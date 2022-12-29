Kim Kardashian: ‘One day, my kids will thank me for not… bashing their dad’

Kim Kardashian has gotten a lot of crap about her divorce from Kanye West. It took nearly two full years for everything to get settled, mostly because there were some long-winded negotiations about money, real estate and custody of their kids. Plus, Kanye spent a year and a half trying to hold up the divorce and firing a succession of lawyers who wouldn’t go along with his unhinged schemes to do so. At the end of the day, Kim and Kanye do technically have joint custody of their kids, although Kim basically has primary custody and she had the kids most of the time. She’s gotten sh-t about divorcing Kanye, and she’s gotten sh-t about not divorcing him sooner, and not going for full custody of the kids and everything else. I don’t know – when it came to the divorce, I think Kim was just doing the best she could, all while dealing with an unmedicated ex who was threatening violence and openly stalking her and harassing her. Kim recently spoke to the Angie Martinez IRL podcast about how rough it’s been to coparent with Kanye:
Kim on coparenting: “Co-parenting is really f—ing hard… If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s— that they are not ready to deal with. When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could. I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world.”
She’s not doing well: “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening,” the SKIMS founder continued of the kids’ inevitable access to public information about their parents, “but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can.”
She doesn’t want the kids to know the details: “My kids don’t know anything. So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about.”
She puts on a happy face in front of the kids: “If we are riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”
Yeah… my parents struggled for years before they divorced and I can safely say that Kim’s kids know a lot more than Kim believes. I mean, it’s good that Kim isn’t talking sh-t about Kanye in front of her kids. It’s good that Kim is sheltering them from a lot of Kanye’s crap. But… the kids know some of it already, especially the older kids, North and Saint (who are 9 years old and 7 years old). North especially, since she seems to spend the most time with Kanye out of all four kids. While Kim tries to put a happy face on it, the kids can see that their dad is unwell, and God knows what Kanye is saying to them when he spends time with them. Also: while I’m never on Team “Dump All Of Your Problems on Your Children,” there is something to be said for being honest with your kids, especially when you’re struggling.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Kim’s Instagram.
What she said there is absolutely brilliant.
So the right thing to do then is to discuss it in a podcast and say ‘I could have talked shit about Ye’ even though the kids can listen to it’? How is that rational?
Not blaming her after all she was dealing with a man who is unraveling but not saying anything about him in any medium seems like the way to go for her kids.
Am I misunderstanding something here?
Anyway those kids are stunning!
Totally agree. Anything at all she says will be blown out of proportion by media and haters anyway, which will just trigger Ye even more.
She does need to have discussions with them about mental health, especially since they may also develop issues, but a lot of what he’s saying is too much for littles to understand and is just going to create conflict that isn’t good for the children. There’s also the Nazi propaganda he’s espousing, which needs to be countered. And probably about a dozen other things I’ve forgotten about as I endeavor to ignore Ye. Oh! The porn thing. Yep…she needs to have some conversations with them. ASAP.
And maybe she is? It’s possible to have talks without using him as an example.
While I agree that you should not be crying in the car in front of your kids right before you drop them off at school, I am absolutely certain that this 1950s mentality of denying and hiding it not the way to go. Relative honesty and age appropriate release of information is key. The writer is right: the kids know on a conscious or subconscious level. Also, pretty sure she is saying this to get praise and build an image of “silent sufferer”, mum hero, so that we forget that she decided to have a bunch of kids with an unstable man while pretending to be of his ethnicity.
The children look so cute. They took mostly after Kim thank God. I really hope none of the kids will inherit their Dad’s mental health conditions because it is really such a handicap in life. I feel for Kim. She must be praying that Kanye will be able to save some of his fortune so their children can inherit it. I know Kim has a lot of money but it won’t hurt getting some from their dad.
I’m giving her the benefit of the doubt that she’s just talking about his awful harassment of her, because she is doing her kids a giant disservice (and not being a responsible parent imo) if she has not addressed his very public, repeated, violently antisemitic rhetoric with at the very least the school-aged children. Because you can sure as shit be aware that any Jewish classmates parents have had to talk to their kids about it.
Yeah uh so the fact that Kanye’s a Nazi was apparently an open secret for years. There’s no way Kim did not know. Kanye has idolized the man who said “No one remembers the Armenians” since long before he married Kim, who has very recent Armenian heritage. She was okay with her husband being inspired by a man who was inspired by the genocide of her people. Besides being, you know, Hitler.
Kim is empty. I’m not going to praise her for anything she says — I’m quite sure she just copies from other people. And everything is for publicity.
I think calling anyone empty is a bit unfair. And I don’t believe everything she does is for publicity regarding her kids – if that were the case she would have talked more about their divorce. Kim was very clearly in a mentally abusive relationship with Kanye – at the very least. You can dislike someone and still have nuanced thoughts about them.
I agree, Ameerah M.
I’m aware that you can dislike someone and have nuanced thoughts about them, thank you. I get yelled at about it all the time.
But Kim knew Kanye was a Nazi when she married him. Come on.
Meanwhile, millions of white Americans gathered around the dinner table at Thanksgiving and Christmas while their parents and other family members said racist horrible things. And say nothing. And will gather with them again. Do you call out YOUR racist family members? Have you cut them off? Let’s not hold Kim to a higher standard than we’re holding the people we actually know. Come on.
She’s been in some really terrible situations, she loves her kids. I’m not wanting to mom shame her choices.
co-parenting is so so hard. kids soak up everything. i am sure the older kids, if they have access to social media and smart phones already, know some of the stuff going on with kanye. But i think the point that Kim making is clear…she’s saying she’s not going to bad mouth their dad. I think she’s also saying if they come to her as they get older they can have a conversation about what is going on. she’s doing the best thing by not alienating her kids to their father. i’ve seen families fall apart where kids at a young age were told mean things/untrue things about their father and they end up not having a relationship with them.
I wish my Mama had followed Kim’s manifesto when I was a child 😒
I mean there’s bashing the father of your kids in an attempt to alienate, and then there’s limiting their exposure to a dangerous person who is promoting a past genocidal regime on an international scale.
So, she can do what she wants and I wish her well, but this is a little different than your normal divorce imo.
Except in the eyes of the law – it isn’t. Which is why he was granted legal joint custody. And so she has to thread that needle while keeping herself safe.
Nah, I don’t buy that. Both of these people are on a level you and I can only dream of financially and in terms of assets and resources and that shapes the conversation – mind you this has nothing to do with my thinking she’s a victim, but it’s absolutely not like a divorce case for the peons which was my original statement.
And I’m not understanding the implication that somehow telling your kids Nazism is bad is somehow alienating them from their dad; you can absolutely have that conversation without it being “bashing” him. To each their own.
I suggest you look up the law then. You don’t have to buy it – it’s literally the law. I suggest perhaps watching Leeja Miller on YouTube. She is a divorce and family law attorney. And she broke down why Kanye got legal joint custody. So again – it’s not about what you buy. It’s about the law and how it works.
I have never bashed my ex in front of Kiddo, though he deserves to be bashed because of a lesson I learned from my grandmother.
My mother’s mom had a strong dislike of my father for reasons I never understood. And she was not shy of talking badly of him in front of me and my brother. That left me with the feeling, I’m half my father and you hate him. Does that mean you hate me too?