NYT got some interesting letters to the editor about Roxane Gay’s royal column

I didn’t keep track of all of the reactions to Roxane Gay’s pre-Christmas op-ed in the New York Times, but I imagine that it was one of the most-read guest columns in months. Roxane Gay is a royal-watcher and an American, and she wrote the column as an analysis of Netflix’s Harry and Meghan, and the larger conversations about the future of the monarchy post-Sussexit. Gay’s thesis was basically: the monarchy should be dismantled and burned to the ground, and maybe Prince Harry and Meghan should start saying that explicitly. Well, the New York Times got some letters! I wonder how many letters they got about Gay’s column – they certainly got enough to devote a whole “letters to the editor” to the reactions to Gay’s piece. This one was at the top of the NYT’s piece, a letter from Graham Smith, the CEO of the anti-monarchy group Republic.
Re “The Cost of Marrying Into a Monarchy” by Roxane Gay (Opinion guest essay, Dec. 21):
Ms. Gay hit the nail on the head when she said: “But the monarchy doesn’t need to be changed. It needs to be dismantled. If Harry and Meghan were to have acknowledged that, it would have made their story infinitely more interesting.”
The British monarchy is a dysfunctional institution, one that has no place in a modern society. It is central to our constitution that the king formally retains sweeping “prerogative powers” that include declaring wars and signing treaties. We’ve not reformed or repealed these royal powers; we’ve just developed a convention that the king can only use them as instructed by our prime minister, making ours one of the most centralized and unchecked governments in the democratic world.
The monarchy should go for many reasons, some of which Harry and Meghan highlighted perfectly. It is an institution out of touch and out of time, unprincipled and secretive, and it hobbles Britain with a second-rate constitution.
Its abolition is long overdue, and would allow British citizens to embrace equality, democracy and fairness as the guiding principles of our national life — principles and values that are starkly at odds with those of the monarchy.
Graham Smith
London
The writer is the C.E.O. of Republic, a group that campaigns for the abolition of the British monarchy.
I love that Graham Smith wrote in to the NYT with such a clear and concise read. Smith is right, and I do have a sense – sitting here in America – that more people are slowly joining Smith’s republican cause these days, especially following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Meanwhile, other people did not have such a clear understanding about Gay’s column and what she was actually saying. One dude basically said that once Harry & Meghan aren’t famous anymore (lol), Harry will go back to the UK and reconcile with his family (lol). There was also one guy who was still bitching about Harry and Meghan’s “Sussex Royal” trademarks. Like… these people still don’t understand that all of the royals trademark all of their brands and names so that other people won’t profit off them?
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
The people that equate their “fame” with the titles and with them being working royals is always odd to me, because there are inherently more famous people who aren’t part of that family, than in. I wonder if it’s part of some sort of national pride issue that they feel like their representation of a “British family” is being attacked. It’s the worst sort of parasocial relationship. I support H&M but I know the decisions they make have nothing to do with me, or my thoughts on larger scale ideals around racism, misogyny, etc. It’s dangerous to place that type of representation on people.
I think people want their titles revoked because they stupidly believe that means that no one will pay attention to them, they won’t get good press, they won’t get awards, etc. I mean let’s pretend that happens. Harry has how many things that have given him global fame! It’s beyond dumb.
The cult of royalty has been in place for over a thousand years now and the media in the UK has always played a role in promoting it. Britons from birth are bombarded with the myth of the royal family as being important and not a bunch of grifters taking advantage of them.
Only people born outside of the UK really notice how much that myth permeates everyday of their life.
So for some insecure people being critical of the national mythos is an attack on them, hence the ridiculous defence of this family.
Harry leaving and doing it to protect his family blows the minds of these cultists because they can’t believe someone from the family would actually think it’s better to be gone. It exposes the cracks in that family as acceptable holders of the mantle and so that’s why it is easier to attack Meghan the outsider for this happening because if Harry, at one time third in line to the throne thinks it’s a dysfunctional mess, what does that really say about the family? And the system?
Even if, God forbid, Harry and Meghan ever divorce, Harry will NEVER go back to work for the institution. Homeboy has tasted freedom and it is SWEET.
Even without Meghan around, the institution would still seek to control his every move and use him as a scapegoat. Why on earth would he want to return to that?
I predict that even if they no longer are white hot famous like they are now, they will be firmly established with steady incomes and fat bank accounts from a big portfolio of businesses ventures.
And once Lili and Archie become teens, the obsession will begin again.
