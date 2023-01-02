King Charles breaks with tradition & decamps to Scotland for a post-holiday rest

King Charles likes Sandringham and he started taking over the private property years before his mother died. Charles brought back the “royal Christmas at Sandringham” tradition this year, after the pandemic wrecked a lot of royal traditions. I was surprised to see that Charles and Camilla stayed in Sandringham through New Year’s, and they went to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on New Year’s Day. Surprisingly, they were joined by any other family members – I wonder if the Wessexes decamped right after Christmas, and God knows where William and Kate were on NYE. Anyway, when QEII was around, she would stay at Sandringham through early-to-mid February. She would work – sort of – but she based herself out of Norfolk through the anniversary of her father’s death. As it turns out, Charles and Camilla do not plan to keep up with that particular tradition – they’re headed to Scotland.
The King and Queen Consort will begin the New Year with a romantic break at their “marital home” in the first of several permanent changes to the monarch’s calendar. Having stuck with tradition by choosing to spend Christmas at Sandringham with other members of the Royal family, His Majesty and the Queen Consort will break with the late Queen’s habit of remaining in Norfolk until February. Instead, they will head to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, possibly in time for Hogmanay, where they will prepare for a busy year that will include the first coronation since 1953.
The King’s diary for 2023 is rapidly filling up, with annual traditions like Royal Ascot, the Royal Maundy Service and the Braemar Games already inked in, but there will be subtle changes to other regular events, including garden parties and public access to Royal residences. The first of those changes will be the January stay at Birkhall, the King’s favourite home, and the place he is also likely to visit to recharge his batteries after the coronation on May 6.
A Royal source said that while the late Queen stayed at Sandringham until the anniversary of her father’s death in February each year, “the King and Queen Consort will move to Birkhall and Balmoral. Birkhall is what they consider to be their marital home”.
Scotland is where the King has always been happiest, and as well as staying at Balmoral in the summer, where monarchs have taken their annual break since the reign of Queen Victoria, His Majesty is expected to spend time at the Castle of Mey, his late grandmother’s former home on the north coast.
The King’s genuine love of Scotland is being welcomed in Downing Street, where Rishi Sunak is seeking to head off continued attempts by Nicola Sturgeon to force a referendum on Scottish independence. Scotland’s affection for the Queen, who subtly let it be known that she was in favour of the status quo before the 2014 referendum, was a powerful weapon for those who wanted to preserve the Union.
Yes, I suspect that the trip to Scotland is politically motivated more than anything else. I mean, Charles does enjoy Scotland and he loves Birkhall and Castle Mey, but Scotland in January? It’s pure politics. Y’all know Camilla’s creaky old bones would much rather be in a sunnier and warmer climate. Still, I guess it’s interesting that Charles is “breaking from tradition” by not staying at Sandringham up until Valentine’s Day.
The Telegraph also says that Charles will go on holiday following his coronation, but then he’ll be back in time for Trooping the Colour in June. Most of the events being put on the king’s schedule are just church visits and the kinds of annual events he’s always attended already, like Ascot and services around Easter. The palace is just trying to make it sound like Charles is booked and busy, when really he’s already building in about two months of vacation in the first six months of the year.
So, when it suits them, they have no problem at all breaking protocol. Good to know. I will remember that. Seems like these chunts are all having a holiday to recover from a holiday.
Bolt-hole to hide in when Harry’s book hits the shelves. No more, no less.
@AnnaKist, that is the only takeaway I got from the article (the OG article, not CB’s coverage of it): that it doesn’t matter *where* they vacation, all these royals do is show up for a few weeks of events and then take a few *months* off.
These two are even more outputting imo after the Clarkson episode. Dreadful.
Politics and it is much harder to photograph them when they’re hidden away at Balmoral. Meaning, Charles running away and hiding from the global mess he’s made re. Sussex Family.
Camilla and Kate have both started to adopt Meghan’s wrap coats!! Perfect way to start the New Year: copykeening and gaslighting 🙄
And don’t forget Sophie’s new embrace of wrap coats. She does look good in them.
And Camilla’s fascinator, with the feathers. Meghan’s first royal Christmas….
Work, work, work – poor Charles, shuttling from one palace to another.
Quite, when you read the things defined as ‘work’ it’s largely things that other people pay to attend.
The large number of properties he’s busy shuttling between in the current economic climate is quite a bold statement too.
William may get the Crown sooner than we expect, there is a new variation of Covid, just saying.
Pure politics plus he just likes traipsing all over the island. What the hell is wrong with Clarence House or Windsor castle that he can’t get some R&R there.
Eh. This calls to mind the lines in Henry V (I think it’s in the play, though my memory ATM is from the Branaugh film)
“We are the makers of manners”
And “customs curtsy to great Kings”
I’m pretty sure CIII doesn’t and won’t ever care a bit about what his mother traditionally did, or traditions in general, except when it suits him.
He’s going to do exactly as he pleases, as he did in his marriage, with Camilla, with the dukedom he’s keeping instead of giving it to Edward, with the suitcases of cash …
Charles and Camilla are laying low for when Harry’s book comes out and the ensuing avalanche of international press. They’re waiting to see how it shakes out and which way the wind blows before getting back to royal business.
This is it. And it’s easier to hide in Scotland.
I hope the headlines in Scotland are savage af and hit Fred & Gladys where it really hurts.
Ding ding ding, we have a winner!
Didn’t Charles always spend time at Birkhall post Christmas or was that during Easter? All I know is like his mother he will be taking a lot of time off.
I’m sure Chas and Cam always went to Birkhall for new year. It seems as if they need a holiday to recover from their holiday this year. Meanwhile the plebs are gearing up to go back to work tomorrow to earn barely enough to cover every day living costs.
The Queen Mother owned Birkhall and gifted it to Charles in 2002 when he was still PoW. He visited her there. So I’m sure he has plenty of pleasant memories of the place where it is alleged he spent time with Camilla there pre- and post-divorce. The Queen Mother also once owned the Castle of Mey, and before her death it was part of the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust. It has since become the Castle of Mey Trust, of which Charles is now the sole Trustee through the Prince’s Foundation.
I guess that’s how he escapes from any Scottish inheritance taxes, if any.
Still wondering what Scotland did to deserve THAT group 🙄
Camilla and Charles showed no shame after Clarkson article.they were out and about
Marital home? What does that mean? The place where they were hitting it while still married to other people?
It means they actually live together when they’re there.
In Gloucestershire they live separately.
Charles has been spending new year in Scotland for years.
January is the best part of the year to be in the highlands because of the snow.
It’s the best place in the uk to spend Christmas if you want a white Christmas.
Charles would probably spend xmas there if he wasn’t expected to host the rest of the family at Sandringham.
The people of Scotland must be thrilled to have these two self-serving, petty-minded, big-budget parasites there 🙄
Apparently, most Scots do not want to keep Charles as king if Scotland ever gets independence so we can expect a lot more royal visits this year to try and convince us otherwise.
Doing what he can as King to dampen enthusiasm for Scottish independence. I do hope Scotland votes for seceding from the UK.
“…..will begin the New Year with a romantic break…”
(I think I just threw up!)
Note to Chuck: Cam is past the age of needing tampax.
Seriously, these people would collapse if they had to work anything resembling a normal work year.
What a bunch of pampered layabouts!