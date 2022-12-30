“We hope you have a safe, happy & warm New Year’s” links
Thank you for reading Celebitchy in 2022! We hope you come back next year for all of the celebrity dramas, royal dramas, award-show dramas and more! Hope you have a safe & happy New Year’s! XOXO, everyone at Celebitchy.

Rita Ora & a newly buzzed Taika Waititi will take us out of 2022. [JustJared]
2022: The Year of the Niche Drama. [Jezebel]
Rest in peace, Dame Vivienne Westwood. [Dlisted]
The worst looks of 2022. [GFY]
These zipper-rocks are gross!! [OMG Blog]
Review of Kindred, a series based on the Octavia E. Butler book. [Pajiba]
2022’s most fashionable newcomer: Taylor Russell. [RCFA]
The symbolism of snowman poses. [Buzzfeed]
Gov. “Big Gretch” Whitmer’s enemies are going to prison for a long time. [Towleroad]
Sofia Vergara made a holiday selfie. [Egotastic]
Celebrity divorce watch: 2023 edition. [Gawker]
Nick Cannon welcomed his twelfth child. [Seriously OMG]

43 Responses to ““We hope you have a safe, happy & warm New Year’s” links”

  1. Persephone says:
    December 30, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Happy New Year Kaiser, and to all celebitches!!!! 💕💕

  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 30, 2022 at 8:59 am

    Co-sign! May 2023 bring you all you dream and wish for. Peace. ☮️

  3. Eurydice says:
    December 30, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Happy New Year to all the CBers! Human nature being what it is, I know we’ll have lots to talk about in 2023.

  4. Jan90067 says:
    December 30, 2022 at 9:18 am

    Wishing all a happy and safe New Year 🥂 🍾 🥳 Hope everyone’s power and heat stay on!!

    Thanks to all fellow Celebitches, and the CB writers (Kaiser, CB, Hecate) for making this place the first place I love coming to every morning over my first cup of coffee 😊

    Looking forward to what 2023 brings for us to discuss! ❤️

  5. Ameerah M says:
    December 30, 2022 at 9:26 am

    What has Luke Evans had done to his face?! He looks…altered, in the eye area.

  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 30, 2022 at 9:34 am

    Happy new year! Celebitchy has gotten me through some of the worst years. It’s crazy I’ve been reading since before 2010? 2009? I don’t remember, just damn! Thanks ladies and bitches. Sanity is paramount. I find it here.

    • BeanieBean says:
      December 30, 2022 at 12:59 pm

      Same! I discovered Celebitchy ca. 2014 & y’all got me through the 2016 election, as well as subsequent difficult personal times. I love the community here! Here’s to CB, all the writers, commenters, looking forward to 2023!

    • ABCD says:
      December 30, 2022 at 2:53 pm

      Same here! Have been reading here since around 2010!

  7. Alexandria says:
    December 30, 2022 at 9:42 am

    Happy New Year from Singapore!

  8. Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
    December 30, 2022 at 10:00 am

    Happy New Year CBers! See you all in the new year

  9. Miranda says:
    December 30, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Happy New Year, everybody! Thanks to the community here for all the snark and smartassery, and to the writers for providing a forum for all that!

    Can I just take an attention-whore moment to share that my husband and I are fiiiinally having our big formal wedding tomorrow! Followed by a honeymoon in Fiji! Something I think only you guys would really appreciate: I actually asked for, and received, my husband’s permission for an exemption to our general off-the-grid vacation policy, just so I could join you all to dish about Harry’s memoir. God, I have a gossip addiction and you guys are a bunch of enablers! 🤣🤣

    • Jan90067 says:
      December 30, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Congratulations, Miranda! Hope your wedding is all you wish it to be, and you have a blast 😊 My sister went to Fiji for her honeymoon and LOVED it. But she did say she wished she took more insect repellent! lol

      What a wonderful, joyful way to start the New Year! Wishing you all the happiness 💜

    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      December 30, 2022 at 11:13 am

      Congrats! I’m super jelly about a Fiji trip!

    • Jaded says:
      December 30, 2022 at 11:17 am

      All the best to you Miranda, and we look forward to your take on Harry’s book!!

    • Nicegirl says:
      December 30, 2022 at 11:53 am

      Fills my heart with joy! Thank you for sharing your love with us. Hope it’s a wonderful day for you both ❤️ and your families. Best wishes for a long and happy journey. 💕 🖖

    • Becks1 says:
      December 30, 2022 at 12:39 pm

      Congratulations Miranda!!! Have a fantastic day and honeymoon!!!

