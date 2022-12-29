Did the Duke of Windsor actively provide aid & comfort to the Nazis?

As everyone always says, The Crown does not represent a perfectly accurate history of the British royal family. If anything, showrunner/writer/producer Peter Morgan tends to soft-pedal some of the creepiest and most unsettling stuff. There has been a lot of talk about the way Prince Charles and Camilla are portrayed, but as I’ve said before, their actual history is a million times worse than we see on The Crown. So it is with the Duke of Windsor, aka Prince David, aka the brief reign of King Edward VIII. The Crown shows the post-abdication David (as he was known to his family) as some kind of informal advisor to the crown in the early years of QEII’s reign. While that may have been the case, it’s worth noting that the Queen Mum never got along with David, and in the last decades of his life, David had barely anything to do with the Windsors and vice versa.
The Queen Mum kept her distance from David because she knew exactly who David was and how compromised he was, because King George VI had been fully briefed on all of David’s plans during the war. King George VI knew that if the Nazis broke the British spirit during the Battle of Britain and successfully invaded Britain, Hitler would install David as some kind of Vichy Monarch, a Nazi-adjacent king. While those plans were not widely known among the British people, trust that British intelligence and the British government knew of those plans. There’s been some questions about what David knew about it though, and whether he genuinely cosigned the Nazi plot. That’s what a new documentary is about.
Long-standing rumors that Edward VIII aided the Nazis after being forced to abdicate have been given new credence by evidence that he passed critical information to the Germans and urged them to continue “severe bombing” of the country, paving the way for him to return as head of a puppet government.
Edward, who was photographed meeting Hitler in 1937 with his wife, wrote four reports on the lamentable state of the French army in 1940, having been invited to inspect the troops by the French government, who assumed he was loyal to the allied cause. Edward was living in exile in France with Wallis, but still held military rank, acted as a liaison officer and had not been completely cut off by the family.
However after his reports, which detailed low morale and weak leadership, were ignored by the British, he passed them to a friend who was a Nazi informant. A new documentary Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King, based on a book of the same name by historian Andrew Lownie, says that Germany then used the information from Edward’s reports to inform their invasion of France in 1940.
The documentary also brings fresh nuance to Edward’s planned role in a potential British puppet government after any German victory. It is a matter of historical record that the Nazis considered such a plan, which was codenamed Operation Willi. However there has long been doubt over whether Edward knew about and endorsed Operation Willi.
The new documentary suggests that Edward was actively interested in the plan and reveals that after Edward was forced to leave Portugal for the Bahamas (where he was appointed governor) by Churchill, he sent a message to his friend Ricardo Espirito Santo, a wealthy banker who was a Nazi informant. The coded telegram said that he was willing to come back to Europe, which is interpreted as meaning he was willing to assume the British throne.
According to another diplomatic cable, Edward told Spanish agents: “Continued severe bombing would make England ready for peace,” and that he was being kept away from England to prevent him working with “English friends of peace.”
Yes, I think David knew Hitler’s plans and he knew all about Operation Willi and he was all for it. I’ve always thought that? I mean, David and Wallis truly went to Berlin and met Hitler in person. Do you think they only talked about the weather? Of course they schemed. Sidenote: David, like every member of the Windsor clan at that time, spoke fluent German. As for David likely submitting reports on Allied military readiness, I believe that too. In recent years, people have tried to do this bizarre historical revisionism when it comes to Edward VIII and I don’t get it at all. He and Wallis were both Nazi sympathizers, if not outright Nazis.
A nazi sympathizer is as good as a nazi to me. Period. What a disgraceful family.
This is why it bugs the hell out of me when tabloid reporters lump Harry & Meghan in with the Duke & Duchess of Windsor. Harry taking his family to safety after the coordinated attacks on his wife is very different from a selfish, weak King who abdicated and was a Nazi sympathizer. Wallis & David spent their lives swanning from one rich resort to the other, while Harry & Meghan are actually interested in helping people. It’s incredibly annoying when they blame Meghan as they did Wallis. Wallis did Britain a favor.
Black people doing anything that white people and especially the white establishment don’t approve of = them being labelled as miscreants, narcissists etc
This is how the UK “media” works. They say something enough and the poorly educated populace begin to believe it. They can’t understand why they believe what they believe and cannot give you a single reason why they hate Meghan more than Andrew or the Nazi Windsor’s they just know they hate her.
