Princess Kate spent £176,664 on new clothes in 2022 despite barely working

By most official tallies, the Princess of Wales didn’t even break the 100-event threshold this year, even with the artificially padded Court Circular numbers. Kate gets to count “phone calls” and “private meetings” as events on the Court Circular, so those are added to her end-of-year tally. She only did 90-something events in 2022, the poor overworked sausage. What makes Kate’s laziness even more noteworthy is how much it costs to get her to do anything at all. She literally has to be bribed with thousands of dollars worth of clothes, shoes, jewelry & handbags just to leave the castle for an hour. Speaking of, the Daily Mail calculated how much money Kate spent on new clothes & accessories this year and the number is pretty staggering considering how little she actually did.
The Princess of Wales saw the value of her wardrobe soar during 2022 as she returned to regular royal engagements and foreign tours following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kate Middleton wore £176,664 worth of new clothing over the last 12 months, including a host of ball gowns and glittering jewels for royal engagements.
It marks the royal’s most expensive year to date, with a host of new outfits on show – beating 2017 when she wore £119,000 of new outfits.
The future Queen has also continued to rewear and recycle some of her older favourite pieces, as well as donning pieces from high street stores like Zara, Hobbs and Mango. Meanwhile she also dipped into the rental market for the first time, opting to wear a piece from service Hurr to the Earthshot Prize in December.
Her most expensive outfit came when she attended the premiere for Top Gun, where she was dressed in a £2,000 elegant black dress with jewels worth over £10,000.
The King is understood to cover the costs of Kate’s wardrobes for ‘work-related’ engagements through his official household budget, but it is not clear whether the Princess always pays full price for outfits or receives discounts.
In 2021, the royal had slashed her new wardrobe total, wearing £48,845 worth of new clothing.
[From The Daily Mail]
2020-21 were the years where Kate did a lot of Zoom events and she was shopping online a lot, thus we were constantly seeing her in overpriced sister-wife prairie dresses for some reason. 2022 marked the return of Kate’s love of overpriced bespoke sh-t from Alessandra Rich, McQueen and Roland Mouret. Plus, she keeps buying new sh-t so she can copykeen Meghan. I wonder how much it costs to keep Kate’s Meghan-lookbook up-to-date? Anyway, all of that money and absolutely zero taste or personal style.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images and Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220525- Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67109673
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – San Ignacio, Belize -20220321-
At a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech in San Ignacio, Belize, hosted by Froyla Tzalam, the Governor General of Belize, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, during day three of their tour of the Caribbean.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Ascot, UK -20220617-
Day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: David Davies/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220504-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arriving at London Design Museum to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220119-Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge join in a roundtable discussion while visiting the Foundling Museum to learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system, including those with direct experience of living in care
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51082301.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrive for the “Top Gun: Maverick” Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 693083095, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
His Royal Highness Prince William – the Duke Of Cambridge and Her Royal Highness Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge depart a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England, UK on Friday 3 June, 2022 as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.,Image: 696655676, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.,Image: 739544792, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Windsor.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince William At The Out-Sourcing Inc Charity Polo Match
The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at in the Out-Sourcing Inc charity polo match at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn, Windsor. The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales at the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Guildford, England, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit To Massachusetts – Day 2
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Diplomatic Corps Reception At Buckingham Palace
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2022
Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only – Ascot, UK -20220617-
Day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: David Davies/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, Windsor, England – 20220613- Order Of The Garter Service
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67416078
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Princess Charlotte, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Are the British really okay with this? Or “indifferent,” as they keep saying, which comes to the same thing?
Some of us are very angry but the right wing media have things pretty well sewn up. At least the (estimated – we know she loves to ‘bespoke’ stuff) numbers are being shared publicly. A great look when so many don’t even have to choose between eating or heating now as they can’t afford either.
Yes, I think it is part of the “invisible contract” where Pegs & Buttons are untouchable.
Agree SarahCS, it boils my p*ss that this vapid, useless woman spends the equivalent of a house on bad fashion for about 180 hours of work, if that, whilst the rest of us are going to work to keep warm but can’t really afford the fuel in our cars to get there but can’t afford to heat the house to work from home.
The way the article is presented is quite manipulative:”The future Queen has also continued to rewear and recycle some of her older favourite pieces, as well as donning pieces from high street stores like Zara, Hobbs and Mango. Meanwhile she also dipped into the rental market for the first time, opting to wear a piece from service Hurr to the Earthshot Prize”.. she’s the future queen, so she’s entitled and she was “humble”enough to wear repeats and cheaper clothes!! As long as it’s not the biracial duchess, everything is acceptable and without any criticism . .
@First comment: The DM is not being truthful here. Kate barely rewear clothes this year and for every engagement she had at least one new item.
@amybee she barely had any rewears bc she has no style and had to pay for her copykeening.
Queen consort, never a queen. Ever. Kate Middlebum? Sure.
