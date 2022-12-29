The Mail also tallied up Duchess Meghan’s 2022 wardrobe cost for some reason

The Daily Mail regularly tabulates the cost of the Princess of Wales’s clothes, because Kate is a working royal and her excessive wardrobe is paid for by either her father-in-law or, now, the Duchy of Cornwall. Kate’s 2022 clothing expenditures were way too much, especially given the fact that she barely does anything. She spent the year basically showing up to various places and wearing ugly, bespoke frocks and being vacuous. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has been out of the working-royal game since 2020. She buys her own clothes and no one in Salt Island is responsible for what she spends. The Daily Mail can’t get that through their thick, sexist skulls though, therefore we get stories like this: “Duchess Hollywood! Value of Meghan Markle’s wardrobe boomed to £79,000 in 2022 – despite stepping back from royal duties.”
The Duchess of Sussex is known for her love of designer brands, expensive accessories and glittering jewels worth thousands of pounds. And since quitting the royal family and moving to California, it seems Meghan Markle’s love of a glitzy and glamorous wardrobe has only accelerated.
This year, Meghan wore a wardrobe worth £78,993. It is £20,000 more than her 2021 total, which was £58,388. Meanwhile in 2020, the year she stepped back as life as a senior royal, she donned outfits worth worth £44,188.
While a working member of the royal family, the cost of Meghan’s clothes for work engagements was covered by then-Prince Charles through the budget he gave the couple from the Duchy of Cornwall. But after the couple said they wanted to be financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, or whether the Duchess always pays full price for her clothing, or receives discounts from designers.
[From The Daily Mail]
“It is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes…” No, it’s not a matter of “it’s not clear” – it’s a matter of “it’s none of your business.” The Mail and/or British taxpayers don’t have any say in what an American woman living in America spends on her clothes. I understand the idle curiosity, and I would love to know if Valentino is sending free stuff to Meghan too, but again – it’s none of my business, and it’s none of the Mail’s business.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Instar.
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_ywJT2hHYS
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259712
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17043884
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex as she meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657669, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659516, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.,Image: 724203950, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Duchess of Sussex Meghan at the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,Image: 724230837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2453366 – STRICTLY NO MAIL ON LINE USAGE
Prince Harry and Megan Markle catch a train back to London and are all smiles after spending the day in Manchester at the One Young World Summit.
Pictured: Megan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: FARRELL / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I love her style, modern but also timeless and very elegant
I do too 😍 and her clothes age so well. I love her wedding dress so much more now than the actual day😍
I wish the Mail knew “how to quit her”, as they say on Brokeback Mountain.
Personally, I hope designers are sending The Duchess a tonne of beautifully made-just-for-her clothes free. I want her closet bulging with gorgeous things. And I want her to wear all of it because there’s not much she doesn’t wear well! Salt Island and the royals (insert sarcasm here) seethe with jealous rage–I mean, they already do–but I want them to do so even more. I so strongly dislike people who actively lie against and actively try to drive a woman to suicide simply because they can.
😂 these people are clowns and want to make people think that the royals still pay for them. Meghan and Harry pay for their own sh!t and they can spend all the money they want or can.it’s their money and they have finance themselves for over 2 years now I think. These people are 🤡 and are obsessed with them.
And many of their readers are stupid enough to assume that The Firm is still paying. And the other half will just get mad at Meghan having nice designer things.
On a different tact, I’m willing to bet that Meghan is swimming in freebies and discounts now that she’s no longer working under The Firm’s rules. These designers know that their clothes on Meghan is better than any advertising they can pay for.
They are clowns. I hope omid is going to clear this up and remind salty island that Meg has zero to do with British public expenses + how little KKKHate works for her wardrobe of £180K doing phone calls. Let’s see how Ann spends on wardrobe working. And I hope Meg gets all her stuff for free.
Kate’s clothing story wasn’t even up for 12 hours before it disappeared and was replaced with this one about Meghan. That’s the story.
Exactly @FC. That is the story and it is another point supporting what H&M said in the docuseries. A story goes up about one royal and it needs to be shussed away. Let’s throw a lie about Meghan to cover up the other ish.
