King Charles would still welcome back Prince Harry (and only Harry) ‘in a heartbeat’

Becky English at the Daily Mail had a surprisingly dishy piece about King Charles’s “First 100 Days” on the throne. While the piece was about Charles and there are a great many sycophants being paid to fall all over themselves to praise their new king, a huge chunk of the article was not-so-surprisingly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and how the new king feels about the California royals. This piece is so dishy, I’m actually going to break it up into two posts so we can discuss ALL of the gossip. Here’s all the Sussex-related highlights:
Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet’s titles: More troubling is the issue of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, who can be ennobled now that their grandpa is King. However, I am told that this thorny issue is one that Charles has firmly put to one side for the time being. ‘Anything to do with his grandchildren will be decided once they [Harry and Meghan] stop lobbing salvos into the palace,’ says one royal insider. ‘No decision or pronouncement can be made on that issue until the King is confident that the decision he makes can withstand any activity on either side in the long term — and they are not in that place right now. Monarchs move with great caution and reflection and there is no obligation to rush. The King will, of course, need to make a decision at some point — but the Sussexes’ activity is still so changeable that it’s just hard to take any firm decisions at this stage.’
The peacemaker Sussexes? Recently, I revealed that the Sussexes have told friends that once Harry’s memoir Spare is published next month, their focus will be on healing the family rift. Those on this side of the Atlantic are, perhaps understandably, a little more sceptical. ‘They said their Oprah Winfrey interview was the one time they were going to air these private family issues — and since then we have had a couple of TV projects, podcasts, interviews, the docu-series, the book,’ a well-placed source says.
The Sussexes are fundamentally in conflict with the monarchy: ‘The big question about the Sussexes is whether they can exist outside of a position of conflict with the institution. Everyone hopes they can but I’m not sure they commercially feel able to. Plus, they clearly believe everything they say. The interpretation they have of events is as true for them as it is untrue to everyone else who was involved. But the family want closure, not further acrimony. There will never be a day where, despite their most awful behaviour, the King would not welcome his son into his arms.’
Charles is feeling Harry’s absence: Another source adds: ‘Yes, His Majesty continues to be very bewildered by the whole thing. He hasn’t watched [Netflix’s Harry & Meghan] series and will not read [Harry’s] book — but he knows what he needs to know, and he’s very upset.He loves his son. But one of the King’s great skills is to compartmentalise. While he may be feeling Harry’s absence acutely and be concerned about the potential impact on the institution, he will also be focused very strongly on the job he has to do. There’s nothing he can do about it now, so there’s no point in losing any sleep at this stage.’
They’re worried about Harry’s ‘Spare’: Although Charles came off ‘lightly’ in terms of criticism during Harry’s recent score-settling on Netflix, royal insiders are decidedly ‘apprehensive’ about his memoir, which will be published on January 10. ‘In Netflix, the villain of the piece had clearly moved on to being [William], the Prince of Wales. Harry and Meghan actually had some nice words to say around the King’s role in helping them plan their wedding,’ one source points out. ‘Are they saving their ire for the book instead? Who knows. You can’t not feel sorry for Harry. He is fundamentally the product of a very damaged childhood. But you can also feel sorry for the individual and frustrated at the world he has created for himself, where he sees enemies at every turn. Despite it all, I know the institution would [still] have him back in a heartbeat.’
Open invitations: There is, as I reported recently, an open invitation for Harry and Meghan to attend all family events, including next May’s Coronation, although the guest list is yet to be confirmed. Whether they will come is another matter. Whatever the Sussexes decide, there is no doubt that our first Coronation for 70 years will still be a magnificent spectacle.
King Charles is not “ennobling” his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet – that would imply that Charles is making a choice to “give” royal titles to his grandchildren. Archie and Lilibet are already prince and princess, since the moment QEII died and they became grandchildren of the monarch. Charles is trying to TAKE AWAY their titles. You can tell by the linguistic hoops everyone is jumping through. As for Harry and Meghan’s very alleged desire to make peace – anyone who watched the Netflix series knows that Harry and Meghan want an apology and accountability, but they are expecting nothing and they’re simply going to move on with their lives. Meaning, the ball is in Charles’s court to actually make the approach, apologize, make meaningful changes, hold William accountable, etc. The Sussexes know that probably won’t happen though. And how many f–king times are these sources going to emphasize that Charles will welcome HARRY back with open arms… but not Harry’s wife or Harry’s children? These people suck.