And buying designer dresses or high street dresses is neither here nor there when new purchases are simply not needed. She could shop her closet for the next several years & be OK. She could alter any or all of it for something completely new. And learn to accessorize. I just saw a TV commercial for a charity saying something like ‘when you have a coat, you don’t think about it, but when you don’t have a coat, that’s all you think about’. What Kate does with her endless shopping is unconscionable in light of the hardships people have been enduring these last few years, in particular, and this winter.
Not after this twitter user’s Recent History Class about Kate’s fashions. 😘
At the time I thought some of them were coincidental (lots of people have a navy or beige coat for example) but side by side like that…yeah she’s totally copying Meghan.
The trousers were the clue. She never wore proper trousers until after Meghan showed up. Prior to that she wore jeggings for the sporty events but never a trouser that a woman with a job would have worn.
Yeah when the pics are wide by side like that it’s hard to argue she’s not copying, especially as so many items
Pictured are new. It’s not like she used to wear certain sweaters with skirts and is now styling them differently so it looks like Meghan. She’s buying entire new outfits to copy her.
And it’s why I don’t give her the benefit of the doubt when it comes to copying. For example the Coach Core event where Kate was in that Chanel blazer. Some said that wasn’t a copy but it 100% was.
The only pass I give her sometimes is when people insist she’s wearing a brand bc of Meghan and it’s a brand she was worn before (like I think someone said Kate wore Jimmy Choos recently as a copy of M but Kate has worn JC before). That’s just for brands though, not for styles. (And obviously some brands ARE m copies).
Catherine the Wait has NEVER done anything first. No style of her own, always copying either Diana and now Meghan.
God, I hope somewhere William has an older brother somewhere maybe with one of Charlie’s old flings wouldn’t that be delicious?
The press haven’t told the public to be angry because it’s not the mixed race Duchess & in fact the express said Kate was worth the money on its front page. So the public as a whole aren’t outraged.
It’s also interesting that the CB posters who used to discuss the optics about Meghan’s wardrobe in much better economic times aren’t chiming in. Just more proof that people resent Black/mixed race women having nice things.
No, not ok with middleton. It is why I joined this site. I think she is lazy and uninterested but it is the fact she does so few engagements but takes so much that gets me. She and William should be out all over Britain, meeting ordinary people, doing ordinary engagements. The other royals have always done this but not our precious two.
90 “engagements” for 176,000 GBP = 2,000 GBP clothing costs per engagement
What incredible value for money.
BTW I’ve looked at the Heil article and they haven’t included all jewelry, handbags and shoes like they do with Meghan.
Add the cost of tailoring to customise those buys and the fact that a few of the engagements are on the phone/ via zoom and this is a HOT MESS.
Maybe this is Chuckles trying to get Waity to work more ?
I don’t think hair and makeup are included either. That would really add up.
If she buys clothes for an appearance, is it strictly for use in public appearances or can she rewear it in private? Like if she buys jeans for a sporty public event can she rewear them in her off time?
Kate has often worn things at public engagements then later worn them for a private event so the public pays for all her clothes. It’s never just for the engagements.
@Nic919 and then she passes on some of those pieces to her mother and sister….
Don’t forget we were told she also SELLS some of the stuff (I believe it was on Net-a-Porter resale) and pockets the money. That *too* was in print once (though it seems to be scrubbed now).
let’s not forget the botox and fillers. the ones that made her look like she had bells palsy on the Caribbean flop tour.
The worm is beginning to turn, that’s for sure.
That M dress never fails to crack me up. All she had to do was wear a belt!
The green sparkly prom dress is terrible and looks cheap, though I’m sure it was not.
I’m pretty sure the black column dress is the one when she wore a fake butt.
The red dress is probably her best look here. Which is not saying much.
The real news is that the Fail is back to totting up Kate’s wardrobe expenses. That hasn’t happened in a while. Things are shifting.
What the f***?!?!? Can someone please explain to me how this jewels at the premiere for top gun (did she not only wore earrings?) were worth over 10 000!?!?!?!??
Btw, when I look at this pictures from this premiere of her now, she looks absolutely shiti.. Sorry not sorry 🙊
I don’t understand those earrings & shoes she wore with the M dress. The green dress reminds me of one my Barbie had (Barbie wore it better).
Let’s face it, that M dress is just a cry for help at this point.
Yes! They need to include handbags & shoes & hats! I still remember one trip where she brought two identical top-handle black handbags, but one was Mulberry and one was Aspinal, each costing hundreds of pounds. That total would double, easily, if the DM included all the real associated costs to her leaving the house. Cottage. Palace. Castle.
It is OBSCENE – just in general but absolutely outrageous in the current socio-economic context. Maybe it would be cheaper to leave her at home.
