“2022 was the year everyone hyped the Barbiecore trend” links

Well, there was plenty of hot pink stuff being sold in stores. I definitely didn’t see much of it on actual humans, because hot pink is sort of a tough color to wear, but there are a lot of fashion trends that don’t seem to make it beyond the red carpet and some store racks.
As far as I can tell, the fashion houses and red carpets would have you believe that the average woman owned multiple transparent beige dresses. I’ve only seen an actual human wearing one of those numbers and some beige granny panties once.
Look at Ann Hathaway sitting down. Her bare butt is right on the chair seat, contaminated with God knows whose germs. Gross. One can only hope she is wearing some kind of panty, a thong won’t offer much protection here. Worst case scenario, commando.
If you sit on your naked bum your skirt is too short. It’s an easy rule.
Yeah, I found that really off-putting. Looks like they’ve got their bare nethers rubbing all over the seats. Hope they at least go over them with some alcohol wipes before the next person sits down.
I think they are all amazing 🔥 🖖 I’m ok w the length of Anne’s dress, too. Her own 🐝 beeswax if she’s underwearing and like in COVID times, somebody oughta be disinfecting that seat no matter who sits in it but I do take issue w like, where certain ladies sit gets like ‘gross’ bc it’s her and she’s like, yucky. Ya know, bc we don’t like her, and maybe, we don’t even know her. We know her, she’s Anne Hathaway. She is our on screen neighbor. I don’t agree w that typa encoded slut shaming but that’s just this CALI girl. 🖖 energy fave teams
Your comment is amazing, lol!
I love Anne! Just saw Rachel Getting Married, and she was so wonderful. My only qualm is how in the hell do people wear shoes like that? I would break both my ankles. I used to wear super high heels, so maybe it’s an age thing or an unable to balance my body thing.
2022 was the year of the Annenaissance and I hope it continues in 2023.
Hey @nicegirl, I invite you to sit your naked butt on someone else’s naked butt chair and tell me it’s not gross. Yech. ( I’ll bet you’re an English major,right?)
I agree 💯% with you! People who don’t wear undergarments, clean clothing, and don’t do any handwashing can transmit fungi and other cross-contaminated bacteria to other areas, causing more physical/medical issues than needed! Some folks either don’t care or feel entitled to do whatever they want! 😡
I’m sure Anne is wearing underwear. Plus she’s front row at Valentino, it’s not like she’s on the subway. I bet those chairs are brand spanking new.
@Normades
You can be serious they are not buying new chairs nor are they sanitizing them. They rent these chairs like everybody else for the use of the runway shows and other events.
I totally agree. She looks great and I’m sure she’s wearing appropriate undergarments, especially since she’s likely borrowing that outfit from Valentino. It’s highly unlikely she bought it just to sit front row at his show.
It’s a shame some people feel the need to slut shame under the guise of concern trolling.
I am loving the color and the clothes but those stompers are ridiculous.
Was this an LA fashion trend? I live and work in NYC and I promise you I did not see one person running around in hot pink outfits.
And to add I don’t think the Globe is LA and NY if it was trending if it was trending in other areas I am not aware of.
I didn’t see it. LA’s fashion is pretty casual, in the $500 t-shirt kind of way. Neutrals have been everywhere.
Same here – both in Boston and NYC, never saw a single person in hot pink. I did see some milder pinks, but only as scarves or other accessories.
To be fair, the Northeast metro zone is kind of its own contained fashion sphere. NYC tends to set the tone, and neutral chic has always been the go-to look there. I live in Pennsylvania and didn’t see much hot pink out and about clothing wise, but the shoes definitely sold like crazy. That’s where people tend to add their spot of color here.
Regarding Glass Onion. I love that Daniel Craig looks like he’s having the time of his life and his chemistry with Janelle is the best of his career
I agree. They were great together and would put Glass Onion slightly ahead of Knives Out because I loved that relationship so much even though I like Knives Out as a movie better overall.
Too funny about Daniel Craig’s confusion. A handsome man wearing a handsome sweater? Not much mystery there.
And then the handsome man got a doggy version of it for his beloved rescue pup, further breaking the internet.
The Barbie pink shoes delighted me this year. I was very said the Louboutin mules sold out in my size before I could nab them, mostly because shoes are the one place I think those bold pinks can work outside of a dramatic setting. Otherwise, it’s purely a red carpet/party look to me.
Barbiecore got tired by the end of Cannes and that’s being generous. Sebastian Stan at Met Gala was the nail in the coffin in the trend.
I’m not sure about the rest of the Valentino line, but what I see in the photos is more of a fuschia, not the bubblegum color normally associated with Barbie. Tomayto tomahto maybe, but I’ve always liked the former and not the latter so I think it’s an important distinction! 😆