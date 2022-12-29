Kim Kardashian mandates that staffers only wear ‘neutral’ colors in her home

Kim Kardashian’s house is very bland and boring. The color scheme is just white, cream and beige and it’s not even like Kim wants a neutral background for some great art. There is no art. In all of the spaces we’ve seen of Kim’s house, it just looks so… one note. She’s said before that her kids’ bedrooms are different, and that she “allows” them to paint their rooms any color and they can have colorful toys in their playroom. What I never realized is that Kim also puts limits on what colors her staffers can wear. Not so much a uniform, but an employer-approved color palette.
On Monday’s episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, Kim Kardashian revealed there is a dress code for her employees after the radio personality said she noticed the people who work for her “are all color coordinated.”
“Is that intentional?” asked Martinez, 51, to which Kardashian, 42, replied, “Absolutely. I have uniforms.”
“It’s not like hey, this is like your uniform. It’s just color palettes,” Kardashian continued. Noting that her employees are provided with a “handbook,” the reality star explained they can wear “grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki… I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking.”
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also shared she discussed the dress code with her employees to get their opinions before implementing it.
“My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, ‘That would make our life so easy,’ ” she told the podcast host. “And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ ”
“I should have like a free-dress day on their birthdays or something,” she quipped.
Granted, I mostly wear black, grey, cream and navy too – like, that’s easily 80% of my wardrobe – but I love wearing green, pink, periwinkle, red and purple sometimes too. While I understand the idea behind your employer mandating a uniform, it seems kind of bonkers to want your household staff to commit to a bland color palette just to work inside your bland home. And we don’t even know if she’s talking about *just* household staff – does she demand the same thing from the staff of her companies? Someone take this to the Supreme Court! Well… it’s only discriminatory if Kim goes so far as firing someone for wearing acid green. Then we could take it to SCOTUS.
I think (?) you’re kidding? She *can* fire someone for wearing acid green – color choices are not a protected class.
Yes. She’s kidding.
What a weirdo. Just implement a uniform.
It is to be cheap? A uniform would be provided where if the staff can wear their own clothes they have to buy it themselves.
Yeah, either a uniform she gives them or a clothing budget to buy all neutrals. I’m sure they all had neutrals but once you have to wear it every day, you might realize you don’t have as much as you thought.
Aren’t they all known to be super cheap with their staff already? Like paying PA a pity for ridiculous hours?
But yes, if she wants certain colours and looks, she should pay her staff uniforms or give them a clothing budget. No one works “for exposure” so pay your staff properly
Arpeggi, yes. This family violates CA laws regarding internships, I honestly can’t believe they haven’t been investigated. They just don’t want to pay people properly.
Dress codes are common at the work place. When I worked at target we had to wear red. I’m a neutral color girl so I had to buy red clothes. Target does not provide uniforms or give away red clothes if you don’t have any. That’s the real world.
Im actually with Kim on this one. It’s such an eyesore to have electric fuschia or neon green on someone when the whole place is zen (*cough*boring) Nothing wrong here. Just particular. Just wear your own neutrals, or have her give you a budget for it. A uniform is so tacky and condescending
I think the point is dictating what colors her staff wear without actually giving them a budget. I am required to wear a certain color of scrubs to work (color by discipline) and I have an annual budget.
not to mention Zen has zero to do with a color palette — the Chinese are ALL about vibrant color.
ETA: and the condescension dripping from a jeans day for their birthday…please sir, may I have another?
She sounds like a terror to work for. She is also arrogant and tacky af and I would never last a day.
I’m just wondering how much f*cking staff she has working for her. She’s always going on about how hard it is to be a single mother raising four kids, but damn girl you have so much help ! Also, that whole neutral color thing is Kanye 100%. That’s his whole Yeezy brand, which Kim took and ran with.
I bet there’s a lot. It sounds like the interviewer saw enough staff that they noticed a pattern in what they were wearing.
Me either – with my Gen-X plaid shirts, Disney Haunted Mansion T-shirts or Lincoln County Billy the Kid Tees, and Lands End pants (with pockets mind you!). I wear things of color with bits of interest (for me at least) and practical because I tend to do things that get me dirty. She’s so dull.
Her house is not “zen.” It’s boring and bland.
Agreed. Constant neutral is boring. This uniform thing does not surprise me, though.
She has similar preferences to my in-laws. They don’t have bad taste as such, they just lack any taste at all. Everything is bland and more bland. Zzzzzzzz.
