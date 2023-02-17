Kate Hudson on nepotism: ‘if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter’

Kate Hudson is great in Knives Out 2: The Glass Onion. She’s definitely sending up a certain kind of privileged celebrity woman, the kind of tone-deaf, casually racist, vapid, past-her-prime beauty who gets by on her connections and her side-hustles. I can understand why Kate was cast, and I’m not saying that as a slam on Kate at all – I actually like Kate Hudson a lot and I think she did a great job in The Glass Onion. But this definitely wasn’t a huge acting stretch for her. Kate has given several interviews to promote The Glass Onion, and the interviewers have started venturing into some of the topics of the day, namely “cancel culture” and nepotism. From Kate’s interview in the Independent:

She’s well-liked by everyone because she keeps it real: “I’ve not led a very traditional life, you know? Maybe that resonates? Women do come up to me and talk to me about their personal lives a lot. I think because I’ve always been really open and honest about everything. I could never be phoney about it. It’d be exhausting.”

What Kate thinks of people being “canceled”: “People should just have a deeper awareness, right? And people who don’t are being called out. We should hold people accountable who do anything that’s sexist, misogynistic, or racist. We should call out the lack of diversity in companies. Or the lack of women on boards. Kanye should be held accountable for his behaviour. Period. There are clear things that [warrant], you know, ‘You’re cancelled, bye!’”

She does feel like people should go easier on canceling the youths: “If you’re over 40, there’s a line. Where it gets challenging is when it swings too far in the other direction. I don’t want kids to be scared to make art, or to say things. They need to take risks and speak their minds, because what they want to say could actually be really powerful. You can’t just cancel someone because they’ve made a little mistake. My only thing with ‘cancel culture’ is that it scares the younger generation. They don’t know if what they’re about to say is going to be met negatively or positively, so they just choose to not say anything. I think we can make a little bit of room for the younger generation to find their way.”

On her famous parents: “When I was starting out, if anybody asked me about them, I’d always try and change the subject. I really wanted to have my own career. Once I was a good decade in, though, I realised it just didn’t matter. Sometimes talking about my parents was actually a great distraction from talking about the movie I was meant to be promoting.”

On nepotism & knowing her sh-t: “There was a lot more criticism. I really felt like I had to know my s***, and be as prepared as I could be. It felt like I had to live up to something.” But she admits that there seemed to be a lot less “son-or-daughter-ofs” back then. It meant a more glaring spotlight was placed on her. “It was me, maybe Gwyneth… I just felt so lucky to get parts. I think a lot of directors and producers didn’t want to hire me because they didn’t want [my parents] to become what the movie was about.” She definitely didn’t feel as if her parents helped her get work eventually, either. “I remember Cameron Crowe saying that it wasn’t as if Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell showed up to his door with, like, trench coats on, holding a gun to his head and making him put me in the movie. That’s not how any of this works.”

More on nepotism: “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care. I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it. I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modelling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing! I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”