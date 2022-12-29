Greta Thunberg destroyed vile misogynist Andrew Tate with one tweet

While disgusting old men love to harass all teenage girls, there’s something specific about Greta Thunberg. Greta, a now-19-year-old environmental activist, triggers something for those rancid men. Greta just exists and takes up space and does her activism and decrepit dudes can’t stop crying about it. So that’s what happened yesterday – if you’re not familiar with Andrew Tate, consider yourself blessed. Tate is a British “men’s rights” douche who has been deplatformed by most social media sites for inciting violent misogyny against women and girls. Tate is completely vile. He decided to tweet some sh-t about his cars and directed it to Greta Thunberg. She bodied him with one quote-tweet and then went about her day:

Greta’s tweet reached one million likes in a few hours, and as of Thursday morning, it reached almost 2.5 million likes, not to mention over 400K retweets. She literally didn’t tweet anything else other than this quote-tweet and it was beautiful. Tate was so salty about it he had the most Karen response ever:

LMAO!!!!! Ever since, Tate and his small-d acolytes have been in a blind panic, trying to threaten, harass, cajole, bargain and lie their way out of this very public dog-walk. What’s been interesting to watch is that it’s not just Tate’s sad-sack people either – all of the men in conservative media in America and Europe are crying about this. Greta’s power is so amazing. Tate has been furiously trying to recover from this sh-t, even posting a video where he apparently ranted nonsensical sh-t about Greta (IDK, I didn’t watch it). Just take the L, dude.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

33 Responses to "Greta Thunberg destroyed vile misogynist Andrew Tate with one tweet"

  1. Isi says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:38 am

    I LOVE her! What a hero and what a strong woman!!!

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:33 am

      There’s not enough Aloe Vera for the burn she gave him. He needs to slink back under the roc he crawled out from.

      Reply
  2. Cel2495 says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:42 am

    Hahaha! LOVE this!

    Reply
  3. Moderatelywealthy says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:43 am

    Greta, thank you, this was amazing and could not have happened to a better(worse) person!

    Laughing so hard now!

    Reply
  4. JanetDR says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:43 am

    She is powerful! ♥️

    Reply
  5. vs says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:44 am

    She owned him…. Sometimes just one answer can burn like hell especially to small men like that guy! I don’t know him so the outrage he wanted to create was return to him with a lot of spices!

    Reply
  6. Veda says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:44 am

    This was EPIC! Tate must be nursing his SDE somewhere 😂

    Reply
  7. Peachy says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:46 am

    That tweet was AMAZING! 😂😂😂 I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw it and the 2nd photo you posted is exactly how I envisioned her face!

    Reply
  8. SomeChick says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:46 am

    she absolutely destroyed him. those horrible old men can’t stand to see a woman in her power – especially a younger woman. they are old and gross and on the way out, and they cannot stand it.

    #TeamGreta

    Reply
  9. Meija says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:46 am

    OmG good for her!

    Reply
  10. Loretta says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:50 am

    What a queen!

    Reply
  11. Miranda says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:53 am

    It’s funny, it’s snappy, and it triggered that manbaby HARD. Fuck yeah, Greta!

    (My own reply would’ve been to tell him to test the emissions by wrapping his lips around the tailpipe, or running those cars — many of which I seriously doubt he actually owns — in a sealed garage while he sits in the front seat. But I’m a total, unapologetic c-word with no patience when it comes to pathetic, petulant assholes like Tate.)

    Reply
  12. TarteAuCitron says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:54 am

    He started it. She finished it.

    Goooo Greta! 🙂

    Reply
  13. Nanea says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:58 am

    Too bad that these MRAs can’t quietly take the L, and move on.

    The most hilarious thing is that someone edited Tate’s Wiki page, the entry about his wrestling fights, and listed it as a first round loss.

    No idea if it’s been edited back, but a screenshot is making the rounds on Twitter.

    Reply
  14. C-Shell says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:59 am

    👋 I’m one of the retweets LOL

    Someone tweeted something like, “Who thought 2022 Twitter would go out this epically?” I mean. A one-liner that took down an entire douche population so thoroughly they’ll never recover. Awesomeness = Greta.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:59 am

    I love it.

    Reply
  16. Lolo86lf says:
    December 29, 2022 at 7:59 am

    I just love Greta and I loath Tate. If he was American he would be a Republican.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:00 am

    Ow, ow, ow, ow – awesome!

    Reply
  18. Lucy says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:00 am

    I love this for him!

    Reply
  19. Jais says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:05 am

    He’s so gross. Love that Greta so awesomely eviscerated him.

    Reply
  20. ThatsNotOkay says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Never heard of him. And after his recent murder, I suspect I never will again.

    Reply
  21. B says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Does anyone else think that picture of him with the Bugatti is….. unflattering?

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:22 am

      Yeah, I have no idea how old he actually is, but the outfit alone just screams “divorced dad in a midlife crisis”. doesn’t it?

      Reply
  22. Seaflower says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:15 am

    It has been beautiful to behold both Greta’s single response and the salty man baby tears of Tate and his bro-mates.

    Reply
  23. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Every time some gross dude comes for a smart, strong woman the entire right wing social media universe piles on. Every time!

    Prior to this, I had never heard of Andrew Tate. Now I can go back to never hearing of him.

    Reply
  24. KBeth says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:19 am

    They are threatened by her because she’s smarter than they are.

    Reply
  25. TIFFANY says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:24 am

    My middle age behind knows not to go up against a teenager on social media. Why would I stupidly bring a knife to a gun fight.

    These idiots out here seem to want to learn the hard way.

    Reply
  26. SAS says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:36 am

    I hate him and think he’s truly a danger to our society. Greta killed him with a barely even thought out half-joke.

    What a fucking saddo thinking his personal car collection merits any importance in a serious climate activist’s view of carbon emissions. She’s going for waaaaay bigger guns than this prick. So embarrassing.

    Reply
  27. BlueSky says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:44 am

    Not all heroes wear capes!
    I have this quote on my refrigerator and it made me think of her:
    “The woman who does not require validation from anyone is the the most feared individual on the planet”-Mohadesa Najumi

    Reply
  28. Giddy says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:49 am

    I guess his penis extender cars didn’t work. Shame.

    Reply
  29. Matilda says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:51 am

    His kindergarten reply also was full of small d energy.

    Reply

