and made that into a pendant/brooch.
I can’t imagine settling for someone for either of their reasons. SMDH.
Didn’t Harry have it, and W asked him to give it up? Lazy indeed.
The stumbles over the engagement story and mentioning the call from Scotland really seems weird. Usually the second someone gets engaged they can tell you the full story, especially the women. Also the proposal in Africa story happened to be something one of William’s friends did not long before.
The calling her parents from Scotland was more likely what happened, with William finally saying “ok I guess we can get married now” and then she told them immediately after. No way kate would not call Carole from Africa if it had happened there.
This engagement story is my new favorite story to pick apart so thank you! On the one hand I guess one could argue that the middletons had waited for years for the engagement so what’s the harm in Kate waiting a bit longer to return to Scotland to tell her family? On the other hand I can’t see her waiting even an hour to tell her mom.
He is such a man child, I don’t know why he has such a problem showing her love and affection( I understand they have been together twenty years) I am not saying they need to do the PDA. But she gave him too much power early in their relationship he doesn’t respect her and that’s why he doesn’t even bother wearing a wedding band.
She never had the power in their relationship. She was just the last one standing. I don’t think she even cares honestly at this point.
Neither my dad or my husband wore/wear rings and they were/are as faithful and loving as could be.
My husband and I have been together for over 16 years and still show each other love and affection. We were never a “make out in public” couple, but holding hands and such, yes.
Neither of us wears wedding rings because we both find them uncomfortable — sensory issues. I don’t think that’s William’s deal though, considering he left out the part of the wedding vows where you’re supposed to swear to be faithful.
That’s nice Lisa but not the same situation. Because William is not faithful or loving, lol.
William didn’t even get a wedding ring. That’s a bit different than not liking to wear one. Besides, there are a hundred other actions William does that show there is distance between them. I truly wonder at what kind of relationships women put up with if they look at how William treats kate in public and think that’s a loving relationship. It’s not.
Charles and Camilla snow far more affection than they do. It doesn’t need to be holding hands, but a general respect toward the other one.
The narrative is High Street Christmas gift – they’re just like us. $1000 Hat – because she is a Fashion Icon! Neither my husband nor I wear wedding rings. He was a professional athlete when we first met and taking it on and off for work almost every day bothered him – he was afraid he’d lose it in a locker room. I’m heavier now and my wedding band doesn’t fit. While we would never kiss in public (beyond dropping one another off/out of the car) we hold hands in public almost always (never arms around one another.)
They are truly the FUGLIEST earrings I’ve ever seen. They look like they’ve dropped out of a Xmas cracker.
@CL I think the idea was that Diana’s ring would one day be back on the highest throne if William would give it to his fiancée. That’s why Harry gave it to William although it was his heritage.
Harry didn’t ‘give’ it to William, that’s Kate stanfiction. William took it out of the shared vault without telling Harry. Not only was Harry surprised by their engagement, he was surprised by the use of HIS ring. His expletive-filled reaction was discussed on SM by some of his Army buddies, who were with him when the engagement story hit.
Regarding bad gifts from Bill, I distinctly remember the binoculars, which apparently pissed Keen off. Now that I’m wiser, I realize it could’ve been Will’s “the better to stalk me with” inside joke. No wonder why Waity was humiliated! Not only are they a bad gift, they are snide subtext central! Everything about binoculars is funny now: keep waiting in the wings (for the ring), be on the lookout (for other girls), don’t stalk me, psycho, but if you must, do it at a distance!
That hat with those earrings with that coat — I can’t. She looks like a cartoon character.
Her hair under the hat looks like zebra-print limp spaghetti from the back. A disaster.
Yes! I thought I was the only one to notice that. Her hair looks like mine does (except in brown) when I don’t feel like brushing it and need to go to the store for milk. I plop on a baseball cap and take care of business quickly. I certainly don’t preen during an extended photo op. But then again, her “fans” will praise her for everything and declare her sparkling and dazzling.
I honestly couldn’t believe she went out with hair like that. I mean, it’s fine generally, but her hair is always her thing.
The only other time I’ve been surprised at her lack of hair styling is Harry and Meghan’s wedding, which at the time I had assumed was because she was 3 weeks post-partum and did the bare minimum (understandable).