Well he is never going back and that is that so they al can kick rocks specially his disgusting father and brother. Harry and Meghan don’t care about titles and bs, they just want to move on.
If Charles really wants them to come back he should watch the docuseries and read Harry’s book to really understand what they went through and how he can fix it. Coming back to business as usual is not an option.
That’s my first thought as well. If he’s bewildered, he should sit down and really listen to what his son has to say, and read what he’s written. C3’s just putting on a show so he can say he’s a good father, while giving an order to the POS who broke his NDA to help the rats against Meghan.
Well we heard Harry say he will NOT go back, so…
I want to say Harry and Meghan would not go to the Coronation but that was before the series. Now I honestly think they would,Harry is EXTREMELY forgiving, I wouldn’t have even done that walk about at the funeral. Yes they don’t know I exist, but I will lose a little respect for them if they do.
The series was filmed before Jeremy Clarkson opened his pie hole, and his good chum, Camilla, (with whom he had lunch just two days earlier) remains stonily silent as does the rest of this toxic family. Because of this, I would be very surprised if they made the effort to attend the coronation. And I hope I’m not wrong.
Yeah, I don’t think Harry will try to burn it down in Spare. But the next book? Especially after the Jeremy Clarkson ish? Truly believe he will BURN. IT. DOWN.
Personally, I think Meghan calms him down/holds him back from going HAM. (ETA, and not because she “has” to or calms him like “Kate calms William.” I think Meghan is just kind of a chill person and everyone feels that from her and chills out for a second. Her aura, if you will)
I hope Harry talks about the gaslighting he had been put through over they years by his family. Charles owes Meghan a personal apology because aides accused her of lying about the titles in the Oprah interview when it’s clear she was telling the truth. I have my doubts that Harry and Meghan will go to the coronation.
I don’t believe that King Charles III has crossed the threshold where he would be so cruel to ask Harry to abandon his wife and children as a condition to be welcomed back into the bosom of the royal family.
Yes I agree that would just look beyond pathetic. Harry coming back to the institution and without his family will never happen.
Lolo: You’re being naive. The Royal Family believe that Meghan radicalized Harry. They blame Meghan for Harry leaving and it’s been repeatedly said in the press that Harry alone was welcomed.
Add to that Charles, William and their wives are racist to the core and have deliberately targeted Meghan and her children with disturbing and dehumanizing lies and narratives in the tabloid rags. Both Charles and William were probably livid when the Queen gave her blessing for Harry and Meghan to wed, we have seen that they have done everything to undermine the relationship and marriage from the beginning. If Harry had to get permission from either Charles or William we all know it would have been denied.
So of course Harry is the only one they want back, but some how they still think the public will believe that they “are very much not a racist family”.
Oh, he crossed that threshold of cruelty when he and his mistress manipulated a teenager for their aims. When he allowed the press to drag the mother of his children through the dirt. When he took away Harry’s security and lied about still supporting them. Make no mistake. He has not made the Queen Consort say a word about her close friend who wanted to inflict sexual violence on his daughter-in-law. He is a cruel man even if people want to pretend otherwise.
you get it! maybe even Harry hasn’t quite absorb it yet but you definitely got it. Ppl have just not come terms will how terrible a human Charles is. Talking about “ppl wanting to rise above their station in life” bc an employee wants to advance themselves within his employ? Terrible terrible person!
He already did a long time ago. Harry said he was given five options at the Sandringham summit and he only revealed like three of them. I’m sure at least one of the other two involved abandoning his family outright or at least having them take an indefinite “break” in North America while he stayed behind in England. Kind of like how they wanted Meghan to stay in America and keep acting while Harry continued royal duties during their engagement. Also, one of the older RRs revealed that the RF was hoping Harry would return alone in 2021. That hope was shot down by the pregnancy announcement + the Oprah interview announcement.