During lockdown I had a leak in my apartment that necessitated some refurbishment in a bathroom. My builder whom my friend has known for years and describes as a ‘stand-up guy’ rattled on about how much he hated Meghan for THREE days. A mixed race man.
I quizzed him gently one day and it was clear how those views had been seeded. When I quizzed him about Prince Andrew his voice trailed off with not much to say almost in discomfort ….
This is what the UK media have done here in the UK and what they are attempting to now do in the USA, AUS etc and this is why Harry & Meghan HAD TO DO THE NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY.
The UK has perfected the art of online mis-information due to poor media regulation and data mining via companies such as Cambridge Analytica. If people really knew how their data was used, they’d log off now. Sadly our clicks and likes no matter how well meaning (even on this site) fuel the hate for Meghan. Meghan discourse sells.
Yes two totally different circumstances Megan was a biracial divorced woman. Simpson was a known agent of Nazi Germany. Afterwards they rewrote history to say he abdicated for love because the government wouldn’t let him marry a divorced woman but in reality the government knew she was a national security risk who had access to Edward’s classified information and had already leaked them accordingly.
They also knew he was unfit. The Nazi sympathizer thing didn’t become an issue until the war started. He was blowing off important meetings and briefings and was all around considered unfit. Wallis was the scapegoat. But she did them an enormous favor. Because he absolutely would have handed the UK over to Hitler.
He abdicated for love. He was obsessed with Wallis much like Charles being obsessed with Camilla. He did not marry her for any other reason. He even liked when she made fun of him in public. Camilla is awful in her own way but she got all the marbles.
Not to mention Wallis didn’t even WANT to marry him. She got way in over her head.
Yes. We’ve known this for a long time. As in, I learned it in high school history.
Totally thought everyone knew he was a Nazi.
Of course he knew. Of course he was onboard with any scheme that would let him reclaim what he saw as his rightful position. And looking at Charles with his cash for honors mess and accepting money from the family of one of history’s greatest monsters, and William with his…well, everything, you’d almost think that this hunger for power at any cost is hereditary.
I find it interesting that David’s parents semi-openly acknowledged that he was never suited for the throne, just as QEII seemed to have little faith in Charles, and Diana, according to some, had qualms about William’s suitability as well. When you see that pattern emerging, generation after generation, you’d think SOMEONE would realize that the system is broken beyond repair.
Both the Queen and Philip didn’t think Charles was shit. Makes you wonder what they knew about him.
What exactly did you hear about Diana’s opinion of William? What I’ve heard is that Diana didn’t think William had the right temperament to be King. She thought that Harry did and that’s why she nicknamed him “Good King Harry”. If Diana always believed Harry should help William with his reign, it’s for that reason.
I feel like he was and is viewed as a temporary caretaker of the throne until Wills ascends.
People who act surprised at hearing Wallis & Ed were Nazi sympathizers have not been paying attention. People already forget that the BRF are a German ancestral family. Queen Victoria was irritated when she had to speak [her broken] English, they changed their name to hide their German ancestry, and they still do German Christmas traditions to this day. I mean no offense to all the non-Nazi German families. It is scary to think of how differently the world could have turned out with only a few different victories and losses.
That’s right. The family the British love to declare is holier than thou and the pinnacle of class and decorum is GERMAN! And before that, FRENCH! Y’all don’t have a British monarch, you have interlopers and are just sitting there accepting that. Now, at least William is part English (and Scottish) because of Diana, but he looks more “Windsor” every day. And acts like a Nazi. There’s your Royals, folks.
William has three lines of descent from George 3 . He looks hanoverian to me.
And he was never tried for High Treason and lived in luxury till the end of his days.
My interpretation of the above is that he clearly revealed positions that helped the Nazi’s in return for a position in Europe much like his uncle Willheim.
Also notice that this was his Sydney Johnson era. So on the one hand he’s planning his aryan Kingship whilst training a black valet.
The Queen Mother is on film doing the Hitler salute so I’m not sure she was bothered about David’s Nazi sympathies. Most aristos liked Hitler in the beginning and wanted someone like him to become PM of the UK. She was more pissed that he abdicated and she was forced to become Queen Consort.
Well, you also have to remember that the Nazi salute wasn’t the “Nazi salute” at first. It didn’t become that until the war started. Even Olympic athletes did it when the Olympics were held in Germany.
She also pursued him at first, but he chose Wallis instead.
