Mail: ‘Hollywood sources’ claim that Duchess Meghan will write a memoir too

January is going to be heavy on the Prince Harry news/outrage/gossip. Harry’s memoir, Spare, comes out on January 10th, and he will likely give at least two television interviews to promote the book. You would think that the British media would have their hands full with all of the performative outrage from Harry. But no – they’re desperate to rope the Duchess of Sussex into the newscycle. Thus, the Mail has magically produced “Hollywood sources” who have suddenly announced that there’s a rumor going around that Meghan will write her memoir too.
The Royal Family are set to face a new onslaught from the Sussexes in the shape of a memoir by Meghan Markle, according to reports. After the couple delivered a salvo of explosive claims in their recent Netflix series, Prince Harry’s new autobiography Spare is expected to stir up yet further controversy.
The series’ allegations of racism and unfair treatment of Meghan have left the Royal Family reeling, and the situation seems certain to worsen with the publication of Harry’s book in nine days’ time. But now reports have emerged that Meghan is to publish her own bombshell memoir.
According to one source, the Duchess of Sussex ‘is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the Royal limelight… and leaving no stone unturned’.
In 2021 the couple reportedly signed a four-book deal with publishers Penguin Random House. Prince Harry is said to have received a $20 million advance for Spare. Meghan has already released her children’s book The Bench with the same publisher, and it is rumoured that the couple are working on a ‘wellness’ book. Now it is believed the mystery fourth book will be Meghan’s autobiography. A bestselling memoir would put Meghan in a well-trodden American political tradition, amid much speculation that she may have ambitions for elected office, given her outspoken views on women’s rights and other issues.
A Hollywood agent told The Mail on Sunday: ‘I would find it surprising if Meghan didn’t publish her own story, to be honest. Spare is clearly Prince Harry’s chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling. I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a Prince? If she’s harbouring political ambitions it would make even more sense,’ pointing out that Presidents Clinton, Obama and Trump all wrote books setting out their beliefs before launching bids for the White House.
But some have warned that the Sussexes may be in danger of overexposure. One senior Hollywood executive said: ‘We’ve had the Oprah Winfrey interview, then the Netflix series and now we’ve got Harry’s book. You have to ask if the world really needs to hear Meghan’s story right now? If I was advising her I would caution against releasing a book too quickly because there is a very real danger that people will start experiencing ‘Sussex fatigue’. There comes a point where people might feel they’ve heard the same stories too many times. They have to change the narrative at some stage and focus on the future rather than past transgressions.’
[From The Daily Mail]
LOL, it’s so funny that “one senior Hollywood executive” has the same talking points as a British royal commentator! In any case, Meghan has every right to tell her own story and if she writes a memoir, of course I’ll read it. I will say this, though: if Meghan writes a memoir, we won’t hear about it until it’s just about to be published, because that’s the way she rolls. Also: Meghan won’t scandalize anyone if she does write a memoir. She’s the conciliatory one. She’s the nice one. She’s TOO nice. She’ll probably write some princessy, cutesy Young Adult book and the British media will be in meltdown mode for months as they tell on themselves trying to “predict” what Meghan’s book will be about.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
I think the press should be paying attention to Harry rather than Meghan.
It’s so weird, isn’t it? They’re so fixated on blaming Meghan for everything that they can’t bring themselves to focus on Harry, who is actually the one lobbing bombshells.
Everytime.
Meghan-hate probably sells more in the tabloids. Harry tries to redirect that hate onto himself. However, I think the tabloid writers are furious with Harry for not playing the game and they try to punish him by going after Meghan.
@Jais – it’s always safer to blame the outsider and Meghan’s as outside as you can get. Harry is still “royal blood” so they’ll give him a “break” by claiming he’s weak and easily influenced. They don’t dare admit that he’s a mature man with his own ideas and opinions.
It’s because they are just annoyed with Harry, they don’t hate him and never will. THE UK MEDIA IS SELLING HATE, AND WITH MEGHAN THEY HAVE A FREE PRODUCT TO SELL IN SPADES.