We have seen how wicked and cruel Charles can be in how he treated Diana. He really thinks that Harry will leave his wife and children or even just Meghan to go back to that horrid island, family, institution…etc. Go back for what? To do what? Because Charles fed Diana to the wolves he thinks it’s no big deal and that Harry will/can do it too. What a disgrace.
Too bad the queen did not give Charles the same choice king Edward got marry the mistress or lose the throne
Yep. Man that would’ve helped everything. 🙁
“These people suck.” Harsh but true.
Despite their most awful behavior. Oh please Charles is such a huge self righteous hypocrite. Charles behaved in a despicable way to Diana and treated her like dirt,is a super awful father and his big concern is Camilla. He sat back and makes no protest over vile comments about the sussexes in the media. He apparently thinks it ok for harry to leave his wife and children. Charles and will just need harry as the scapegoat.
I think its clear at this point that the royal family – especially Charles and William – never really understood Harry or heard him when he talked or appreciated him. So now it must all be “Meghan’s fault” because they thought things were just fine and dandy before Harry met her. They’re completely….ignoring, overlooking….the fact that the things were NOT fine and dandy for Harry and he hadn’t been happy in the institution for quite some time, maybe really ever.
and yeah, I did think the docuseries went super easy on Charles. I think Harry feels compassion for Charles, I think we heard that in the Dax interview when he was talking about the generational trauma. I think he expected more from William though.
Well, as long as Harry was working and making them look good, they didn’t care. And I don’t think this mindset only applies to Harry, they have that attitude with everyone. If it’s not serving them, they won’t give it a second thought. And if it becomes a problem, it’s never, let’s try to understand what the problem is and find a solution. It’s let’s do whatever we can to bury it and shut them up.
I think the issue of KC3 formally recognizing Archie’s and Lili’s title is no longer important to H&M. The importance for the Sussexes was only that the children’s status would have entitled them to their own royal protection services, important if they stayed and went to school in the UK. Now? It’s fairly meaningless.
I think that for practical, day to day issuesthe title for Harry‘s children are not important to him, but in principle, as their birthright, The titles are important to Harry. I am sure that he would never want his children to miss out on the birthright. As far as Charles is concerned, I think he has conveniently put this decision aside, to see what Harry does. I am a cynic, amd think Charles will use these titles as a bargaining tool.
Those are some very tough calls for H&M to make. Yes, in that situation your children would be entitled to the prince/princess titles, and that’s a big deal – they might resent it someday if you took those titles away and they couldn’t get them back later. Hell, they might want to actually go back and be working royals someday. On the other hand, H&M both know what an awful, awful system the BRF is, how it chews up and spits out nearly everybody who is a part of it. In a way I think it would be protecting their children to cut that tie, and to a certain extent as a parent you do have to make decisions your kids might not like.
I think I would go the former route, advocate for them to keep the titles (but then make it 100% clear to them, as they got older, that it was their life and their choice – a privilege all in the RF should enjoy, and that Harry was certainly never given). But my sense is that the titles really mean nothing to H&M anymore other than as a way to justify security services. They’ve seen that the “emperor has no clothes” and that it’s just silly to think one person is better than another because he’s the Grand High Poo-Bah of Wherevershire.
It does make sense to say it’s not important on the day to day level now that they’re in the USA, but it would be a symbolic gesture to decide to revoke the titles. Symbols *are* central to what a monarchy is, so if he did, it would still be a massive historical mistake to do that to his biracial grandchildren, and H would be very aware of that.
Charles just stays in a perpetual, ineffectual state of confusion. It must be maddening to be around him or have even a surface conversation with him. Parents, and I use the term lightly when describing him, can be the worst in that way sometimes.
There’s a really good Captain Awkward letter response where she talks about how being “confused” and needing to “understand” can be controlling behaviors. Basically, it means the person who doesn’t “understand” can pretend that you don’t mean what you are clearly saying. It’s a form of silencing. Charles not listening/watching directly is a huge part of the problem. This is too personal and important to have someone else filtering Harry’s words.
Charles doesn’t realize that this will only end when the press stops lying about Meghan. That won’t happen, so it is never going to stop.