And so very cold looking.
Is it weird? Yes. But most jobs have dress codes and employee handbooks. I worked in corporate America for over a decade and the dress code was just as arbitrary and silly. My current job allows us to wear “casual” but not jeans or sneakers so again…arbitrary.
@Ameerah, your comment made me think about the rumors that they don’t film at their residences and it’s all scripted. Maybe the employee handbook goes along with sets in buildings that aren’t homes. Literal place of business. That could all just be rumors though. I’ve never watched the show so I could be way off base.
I will say this….due to that interview…I now understand why she chooses to live in such a minimalist neutral environment…due to the visual overload that someone who lives the life she does…it IS calming…I too have experienced that since I’ve gotten ill…my boho-chic semi_chaotic setting causes me BIG ANXIETY now because my brain is ALREADY doing too much….clear space/light/no clutter calms me…
Completely agree.
Neutral yes, but she is not a minimalist even if her house looks empty. A person cannot consume the way the Kartrashians do and call themselves “minimalist” in any way.
I can see that Lala.
I thought this bizarre blandness was Kanye’s idea and she would get rid the minute they broke up. Her previous homes and styles were not like this( I do realise people evolve) but this extreme was obviously Kanye’s idea. Maybe its just easier to carry on.
My theory is she does not actually live there — it is a set so to speak. Or maybe I am hoping that for the sake of sticky children.
Her house is not zen. It’s boring and basic. She sounds like a delight.
Haha, well I think that her house IS the work of art, it’s absolutely beautiful. To each their own 🤷🏽♀️
I’m also down with her staff wearing muted colored uniforms…I hope they’re subsidized by Kim & I’m sure they’re made of the best materials and it would be nice to NOT have to spend intellectual property on picking your work wardrobe out (I used to be EPIC @ that…which was EXHAUSTING!🫥) or dealing with judgment…This also leaves the opportunity to fiscally focus on shoes/purses
😝
Back in the day…the great Haute Couture houses used to do the same for their staff…
Yeah, it’s weird but understandable. If you are support staff in any situation, you are supposed to blend in and not be super visible. Lots of workplaces have rules around this. If this would be too constricting for you, the job probably would be a bad fit in other ways as well.
The Kardashians are known for trying to categorize staff as interns! They don’t even want to pay a living wage or overtime, they sure as heck aren’t going to be subsidizing work clothing. They think being in the same room as the family is payment in an of itself. They are horrific to staff.
Sorry but I don’t get the hate. It’s just a color palette, nothing outrageous. It’s as basic as khakis and white shirts. It would be a different story if Kim expected everyone to wear luxury brands. Most businesses even if in a home have wardrobe requirements.
Fully agree.
I have kids that are the ages of hers, and I cannot imagine my house being all beige. Everything would be stained and dirty…and kids items are colorful. I don’t get it.
To me, it’s no different than growing up in homes where you weren’t allowed to play in certain rooms – or even be in them. The rooms where the furniture was covered in plastic and no one was allowed to sit. I’m sure her kids have a giant playroom along with their own rooms (which she said they were allowed to decorate any way they wanted)
My guess is she probably has multiple cleaning people who come every day taking care of any mess. If I recall correctly, the kids have playrooms and their own rooms are colorful.
Oh, there is no doubt that she has multiple cleaning people. I guess if the kids only play in their play room/bedroom you don’t need to worry about messes.
I am no KK fan, but my (regular size) house is mostly neutral tones (although we do have family photos, art, and pops of color) and the kids’ stuff stays upstairs where their bedrooms are and the gameroom/TV room are. Before we moved we had a really small house where the kids’ stuff was all over the living room, and it was cluttered-looking and stressful for me.
Now we have more space, so there is room to make the downstairs look the way I want it to (uncluttered, clear surfaces, picked up and put together) and the kids have room to craft, play, game, build legos, and a million other things in their dedicated spaces.
My 10 year-old knows she can bring stuff down to use at the counter, but it goes back up with her when she gets ready for bed (we really only see the 15 year old at mealtimes or when he needs a ride somewhere, lol!) I don’t see the problem with having kids’ spaces and adult spaces.
Honestly I wouldn’t hate this at all. I would just wear all black every day. One less decision in the morning for me.
I wear a uniform to work and yes I buy it myself. It’s not an issue at all and is far cheaper than attempting to maintain a corporate level wardrobe.