Harry said they were cut off financially in the first quarter of 2020. In the UK, that began April 1, 2020. The Fail/BM should not be concerning themselves with H&M’s expenses. It’s beyond ridiculous. Still love that the Black Peacock china was selling out after appearing in Meghan’s 40 x 40 initiative.
It’s how they spin all their stories about Meghan. Their dopey readers swallow it all, because even though they detest Meghan, they are fascinated and obsessed with her, and just cannot get enough. They would not even stop and think that Meghan is a free agent, not supported in any way by the royal family or the British tax payer, earns her own money, and pays for her own stuff. To top it off, my five-year-old grandson, would be able to work out that Meghan’s clothing bill was £100,000 less than Kate’s. (He’s a clever kid who just “gets” Maths.)
The Fail will drag up anything to pit one woman against the other, and the blood of the brainwashed boils once again. It is still killing them that Harry and Meghan are doing just fine, thank you very much.
exactly! And this just smacks of sexism. Meghan’s working. These tabloids are the first to scrutinize and criticize every last thing she wears. So…she’s supposed to be flawless in appearance but also not spend money on her appearance? (The sexism part arises from the fact that men are not judged so harshly for their appearance — not even close — and their clothing isn’t tallied up).
They claim to know how Hollywood works, but they cannot admit it in print or it would blow their whole narrative that Meghan might be wasting taxpayers’ dollas. No, she’s getting a ton of stuff on loan or deeply discounted, or she’s buying it herself since she is, as we all know, independently wealthy, unlike the grifters in British palaces sucking on the taxpayers’ teat.
Didn’t the Sussexes said during the Oprah interview the royals didn’t pay for her clothes because there weren’t enough money for it and how it was mainly the security when she was doing royal engagements…
So even then, I doubt the British taxpayers didn’t pay for her clothes.
Also, they were all about how Meghan was irrelevant yet, they don’t seem to be able to pretend she doesn’t exist…they call her attention seeker and narcissist meanwhile no one is forcing them to write about her.
They did. So weird. I guess they had to go after her to deflect from people being ticked at Kate’s wardrobe.
They were told that there was no money for Meghan and that she should continue acting. Plus, when the British press asked KP about Meghan’s spending they said it was a private matter. I took that to mean that she spent her own money on her clothes.
I always found that strange. How did they fix their mouth to say there is no more Money for Meghan!!?? Then why have a public wedding and make them senior working royals in the first place?
Exactly! It’s was shown in the annual financial reports that Charles paid for Harry’s staff. There was no increase to that budget when he married Meghan. And in the Oprah interview Harry said he was told there was no money to “pay for Meghan”. She funded herself and the firm still allowed the press to attack her with endless articles about how she was spending millions of tax payer pounds on her clothes. The press wrote negative articles even when she wore clothes she had before she married in to that family.
The press is STILL lying and trying to act like Meghan’s clothes were funded by tax payers before and it’s a mystery who’s paying for them now. The British press is disgusting!
@DUCH 😂 Love it!
Two words: institutional gaslighting.
There is no way in Hades the majority of the commonwealth is dumb enough to believe this BS.
How about one word: harassment.
Exactly! She has always paid for her own wardrobe, but this is a very “in-your-face” example of Kensington Palace use of the invisible contract to deflect from the cost of Katie’s taxpayer funded wardrobe cost and her lack of actual work.
She. Is. Not. Your. Property! Duchess Meghan doesn’t owe those salty island rags any part of her life. If they want to know personal-esq bits they log onto Netflix and re-watch Harry & Meghan doc. Loser racist. They need to focus on that lady right on their door step the Lazy Princess Keen.
The funny part is that this is way less than what kate has spent on clothes this year. And she pays for it herself.
Ps; I actually wouldn’t be surprised if certain designers reach out to her with designs they want her to wear
Here we go…gotta watch the Black woman’s wallet. They did this as a way to draw attention away from Kate’s astronomical clothing costs. While glossing over the glaring fact that Kate’s clothes are paid for by taxpayers. And Meghan’s aren’t. But it will work because Lord knows Black women having nice things triggers folks.
That part!
We can’t have nice things and we’re supposed to let those same people wipe their shoes on us.
We’re also supposed to give them a running tally of our bank accounts and what we buy.