So Charles will not listen or engage with Harry and now will not, in the privacy of his own home, watch what Harry and Megan are saying/feeling and yet “he knows” what’s happening? Head stuck in the sand is what it looks like. If someone is begging you to hear them and you refuse it is YOU who are the stumbling block. Harry has every right to speak out about his life, the gas lighting, the abusive control and manipulation. It is the person who speaks out in a family who is the healthiest one there.
he also won’t read the book! what kind of parent doesn’t read their child’s book?
It’s just such a weird family. I can’t get over the whole thing about how they are still so stuffy and formal in private. How can you love someone if you are demanding they bow to you?
Charles is even more venal than I thought, if this is true. What kind of father would want his son to abandon his wife and children and come running back home?
@Carmen – I’ll go further and ask what kind of grandfather doesn’t want to see his grandchildren? So much for being emotional when he met Lili. This sounds very much like when awful William told the world “I’m already an uncle” (owtte). It would seem if there’s a drop of melanin in the blood then they’ve no rights to be royal.
Sorry I’m at work and forgot to add. “they’ve no rights to be royal OR to be considered family.” Shocking though it may seem there’s not been one statement/action to show this isn’t the case. All we keep hearing is how Charles is considering taking away their titles and the press, royal experts and their unnamed “sources” keep lapping it up. These are his grandchildren who he’s feeding to the wolves. Charles can use any excuse he wants but, I’ve yet to see/hear anything which would make me believe he’s a loving grandfather to his US (mixed race) grandchildren. Shame on him.
Yes, indeed. Charles hasn’t watched the Netflix documentary and he won’t read Harry’s book and basically hasn’t bothered to listen to what H&M have had to say, but “he knows what he needs to know.” It’s like those parodies of clueless kings, only not a parody.
He knows what the courtiers are telling him, and they are telling him what he wants to hear. Which isn’t shocking because these people get and keep their jobs based on the condition that they lie and prop up these useless individuals. It continues to be bizarre to me that they can’t take one step back and say I wonder how this is playing to other people? If their entire purpose is soft-diplomacy they should know they have to find out what the average person is saying to see if they are effective, yet they refuse to do so. I mean there’s a reason shows like Undercover Boss were successful, you need to get the truth unfiltered from time to time. A “Top CEO” would know that.
Exactly, and that’s how things were done under Elizabeth. But looking at it another way, it’s adherence to the mission statement of the monarchy. Charles doesn’t need to know H&M’s motivations. It doesn’t matter what H&M have to say and whether they’re right or wrong. The only things that matter are that they left and they talked. They were supposed to stick it out until they died – they didn’t, it’s heresy, and there’s nothing more to discuss.
For the past 6 months Charles has been signaling he wants Harry and Meghan back. And the above even mentions Harry and Meghan attending the coronation. I just want everyone to be okay if they do decide to go. Everyone lost their minds about them going to the Jubby, but there seems to be more anger from Harry about William and his BS and honestly I would be angry at him more too. His freaking henchman tried to ruin his wife and lied about things that were going on and went and lied to a freaking court. I would be done done with William for life. That said, Harry and Meghan still did that walk about with them. It really is fascinating to watch. It couldn’t be me.
Having watched the docu series and now with the book coming makes all these “royal exclusives” look extremely stupid and redundant now. The fact that these so called “journalists” write their pieces and still include “a source close to” and “sources tel me” just make me laugh because these people actually write these lies wi tbh a straight face. They’ve been exposed but they still carry on like idiots 😂
” There’s nothing he can do about it now..” no, there’s PLENTY he could do but he choses not to and that’s a huge difference.
Reiterating how he would also welcome ‘just Harry’ back just goes to prove they still don’t get a damn thing, of everything H&M have been saying all this time. Maybe Chuck should see the docuseries and read the book, it seems like he needs to.
