The Mail also tallied up Duchess Meghan’s 2022 wardrobe cost for some reason

The Daily Mail regularly tabulates the cost of the Princess of Wales’s clothes, because Kate is a working royal and her excessive wardrobe is paid for by either her father-in-law or, now, the Duchy of Cornwall. Kate’s 2022 clothing expenditures were way too much, especially given the fact that she barely does anything. She spent the year basically showing up to various places and wearing ugly, bespoke frocks and being vacuous. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has been out of the working-royal game since 2020. She buys her own clothes and no one in Salt Island is responsible for what she spends. The Daily Mail can’t get that through their thick, sexist skulls though, therefore we get stories like this: “Duchess Hollywood! Value of Meghan Markle’s wardrobe boomed to £79,000 in 2022 – despite stepping back from royal duties.”

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her love of designer brands, expensive accessories and glittering jewels worth thousands of pounds. And since quitting the royal family and moving to California, it seems Meghan Markle’s love of a glitzy and glamorous wardrobe has only accelerated. This year, Meghan wore a wardrobe worth £78,993. It is £20,000 more than her 2021 total, which was £58,388. Meanwhile in 2020, the year she stepped back as life as a senior royal, she donned outfits worth worth £44,188. While a working member of the royal family, the cost of Meghan’s clothes for work engagements was covered by then-Prince Charles through the budget he gave the couple from the Duchy of Cornwall. But after the couple said they wanted to be financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, or whether the Duchess always pays full price for her clothing, or receives discounts from designers.

[From The Daily Mail]

“It is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes…” No, it’s not a matter of “it’s not clear” – it’s a matter of “it’s none of your business.” The Mail and/or British taxpayers don’t have any say in what an American woman living in America spends on her clothes. I understand the idle curiosity, and I would love to know if Valentino is sending free stuff to Meghan too, but again – it’s none of my business, and it’s none of the Mail’s business.