‘Babylon’ flopped hard, so Brad Pitt is furiously updating us on his relationship

Well, it’s official: Babylon is a huge bomb. Damien Chazelle’s three-hour film has been described as “polarizing” – meaning a lot of people loathe it – and audiences have overwhelmingly chosen to avoid it. There’s no way around it: Paramount will lose tens of millions of dollars on Babylon. Its theatrical release is now two weeks long and the domestic box office is… *insert sad clown trombone* $10.8 million total. The film cost $78 million just to produce, and that’s before the promotional and marketing costs. A total disaster.

I said before that I understood why the trade papers were hanging Babylon’s failure around Margot Robbie’s neck – after all, she was the face of the film, she did the most promotion and she was really selling it like her life depended on it. But guess who else is to blame? Paramount executives, Damien Chazelle and Brad Pitt. Pitt gave zero interviews to promote Babylon and he only showed up at a few screenings/premieres. Pitt was never going to have to “wear” Babylon’s failure the same way Margot has to. But he’s still paying his crisis managers, so magically, we’re getting all of these dumb stories about Brad’s relationship with Ines de Ramon. I hope this woman is collecting her checks on time.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year’s Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. “They are dating and having fun,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.” The insider adds that the actor, 59, “is not seeing anyone else right now” besides the 32-year-old jewelry designer, 32.”He is spending more time with Ines,” the source says. “He is very happy.” Their getaway comes just under two weeks after de Ramon joined Pitt to celebrate his 59th birthday in Hollywood, California. PEOPLE confirmed in November that Pitt and de Ramon had “been dating for a few months.” They were first photographed together on Nov. 13 alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre.

There’s something so rote and perfunctory about Pitt’s relationship updates. Like, I’m sure there are still People Mag readers who are excited to learn that Pitt “finally” found someone to date, but it just feels so… stage-managed and dry. As I said, I hope Ines is cashing those checks. I wonder if Jennifer Aniston was mad that Pitt took Ines down to Cabo too – Cabo is Aniston’s favorite vacation destination! Ah, well. At least we’re not talking about Babylon’s box office flop.