I saw some nasty comments to her article itself. Most of them were saying
-I thought they wanted privacy, why are they still talking (not what they ever said)
-She’s a terrible daughter and should be ashamed of throwing aside her dad (not even remotely true)
-She committed perjury (JFC)
-She is a gold digger and has turned Harry into her puppet (I hate hate hate when people say this crap)
-She’s just whining, it’s boring, she’s privileged AF and there are more real things going on then this (I flat out told someone the other day on a post on another site that I am sick of people acting like rich Black people somehow don’t still have issues like harassment or that they also don’t want to commit suicide after being harassed through the press and her freaking family for almost 2 years!)
You get the gist. Will say there were some really good comments that I saw that just seemed to be normal people saying, why can’t the Royal Family just say they have agreements with the press to go and toss each other under the bus? It’s really obvious to the rest of us that was what was going on. More in the middle people were just saying this didn’t tell us much of anything new, and they wondered if they were going to keep talking about this or “move on.”
I really really really wished they addressed the whole privacy argument. Then again, maybe they did and it never made it into the final cut
They didn’t address it in the doc (at least in what made the cut), but they have addressed it in the Oprah interview, Jenny Afia has made statements regarding it, and they released something before the series refuting it. Buzzfeed even had an article about how they never said that, and of course if you are on SM people point out how they never said that. For the people that keep saying what about privacy, I think they already know they didn’t say that and its just one of the last ditch things they have to try to get them to stop telling their own story.
They have, REPEATEDLY.
Privacy does NOT mean they disappear to never be heard from again. It relates to an individual’s ability to determine for themselves when, how, and for what purpose their personal information is handled by others. Protecting privacy is key to ensuring human dignity, safety and self-determination. It allows individuals freely develop their own personality.
Privacy means that Harry and Meghan control what information to do and do not share with the public. Privacy means THEY control their own narrative.
Even Anthony Bourdain committed suicide. Rich white straight male. Money buys you freedom from certain kinds of unhappiness, but it does not buy you happiness. It certainly doesn’t buy you out of the pain of being abused.
These are the same boring talking points the Meghan haters always repeat. They need to come up with new ones. A lot of people watched this documentary and have changed their minds. Meghan and Harry have gained a bunch of new supporters and it’s freaking the haters and rota out.
And Chole: Their spokesperson released a statement on privacy before the documentary came out.
Agree to all of your points but especially the part about her turning him into a puppet. I know this was addressed in the Netflix special but this line of reasoning drives me insane. It is always the woman’s fault if the man stops hanging out with his friends or doesn’t spend so much time with his family. No one ever stops to think “maybe the guy realized his friends aren’t so great after all” or maybe the family is abusive.
This happened on a much smaller scale in my own family decades ago and the family will never be the same. But of course they all blame the married in for these issues.
ZOMG So Disrespectful Of Their Culture
Just waiting for people to say that. Because for some reason a bunch of people want us to think their culture is based on abasing themselves to the biggest thugs in the area. But, of course, it’s not. (I wonder how many of those people were paid to say it anyway.)
Royalists are delusional. Graham Smith is taking the right track. He wasn’t always that way. He used to attack Harry and Meghan after they left and people had to put him straight and told him he was barking up the wrong tree.
Harry and Meghan’s documentary was the most clear expression of, we are done there is no going back, we tried and were rebuked and you lost big time. Titles are not, the message from this documentary was as clear as a bright spring day. They shared what many of us wanted to see, how they met and what lead up to their leaving. Also, they showed how dysfunctional Harry’s family relationship is with the gutter UK media and there is nothing these folks can do about it. We all suspect there is more they could have shared which would have been much more damaging but they left it up to the viewers to interpret which I did. William has very little intellectual acumen, Charles is caught up in being King, Kate is just dumb and the gutter press has them all in their pocket. How long that Institution will last only time will tell, I am just happy both Harry and Meghan spoke with their whole chest and left still standing tall. Looking forward to what they do in 2023 as I watch the gutter UK press continue having their meltdown while proving the Sussexes many points on the complicity of this family with the press. The Sussexes future is very bright and many now know the back story of their life in that God awful family and are amazed at how the were able to escape and it was an escape.
Roxane Gay was predictably the subject of an immediate hate article, with the Fail saying she was attacking all of England/UK. I can’t white figure our why she bothered them so much.
The people complaining are upset the myth has been upended and the glass slipper has cut the floor. I wouldn’t be surprised if the BRF have their minions planting the comments, especially with the comments of Harry running back to the family.