Was looking for this very response. How dare Meghan not know her place? And it’s neither here nor there, but as someone who loves fashion and accessories, I gotta say her choices are pretty modest, especially her jewelry and handbags. And the woman is filming a documentary and going to public events. She can’t just show up in banana republic.
@Ameerah 💯! Pocket watching by horror movie clowns to further demonize Meghan! They have to tear Meghan down in order to build the increasingly mediocre Kate up. They love to act like Meghan arrived there with nothing but the clothes on her back. They don’t like to acknowledge the millionaire and esp the billionaire status of Black people. This is the dm’s MO and their favorite racist narrative. They continue to refer to Oprah as a talk show host. Never as a billionaire. When it was leaked where H&M were staying at in LA, they said it was at “rapper” Tyler Perry’s mansion. After comments blasting them for this bs, they later referred to him as actor Tyler Perry in the article. No billiinaire status for him either. But to pocket watch an independent and wealthy Black woman living in her home country while there’s a cost of living crisis and still giving millions to the RF is extremely evil and as they are well aware, dangerous for Meghan. Historically, in the US, whenever Black people appeared to be doing better financially than their white counterparts, those jealously hateful white people would burn those towns to the ground – Tulsa (aka Black Wall Street), Rosewood etc. After that disgusting JC article and now this, its clear that they are ramping up the abuse with more misleading and false articles. H&M have some tough decisions to make bc supporting the monarchy is simultaneously supporting the RR. And both are hateful abusers.
I don’t think they have any decisions to make at all. It’s clear they have cut ties. Putting the future of the monarchy on their shoulders (again making Black women do the labor others are unwilling to do) is unfair. If the monarchy is to be abolished it will be up to those who live in the country and pay the taxes that support them.
Excellent points, Chantal.
Yes to all of this, Chantal! It grinds my gears whenever the DM and others seek to minimize the achievements of African-Americans and other POCs who have done incredibly well, career-wise. Whenever this is done, it makes their targeted audience feel better about themselves.
100% all of this.
So that’s why they thought they better publish Kate’s wardrobe cost too. They just wanted an excuse to drag Meghan. “It’s not clear who is picking up” the cost for Meghan? Yes, it is! Meghan is!
No they first published kate’s costs and then decided to publish Meghans too to draw attention away from that. 176,000 £ spread over 90 engagements is just under £2000 per engagement. Which is ridiculous considering all they do is go an visit buildings and shake a few hands.
It just hit me that this year we had the Caribbean tour, the jubilee and the funeral. Meaning that outside of these events, kate didn’t really do much.
Even if everything single outfit was a freebie from the designers, Meghan isn’t a working royal and she can do what she wants. But at the end of the day none of her clothes cost the British taxpayers anything. It’s ridiculous to do a tally.
Clearly the Heil are playing divide and rule again by playing off the Aryan princess against the Bi-racial Duchess. Kate is lamented as being ‘worth it’ whilst they’re ambiguous about who is paying for Meghan’s clothes knowing full well Meghan pays for her own clothes.
They’re instructing the gammons to attack Meghan again instead of Kate. It’s a slightly stepped up version of the old bait and switch Meghan made Kate cry. They know this is a pressure point for Meghan hence why they’re applying pressure….
The UK media is truly sick. Just look how many high level attacks Meghan has endured these last 7/8 days….
Still nowhere near what kate spent.
“It is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes…” No, it’s not a matter of “it’s not clear” – it’s a matter of “it’s none of your business.”
Exactly. The DM should only be concerned with the working royals spending. I have no doubt that Meghan gets free clothes and I’ve always suspected that she paid for her own clothes when she was a working royal too. Harry and Meghan were told that there was no funding for Meghan and she was advised to continue acting. Furthermore comparisons of Charles funding before and after Meghan joined the family showed that there was barely any change in the allocation made to Harry after he and Meghan got married.
It’s not clear who’s paying for her clothes? It’s such a mystery how a wealthy private citizen pays for their wardrobe?
As long as this is not a British taxpayer, it’s not their business. They know it’s Meg herself but want to muddy the waters and continue speculation that maybe it’s still Chucky.
She is not a working Royal? This article is very confusing. Why imply the British taxpayers are still somehow paying for her?
