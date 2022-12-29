The Mail also tallied up Duchess Meghan’s 2022 wardrobe cost for some reason

The Daily Mail regularly tabulates the cost of the Princess of Wales’s clothes, because Kate is a working royal and her excessive wardrobe is paid for by either her father-in-law or, now, the Duchy of Cornwall. Kate’s 2022 clothing expenditures were way too much, especially given the fact that she barely does anything. She spent the year basically showing up to various places and wearing ugly, bespoke frocks and being vacuous. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has been out of the working-royal game since 2020. She buys her own clothes and no one in Salt Island is responsible for what she spends. The Daily Mail can’t get that through their thick, sexist skulls though, therefore we get stories like this: “Duchess Hollywood! Value of Meghan Markle’s wardrobe boomed to £79,000 in 2022 – despite stepping back from royal duties.”

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her love of designer brands, expensive accessories and glittering jewels worth thousands of pounds. And since quitting the royal family and moving to California, it seems Meghan Markle’s love of a glitzy and glamorous wardrobe has only accelerated.

This year, Meghan wore a wardrobe worth £78,993. It is £20,000 more than her 2021 total, which was £58,388. Meanwhile in 2020, the year she stepped back as life as a senior royal, she donned outfits worth worth £44,188.

While a working member of the royal family, the cost of Meghan’s clothes for work engagements was covered by then-Prince Charles through the budget he gave the couple from the Duchy of Cornwall. But after the couple said they wanted to be financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, or whether the Duchess always pays full price for her clothing, or receives discounts from designers.

[From The Daily Mail]

“It is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes…” No, it’s not a matter of “it’s not clear” – it’s a matter of “it’s none of your business.” The Mail and/or British taxpayers don’t have any say in what an American woman living in America spends on her clothes. I understand the idle curiosity, and I would love to know if Valentino is sending free stuff to Meghan too, but again – it’s none of my business, and it’s none of the Mail’s business.

96 Responses to “The Mail also tallied up Duchess Meghan’s 2022 wardrobe cost for some reason”

  1. Loretta says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:23 am

    I love her style, modern but also timeless and very elegant

    Reply
    • Swaz says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:10 am

      I do too 😍 and her clothes age so well. I love her wedding dress so much more now than the actual day😍

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      December 29, 2022 at 10:36 am

      I wish the Mail knew “how to quit her”, as they say on Brokeback Mountain.

      Reply
    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      December 29, 2022 at 12:20 pm

      Personally, I hope designers are sending The Duchess a tonne of beautifully made-just-for-her clothes free. I want her closet bulging with gorgeous things. And I want her to wear all of it because there’s not much she doesn’t wear well! Salt Island and the royals (insert sarcasm here) seethe with jealous rage–I mean, they already do–but I want them to do so even more. I so strongly dislike people who actively lie against and actively try to drive a woman to suicide simply because they can.

      Reply
  2. Cel2495 says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:25 am

    😂 these people are clowns and want to make people think that the royals still pay for them. Meghan and Harry pay for their own sh!t and they can spend all the money they want or can.it’s their money and they have finance themselves for over 2 years now I think. These people are 🤡 and are obsessed with them.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:35 am

      And many of their readers are stupid enough to assume that The Firm is still paying. And the other half will just get mad at Meghan having nice designer things.

      On a different tact, I’m willing to bet that Meghan is swimming in freebies and discounts now that she’s no longer working under The Firm’s rules. These designers know that their clothes on Meghan is better than any advertising they can pay for.

      Reply
    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:44 am

      They are clowns. I hope omid is going to clear this up and remind salty island that Meg has zero to do with British public expenses + how little KKKHate works for her wardrobe of £180K doing phone calls. Let’s see how Ann spends on wardrobe working. And I hope Meg gets all her stuff for free.

      Reply
      • FC says:
        December 29, 2022 at 9:53 am

        Kate’s clothing story wasn’t even up for 12 hours before it disappeared and was replaced with this one about Meghan. That’s the story.

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        December 29, 2022 at 9:45 pm

        Exactly @FC. That is the story and it is another point supporting what H&M said in the docuseries. A story goes up about one royal and it needs to be shussed away. Let’s throw a lie about Meghan to cover up the other ish.