But then it seemed like she did it because she did not care about the event – and I guess that could be the case here. She is unhappy with having to get dressed up and drag her kids out for public consumption on Christmas morning because her dick of a husband and her moron of a father in law are bad at PR.
I think she was trying to style it around the hat, but a few waves wouldn’t have hurt. I’m in the minority that I like her curls though, lol. The color and texture are way off.
Looks like unstyled extensions or the wiglet to me.
(Where is) Carmen Sandiego ?
Yep. It’s very, “Carmen Sandiego weara cargo pants for a jacket.”
Once again proving she doesn’t know how to wear jewelry. Those earrings are evening jewelry and don’t at all match the “outfit,” that phlegm-green coat-dress thing. As far as the “magnificent seven,” someone on Twitter said, “Three adulterers, three dysfunctional children and a clothes-horse with the charisma of a sloth.” I can’t disagree.
True except sloths are adorable
Completely agree, I love them. I can barely tolerate Kate and her phoniness.
And agree those earrings are very evening bohemian. Do not go at all with the structured coat and dopey hat.
Look up “Texas state aquarium sloth tour.” The sloth shows a lot of interest in its surroundings and the dolphins particularly enjoyed meeting them.
Actually this is what Britain should do. Replace the RF with sloths. They can dress them in little crowns and capes and carry them about.
Brilliant- but please let the children be.
Those earrings look exactly like something I would have chosen for my mom when I was in elementary school. I think the kids picked them out.
Tacky, I wondered about that when I saw the pictures. Maybe Charlotte picked them out as a gift to Kate from the kids. If so, good on Kate for wearing them so soon at a major public event.
If not, I — startlingly— kind of like all of the pieces of Kate’s outfit, just no more than any two of them together. It took me a while to realize this, since I spent way too much time wondering with the rest of you why the adults seem more warmly dressed than the kids.
She looks like she is in a uniform. The earrings do not go with the ensemble.
Thank you, my thoughts exactly. She’s cosplaying Edwardian Irish Guards now that she’s a Colonel.
agree, that coat is dreadful. too many seams and darts. Plus, I HATE anything with breast flaps.
the hat fights with the coat, but the earrings are even worse. IMO, they look cheap and tacky.
wear them to a party, no hat, might be ok.
and really, why does a woman who can put on the fanciest jewels in the world buy a pair of gold plated brass earrings?
The thing that is glaring about the coat, to my eye at least, is the cheap looking hook and eye fastening at the neck. It just brings the whole tailoring aspect down to “made in home ec class” to me. Does any one else see it? And why would any tailor worth their salt choose that sort of fastening when really none was needed in that area! Colour me confuzzled.
I know that at times, I realize that I put on the wrong earrings or scarf to go with an outfit, and I take it off later. Either I am in a rush, or I haven’t taken a final look at a mirror, or it’s too dark to see the result. I think that Kate made that same mistake, trying to get herself and the kids together. Those earrings go with a vacation in Majorca or Martinique or a really casual dinner. I wouldn’t worn those earrings with that hat with a feather. She’s sporting a severely tailored look. I wouldn’t have worn them at all. If she was trying to show off a gift from William…jeez, she’s a mess.
How would Will even know this is one of Kate’s favorite stores? Charles has foot all the clothing bills.
Also, Sezane is not a store I’ve ever heard of and I’ve followed Kate since her engagement.
It is a French brand popular with a lot of influencers. They came under fire last January for exploiting a Zapotec woman in one of their ads filmed in Oaxaca.
I suspect they are claiming William bought this because Kate has no money of her own and charges it to the duchy, which William now runs.
He didn’t go to the store to get it as much as they want to fantasize.
I suspect they paid well for this kind of PR.
As usual the press is desperate to portray at least some semblance of a relationship between these two stiff-assed incompetents.
The most delusional fans on earth are Kate stans. Kate bought a bunch of Sezanne pieces to wear on the Caribbean tour, my guess is that this piece was amongst the purchases. And as Kaiser said William just inherited the Duchy of Cornwall so if he really bought this piece for Kate, he’s incredibly cheap.
Yes that looks like something she wore then, and again styled it with flat stringy hair which hinders the flow of the dangly earrings. She never gets it.