Typical of the Mail to try and deflect from the cost of Kate’s clothes. As Meghan is now a private citizen, it’s nobody’s business but hers where she buys her clothes.
This is it exactly. They published a piece on the cost of Kate’s clothes (more than double their ridiculous tally for Meghan). Reader comments about Kate were very negative, referring to the cost of living crisis & Kate’s low number of engagements. Now that H&M have moved on, the DM (& colluding KP press office) look increasingly ridiculous with these Meghan hit pieces. Not included in Kate’s tally is the total cost of that royal collection jewelry she wore, particularly after QEII passed. Let’s see that number please & in the context of the cost of living crisis & her paltry number of engagements.
So basically they are saying Meghan did more with less?
Right? Meghan spent nearly half less and she looks like a boss every time she shows up. And then there’s Kate.
Fail would never print that MM probably paid a lot less than that because designers send her racks of clothes, bags, shoes, accessories to choose from because she is so popular that it serves them to have her wear their brand.
she is free to receive this bounty because of what she has done with her own career.
Yeah, it’s one of the few times I wish the Sussexes would deign to reply to this nonsense. A short statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been financially independent of the British Royal Family since March 2020. They pay for their wardrobes, and on occasion have received items on loan or generously gifted by the designer”.
Your first sentence is all they need to publish. Anything else is no one’s business.
The continuous onslaught of Meghan by the gutter UK press proves daily the essence of their Netflix Series Harry and Meghan that the gutter UK press is trolling and racially profiling Meghan. The good thing about this whole mess is the Netflix series has opened many eyes and the power the gutter UK press once had or thought they had is waning because they are doing what is expected of them. If anyone could take on the UK press it is the Sussexes and they are doing a mighty job of trolling the press back with pushback with faces and not friends of or anonymous sources. The gutter press has been outed and the pain must be miserable for them. And they can forget about US negative coverage because those who attempt are mercilessly trolled back and they are doing damage to their own name and brand. The Sussexes are establishing their name and brand in the US and there is nothing the gutter media can do but attempt a slap with some Murdoch media outlet which does not resonate well in the US because of Fox News.
That’s why Harry and Meghan speaking up was very important and set a precedent. No one was ever going to be powerful enough to do it (besides actual Heirs). All the people who can’t see it and chose to remain ignorant like Harry said ‘ I don’t know what else to tell you’ they will remain so. I am glad there are more people who finally understand and see the BS Meghan has been subjected to. And more and more high profile, MPs and average public are catching up and speaking up. Will the BM have to change their business model and contract, I suspect it can’t go on forever at this point. They have been exposed like never before and are stubbornly going through the motions as to appear that Meghan and Harry exposing them had no effect but it will in the long run. The RF will need to turn on each other or the BM will say duck it and print whatever they need to and no longer protect the Heirs.
They didn’t say with a straight face that MEGHAN is known for her love of glittering jewels?! Meghan wears lovely, understated and classic pieces that many women can afford. Meanwhile, Kannot raided the crown jewels before they’d even taken Liz’s body away!
The only big glittering jewel I remember Meghan ever wearing is Diana’s aquamarine cocktail ring. Otherwise, she likes small stuff, and she repeats.
But Kate regularly wears huge jewelry that doesn’t fit her outfit or the occasion and weighs more than she does.
Meghan wasn’t the wore wearing gaudy bling during the funeral events…. That was kate. It’s so disgusting that they lie like this.
I am beyond impatient with people who have zero comprehension. It was clearly stated from the get go that there was NO money to support Meghan so she should keep working; the message being you are on your own. NO one paid her bills. She used her own money.
The Fail is pathetic. And if a bunch of UK biddies are mad that Meghan has her own nice clothes she buys (or gets free) but overlook taxpayer funded Kate’s compulsive spending then they are the definition of obsessed. Somebody check on them please.
There’s a cost of living crisis in the UK where people are worrying about how to pay the heat bill. Kate the future QC wearing almost £200,000 of clothes is bad optics, so Meghan, who is not on the UK taxpayer’s dole, is a stupid distraction.
You can BET THE FARM she’s getting free stuff and why not? She’s no longer a working member of the RF so she can accept free clothes. And brands would WANT her to wear their stuff because it is free advertising! Good for her!
