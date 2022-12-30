Kim Kardashian: ‘I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real one’

I don’t know why so many podcasts decided that Kim Kardashian should be their final year-end interview subject, but here we are. This week has been wall-to-wall headlines from Kim’s multiple podcast interviews. Kim also sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, which came out this week. Paltrow asked Kim about marriage, divorce, kids and a lot more. This doesn’t feel shady, btw – Gwyneth is a snob, but she accepts the Kardashian-Jenners, as do most rich people. I think Gwyneth even likes some of the K-Js. Some highlights:
Kim on whether she will ever remarry: “I don’t know,” Kardashian said at first, agreeing with Paltrow that she’s “such a romantic.” She went on to admit, “I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth’s time’s a charm, it’s gonna — it’s gonna work out.”
Her third marriage: “I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that that was okay. And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well. I would want a marriage, but I’m so happy to take my time.”
Whether she wants any more kids: As far as wanting more kids, Kardashian is of the “never say never” mindset. “I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation … and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. Whatever is meant to be will be. I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”
She wants to chill out with her kids now: For now, the mogul says that amid just trying to “focus and chill and go on ski trips” with her kids, she feels that she is having to deal, instead, with the “narratives” created around her. “I don’t know how to get myself out of the narrative — and just keep my head down and stay focused,” she said as Paltrow commended her non-reactive personality and the fact that she’s a “free thinker.”
I think it’s a little bit funny that Kim feels like her third marriage was her first real marriage. On one side, that’s completely understandable – her first marriage was an elopement when she was 19 years old, back when she was a completely different person. Her second marriage lasted 72 days and she literally just married the first guy who asked her because she was turning 30 and she thought her life was over. Comparatively speaking, the marriage to Kanye was the first “real” marriage as in “she went through some real sh-t in that marriage.” Anyway, I kind of hope she doesn’t get remarried or have any more kids. It feels like she needs a breather and she also needs to rebrand a little bit – I’d love to see a 40-something Kim get serious and mature and actually date someone with a real job, someone who could ground her and help her. I’ve been wanting Kim to date a lawyer for a while.
These people never mean what they say. Single for a few years?… Sure!
The pressure to be married by 30 is a real thing, though and that’s why the divorce industry is booming. Marriage is a very serious legal entanglement, and it’s the least romantic thing ever. If this isn’t the person you want to discuss finances and health conditions with, it’s not gonna work. Mygawd did KK touch on something of real world significance?
I agree. I have seen several couples stressing out about getting married. Just coming up with the money to pay for a wedding is depressing for average people who don’t have a lot of money. Marriage is the “antidote” (for lack of a better for word) for love and romance. Couples are better off just living separately if they want to continue the magic.
The divorce industry is not “booming.” It’s at its lowest rate since 1968. And one reason for that is that women are getting married at a more normal time than they were for a while in the 20th century — as in, they’re getting married over 25 again.
Is that… her ribcage? In the header pic?
I can understand why people interview her (other than for giant headlines and ratings) but I always come out of her interviews realising I find the IDEA of Kim Kardashian more interesting than the actual Kim. I think because there’s so much the family withholds for the sake of their created image. The actual real logistics of “being Kim Kardashian” would be interesting but of course would ruin the whole illusion so we’re just left with something between fairly banal platitudes and outright lies.
I can’t stand to look at that pink dress yikes. Too bad her “real marriage” was to a misogynistic, anti-semitic nut job. Kim can’t stand it being alone for too long. I am quite sure she will be in a new relationship before the winter is over. As long as Kanye is stalking her she won’t be able to have normal romantic involvement.
She wants to be famous and rich and admired but Why? She has no depth and these are paramount to her. I believe she probably loves her children but I think she views them as a part of her brand and fame. She’s just such a user. I really dislike her and seeing her mutilate her face.
I have noticed that she also wants to be a fashion icon and it just not happening. All the money in the world can’t buy you good taste. I think right now she has the best shape ever but she doesn’t know how to pick the clothes that suit her best.
She’s not in good shape. She’s way too skinny.
The Kardashian System of Constant PR has been 1) the men they’re with, 2) the children they have with those men, and 3) the outfits they wear. It would be interesting to see what KK uses to attract the paparazzi if she gives up numbers 1 and 2.
Kim K is racist, and has repeatedly sought out Black men as accessories (like the majority of her sisters) to have “cute mixed kids” with. She borrowed Black physical features through plastic surgery and Black aesthetics to build her empire, and has cast them off when no longer profitable. Kanye has always been a horrible sexist anti-Black abuser, but Kim and his fans didn’t have a problem with his misogynoir until he was openly anti-Semitic as well. No one deserves abuse and Kim K is also yucky person who sees her children and potential partners as props for her business agenda.
Smh.
Just because you think your last marriage was the only “true” marriage, that doesn’t erase the fact that you are a 42 year old with three divorces under your belt.