Because Kate’s diplomatic light weight brain says “French Boho brand … Caribbean!” 😆
Someone explained it so well on Twitter, William inherited 133,000 acres of land and property from the duchy, valued at over a billion dollars. He can collect proceeds from the property and some of the land they rent out, but he cannot sell any of that land or property. If he did, the money would not go to him because of some treaty. Charles was making 24 million dollars a year from the duchy by renting out some land and property. The problem is you need more money than that to maintain all that property. That’s why Charles was doing all the dirty dealings with suitcases full of cash. They are land-rich but cash poor. The Queen was also doing some questionable stuff, but who wants to call out an old lady?
Very interesting – is there a separate purse for maintaining the property?
Charles’s income was always mysteriously increasing from the Duchy. He also could make more money from it by increasing rents etc. Residents recently protested against the bans against them being able to buy freeholds for their homes. The estate has been investigated for tax evasion. Charles insisted on an unprecedented number of legal exemptions to raise his income, which he then could write off by “reinvesting” into the Duchy (basically doing as he pleased with the money). Many of its proceeds were invested offshore, they appeared in the Paradise Papers.
It is a scam run on stolen land.
Carly: The answer to your question is no. The Prince of Wales is solely responsible for maintaining the property and land out of his own pockets.
Don’t these people give each other ‘cheap’ more sentimental gifts on purpose. Since they literally have everything they could desire.
Noki, Charles is known for buying expensive jewelry. Willie is noted for being cheap and for not spending money on Kate.
@Noki Thank you!! No so much ‘cheap’ as gag gifts. Meghan giving Wm a spoon w/’cereal killer’ engraved on it type thing. So if Wm did give Kate these earrings wouldn’t they have been meant as a ‘joke’?
So why would she wear her joke earrings to church? To what end?
I’m so confused.
The gag gifts are for Christmas morning etc and exchanges within the family on the day. The rules don’t apply to spouses between each other as far as I know.
Kate got the same thing from William as everybody else: maybe a smile and kind words. Kate picked them out herself, bought cheap because the people are going through a hard time and willie paid. Unless there was a gift exchange for 100$ and he sent someone to pick out something for exactly 100$. These don’t seem to be Kate’s style. Too… um…. ethnic for her…
Money isn’t everything. I would rather have something I liked instead of expensive. Besides I doubt William bought them.
Dazzling? I doubt it too. I also doubt he “gifted pregnant duchess with an avocado.” I mean what complete BS. He didn’t even have to shop for an engagement ring, he just handed over Big Blue. Sorry, but I think the earrings with her outfit are hideous.
@Louise – ITA. I’ve wondered about this with the very wealthy. If expensive gifts aren ‘t a splurge for them, does it have the same meaning? It’s one thing to surprise someone with something they’ve long wanted, but buying any ole expensive pair of earrings when the recipient already has a closet full?
So there’s a small chance I guess that these moderately priced earrings have some special meaning to W & K?
Kate has no style. (Unless she’s swagger-jacking Meghan, and then it’s still not her own style..)
The clothes always wear her, and not the other way around. She has no personality to carry any of the things she wears. Why doesn’t she just hire a good stylist to help her craft her own signature look instead of copy-keening Meghan and Diana? She can very well afford it.
SMH…
The royals are known for not doing big gifts at Christmas etc – they’re more about gag gifts. Those are horrible earrings though – I’m more surprised they cost as much as £100 tbh!
The earrings look like a joke gift to me.
Well, earrings made of “gold plated brass” are pretty funny, I admit.
Then it seems that Kate didn’t get the memo.
Well, Kate did win the “brass ring.”
Yeah, she picked those out for herself and yes her jewelry selection has been “off” as of late. But that is because she has not style of her own and copies the various women in her life to compete with (Meghan all of Willy’s ex-girlfriends) and the women she admires ( QII and Lady Diana.) She has probably never really tried to stop and see what she likes as an adult woman. Whatever. She has bad taste and her husband pays her dust.
If he did buy those for her, which I very much doubt, then it was as a “see we aren’t spending too much of your money while you freeze to death and your healthcare system crashes” type of purchase.
And please forget about the $14,000 brooch bought earlier in the year, supposedly for her birthday.
I remember an article about Donald Trump years ago were he was described as a poor person’s version of rich. I think of that whenever I see kate. She has no style but is trying really hard to look classy and upper class. In her mind bigger is better. More is more. Her children must dress the part even if it is freezing outside and dressing louise in shorts is borderline child abuse. The earings must be the biggest. The coats must be the most expensive. Buy that status….there is nothing so middle class.
