Which celebs will snub the 2023 Golden Globes and who will show up?

The Golden Globes are scheduled for January 10th, next Tuesday. My prediction is that we’re going to be ass-deep in royal stories, given that Prince Harry’s Spare drops on that same day. I’ve really enjoyed the past two years, where the Golden Globes were either boycotted or they were simply a brief online event. I wish we had kept that particular energy from the pandemic. But no, the Globes are back and now they’re being held on a Tuesday. Given the problematic nature of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will anyone show up? Brendan Fraser has already so no, he’s not going (he was sexually harassed and assaulted by a former HFPA president). Tom Cruise will probably also be a no-show, given he was one of the first to call for a boycott. But a surprising number of celebrities and nominees will attend, at least according to Variety:

The Golden Globes are on their way to a celebrity-filled comeback, as the list of nominees set to attend the Jan. 10 ceremony is growing by the day. After facing a nearly two-year boycott following critiques about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices, the Globes seeks to reestablish itself as one of Hollywood’s premiere awards ceremonies. As of Thursday morning, I can exclusively reveal that film nominees for the 80th Globes expected to attend include Austin Butler (“Elvis”); “The Fabelmans” team of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams and Tony Kushner; Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and most likely, Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”). There’s still no word if “Babylon” stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) have plans to be at the ceremony. Sources say Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) is still waiting to hear if he can get time away from filming the “Joker” sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” to attend. Other directors hitting the red carpet will be Rian Johnson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Guillermo del Toro (“Pinocchio”) and Lukas Dhont (“Close”). Baz Luhrmann is likely to attend following a Jan. 8 appearance with Butler at an “Elvis” party hosted by Warners and New Line film bosses Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca at The Formosa. On the TV front, confirmed attendees include Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), double nominee Julia Garner (“Ozark” and “Inventing Anna”), Niecy Nash (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Elizabeth Debecki (“The Crown’), “Hacks” co-stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”). Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) is likely also coming. “Only Murders in the Building” trio Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are maybes, as they’ve recently began shooting Season 3 of the Hulu comedy in New York City. The same goes for Quinta Brunson, who is currently shooting “Abbott Elementary.”

[From Variety]

I would guess that some of those “maybes” will turn into a “yes” if the HFPA makes some undercover gestures to assure certain nominees that they’ve won. Like, if Quinta Brunson gets the nod that she’s a shoo-in, I bet she’ll come out. Same for the Only Murders people. Anyway, I’m disappointed that so many people are not committed long-term to boycotting the HFPA and the Golden Globes. What a bummer. Also: why does this stupid event have to be an evening “dinner”? Turn the Globes into a daytime luncheon.

PS… I feel for Austin Butler, who really did an amazing job trying to give a grounded performance as Elvis, only to be kneecapped by Baz Luhrmann’s cracked-out direction. And the fact that Ana de Armas was nominated for Blonde should tell you everything you need to know about how unserious the Globes are.