Another thing that just annoys me to no end is her endless number of bespoke coat dresses that look so much alike that you have too study the small details to realize that she isn’t re-wearing an old coatdress but a brand new one that is almost indistinguishable from one she already owns. It is so utterly wasteful and she really should be ashamed of herself.
Interesting the way the article notes the fact that she spent less on clothes in 2021 — without also noting that the Covid pandemic was still raging and in person appearances were still limited. They claim she spent only 48,845 pounds in new clothes in that year. Unless my math is off, that still represents over 4,000 pounds per month in 2021 — during the pandemic, when she “worked” far less. No, much better to keep that quiet because people might realize what’s going on and start adding 2 + 2.
I’d be curious to see the amount spent on wiglets and fillers too.
The green southern belle dress is giving me terrible flashbacks to proms circa 1984. It’s so hideous.
The green gown she wore to a reception on the Caribbean tour? Yes that is awful. I think it’s the frills around the shoulders/neckline. Just ugly.
It references Scarlett O’Hara, which is a great thing to do when you are visiting the Caribbean, just wear things from a movie glorifying the plantation era pre Civil War.
The crime that is thewhite and black-spotted ensemble… Yikes! All that I can think of now is, *cue music*, “Just you wait, ‘enry ‘iggins! Just you wait!” 😂😂😂
Worse yet, it’s BROWN and white, with a BROWN hat. And I bet her feet were killing her at the end of the day. Why wear spike heels when you know you’re going to be walking on grass?
That green dress-It’s my 80’s Christmas Barbie, complete with the plastic smile, though Barbie’s face wasn’t as jacked.
She’s trying to emulate Diana here. Problem is Diana wore it a) as the current fashion and b) with confidence and personality that Kate doesn’t have. She’s the epitome of the clothes wearing her and not the other way around
Yet they somehow “understand” the cost of living crisis. With five palaces and an endless budget for bad fashion, and horse hair, and tacky trinkets. At least buy a clue with that money, and some style.
This is obscene and simply dumb. She has some kind of problem with excessive consumption, wonder what she tries to replace with it. She could just call someone at Vogue, ask for a stylist recommendation and say she wants to be fabulous and make a point of mixing in cheaper items (though probably still super expensive for us mortals). She’s slim and tall, she could look great. But somehow she’s addicted to buying buying buying. Stupid woman. Glad to this called out.
Or she could call Bloomie’s or Neiman-Marcus & connect with a personal shopper. Wait, no, you’re right–she needs a stylist to help her put it altogether. Better yet, she needs someone to go with her to her various closets—because, let’s face it, where does she put all this stuff??? she must have it all stashed in multiple locations—and cull things out, do various combinations & photograph them as outfits so that she can pull things together quickly & easily.
Or better yet, abolish the monarchy. 😉
That is a lot of money, period. It’s a hell of a lot of money when you consider how few events she did, and that so many were “phone calls” and “private meetings” (so there were no pictures or press involved).
Utter insanity.
Plus she already has 10 years of clothes that she can pull from her closet.
Exactly!
she’s always had a spending problem and it’s ridiculous bc…..she has a full wardrobe already. She could probably go a full year without wearing anything new in public.
She has done this from day one, spent the most and worked the least. And by now she should have pieces that can be reworn often. But she tends to get multiples of things that are similar and she never gets called on it.
It is rampant consumerism at its worst, made worse because it is not her money she is spending on all these new garments, jewelry, bags, shoes, hair, make up etc. It is also highly disrespectful, considering they are families who cannot afford to heat their homes AND buy food for the family, while she is out there, spending willy-nilly on clothes she can we’ll do without. She has been doing this job for over 10 years. Not time she would have gathered so many outfits that it would not be a problem to mix and match things for today’s events. Most eople would not even know unless they were told that she was repeating a dress or a coat.
QEII open for you, as does Anne. I doubt Kate would even know how to spell frugal, but this article, totting up her spending on clothes would really feel like a slap in the face for the many, many families who are doing it tough. It also does not look good after so recently returning from the Earthshot event, where these two placed themselves as the modern day Royals caring about and for the environment.
That much on a wardrobe for so few days of actual work is beyond greedy, entitled and selfish. They should truly stop worrying about the Sussex’s bringing down the Monarchy because with the spending spree the Monarchy has been in since the Sussex’s escaped it won’t be long before the entire country is bankrupted (especially with the Tories to help). Their subjects are literally rationing food and heat while the Monarchy spending is bleeding the nation into epic ruin with the full support of the current government.
Lately, the BRF is really giving off ancien regime vibes just before the French revolution, i.e. obscene spending and display while the general populace starves. That didn’t end well of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette.
The clothing allowance comes from the Prince of Wales’s income from the Duchy of Cornwall which is crown property
Crown property that is stolen, and you have only to search through countless articles to see the corruption going on in the Duchy of Cornwall. The tenants whose rents are arbitrarily raised. The ban on residents buying freeholds to their own homes. The income that mysteriously skyrocketed every year only to be “reinvested” (ie used for whatever the hell they want, and the Freedom of Information Exemption for the royals means nobody will ever know). The investment of its proceeds in offshore accounts. It’s all theft.