“He stuck a feather in his hat
And called it macaroni”
🤣
I thought she was using the feather as a way of keeping people at a distance.. Btw, the earrings look like something you would buy at an arts and crafts fair, made by an aging hippie.
The Sun & DM stated it as fact that the earrings were a gift from William. Given that its widely reported DM & The Sun are in bed with Prince William/‘The Palace’ then it seems this is the story. I think they were probably trying to give the tabloids a crumb/story though.
I noticed they didn’t once look at each other in the photos that were taken.
I think she’s probably more than happy with her 3 houses and wardrobes of clothing. Get the feeling Kate would prefer a new tennis court to a piece of jewellery.
On another note, I noticed on Satellite images that the quaint ‘Adelaide Cottage’ has a huge building right next to it that is apparently a lodge. They made it look like they’ve just taken over the quaint little 4 bedroom cottage but I imagine the lodge that is virtually joined to it will become theirs also.
I don’t think they’ll get divorced until their kids are adults though or teenagers.
I wonder if it’s almost a matter of time before Kate takes a lover of her own.
I need to get a life.
They won’t divorce. They are old school. They will just live separately. Kate wants to be queen and knows too much.
If they don’t it won’t have anything to do with Kate knowing too much. William could railroad her with his own PR office if he chose. It’ll be because William is lazy and a divorce would take work, both legal and PR. Not to mention finding or introducing someone new.
No divorce unless William really falls for someone then she is gone. Kate doesn’t decide this. That was the deal. No agency, no dignity, just a title and jewels.
It’s likely that she was concerned that Rose might be the one which is why the stories started to come out about dumping her as a friend. But that backfired and it’s unlikely rose wanted to break up her own marriage because they seem to have an understanding that both parties agree to.
Thank you for noticing the large building next door to Adelaide Cottage! The press has been very careful to crop it our of all the photos. Next to their ‘humble’abode is the very large Adelaide Lodge.
The full-time nanny, housekeeper and other staff reside right there! In the following link, you need to click through to page 61 to see a coloured photo of Adelaide Lodge with Adelaide Cottage RIGHT next to it! The myth that the nanny is no longer close on hand is a terrible misconception!
https://www.thedicamillo.com/house/windsor-castle/
Honestly William strikes me as the type of guy who goes “what do women like? oh earrings!” and then goes for the first one he sees so not putting the time and effort to find anything else.
Or gets an assistant to do it and they pick earrings they like and William goes “yeah yeah whatever I’ll just sign the card for it”
It’s more like Kate’s assistant picked it out. I doubt William cares enough to even tell his assistant to get something for Kate. Wills would tell his assistant to get sometching for his mistress though. Wills and Kate seem to not like each other if not actually hate each other.
Perhaps they were feeling the heat from the $14,000 brooch that “someone” bought from auction for her birthday.
Charles put out the word, ” set an example by dressing in used clothes and costume jewelry”.
You hit the nail on the head – it is all do contrived and choreographed either an inch of its life. Sad sad sick – two for the price of one!
The earrings are ugly, but gold plate? Gold plate is like the cheapest way to get a gold look. That’s the thinnest amount of gold they can cover base metal with and still use the word gold. Gold Fill is what you want as that has a lot of gold in it.
Anyway, my eyes are drawn to the 3 huge hooks at the collar of her coat. I can’t believe those weren’t hidden.
This is something I won’t criticize him for.
UK has a huge crisis with poverty, so I rather see them gift this than over the top luxury items.
The coronation on the other hand…
They need to get rid one of their 4 homes before using cheap (and for most people 100 pounds is not cheap) gifts as their PR.
Diana actually left the Big Blue ring to Harry. Willy asked for it & Harry let his brother take it for Kate. I hope W then gave Harry a comparably valuable item in a trade but idk.
The story circulating at the time was that William took it without Harry knowing at first, then they “traded” her watch and her ring.
I believe, in return, Harry received Diana’s Cartier watch, which Meagan now owns.
I absolutely don’t believe in any kind of supernatural stuff usually. And yet, I do believe that ring is cursed. It definitely has terrible memories associated with it, so why would you want it, let alone to give to the woman you were going to marry?
And Diana originally chose it basically for spite, before she even knew it would be spite- she was shown her options and picked the one that would cost the most.