It’s true that many British aristocrats, as well as other European nobles, admired Hitler before the war. But it’s probably safe to say Hitler alienated most when he began invading and bombing their countries. The Queen Mother certainly held abhorrent political views and was reportedly very racist, but once the war began she became an enthusiastic supporter of the British war effort. It was partly because of her and her husband’s public devotion to that effort and their visibility in London during the blitz that the British monarchy has survived to this day. It was also the reason for much of the good will Elizabeth, their daughter, enjoyed upon becoming queen and throughout her early reign.
This entire family has blood on their hands – and their forefathers do too. I am just LOVING that the truth is FINALLY beginning to come to the surface about them. And I do believe it was petty Betty who kept the flood gates of hell closed.
Queen Victoria’s grandson…Prince Charles Edwards (see them names ☹️) was a TOP Nazi involved with Hitler’s ethnic cleansing program…yet he’s pretty much been written out of history…yet Queen Elizabeth named her children after him…So yea…ALL OF THEM are gross AF when it comes to the Nazi party because the Royal Families ties to Germany…via Queen Victoria was SKRONG AF!
Didn’t this documentary come out back in March? Why are they writing about it now?
Absolutely they knew. They were tight as thieves with the whole Brit aristo Nazi set. Wallis’ bf was Diana Mitford whose husband was head of the British Union of Fascists.
Love seeing more of this type of coverage, it is needed in the general media. Less of the fantasy and more on the historical and current actions, and machinations of certain members of this “family”.
In this era, incessant coverage of every single one involved in money for access, arms trade discussions, trafficking, odd alliances, etc.
People don’t want to accept that there were Nazi sympathizers in British aristocracy at the time and even some of the family was questionable. We all know about Philip’s Nazi sisters, but “Charlie” Coburg was extremely close to Hitler and was his representative at events like George V’s funeral. Even after the war some royals defended him. And the shadiness about possible collaboration from Prince George Duke of Kent.
I don’t think these people were trying to influence WW2 to be won for Germany at British expense but I definitely don’t think all of them considered war as necessary as Churchill and George VI did and had some questionable ethics in wanting to “avoid” it or soften it.
Churchill worked really hard to erase the Nazi implications from the royal family. Even now they trot out David as justification for getting rid of him, but it wasn’t just him.
Philips sisters were married to nazis.
He absolutely did. It is in many history books. I don’t know why this is being questioned now.
It is strange that this article says the Duke of Windsor was soft-pedaled in The Crown because there is a whole episode called Vergangenheit where they talk about the Marburg Files and show the extent of his treachery. They definitely walk it back in later seasons as he ages but they mention his Nazi connection again in season 5 after his death. Although I agree, they should have covered it more- honestly, I’d love to see a prequel show that focused just on the Duke of Windsor so we can see more in depth how this all went down.
Lol is this meant to be shocking that David was a Nazi sympathizer? The entire royal and British establishment were Nazi sympathizers. They all believed that whiteness was superior. Their issue was that Hitler’s ambitions would lead to a conquered Britain not his beliefs which they shared. Winston Churchill in particular truly believed in Hitler’s racial hierarchy.
The Windsors only changed their name because monarchies were being overthrown and they didn’t want to be next. They wanted to seem more English to their British subjects and less like the Germans fighting England. Once Germany lost the Windsors were careful to appear anti-Nazi but they weren’t. Prince Philip was still allowed to marry Elizabeth and most of his sisters were Nazis married to Nazi Officers. They just couldn’t come to the wedding and have public facing roles. 20-30yrs later Prince Michael of Kent married in to the royal family and her father was a Nazi Officer.
Sadly during Hitler’s time there was a lot of deeply entrenched racism and many governments agreed with his sentiments. Separating the races, banning interracial marriage etc, but not many govts agreed with state sanctioned mass killings. THIS and all the conquering is how Hitler differed from other white leaders of his time.
Now times and govts have changed and the Windsors are stuck in an awkward position of having a lot of Nazi ties in a world far less sympathetic to Nazi beliefs. These types of conversations also highlight how comfortable the British monarchy has always been with various dictatorships and their similarities with the British monarchy.
Here’s a link to an article on CBC (Canadian public broadcaster) and the documentary is available on CBC GEM
https://www.cbc.ca/documentaries/the-passionate-eye/historians-believe-the-duke-of-windsor-actively-collaborated-with-the-nazis-during-the-second-world-war-1.6635225