The crown shouldn’t have any property.
‘the crown’ doesn’t mean Windsor family. ‘the crown’ is the UK government, which should get these overpaid, underworked government employees under control.
You know what really galls me? About 89% of Canada’s land area is Crown land. Since Canada uses primarily English-derived common law, the holders of the land (federal and provincial governments, Indigenous groups, corporations, and individuals) only have land tenure (permission to hold land from the Crown) instead of actually owning it. Crown land is sold only under the following circumstances:
– By direct sale, at market value to a municipality, agency, non-profit group or community organization when a public benefit can be demonstrated;
– To support or promote economic activity when all other reasonable alternatives have been canvassed by the applicant; or
– By direct sale, at market value or at a negotiated price which may be more or less than market value, to alleviate undue hardship or in extenuating circumstances, and where it is demonstrated as being in the best interests of the Province.
So in other words, Canadians can’t buy much of their own f*cking land in each province because it belongs to King f*cking Charles and the Heinous Camilla. I really hope the current monarchy crashes and burns, and the way things are going it may very well be the beginning of the end, especially if the tabloids decide to go after them.
I read somewhere that it’s a similar situation in Australia. Maybe our Australian CBers can tell if this is true.
Jaded & Eurydice, I’ve any Commonwealth countries over which KFC rules. The entire countries. I wonder how difficult it would be to pass laws throwing the brf out of their land “ownership”?
@Saucy&Sassy — Canada can’t just pass laws to throw out the Monarch as head of state in order to gain back crown land, our entire Constitution would have to be rewritten. As well, it would get great pushback from our First Nations peoples as most of them have independent treaties directly with the crown, and never surrendered their original rights to land and natural resources management to the Crown. Canada would have to gain agreement from both Houses, all provinces and some 690 indigenous bands. And I doubt our First Nations peoples would agree to it as it would likely create a situation whereby under a new Constitution they would have to give up their rights to crown land, especially if a Conservative government was in power at the time as they are big on “resource development”, i.e. new oil, gas, mining, forestry and dam-building projects, and would likely abolish indigenous land treaties with the crown.
I think that now they are funded by the Duchy of Cornwall and the King no longer pays for her wardrobe.
The only difference is William has the Duchy of Cornwall instead of his father.
There is a mistaken belief that the King/Prince or sovereign has duchy money banked through self made cash and that this money is used to cover personal expenditure. The duchies are a mythical smoke screen of financial independence, which are anything but. They are banks of money created by phoney schemes and parliamentary blind eyes turned away from the generous tax breaks the UK dishes out to the BRF duchies (ditto the sovereign grant). When people say Charles pays for these clothes independently from his own account or some such it is in effect the UK govt dishing out, and a shameful dodge of UK public revenue that could and should be claimed by parliament and put into our social programmes. The BRF’s financial ‘independence’ is effectively like a child claiming they have their own money, when in fact it’s their parents putting money into the spoilt brat’s piggy bank.
Good analogy Sparrow. What’s happening in England is shameful and the relationship between the Tories and Monarchy is criminal. People are broke, hungry, cold but Keen continues to swan around in £176,664 worth of clothing and baubles despite barely working. SMH…
The sad part is how many will undoubtedly twist themselves into pretzels to justify why this is perfectly fine and reasonable, when it’s completely bonkers insane, even for a rich person. To do only 90 engagements in an entire year but buy enough clothes worth the cost of an entire house (or even a couple of houses)??? I’d love to see the breakdown of the clothes she wore on the Flop Tour alone.
I think it was the daily express that literally put on their headline that she was worth it.
I don’t know how people who are scrambling to pay their heating bills will fall for it, but sadly enough do because nothing has changed with her excessive spending since 2011. She spent millions by now on clothing worn once maybe twice.
Part of the budget was used to carefully manufacture paper marche figurines of people of colour that were placed all around KKKate to make her look inclusive…after years of trying to teach her how to touch people of colour without making a face, the good people on KP just gave up. “After the Flop Tour on the Caribbean we just saif, f**k it, never again!””
What really burned my biscuits is they have an article about Meghan’s expenses for the year even though the Brits didn’t pay for any of it! I had to leave a comment requesting a full evaluation of Kate’s wardrobe lol didn’t realize they had a partial listing already up.
Not the biscuits! And now I’m hungry. But yeah, the way they malign Meghan for being too glamorous and spending money when she’s spending her own dang money! Kate’s Broken Britain campaign was really about herself and the monarchy. That’s what’s broke.
“Poor overworked sausage”. 😆🤣😂
I’m surprised they published this. Embarrassing.
Such hard work for Kate playing dress up for movie premieres and fake piano recital. And have the dm constantly call her stunning.