        Harry said they were cut off financially in the first quarter of 2020. In the UK, that began April 1, 2020. The Fail/BM should not be concerning themselves with H&M’s expenses. It’s beyond ridiculous. Still love that the Black Peacock china was selling out after appearing in Meghan’s 40 x 40 initiative.

    • AnnaKist says:
      December 29, 2022 at 11:19 am

      It’s how they spin all their stories about Meghan. Their dopey readers swallow it all, because even though they detest Meghan, they are fascinated and obsessed with her, and just cannot get enough. They would not even stop and think that Meghan is a free agent, not supported in any way by the royal family or the British tax payer, earns her own money, and pays for her own stuff. To top it off, my five-year-old grandson, would be able to work out that Meghan’s clothing bill was £100,000 less than Kate’s. (He’s a clever kid who just “gets” Maths.)

      The Fail will drag up anything to pit one woman against the other, and the blood of the brainwashed boils once again. It is still killing them that Harry and Meghan are doing just fine, thank you very much.

      Reply
    • GrnieWnie says:
      December 29, 2022 at 11:26 am

      exactly! And this just smacks of sexism. Meghan’s working. These tabloids are the first to scrutinize and criticize every last thing she wears. So…she’s supposed to be flawless in appearance but also not spend money on her appearance? (The sexism part arises from the fact that men are not judged so harshly for their appearance — not even close — and their clothing isn’t tallied up).

      Reply
  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:25 am

    They claim to know how Hollywood works, but they cannot admit it in print or it would blow their whole narrative that Meghan might be wasting taxpayers’ dollas. No, she’s getting a ton of stuff on loan or deeply discounted, or she’s buying it herself since she is, as we all know, independently wealthy, unlike the grifters in British palaces sucking on the taxpayers’ teat.

    Reply
  4. Lila says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Didn’t the Sussexes said during the Oprah interview the royals didn’t pay for her clothes because there weren’t enough money for it and how it was mainly the security when she was doing royal engagements…
    So even then, I doubt the British taxpayers didn’t pay for her clothes.
    Also, they were all about how Meghan was irrelevant yet, they don’t seem to be able to pretend she doesn’t exist…they call her attention seeker and narcissist meanwhile no one is forcing them to write about her.

    Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:29 am

      They did. So weird. I guess they had to go after her to deflect from people being ticked at Kate’s wardrobe.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:33 am

      They were told that there was no money for Meghan and that she should continue acting. Plus, when the British press asked KP about Meghan’s spending they said it was a private matter. I took that to mean that she spent her own money on her clothes.

      Reply
      • Noki says:
        December 29, 2022 at 8:46 am

        I always found that strange. How did they fix their mouth to say there is no more Money for Meghan!!?? Then why have a public wedding and make them senior working royals in the first place?

    • B says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:08 am

      Exactly! It’s was shown in the annual financial reports that Charles paid for Harry’s staff. There was no increase to that budget when he married Meghan. And in the Oprah interview Harry said he was told there was no money to “pay for Meghan”. She funded herself and the firm still allowed the press to attack her with endless articles about how she was spending millions of tax payer pounds on her clothes. The press wrote negative articles even when she wore clothes she had before she married in to that family.

      The press is STILL lying and trying to act like Meghan’s clothes were funded by tax payers before and it’s a mystery who’s paying for them now. The British press is disgusting!

      Reply
    • New.Here says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:57 am

      Two words: institutional gaslighting.

      There is no way in Hades the majority of the commonwealth is dumb enough to believe this BS.

      Reply
    • Cessily says:
      December 29, 2022 at 12:26 pm

      Exactly! She has always paid for her own wardrobe, but this is a very “in-your-face” example of Kensington Palace use of the invisible contract to deflect from the cost of Katie’s taxpayer funded wardrobe cost and her lack of actual work.

      Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:26 am

    She. Is. Not. Your. Property! Duchess Meghan doesn’t owe those salty island rags any part of her life. If they want to know personal-esq bits they log onto Netflix and re-watch Harry & Meghan doc. Loser racist. They need to focus on that lady right on their door step the Lazy Princess Keen.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:33 am

      The funny part is that this is way less than what kate has spent on clothes this year. And she pays for it herself.