Right?!?! What is the point of being the King of England if you live to pretend to be helpless
KC3 has been ‘confused,’ ‘bewildered’ and in various states of discombobulation for the last 3 years about the Sussex situation, according to the BM. I guess the more accurate ‘scheming’ and ‘calculating’ are a little too on the nose. For one so clueless, the BM insists there will be no Netflix-watching or book reading (although there are hints of a Royal staffer that has to keep up on the Sussexes media exploits and write reports or something) I imaging their desk is under a stair, like Harry Potter.
@yeta, I was struck as well by the
“(Charles) continues to be very bewildered by the whole thing” language. Just like the poor, old “bewildered” Thomas markle, who keeps saying he’s confused and doesn’t understand why the Sussexes don’t want to have anything to do with him. Charles. Tom. Read the room. You treat people like crap, you betray them, you will drive them away.
Charles has already decided to strip the Sussex children of their titles. He’s just afraid to announce it because there will be backlash.
I am afraid you are probably right. I would love to see this forum and journalists starting to address Archie and Lili as the prince and princess that they are currently. At the very least, Charles would be put on the spot to explain why he is only yanking titles away from his biracial grandchildren. Unfortunately, it appears that the palace and British press are doing a good job of convincing people that the Sussex kids need to be ennobled by Charles. That is an outright lie.
I don’t know that I would want a permanently bewildered king.
😂🤣😂
“His Majesty continues to be very bewildered by the whole thing. He hasn’t watched [Netflix’s Harry & Meghan] series and will not read [Harry’s] book —”
I don’t know, but perhaps if Chuckie would watch the series or read the book he might be less bewildered. Just a thought.
The capper is “His Majesty . . . knows what he needs to know, and he’s very upset.” Chuckie knows what HE thinks and feel, and that’s all that matters. “
It’s always funny to me to watch the ebb and flow of these “maybe he’ll come back?” stories.
And then you see Harry speak, and it’s like, “oh, that’s a man CERTAIN about what’s he’s NOT going to do.” Harry has been real clear in public about his grievances and terms for forgiveness; I imagine he’s been just as clear to his father in private.
If Charles is truly “bewildered” about where Harry stands, he has plenty of widely available options to watch words straight from his mouth.
There is no solution to this.
Don’t be fooled. Charles WILL strip the titles from Prince Archie and Princess Lily. Despite the backlash and criticism as the world watches him strip his biracial grandchildren of their birthright, there will be approval and celebration all over Britain that the Black blood has been culled from the lily white line of succession.
In the end, KC3 will show that his racism is far stronger than his love for his own family.
Charles is just waiting for the Coronation to be over, if he had any sense he would give the children titles just before the Coronation. It is all nonsense, whichever way these children are a Prince and Princess, they are 6th and 7th in line for heaven’s sake, it is all a load of rubbish. Unless of course security comes with official titles…..the decision has already been made l believe.
He should be grateful for the genetic diversity. Might help overcome the centuries of inbreeding.
There’s only one thing stronger than their racism, their desire to maintain their status quo. If they did this to Harry, they’d have to get Parliament to do it to Andrew too, and then they’re all in danger.
I believe if they had had any plans for this or ability to do it they would have done it by now, personally.
All I’m hearing is the standard claptrap that comes out of an abusive family headed by a narcissist when talking about the family member that identified the abuse and then clawed their way out of the shitshow.
I want Becky English to tell us where she is getting all this information from??
Is this not proof that the royals do respond and are not unable to make their feelings heard?
Chuck is repulsive man. Is Chuck or his PR more disgusting? I don’t know. I hope Harry has a good therapist.
You know when you read something and have to go back and read it again to make sure you read it correctly? Does anyone else find it amusing that the coronation is a “magnificent spectacle”? I can certainly agree that KFC will make a spectacle of himself!
I find it really weird that a parent would out right say, “I will not be watching/reading whatever my progeny made.” Like…unless it’s p*rn, I don’t understand why you wouldn’t at least say, you are proud of them for creating this thing, and you will take a look because that’s your kid. Even if your kid is trashing you, they are doing it for a reason, and you should probably figure out why.
The number of people in the UK who condone Charles’ behavior and comms are lost in toxicity.
These people are delusional if they think Harry will ever come back to that toxic cesspool of an institution that abused and killed his mother, abused and nearly killed his wife, and abused and used him. He’s done.