Except when she’s outright duplicating Meghan’s outfits, KKKHate has execrable taste (see: yellow monstrosity from the Caribbean Flop Tour, I think that was Alexandra (sic, don’t care enough to scroll up) Rich). I do not get why she gets a pass from the British taxpayers for this outrageous spending. Do we think this story has Camilla’s or CIII’s fingerprints on it?
I feel like I’ve seen similar articles in the past but IIRC they simply shared the total cost for clothing. I dont think I’ve seen a cost breakdown of each outfit before. This is absolutely the kind of article you don’t want out there so I wonder if someone inside encouraged the article.
That yellow monstrosity wasn’t even an original. It was a knockoff of a dress Diana wore in Australia (see pics of Diana with Australian life guards). As for costs? They’re not even listing the real costs of all the bespoke items. The stupid McBurton bespoke ones start at 8000.
This makes me so angry. And I doubt it comes close, people hugely underestimate the cost of her bespoke items. Obscene. I really hope this gains traction.
It makes me very angry too. Kate is an absolute joke along with her incandescent husband. They constantly spend loads of money and do nothing to justify it. I know the other royals cost a lot too but somehow the Wales’ annoy me the most.
As Kaiser said, if she wasn’t intent on dressing like Meghan her wardrobe costs might be lower. I’m not seeing any outrage from the press about the amount of money Kate’s spent on clothes this year in fact the Daily Express headline was “because she’s worth it”. Next year’s bill is probably going to bigger now that William holds the purse strings.
Because she’s worth it. This is the same woman who did not earn her own money to buy her own clothes. Just that very part time work at jigsaw. Hey dm Kate overspending with people barely with enough money is not showing keen is worth it.
Heh, heh. She worked part-time so she would “always be available to William.” (usually for sex, hence her nickname, The Mattress). Class all the way. Not.
Maybe I have this wrong, but I recall that Charles started paying for Kate’s clothes when she was not yet married to William.
Contrast that with telling Meghan she needed to keep working because there was no money.
Kate has shopped like this every year. The only years where we didn’t see as much was when Meghan had started and had to wear new clothes because she was pregnant. Once Meghan was no longer officially working kate went back to something new all the time. Even during the brief rewear period should would have a new expensive and useless clutch or costly jewellery.
Kate doesn’t need a reason to get new clothes. She just does because she has an empty life otherwise and this is her therapy. It would be way cheaper if they sent her to a real therapist so she wouldn’t obsessively buy multiple outfits of the same thing or copy every outfit Meghan has worn.
It’s bad enough that she spent so much while doing so little, but it becomes that much worse when you realize that most of it went towards copies of the same dozen or so dresses and ensembles in various colors. How do you throw around that much cash without experimenting even a little?!
I loathe Kate. But the way they create these huge numbers through including jewelry that may not be purchased and may not be real is deeply sketchy. It was so not fair when they did it to Meghan, not going to approve just because Kate is on the receiving end.
tldr; these estimates that don’t break clothes and jewelry into separate categories are a joke. Jewelry that looks the same from a distance can have wildly different costs.
So let’s take the jewelry out then: she still was spending tens of thousands of dollars on new clothes during a cost of living crisis in the country she represents while people are struggling to heat their homes. The Boston trip alone shows this.
They didn’t include all her jewelry and accessories incl bags like they have done with Meghan.
As always its a half assed job – especially as they don’t know what she wore for engagements behind doors.
For Meghan, they included even her quartier watch!!!
I’m fine with them including her jewelry bc they did that for years for M (and at that time they did not do it for Kate) so it fed into the narrative that Meghan was this huge spender while Kate was super thrifty.
So the fact that they are including her jewelry again is very interesting IMO
If they are only including the jewelry purchased and not stuff from the royal collection or the engagement ring, they are actually being quite fair. And it is interesting they have done this for her when in years past they did not and only saved that for Meghan, while including things she owned pre marriage.
There are sites dedicated to what she wears, part of the whole promoting machine (hers and the companies from where she purchased something)and they are pretty accurate about the clothes and the jewelry.. and if they want to be fair, they should probably count the money of the already overpriced bespoke clothes she wears.. slightly altered to suit her frame and taste…much more expensive surely..
It is ABSOLUTELY fair to include the costs of the jewelry. She’s wasted ridiculous amounts on jewelry for years. 25,000 charm necklace, 80,000 ‘Olympic’ ring necklace, etc.
Yeah, Kate seems to have developed a taste for Cartier, which ain’t cheap. If Willie Boy buys her things like those awful Christmas walk earrings, who’s buying her the Cartier? I noticed she was wearing the Cartier Infinity gold bangle to wave at children through a chain-link fence in Jamaica; there’s her watch, of course; that Olympic Rings necklace you mentioned, and I think she’s got the matching ring as well.