Omg, still trying to scapegoat Meghan within the UK as if she’s still a working royal and they themselves weren’t the flying monkeys that ran her out of the kingdom so that the dull royals wouldn’t have anybody outshining them. They keep trying to write a dark story about Meghan that turns out to be only about themselves.
We know this was a disgusting hit piece released just as Harry said to deflect from the amount Kate spent (under estimated I am sure). Still, it’s ridiculous that Kate spent a hell of a lot of money trying to cosplay Meghan.
Meghan spent way less than Kate and worked so much more than Kate. Kate’s average cost of 2k per engagement includes amounts for brief phone calls and meetings with Knauff.
But we do know who paid for Meghan’s clothes. It’s Meghan or the designers that know she’s an internationally popular draw, guaranteeing their items will sell out.
Who’s paying for her clothes? Um, her, duh? She makes her own money. I’m surprised they didn’t claim Netflix does it.
She is. She’s paying for her own clothes. This is the Fail purposely trying to create confusing because they know their readers won’t bother looking into further and will believe what they say.
The Mail as well as The Sun have a “personal” vendetta against The Sussexes esp Meghan. The Sussexes success are a threat to the Monarchy esp if they are successful therefore the tactic is comparison to the senior RFs to make the senior RFs look good. If ppl keep the convo/conflict of The Sussexes vs the senior royals it works in the elites (which Rupert Murdoch is a part of) favor bc the public will be too distracted to look deeper (I.e referendum on the monarchy)
I don’t care if Meghan pays for her clothes or if her clothes are gifted ( I personally hope she pays zero amount for her wardrobe.) The clowns are scraping the bottom of the barrel to continue the BRF hit jobs on Prince Harry and Princess Meghan.
Fortunately, with the release of Harry and Meghan on Netflix the RR’s, BM, BRF, and some American gutter press propaganda is becoming ineffective.
Read Asha Rangappa’s substack ” What Harry and Meghan Can Teach Us About Information Warfare.”
Congratulations to Prince Harry and Princess Meghan for continuing to win against the a**holes/sh**heads.
Meghan is familiar with the entertainment world where it is routine for designers to dress certain high profile people in exchange for a mention in the press.
They are trying to “both sides” this. However, Meghan is an independent woman of means whereas Kate is a welfare queen. They are nothing alike so the comparison fails.
Only two things to say. W. T. F has it got to do with this gutter RAG what Megan spends on clothes and 2, W. T. F has it got to do with anyone in the UK what Megan spends on clothes
M&H are fully independent and pay for everything themselves. I don’t care how much she spends on anything, they pay for it all, no one else. She can spend her earned money however she chooses.
You know who picks up the tab, DF? MEGHAN! Unlike other royals, she works for a living and pays with her own money.
The careful wording here😆. They tallied up a guestimate but notice they said nothing about things being new, a repeat etc. They’ve got NO info on her. This makes me smile.
The fail has a nasty habit of commenting on how rich black folks spend their money, they target their football players.
It is insidious, since the paper do not pay taxes.
In this case, it is ‘blame Meghan’ reflex, although Prince Charles did not pay for her clothes.
Prince Harry received a much smaller proportion in comparison to William, from the money from their father.
Someone had compared the KP budgets for last year the Sussexes were in the UK and the following.
It was extraordinary that the amount varied in a small way, especially since three people were not longer included in it.
So there is no need to comment about the price of Meghan’s yearly clothing.
Especially without proper receipts.
As expected it is inflated rubbish figures produced by a writer, who does not seem to care that it makes her seem like a dunce.
I wonder if it stings their wounds that they have to mention Meghan consistently even when there is no need to do so. I think they are too obtuse to even catch that they show how much they need her by CONSTANTLY bringing up her name EVERYWHERE.
So imagine how bad it would be if H&M would have stuck around.
Did Meghan ever get her wedding dress back from Windsor Castle. I hope it doesn’t mysteriously get damaged if she hasn’t already collected it.
I guess the British press did not get the memo that HM make their own money now. The British peoples taxes no longer fund them in any way shape or form. It has been almost 4 years. The BP needs to grow up and move on.
while I get where this is coming from, I’d just like to point out a lot of your comments towards Kate are as mean as british tabloids towards Meghan.