    • BeanieBean says:
      December 30, 2022 at 1:02 pm

      Congrats! Wishing you both joy & happiness! I love the idea of you downloading Harry’s book, on the beach, under a palm tree, maybe with an umbrella drink, then signing it to CB to join the discussion. And your husband…? He’s right there with you!

    • Lissen says:
      December 30, 2022 at 1:45 pm

      Congrats, Miranda! Enjoy your day. Have a great time in Fiji.
      Thanks for sharing your good news with us.

    • Harper says:
      December 30, 2022 at 1:59 pm

      Best wishes and a safe and happy honeymoon to you, Miranda and Mr. Miranda. Enjoy Fiji; it sounds like a bit of heaven!

    • Nanea says:
      December 30, 2022 at 3:42 pm

      Congratulations, Ms and Mr Miranda!

      Best wishes for a fun-filled future together for the both of you, tomorrow and beyond.

      Have a great honeymoon!
      🥂🍾

  10. Leonsmomma says:
    December 30, 2022 at 10:11 am

    Happy New Year! Reading Celebitchy has been a pleasure!

  11. HeyKay says:
    December 30, 2022 at 10:49 am

    Happy 2023 Everyone!

  12. Fancyhat says:
    December 30, 2022 at 10:53 am

    Happy New Year everyone

    That woman in the pic above has the deadest eyes I’ve ever seen.

  13. Lens says:
    December 30, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Woo that Gawker article celebrity divorce watch is so damn snarky! That’s why I love it and why I love you celebitchers! Happy New Year!

  14. KrystinaJ says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:01 am

    Happy New Years, fellow CB’rs!!

  15. Nick G says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:17 am

    Happy New Year everyone! So glad to have you all around!

  16. Lissen says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Happy New Year!

    A big thank YOU to everyone on this site. I’ve really enjoyed the insights and different perspectives. Also thankful for the moderated civil discussions.

    It’s been a real blast! Take care, my friends.

  17. Jaded says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:19 am

    Happy New Year everyone, and a big shout-out to the great CB writers!

  18. Well Wisher says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:30 am

    Best wishes in the New Year.

    A big “Thank You” for the ‘Kindred’ review. Time to read and re-read.

    • North of Boston says:
      December 30, 2022 at 12:23 pm

      Rarely do ads for shows draw me in, but the spots for Kindred are really intriguing.

      • North of Boston says:
        December 30, 2022 at 12:32 pm

        Hmm just read the review at that link. Now I’m not so sure.

        Also that random Hawaiian Punch observation is SO true! Why did it never seem to get cold no matter how long it was in the refrigerator?

  19. ME says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:34 am

    Le’ts hope 2023 is finally the end of this pandemic. Let’s hope Mother Nature calms down and gives everyone a break from nightmare weather events. Let’s hope the war ends. We all need a really good year.

  20. Normades says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:39 am

    Thank you Celebitchy and Celebitchies for all the entertainment and education! Have a safe and happy one!!!

  21. JanetDR says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:41 am

    Bwaa HaHa! 😂 That worst looks GFY article 😂
    Saving the rest of the links for later but wishing everyone all the best in the new year! 💗🙏💗🎉

  22. Lady Luna says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:45 am

    Happy New Year’s to all of you!

  23. schmootc says:
    December 30, 2022 at 12:02 pm

    Happy New Year!

    I also want to note that I’m enjoying how Nick Cannon’s latest child’s birth has been relegated to a link/footnote. Oh, he had another one? Shrugs.

  24. phaedra7 says:
    December 30, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE! 🍾🥂🥂🎆 Praying 🙏🏽 that 2023 will be BETTER for all! 👏🏽

  25. North of Boston says:
    December 30, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    Are Luke Evans and Matt Damon morphing into the same person? Or is that another person with Tw in the last pic?

  26. Becks1 says:
    December 30, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    Happy New Year to all the writers and fellow Celebitches!!

  27. Erin says:
    December 30, 2022 at 2:36 pm

    Happy New year everyone and all the CB writers and commenters who kept me sane this year while living in this cursed timeline. Stay safe!

  28. Liz Version 700k says:
    December 30, 2022 at 2:56 pm

    Happy New Year Everyone!

  29. Roo says:
    December 30, 2022 at 3:36 pm

    Happy New Year! Thanks for being my smart space, funny space, thoughtful space and witty space. I am so grateful to all the writers and commenters for the first site I read in the morning and the last site I read at bedtime! 🥰