Don’t forget the 14,000 on the brooch for her “40th birthday”
The peasants are okay with this spending until the Fail tells them not to be. Kate is protected and always will be until Burger King wants their separation made public. To think that Miss Lazy Fake Butt gets credit for all those funeral appearances and still is the worst worker.
All I can add to this conversation is that is a shit tonne of money to be spent on buying more of the exact same fkn ugly coat dresses and buttons she wears year after year after year. I have never been able to tell any of them apart. I am also pissed asf at the astronomical cost of the Caribbean Flop Tour outfits 🤯 JFC! 🫣 No shame
Yes, Kate’s choices are usually a fantastic example of the adage “You can’t buy taste”. What interests me about this writeup is the little tidbit at the end which suggests we don’t know if the Princess “always pays full price for outfits or receives discounts”. That’s new, right? There have been several examples over the years where Kate has definitely recieved freebies ( the earrings in Ireland, for example) but the palace was always quick to downplay it. Am I crazy? Has this disclaimer always been here? Or is it a way to make it seem like she didn’t waste money?
Finally, we know that a lot of her dresses over the last few years have been altered or bespoke, which means they probably cost a lot more than the estimates.
Okay, yeah, good catch. I thought they weren’t allowed to accept freebies? So was that just a rule for the other duchess?
Early on in her marriage, Kate’s spokesperson specifically said she wouldn’t accept free clothes. I remember because that led to speculation that she was instead asking for some deep discounts, which there have been rumours about for years. There were also rumours of the Middletons getting discounts and gifts as a sort of backchannel. Who knows? I mostly just find it interesting that they are including this disclaimer now when they were always so insistent that Kate never got freebies.
The formal gowns in particular get heavily altered so they are undercounting the cost there by a lot.
The whole freebie thing was supposed to be forbidden, but Kate usually bypassed it by letting her family get something. Arthur Edwards years ago mentioned that he was at KP one day and saw the racks of clothing sent to her by fashion designers.
I’m honestly wondering if it was ever really forbidden. Maybe Kate accepted freebies all the time before Meghan but it just wasn’t talked about. Then Meghan came along and designers were sending her stuff and not Kate so the whole no freebie thing became a “protocol.” But now that Meghan’s gone, they’re back to allowing freebies. Just saying, I don’t believe anything they say anymore.
Kate’s laziness never ceases to amaze me. 90 engagements? Some of those engagements probably took no more than an hour and the count includes so many “non work” engagements. The excuse of, “Well, William is not the immediate heir so we don’t have to do much” no longer works. (Not that it ever did.) Even with the new title, Kate continues her lazy ways. And to spend so much on clothes on these difficult economic times? Oh yes, she is really going to modernize the monarchy. As far as Meghan’s clothes go, it is nobody’s business what she spends. But of course, the article has to bring her into it.
I wonder what mr. Earthshot thinks about the environmental impact and waste his wife’s constantly spending has…
Will doesn’t strike me as someone who really… thinks. Not beyond what’s absolutely necessary. He certainly doesn’t care about hypocrisy. How much does he use his helicopter?
You mean the helicopter lent to him as of April 2021 by a mysterious donor?
(There is a tweet from the campaign against monarchy account about this)
I’d like to see the numbers behind Camilla’s wardrobe. Or is Camilla’s racist behind protected by Charles’ sensitivity over her? She frequently shoots for understated simplicity but the pieces look custom and pricey. I wonder if she’s spent an equal amount or more.
It would be interesting to see the figures for Camilla’s wardrobe too. Camilla, at least, rewears outfits on many occasions unlike Kate.
Cammie’s bespoke outfits must cost a fortune & I notice she’s taken to Chanel for handbags.
So basically, just on clothes alone she’s costing tax payers. approximated £2000 per event.
Not worth it
There is such a simple solution to Kates expensive wardrobe that would kill two birds with one stone = UK premium high street/ quasi designer i.e. Joseph, Karen Millen etc.
She could adapt their offerings with a Angela Kelly type in house assistant whilst savings costs and show casing the UK high street. It would be a win all around.
She could then wear the big ticket stuff for foreign tours and state functions.
The fact that a 40 year old woman cannot put together a well healed and reasonably priced working wardrobe is INSANE. What will her wardrobe costs be during a year where she does shocker 200 engagements ?
2k a pop = 400k on clothes whilst Brexit tears apart the financial infrastructure of the UK returning us to 1920’s serfdom and people choose between heating and eating whilst living under stairs ?
She a decade worth of clothes – she could just wear more what she already owns more than once or twice.
Thank you for including photos of the McRib dress and the Scarlett O’Hara monstrosity.
What annoys me beyond the cost is that… her clothes don’t even look that great. Yeah she has some hits and there are times where she looks really nice but a lot of the time, she’s either off completely or one or a few things are ruining her outfit and making it look “cheap” or not “fitting” well for her i.e too many buttons, shoulders too square, jewellery is overkill etc
I checked out the DM article, it was interesting they broke down a lot of outfits with pictures and most had many “worn before” items in them.
