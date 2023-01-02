For years now, Jeremy Renner has maintained a big property – perhaps even a compound – in Reno, Nevada, on Lake Tahoe. He spends more time at the Lake Tahoe property than he does in LA, and Renner has always talked about how hands-on he is with home and property maintenance. As in, he loves mucking about with chainsaws, earthmovers and, as it turns out, snow plows. Renner had some kind of snow plow accident on his property on Sunday and he’s now in critical condition at a hospital.
Jeremy Renner is “in critical but stable condition” after a snow plow accident, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.
The Marvel actor, 51, sustained injuries “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his rep said Sunday. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” Deadline was first to report the news of his accident.
Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015). The actor is currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.
God, that’s awful. I wonder what kind of accident it was, and I wonder if Renner fell off the plow, or whether he was run over by his own plow? Some of those smaller plows are pretty zippy, so I can see how someone could really get hurt if they were speeding along and accidentally hit a tree stump or something. Renner has talked before about how active he is in his Tahoe community, how supportive he is of local fire stations and how he helps his neighbors. It would not surprise me at all if, following a big snowfall, Renner took it on himself to plow the local roads.
So scary, and seemingly random. Hope he’s okay. Critical is never good.
It does feel random, out of the blue. These winter storms are murder these days, where just shoveling your snow can get you. I hope he recovers fully. I’m just shocked.
Good Lord I hope he didn’t get seriously hurt. At least he didn’t have an accident with a ride-on lawn mower or a wood chipper. Any equipment with moving blades scares me.
OMG I always used to find the term ‘critical but in stable’condition to be an oxymoron. Prayers Up!
Me too. If he’s critical, then he’s not stable. If he’s stable, then he’s not critical.
I hope for his sake it’s the latter.
It was explained to me by a health care professional at hospital once that you can be critical ie seriously injured or ill, but if your condition is not changing its considered stable.
So he may have lost a lot of blood for example and is therefore critical, but his condition has not deteriorated (or improved) so he is therefore considered stable currently.
I hope he starts to improve soon.
Seaflower, yes, that’s how it is viewed here in Australia. Just this weekend a woman driving a black Mercedes waggon, smashed into a Silver Mercedes Sedan, with such force that she pushed the silver Mercedes into a power pole. The power pole snapped and fell onto her own car. A nearby resident rushed across and dragged her out of her car. Meanwhile two policemen pulled two from the Mercedes and administered first aid until paramedics arrive. Sadly, the three in the silver Mercedes died at the same. The woman who had smashed into them was rushed to hospital, and was said to be in a “critical but stable condition“. She rallied, and today was charged with three counts of manslaughter. She was unlicensed, speeding and driving erratically, which is why the cops were not far behind her.
We have been hearing about the terrible weather some of your states have been experiencing. It is really scary. I don’t know who Jeremy Renner is, but what a terrible thing to have happen. I do hope he improves and makes a full recovery.
@AnnaKist I’m from Australia too. 😉
Yes, in a medical sense, “stable” means stable, Neither good nor bad. Only stable.
Agreed, @Noki, reading this reminded me of when Anne Heche (RIP) was in “critical but stable” condition. Hope his has a better outcome.
I hope he recovers! I live in Reno (which is near Tahoe, but they are separate communities… only the airport is “Reno/Tahoe”) and we just got almost a foot of snow on new year’s eve. Must have been even more up in the mountains. I hope he will be ok. I grew up watching him on tv.
His place is up Mt Rose Highway
That’s what I figure, he’s probably got a piece of rural property outside Reno, closer to Lake Tahoe itself. And private property means you yourself are responsible for plowing your driveway–just one of many reasons I’ll never live out in the middle of nowhere. ‘Critical but stable’ is scary stuff.
I saw a headline about this this morning and my heart started to sink. Such awful news. Sending lots of love to him & his family (especially his young daughter who seems to be the light of his life), and wishing he pulls through and makes a full recovery.
I could t believe it when. I read this. I hope he is okay. Well wishes sent.
Our plow is attached to the front of our ATV. If you aren’t careful where you are pushing the snow you can slide sideways and end up in a ditch with the bike on top of you. This can also happen with a tractor pushing snow. Hope he’ll be okay.