The spite story came from Charles’s shills. The Court Jeweller, a great resource on royal jewels, states she’s never read anything that mentioned that the family was originally unhappy with her choice.
It should have been reset because the engagement ring for the most famous bad marriage in generations really isn’t a good way to start anything.
Meghan got Diana’s beautiful aquamarine cocktail ring, and I’m sure she’s happy with that. Big Blue is way too gaudy for Meghan’s taste anyway. Besides, it’s cursed.
I am sure Harry wanted it solely for memories of his mother. There was no way he was going to give that ring to anyone else which is as it should have been.
Mentioning OtherBro paid a “meager” $100 for jewelry is a ploy to make him seem more relatable to common folk. Also KHate’s planned her Robinhood get-up for weeks. What a coincidence his Christmas day gift coordinated with her outfit.
Has she ever been to a church service in her life when it wasn’t mandated by the queen or king and photographed? Attending church isn’t supposed to be about ‘look at me all dressed up’. But then again that mrs wails motto all day, every day. (And they call Meghan a narcissist?)
Charles wasn’t much of a churchgoer when his mother was alive, either. It’s a bit ridiculous that he’s been making the effort to be photographed on his way to church more often after becoming, you know, the head of the C of E in his 70s. You’d think that the Wales couple would realize this and strive to be more observant now, so that they don’t look like hypocritical posers in 20 years.
Good point. You would also think they would want to be seen as ‘good parents’ taking their kids to church on Sunday morning. I guess lazy wins.
Idk, I feel like at this point Kate is intentionally wearing some tacky, clashing, garish item of jewelry to these official events? These earrings don’t go with that outfit at all. It’s become such a pattern with her.
When this woman is not cosplaying Meghan, she usually dress of another era or she looks like this green outfit picture, like a cartoon character. Someone who is dressing her must not like her.
I’m going to have a burst of charity here…maybe William had “ help” from one of the kids picking it out and this is the equivalent of wearing your kids macaroni necklace to dinner.
That is a kind thought!
We stopped doing big Christmas gifts a few years ago. It was my daughter’s suggestion that we instead make a point of having experiences together when it is convenient. Which was a great idea! (Covid kind of messed with that lately.) But I cannot forgo presents altogether, so everyone gets a stocking with at least socks and a chocolate orange and Mr R adds a lottery ticket.
So if I’m going to be charitable also, maybe they focus on gifts for the kids and don’t do much for each other? But in that case why would you want the media blathering on about the gift?
Question; why do the children look so unhappy/scared, and k8, and willy have the fake/phony grins plastered on their mugs?. Oh and those earrings are just so, so, this from a jewelry fanatic.
I thought maybe the four stones might be birthstones of her children, with either his or her birthstone? Or maybe he let the children pick the earrings? The earrings would still be ugly, but at least there would be some sentimental value to them.
They’re ugly earrings. As well as all of Kiki MacDonaugh jewelry–so mall. Kate has very pedestrian taste in jewelry. If it weren’t for the royal jewels and the inheritance from Diana, she would be in versions of Kay, Jared and Walmart jewelry.
Just an observation, will this couple ever be satisified with even the over-the-top hype and coverage they continue to receive.
In this latest sscenario they’ve been.centered in the dire cost-of-living crisis with their ‘pretend frugality’ while continuing the ever changing one-sided competition.
Now, who has the better love story?
Uncle Gary alluded to ‘their romance’.
(But they did not watch the docu-series.)
The fail gets advert dollars for hacking the earrings.
A pair of small gold hoops would have been perfect with her outfit. Those cheap-looking danglers are too flouncy to wear with such a structured coat dress. But – for good or for evil – Kkkhate’s styling always screams “Look at Me”. She has no fashion sense and no amount of Duchy money will improve her lousy taste. Whether she’s raided TQ’s collection or bought a more affordable brand, she never gets it quite right.
I bet Carole has a similar pair of earrings. This style seems right up her alley.
I think it is probably her kids who gave her those earrings. If I was Kate I would have hated to get that engagement ring but she probably likes it. I think it is mainly a copy which she wears.
We are very much not an extravagant family.
Yep, I personally don’t think the earrings are that bad, but they don’t really go with this outfit. Maybe she picked them out herself as a gift from “Will and the children”?
That woman is looking crazy. Those earrings do not go with that hat and neither is really a church accessory.
For that amount of money, you could buy something interesting from an artisan at Etsy.