      Ps; I actually wouldn’t be surprised if certain designers reach out to her with designs they want her to wear

      Reply
  6. Ameerah M says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Here we go…gotta watch the Black woman’s wallet. They did this as a way to draw attention away from Kate’s astronomical clothing costs. While glossing over the glaring fact that Kate’s clothes are paid for by taxpayers. And Meghan’s aren’t. But it will work because Lord knows Black women having nice things triggers folks.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:05 am

      That part!

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:11 am

      We can’t have nice things and we’re supposed to let those same people wipe their shoes on us.

      Reply
    • Kate’s Jeggings says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:35 am

      Was looking for this very response. How dare Meghan not know her place? And it’s neither here nor there, but as someone who loves fashion and accessories, I gotta say her choices are pretty modest, especially her jewelry and handbags. And the woman is filming a documentary and going to public events. She can’t just show up in banana republic.

      Reply
    • Chantal says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:54 am

      @Ameerah 💯! Pocket watching by horror movie clowns to further demonize Meghan! They have to tear Meghan down in order to build the increasingly mediocre Kate up. They love to act like Meghan arrived there with nothing but the clothes on her back. They don’t like to acknowledge the millionaire and esp the billionaire status of Black people. This is the dm’s MO and their favorite racist narrative. They continue to refer to Oprah as a talk show host. Never as a billionaire. When it was leaked where H&M were staying at in LA, they said it was at “rapper” Tyler Perry’s mansion. After comments blasting them for this bs, they later referred to him as actor Tyler Perry in the article. No billiinaire status for him either. But to pocket watch an independent and wealthy Black woman living in her home country while there’s a cost of living crisis and still giving millions to the RF is extremely evil and as they are well aware, dangerous for Meghan. Historically, in the US, whenever Black people appeared to be doing better financially than their white counterparts, those jealously hateful white people would burn those towns to the ground – Tulsa (aka Black Wall Street), Rosewood etc. After that disgusting JC article and now this, its clear that they are ramping up the abuse with more misleading and false articles. H&M have some tough decisions to make bc supporting the monarchy is simultaneously supporting the RR. And both are hateful abusers.

      Reply
      • Ameerah M says:
        December 29, 2022 at 9:57 am

        I don’t think they have any decisions to make at all. It’s clear they have cut ties. Putting the future of the monarchy on their shoulders (again making Black women do the labor others are unwilling to do) is unfair. If the monarchy is to be abolished it will be up to those who live in the country and pay the taxes that support them.

      • QuiteContraryi says:
        December 29, 2022 at 12:14 pm

        Excellent points, Chantal.

      • Incognito08 says:
        December 29, 2022 at 8:12 pm

        Yes to all of this, Chantal! It grinds my gears whenever the DM and others seek to minimize the achievements of African-Americans and other POCs who have done incredibly well, career-wise. Whenever this is done, it makes their targeted audience feel better about themselves.

    • Christine says:
      December 29, 2022 at 7:44 pm

      100% all of this.

      Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:27 am

    So that’s why they thought they better publish Kate’s wardrobe cost too. They just wanted an excuse to drag Meghan. “It’s not clear who is picking up” the cost for Meghan? Yes, it is! Meghan is!

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:44 am

      No they first published kate’s costs and then decided to publish Meghans too to draw attention away from that. 176,000 £ spread over 90 engagements is just under £2000 per engagement. Which is ridiculous considering all they do is go an visit buildings and shake a few hands.

      It just hit me that this year we had the Caribbean tour, the jubilee and the funeral. Meaning that outside of these events, kate didn’t really do much.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:21 am

      Even if everything single outfit was a freebie from the designers, Meghan isn’t a working royal and she can do what she wants. But at the end of the day none of her clothes cost the British taxpayers anything. It’s ridiculous to do a tally.

      Reply
  8. Flower says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Clearly the Heil are playing divide and rule again by playing off the Aryan princess against the Bi-racial Duchess. Kate is lamented as being ‘worth it’ whilst they’re ambiguous about who is paying for Meghan’s clothes knowing full well Meghan pays for her own clothes.

    They’re instructing the gammons to attack Meghan again instead of Kate. It’s a slightly stepped up version of the old bait and switch Meghan made Kate cry. They know this is a pressure point for Meghan hence why they’re applying pressure….