The comments were surprising with many statements as banal as “She looks nice in them” getting downvoted lol
Notice that much of the items are estimated, and you can be sure the fail undervalued them.
She needs a cap and if she goes over then she or her husband can pick up the tab.
There are no pic’s of her attending weddings/baptisms, did she go to any this year? Are there new items at these events that are paid by the duchy?
She needs to keep her chest, shoulders, and upper arms covered at all times. They do not look good.
As Guy Ritchie once commented about his then wife Madonna and her obsessive exercising — “it’s like sleeping with a piece of gristle”.
I want to see someone put out a piece about how much each engagement costs (it’s a hell of a lot more than clothes) compared to how much money those engagements bring in for their various orgs.
I’m sick of this waste of space being portrayed as some marvellous creature, when in fact she is nothing more than a vacuous clothes horse. Several of her outfits, I. E the top gun dress and the two trouser suits were direct copies of what Megan has already worn, the 2 differences are Megan buys her own and they actually suit Megan. This country is on its knees financially and this useless woman is playing barbie dress up at our expense. Sick of the whole useless shower
What as waste of money. She has the most boring style.
In a world devoid of accountability, in 1,2,3 the fail produced an incorrect article about the price of Meghan’s clothing for 2022.
This is after, it is well known that all the explanation needed is ‘blame Meghan’.
Kate has spent up to £1,000,000 one year, she did an European tour while pregnant.
That sad part is, advert monies for the fail aside, the clothes do not sell out. Her taste is not uniquely hers so buyers simply make purchases on “who wear it best”.
William, by extension can do whatever they like, they will simply divert attention to their children or blame Meghan and/or Harry.
She will often wear things from a few seasons earlier which aren’t available anymore even if people wanted to purchase it.
@Nic19, I think that illustrates her shopping problem. She clearly buys too many new pieces each year to wear, hence the new appearances of pieces from previous seasons.
That is an insane amount to spend on clothing, especially when one considers she’s been a royal for over TEN YEARS and should have plenty of things to wear. I can’t imagine spending tens or hundreds of thousands year after year.
What about the botox budget?
Surely the statue of limitations for denial has expired.
Off topic. I haven’t heard anything about ITV’s broadcast of Middleton’s Christmas concert. How well did it do in the ratings, and did Middleton make any remarks?
I noticed that too. I did see a clip of someone playing the piano and they had projected an image of the queen on it. It wasn’t kate playing. But outside of that we saw more about the promo and people walking in than the actual carol service.
I did a little research into ratings. There was plenty of noise about the ratings for C-Rex’s speech and other Christmas Day programming, but nothing specific for Christmas eve. We might have to wait until next week to see a summary for the week that included Xmas eve.
She makes Marie Antoinette look frugal.
I will never understand why the British people put up with this.
Dm comments are scathing about kate. Though some are so fawning like one saying I am happy to support Catherine’s wardrobe.
That amount is staggering… all that money and such little class.
Meghan has more class in her pinky finger than Kate could even dream of having despite the POW title. Never mind the fact that Meghan EARNED well before she married into that family and didn’t just leech off of daddy by pretending to work.
The waste of money is sickening.
I am so fed up with the BRF and their “Let them eat cake” bull!
All their posing and charity “work”. It is not work for them, it is PR period.
They really do NOT see their end coming do they?
I hope Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Australia are all working to break free from British UK and do it in 2023.
Yeah, I have Irish relatives and they are 3 generations of “F the Monarchy”, I can clearly recall my Uncle Mick becoming nearly unhinged if anyone dared bring up the BRF. God rest him, he was a great guy. 💕
Wealth hoarding, flying private jets, on and on while the majority of humans suffer to make do.
Meh. The looks pictured here are… okaaay with the exception of the Holiday Barbie green dress. Some are nice and some are kinda off but none (of this group) are really atrocious. It’s the total price tag that offends rather than her uneven fashion sense. I think she makes a lot of bad choices but it’s also striking that she comes in for more criticism than the people who are actually signing the checks.
No one forces Kate to spend other people’s money. She does this because she does not care about spending money that she’s never earned.
Kate does not have to buy the expensive outfits imo not the fault of the person who signs checks
Chances are she would refuse to do any work unless she got to shop as she wishes. Let us not forget she disappeared for many weeks in April and May 2019 when the Rose story went public. You can bet she got not only a sash for it but approval for a new wardrobe. Wouldn’t be shocked that this is part of any separation agreement so she keeps her mouth shut.
The most superficial part of this tragedy is that, red dress aside, she could have done MILES better with the cuts, colours, and silhouettes she chose. Does her stylist dislike her? Does she have a stylist? She has a perfectly serviceable body and a high budget (apparently!) and this is the best she can come up with. The black and white dress with the high neckline and semi-cap (?? Idk?????) is ghastly.