Ultimately lets not criticise women gratuitously.
Kate is a racist bully who allowed a vicious lie about Meghan go on for years now a lie that drove Meghan to suicide thoughts while pregnant. Kate has her stans and her uncle say the most vile racist disgusting things about Meghan. Last time I check people calling out Kate behavior her reckless spending her racist attitude. So please spare me with oh celebitchy comments are just as bad as the British media . Last time I check we didn’t whipped up a whole country to bully harass abuse threatened violence against Kate .
Just out of curiosity, have you ever stuck up for Meghan in a British publication or website of any kind? I mean some of them are beyond horrible. There’s not a lot of fairness attached to comments about her.
@Diane: Feminism doesn’t—or shouldn’t—mean giving women a pass for horrible behavior. Kate weaponized the false crying story to whip up anger against her biracial sister-in-law. She has been complicit in the racist machinations that have put Meghan’s life at risk. She publicly mean-girled Meghan when Meghan was vulnerable. When a columnist called for Meghan to be stripped naked and pelted with lumps of excrement, Kate carried on preening in silence. And all the while, Kate stole Meghan’s style in an effort to erase her.
That is a false equivalency. Kate is lazy and uses taxpayer money. We are allowed to question her spending habits and extravagance when she is in the dole.
No, they are not. Most of the tabloids endorsed what Clarkson had to say about Meghan.
Have you ever found anyone here saying Kate should be paraded naked and pelted with excrement?
Gratuitously criticizing Kate would be blaming her for her husband’s cheating. Or, like, for the downfall of the British monarchy. Or wishing violence on her.
Saying she spends way the fuck too much TAXPAYER money on clothes is not a “gratuitous” criticism.
Charles didn’t even pay for her wardrobe when she was a working royal and they know that too. Remember they said they didn’t have money to pay or support her? They can kick rocks on that island.
It’s perfectly clear that she’s paying for her own clothes or gets sent stuff for free or on loan. She didn’t use a shilling of Brit tax payer money or brf money. Fleet Street is so pathetic.
Imagine spending twice as much and copying most of what Meghan wore and still coming up short every time. The fail is only showing that even while spending twice as much money to copy Meghan, Kate still came up short and Meghan still outshines her. How do you not spend a dime of your own money, copy style icons like your MIL and SIL and still not have enough charisma to get attention?
This is so transparent I can’t believe they’re still at it.
H&M are paying for everything they have, using the money they have been paid for working.
The same as anyone else, they can spend their money as they see fit.
A totally different situation vs. Kate.
No matter how often the BRF claims Charles is paying or The Duchy is paying….these are funds that should be spent on the citizens of the UK.
I wish the royal wills were made public. I’d truly like to know how much $$ the Queen Mum, Phillip, and Liz had in personal wealth/holdings that they gave to Charles, etc.
Btw, I read that Prince Phillips will is to be sealed and kept private for 90 years after his death.
You know and I know, that the BRF has been siphoning money for hundreds of years.
How do they keep pulling the wool over everyones eyes?
This just in: a wealthy and famous California woman has an expensive wardrobe. More news at 11.
What a dumb article to write. Of course she has an expensive wardrobe. Many wealthy people do.
LOL @Scary Fallers. You’re repeating a number put out by Katie Nicholls June 30, 2018. The same Katie Nicholls who completely f*cked up a bs story about Harry & Meghan’s wedding menu and “demands”. Katie Nicholls who is probably Kate’s biggest sycophant. Wonder where Will’s wandering scepter was at the time for that planted story or was Kate just big mad about the Queen’s & Meghan’s overnight and successful Royal Train trip (which Kate hadn’t been invited to do yet).
Brides.com reported Meghan paid for her own wedding dress (don’t know if they meant The Wedding dress or the reception dress). Yes @SourcesclosetoKate, a very much GROSSLY exaggerated amount by Katie Nicholls.
Grrrr..don’t really like sharing DF links. This article discusses the Harry & Meghan nuptials and the tourism they brought to England.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7334129/The-Harry-Meghan-effect-Windsor-tourism-rocketed-royal-wedding.html
Wasn’t Katie Nicholl the one who photoshopped her face over Meghan’s in Meghan and Harry’s engagement photo?