    The UK media is truly sick. Just look how many high level attacks Meghan has endured these last 7/8 days….

    Reply
  9. Geegee says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Still nowhere near what kate spent.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:29 am

    “It is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes…” No, it’s not a matter of “it’s not clear” – it’s a matter of “it’s none of your business.”

    Exactly. The DM should only be concerned with the working royals spending. I have no doubt that Meghan gets free clothes and I’ve always suspected that she paid for her own clothes when she was a working royal too. Harry and Meghan were told that there was no funding for Meghan and she was advised to continue acting. Furthermore comparisons of Charles funding before and after Meghan joined the family showed that there was barely any change in the allocation made to Harry after he and Meghan got married.

    Reply
  11. JP says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:29 am

    It’s not clear who’s paying for her clothes? It’s such a mystery how a wealthy private citizen pays for their wardrobe?

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:07 am

      As long as this is not a British taxpayer, it’s not their business. They know it’s Meg herself but want to muddy the waters and continue speculation that maybe it’s still Chucky.

      Reply
  12. ChillinginDC says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:30 am

    She is not a working Royal? This article is very confusing. Why imply the British taxpayers are still somehow paying for her?

    Reply
  13. Cerys says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Typical of the Mail to try and deflect from the cost of Kate’s clothes. As Meghan is now a private citizen, it’s nobody’s business but hers where she buys her clothes.

    Reply
    • Lisa B says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:28 am

      This is it exactly. They published a piece on the cost of Kate’s clothes (more than double their ridiculous tally for Meghan). Reader comments about Kate were very negative, referring to the cost of living crisis & Kate’s low number of engagements. Now that H&M have moved on, the DM (& colluding KP press office) look increasingly ridiculous with these Meghan hit pieces. Not included in Kate’s tally is the total cost of that royal collection jewelry she wore, particularly after QEII passed. Let’s see that number please & in the context of the cost of living crisis & her paltry number of engagements.

      Reply
  14. Surly Gale says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:34 am

    So basically they are saying Meghan did more with less?

    Reply
  15. WiththeAmerican says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Fail would never print that MM probably paid a lot less than that because designers send her racks of clothes, bags, shoes, accessories to choose from because she is so popular that it serves them to have her wear their brand.

    she is free to receive this bounty because of what she has done with her own career.

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:00 am

      Yeah, it’s one of the few times I wish the Sussexes would deign to reply to this nonsense. A short statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been financially independent of the British Royal Family since March 2020. They pay for their wardrobes, and on occasion have received items on loan or generously gifted by the designer”.

      Reply
  16. Maxine Branch says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:44 am

    The continuous onslaught of Meghan by the gutter UK press proves daily the essence of their Netflix Series Harry and Meghan that the gutter UK press is trolling and racially profiling Meghan. The good thing about this whole mess is the Netflix series has opened many eyes and the power the gutter UK press once had or thought they had is waning because they are doing what is expected of them. If anyone could take on the UK press it is the Sussexes and they are doing a mighty job of trolling the press back with pushback with faces and not friends of or anonymous sources. The gutter press has been outed and the pain must be miserable for them. And they can forget about US negative coverage because those who attempt are mercilessly trolled back and they are doing damage to their own name and brand. The Sussexes are establishing their name and brand in the US and there is nothing the gutter media can do but attempt a slap with some Murdoch media outlet which does not resonate well in the US because of Fox News.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:50 am

      That’s why Harry and Meghan speaking up was very important and set a precedent. No one was ever going to be powerful enough to do it (besides actual Heirs). All the people who can’t see it and chose to remain ignorant like Harry said ‘ I don’t know what else to tell you’ they will remain so. I am glad there are more people who finally understand and see the BS Meghan has been subjected to. And more and more high profile, MPs and average public are catching up and speaking up. Will the BM have to change their business model and contract, I suspect it can’t go on forever at this point. They have been exposed like never before and are stubbornly going through the motions as to appear that Meghan and Harry exposing them had no effect but it will in the long run. The RF will need to turn on each other or the BM will say duck it and print whatever they need to and no longer protect the Heirs.