She seems to miss that if you’re going to be as phenomenally slim as she is, you may as well accentuate it rather than hide it behind frumpy A-line dresses that look like a sack of spuds whatever size you are. The Top Gun dress, eye watering cost notwithstanding, flattered her figure and gave her shape. I don’t think I’ve ever seen another do the same.
The King was paying for her clothes when he was POW, so why isn’t the current POW paying for her clothes now?
She has definitely struck a deal with both Charles and William about this separation, but Charles is being nicer to her about it.
Lazy no account mediocre lying deceitful old looking big tall masculine looking woman can get away with it all because she is white. Because she is white her poor hungry starving cold idiots subjects are happy to pay for her lavish worthless lifestyle and her six houses🤬stupid asses deserve all the shitty crumbs she give them🤬
I agree with those that say she should go back to her numerous closets and rework some of the clothes that she already has. I sew and I don’t think that would be impossible to do. She has so many clothes the same color, that it wouldn’t be that difficult. She would need to have a seamstress on hand, though. I think it would still be less expensive.
I know she’ll never do this. It’s always been interesting to me that people view hand-me-downs in two ways. Either they wore them as children and will NEVER wear them again or (like me) wore them as children and no problem if someone is cleaning out their closet and wants to know if I want anything. They’re new to me! Very different perspectives. I’m sure the Middlebums would turn up their noses at the very thought of reworking her existing wardrobe.
What a waste of money. I would really like to know how many of her engagements were zooms and a phone conversation with her staff. This is such a waste of money on someone who doesn’t have anything to show for it.
The Mail used to do this to Kate before Meghan. Now, they’re back on the attack. I am sure Kate hates this. Look for a diversion,
Nothing new. She’s always been good at spending other people’s money.
That total doesn’t include costs for her hair and face.
I just realized that the caped white gown Kate wore in the first pic is a total rip off of a style of gown that Meghan has worn MANY times. With the built in cape being the standout design feature.
All that money and she still looks a hot haggard mess.
So much money for so little effort. Kate should be put on a budget. But I have a theory that she needs new clothes all the time 1. To bribe her to leave the house 2. The clothes she does have can’t be reworn. There have been a few photos of Kate that have made me think – that coat needs a press as it looks like it was dumped on the floor and left there after the last time it was worn. Or because she’s had the arms and/ or body taken in so much that if she moved her arms she would rip the armholes, I would think there are many that fall into that category. Or the hems on her gowns end up dirty because they are too long. If not cleaned immediately it’s hard to get the stains out. It would be more efficient and effective if she had a dresser to take care of her clothes. But I doubt she has one so she just keeps buying new. And that’s while people can’t afford to heat their homes… *shakes head*
I agree with you on the first reason. I think she’s allowed to shop like a fiend in exchange for tolerating the cheating and staying quiet about it. Especially since the recent title elevation when she’s not stepped out in a rewear at all.
She’s so useless! All that money and she still looks so ragged and rough. All Kkkhate is good for is flinching from POC, jazz hands, hyena grins, and spending on clothing. I hope all those royal jewels and bespoke wardrobe keeps her warm at night.
A thousand quid per hour worked on clothes that all look as though they came from the same Stepford Collection Butterick pattern from 1962. Yes, trust me, a lot of us Brits care. But the press are so far up the royal pegging passage there is very little dissent, even from the previously republic-sympathetic press.
I don’t think I’m alone in finding myself increasingly anti-RF having previously been largely ambivalent. For some reason Buttons is the touchpaper for me. Lazy in thought and action, a classic school mean girl who does nothing to make herself relevant. She has wasted her privilege and education and could potentially do so much good. And don’t get me started on that that fake bloody voice.
It’s the waste that infuriates me most about Kate and William. Almost twenty years and unlimited resources and they have done nothing to make the world a better place. And they have no intellectual curiosity about anything. They have no interests and they haven’t learned any languages or anything else. They have done nothing. If Kate cared about “the early years” she could have gotten an advanced degree and volunteered at a child care center. Instead, all we’ve gotten is a half-hour of “listening.” I would be suicidal if my life were this meaningless.
One thing I hate hearing the most is the ‘who cares it’s brf they can’t be wearing markdowns…’. I’m guessing these people never worked a hard day’s work in their lives or aren’t surrounded by people who are worried about being homeless, I always resent entitled subservient minded people that want to divide the rich from the poor further
The number of people who like the taste of boot leather astonishes me. We should send the royalist forelock-tuggers off to Mars with the Musk fanboys.
Yes, I’m always surprised when I rage on WKW about the obscene cost of new outfits, someone is quickly there to say “well, she needs to wear more expensive clothes now because of her new position” or some such nonsense.
I don’t THINK the class system is totally baked in, when I think of the Brits I know, but it’s a totally alien concept and quite sickening frankly, to someone from a more egalitarian culture.