Perhaps she finds the neutrals in her home soothing? It’s somewhat plain to me but the emphasis seems to be on architectural design, natural elements and the views from the many windows, which are absolutely *stunning*! I’d live there…as long as I had neutrally clad employees to keep it clean!
She sounds like a terror to work for. Not just this policy but her crappy comment about how to be successful women need to:
“Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. Show up and do the work.”
And the woman is just so tacky. I wouldn’t last a day.
One comment about uniforms: in some companies uniforms are mandatory and “provided,” but employees still have to pay for those uniforms through a payroll deduction.
No employer should force employees to pay for uniforms. But since so many jobs are non unionized, employers get away with this all the time.
If Kim is requiring a colour palette, she better be paying them decent wages. But it wouldn’t shock me if she doesn’t. She was born a rich girl and more than once has shown she doesn’t appreciate all the people who do the hard work.
I watched part of the interview. She was referring to the people who work at her companies (they were in her office, not at home). She also said that before implementing she spoke with her employees about it, and they all said a set palette would make things easier.
It’s not that they have specific items to wear. Which is a lot easier than some places. I once received a job offer that entailed an entire dress code down to color and specific items, including hosiery. The totality of it made it a relatively easy “no,” as it hadn’t come up in the interview process.
I wear a lot of neutrals too, but it’s such a weird thing to try to control the colors that your employees wear.
Hopefully she pays them well, unlike her mother who has advertised for “interns” to get free labor.
Lucy2, I had no idea about Pimp Mama Kris seeking out free labor from unpaid interns. But it would be so unsurprising, too. I’ll never understand how some rich people can be such enormous cheapskates
I have so many criticisms of the Kardashians, but this one’s a non-issue to me
Yea, I hope she’s paying and treating them well. A dress code is common in so many companies. I don’t see why this is a huge problem.
Target requires a red shirt and khaki pants. They do not pay for them or give you some kind of wardrobe allowance. A big part of getting this job that might give you 20 hours a week is having to invest in the colors. On some days you can wear jeans, but ONLY Target brand jeans.
At Books-A-Million jeans were not allowed at all except on special ‘jeans days’, where you could wear your much beloved denim if you PAID to do it. I think it was $5.
I know some care homes and medical staff jobs will mandate what color scrubs you wear, but not necessarily provide them for you. For my education program to be a nurse aide, I had to provide my own black scrubs.
Dress codes are honestly everywhere and I am not going to demonize Kim Kardashian for having one just because she is Kim Kardashian.
Maybe the entire system is the problem? Kim requiring a colour palette isn’t the worst crime out there but she’s just another capitalist who does not care about the people who provide the labour.
Target and Walmart try to shut down union drives all the time because they would not be allowed to get away with not paying for a work uniform in a unionized environment.
The fact she hasn’t confirmed a clothing allowance for this request shows she is just as greedy and despicable as the rest of these other employers and it should not be accepted as ok that she trots out this request without be questioned on it further. She’s bragging that she controls her employees. It’s not acceptable to wave it off or say that other companies do the same so it’s ok. It’s really not ok.
As a tie dye and color fan, this makes me sad. How boring. This family is the worst!
To each their own. If my work required I wear tie dye and colorful clothes I would be screwed since my clothes are neutral. It would be more expensive for me to get colorful clothes. Since her staff had a meeting I’m sure most if they’re clothes are neutral so it’s not a big deal.
She and Craze-Nye are actually made for each other. They’re both ARROGANT and NARCISSISTIC, pushing their weights around and about! 🤨😫
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I like her house. I like the theme, it is very calming. My bedroom is blush and beige and I love going in there because the colors are calming so I get it.
Kim can fade away, soon please.
I hate to think what the next generation of that family is going to turn out like, PMK has brought in the money but at what cost?
I bet 1-2 of those kids is gonna write a book.
I dislike Kims house, the beige everywhere would drive me buggy.
I honestly think she has stylists tell her everything, and if it brings her attention, she is good.
The house we moved into in 2018 was nothing but a beige and tan palette and it was soul-killing. My first big project was bringing in color: cool, calming shades of green in most of the rooms, sunny, warm in the darkest room to counterbalance its darkness, and two different tones in the kitchen/dining room: an earthy terracotta and a kind of ash rose/mauve.
@The Recluse — same! We bought a house this spring that was relentlessly taupe. The same taupe curtains in every room, taupe walls, taupe carpet. We couldn’t bring in gorgeous colors and bright whites fast enough.
People would also pay to get their house repainted in neutral colors if they bought a colorful house. I don’t want to live in rainbow brights house but others might.