      Reply
  17. Barbara says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:45 am

    They didn’t say with a straight face that MEGHAN is known for her love of glittering jewels?! Meghan wears lovely, understated and classic pieces that many women can afford. Meanwhile, Kannot raided the crown jewels before they’d even taken Liz’s body away!

    Reply
    • Emily_C says:
      December 29, 2022 at 8:52 am

      The only big glittering jewel I remember Meghan ever wearing is Diana’s aquamarine cocktail ring. Otherwise, she likes small stuff, and she repeats.

      But Kate regularly wears huge jewelry that doesn’t fit her outfit or the occasion and weighs more than she does.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:24 am

      Meghan wasn’t the wore wearing gaudy bling during the funeral events…. That was kate. It’s so disgusting that they lie like this.

      Reply
  18. Julia K says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:46 am

    I am beyond impatient with people who have zero comprehension. It was clearly stated from the get go that there was NO money to support Meghan so she should keep working; the message being you are on your own. NO one paid her bills. She used her own money.

    Reply
  19. MsIam says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:46 am

    The Fail is pathetic. And if a bunch of UK biddies are mad that Meghan has her own nice clothes she buys (or gets free) but overlook taxpayer funded Kate’s compulsive spending then they are the definition of obsessed. Somebody check on them please.

    Reply
  20. aquarius64 says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:47 am

    There’s a cost of living crisis in the UK where people are worrying about how to pay the heat bill. Kate the future QC wearing almost £200,000 of clothes is bad optics, so Meghan, who is not on the UK taxpayer’s dole, is a stupid distraction.

    Reply
  21. Heather says:
    December 29, 2022 at 8:57 am

    You can BET THE FARM she’s getting free stuff and why not? She’s no longer a working member of the RF so she can accept free clothes. And brands would WANT her to wear their stuff because it is free advertising! Good for her!

    Reply
  22. N-2 says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Omg, still trying to scapegoat Meghan within the UK as if she’s still a working royal and they themselves weren’t the flying monkeys that ran her out of the kingdom so that the dull royals wouldn’t have anybody outshining them. They keep trying to write a dark story about Meghan that turns out to be only about themselves.

    Reply
  23. Royalblue says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:23 am

    We know this was a disgusting hit piece released just as Harry said to deflect from the amount Kate spent (under estimated I am sure). Still, it’s ridiculous that Kate spent a hell of a lot of money trying to cosplay Meghan.

    Meghan spent way less than Kate and worked so much more than Kate. Kate’s average cost of 2k per engagement includes amounts for brief phone calls and meetings with Knauff.

    Reply
  24. Eowyn says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:24 am

    But we do know who paid for Meghan’s clothes. It’s Meghan or the designers that know she’s an internationally popular draw, guaranteeing their items will sell out.

    Reply
  25. Jennifer says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Who’s paying for her clothes? Um, her, duh? She makes her own money. I’m surprised they didn’t claim Netflix does it.

    Reply
  26. Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:28 am

    She is. She’s paying for her own clothes. This is the Fail purposely trying to create confusing because they know their readers won’t bother looking into further and will believe what they say.

    Reply
  27. JMoney says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:47 am

    The Mail as well as The Sun have a “personal” vendetta against The Sussexes esp Meghan. The Sussexes success are a threat to the Monarchy esp if they are successful therefore the tactic is comparison to the senior RFs to make the senior RFs look good. If ppl keep the convo/conflict of The Sussexes vs the senior royals it works in the elites (which Rupert Murdoch is a part of) favor bc the public will be too distracted to look deeper (I.e referendum on the monarchy)

    Reply
  28. Petra (Brazen Archetyped Phenomenal Woman) says:
    December 29, 2022 at 10:03 am

    I don’t care if Meghan pays for her clothes or if her clothes are gifted ( I personally hope she pays zero amount for her wardrobe.) The clowns are scraping the bottom of the barrel to continue the BRF hit jobs on Prince Harry and Princess Meghan.

    Fortunately, with the release of Harry and Meghan on Netflix the RR’s, BM, BRF, and some American gutter press propaganda is becoming ineffective.

    Read Asha Rangappa’s substack ” What Harry and Meghan Can Teach Us About Information Warfare.”

    Congratulations to Prince Harry and Princess Meghan for continuing to win against the a**holes/sh**heads.

    Reply
  29. Julia K says:
    December 29, 2022 at 10:10 am

    Meghan is familiar with the entertainment world where it is routine for designers to dress certain high profile people in exchange for a mention in the press.

    Reply
  30. Blue Nails Betty says:
    December 29, 2022 at 10:22 am

    They are trying to “both sides” this. However, Meghan is an independent woman of means whereas Kate is a welfare queen. They are nothing alike so the comparison fails.

    Reply
  31. Mary Pester8 says:
    December 29, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Only two things to say. W. T. F has it got to do with this gutter RAG what Megan spends on clothes and 2, W. T. F has it got to do with anyone in the UK what Megan spends on clothes

    Reply
  32. lucy2 says:
    December 29, 2022 at 10:40 am

    M&H are fully independent and pay for everything themselves. I don’t care how much she spends on anything, they pay for it all, no one else. She can spend her earned money however she chooses.

    Reply
  33. OriginalCee says:
    December 29, 2022 at 10:41 am

    You know who picks up the tab, DF? MEGHAN! Unlike other royals, she works for a living and pays with her own money.

    Reply
  34. Steph says:
    December 29, 2022 at 10:52 am

    The careful wording here😆. They tallied up a guestimate but notice they said nothing about things being new, a repeat etc. They’ve got NO info on her. This makes me smile.

    Reply
  35. Well Wisher says:
    December 29, 2022 at 11:00 am

    The fail has a nasty habit of commenting on how rich black folks spend their money, they target their football players.

    It is insidious, since the paper do not pay taxes.

    In this case, it is ‘blame Meghan’ reflex, although Prince Charles did not pay for her clothes.
    Prince Harry received a much smaller proportion in comparison to William, from the money from their father.

    Someone had compared the KP budgets for last year the Sussexes were in the UK and the following.

    It was extraordinary that the amount varied in a small way, especially since three people were not longer included in it.

    So there is no need to comment about the price of Meghan’s yearly clothing.
    Especially without proper receipts.

    As expected it is inflated rubbish figures produced by a writer, who does not seem to care that it makes her seem like a dunce.

    Reply
  36. Seraphina says:
    December 29, 2022 at 11:01 am

    I wonder if it stings their wounds that they have to mention Meghan consistently even when there is no need to do so. I think they are too obtuse to even catch that they show how much they need her by CONSTANTLY bringing up her name EVERYWHERE.
    So imagine how bad it would be if H&M would have stuck around.

    Reply
  37. Jess says:
    December 29, 2022 at 11:16 am

    Did Meghan ever get her wedding dress back from Windsor Castle. I hope it doesn’t mysteriously get damaged if she hasn’t already collected it.

    Reply
  38. usavgjoe says:
    December 29, 2022 at 11:19 am

    I guess the British press did not get the memo that HM make their own money now. The British peoples taxes no longer fund them in any way shape or form. It has been almost 4 years. The BP needs to grow up and move on.

    Reply
  39. Diane says:
    December 29, 2022 at 11:23 am

    while I get where this is coming from, I’d just like to point out a lot of your comments towards Kate are as mean as british tabloids towards Meghan.

    Ultimately lets not criticise women gratuitously.

    Reply
    • Vanessa says:
      December 29, 2022 at 11:32 am

      Kate is a racist bully who allowed a vicious lie about Meghan go on for years now a lie that drove Meghan to suicide thoughts while pregnant. Kate has her stans and her uncle say the most vile racist disgusting things about Meghan. Last time I check people calling out Kate behavior her reckless spending her racist attitude. So please spare me with oh celebitchy comments are just as bad as the British media . Last time I check we didn’t whipped up a whole country to bully harass abuse threatened violence against Kate .

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      December 29, 2022 at 12:09 pm

      Just out of curiosity, have you ever stuck up for Meghan in a British publication or website of any kind? I mean some of them are beyond horrible. There’s not a lot of fairness attached to comments about her.

      Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      December 29, 2022 at 12:11 pm

      @Diane: Feminism doesn’t—or shouldn’t—mean giving women a pass for horrible behavior. Kate weaponized the false crying story to whip up anger against her biracial sister-in-law. She has been complicit in the racist machinations that have put Meghan’s life at risk. She publicly mean-girled Meghan when Meghan was vulnerable. When a columnist called for Meghan to be stripped naked and pelted with lumps of excrement, Kate carried on preening in silence. And all the while, Kate stole Meghan’s style in an effort to erase her.

      Reply
    • RoyalBlue says:
      December 29, 2022 at 12:26 pm

      That is a false equivalency. Kate is lazy and uses taxpayer money. We are allowed to question her spending habits and extravagance when she is in the dole.

      Reply
    • C says:
      December 29, 2022 at 1:05 pm

      No, they are not. Most of the tabloids endorsed what Clarkson had to say about Meghan.
      Have you ever found anyone here saying Kate should be paraded naked and pelted with excrement?

      Reply
    • Emily_C says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:35 pm

      Gratuitously criticizing Kate would be blaming her for her husband’s cheating. Or, like, for the downfall of the British monarchy. Or wishing violence on her.

      Saying she spends way the fuck too much TAXPAYER money on clothes is not a “gratuitous” criticism.

      Reply
  40. Oya says:
    December 29, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Charles didn’t even pay for her wardrobe when she was a working royal and they know that too. Remember they said they didn’t have money to pay or support her? They can kick rocks on that island.

    Reply
  41. Normades says:
    December 29, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    It’s perfectly clear that she’s paying for her own clothes or gets sent stuff for free or on loan. She didn’t use a shilling of Brit tax payer money or brf money. Fleet Street is so pathetic.

    Reply
  42. Nerd says:
    December 29, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    Imagine spending twice as much and copying most of what Meghan wore and still coming up short every time. The fail is only showing that even while spending twice as much money to copy Meghan, Kate still came up short and Meghan still outshines her. How do you not spend a dime of your own money, copy style icons like your MIL and SIL and still not have enough charisma to get attention?

    Reply
  43. Rnot says:
    December 29, 2022 at 3:00 pm

    This is so transparent I can’t believe they’re still at it.

    Reply
  44. HeyKay says:
    December 29, 2022 at 3:38 pm

    H&M are paying for everything they have, using the money they have been paid for working.
    The same as anyone else, they can spend their money as they see fit.

    A totally different situation vs. Kate.
    No matter how often the BRF claims Charles is paying or The Duchy is paying….these are funds that should be spent on the citizens of the UK.

    I wish the royal wills were made public. I’d truly like to know how much $$ the Queen Mum, Phillip, and Liz had in personal wealth/holdings that they gave to Charles, etc.

    Reply
  45. HeyKay says:
    December 29, 2022 at 3:47 pm

    Btw, I read that Prince Phillips will is to be sealed and kept private for 90 years after his death.
    You know and I know, that the BRF has been siphoning money for hundreds of years.
    How do they keep pulling the wool over everyones eyes?

    Reply
  46. Betsy says:
    December 29, 2022 at 4:04 pm

    This just in: a wealthy and famous California woman has an expensive wardrobe. More news at 11.

    What a dumb article to write. Of course she has an expensive wardrobe. Many wealthy people do.

    Reply
  47. Agreatreckoning says:
    December 29, 2022 at 9:29 pm

    LOL @Scary Fallers. You’re repeating a number put out by Katie Nicholls June 30, 2018. The same Katie Nicholls who completely f*cked up a bs story about Harry & Meghan’s wedding menu and “demands”. Katie Nicholls who is probably Kate’s biggest sycophant. Wonder where Will’s wandering scepter was at the time for that planted story or was Kate just big mad about the Queen’s & Meghan’s overnight and successful Royal Train trip (which Kate hadn’t been invited to do yet).

    Brides.com reported Meghan paid for her own wedding dress (don’t know if they meant The Wedding dress or the reception dress). Yes @SourcesclosetoKate, a very much GROSSLY exaggerated amount by Katie Nicholls.

    Grrrr..don’t really like sharing DF links. This article discusses the Harry & Meghan nuptials and the tourism they brought to England.
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7334129/The-Harry-Meghan-effect-Windsor-tourism-rocketed-royal-wedding.html

    Reply
    • Emily_C says:
      December 29, 2022 at 9:37 pm

      Wasn’t Katie Nicholl the one who photoshopped her face over Meghan’s in Meghan and Harry’s engagement photo?

      Reply