I agree with all of you about the amount of press with Meghan has and is still receiving. It is also about $$$$$$$, in addition to racism and classism. This was no doubt the same when Wallis Simpson was in her relationship with King Edward VIII back in the day. The UK press made her look like a villainess then! Also, and don’t forget how Diana and Fergie were treated disrespectfully as well!
phaedra7, why compare Meghan to Wallis Simpson? The two have absolutely nothing in common other than being American and divorced. That’s ALL they have in common. Wallis Simpson was a “villainess” as she was a nazi collaborator.
It really is fascinating. This is Harry’s book, and here we are with the British media, again, going on and on about Meghan.
A lot of horrible things are happening in the world and these two privileged rich people don’t stop whining.
Totally agree, Layla! All Kate and William do is whine!!!
Or perhaps you meant Charles and Camilla! Charles even whines about bloody pens. And Camilla, we know, is whining to her boozy columnist pals about how hard it is to remain forever in Diana’s shadow!
These lazy privileged royals living on the public dime. Don’t they know there are people with real problems—like grocery and heating bills—in their own kingdom???
I’m surprised its taken the RR this long to suggest M might write a memoir (next they will suggest Doria will too).
If M does write something it will be focused on her activism and charity work before she met H and how she’s continued it on.
The biggest burn will be if she doesn’t mention the RF and RR because they arent important.
Yes, you are so right and I think it’ll be the best thing to not even mention them but just focus on her life, Harry and the work the do together
I just want to say that while I completely believe that the CB writers all need and deserve holiday and weekend time off; I am glad that the holidays are over and there is fresh content today.
Thank you ladies. You make my morning coffee so much more fun.
I agree. It’s been a long time and I missed you
Absolutely the same. So glad time was taken and so glad they’re back.
I will gladly pay money to read Meghan’s memoirs and I would just love to see her run for political office in California. It would be awesome to have Prince Harry as the husband of an American congresswoman or senator.
I doubt that will ever happen. Meghan enjoys being an activist not a politician. Going into politics will be like returning to the Royal Family.
I doubt she’ll go into politics either, because she’s never so much as whispered that as an interest!
But my question is, why is the British press so obsessed with saying she wants to be a politician?? What’s the play there? Is it just so then they have a “reason” to go after her? Not as if they’ve needed a reason these past 6 years though, so I really can’t figure it out.
Oops, I see more discussion on this below (after I posted, of course).
They are saying the same thing about Michelle Obama now, the FOX-type people, since her second memoir just came out. More popular than Biden. Power-hungry. Ambitious. Meanwhile, Michelle has always hated politics and been frank about it.
Remember folks neither Harry or Meghan use “unnamed sources” this has come from the Palace to take attention away from [insert here] and to get clicks! This is basically the usual “same sh*t, different day”. When Meghan decides to write her book (which we all know will be a best seller) the announcement will be from an official spokesperson. Until then this is just more stirring from the usual unnamed “sources”. SMH
Are the concepts of feminism and self-worth and a social conscience really so foreign to Brits that they assume that any woman exhibiting those traits and behaviors MUST have political aspirations? That narrative has always been so f–king weird.
I think it’s more a failure of imagination on the part of the media.
It’s just another way for them to perform outrage, because being a politician (and particularly a Black female politician) draws a lot of hate.
The rats are projecting what they *wish* would happen, which is that they could write about their hate-filled obsession every day and claim it’s newsworthy. Every sentence would start “how dare she…?”
They really need to just tack Meghan’s name onto anything just to sell their trash papers, don’t they? And then that tired old rumour that she wants to enter politics, as if someone has to be a politician to get involved in activism work.
Literally, yes. Especially online. They know everyone who loves AND hates her has a Google alert for her name. They will drop her name in even if the article has absolutely nothing to do with her.
Kaiser you kill me with your spot on Meghan interpretations- she is DAMN CHEESY (and we love that about her!). I imagine her book more likely to be less on the memoir and more on the self-development side; a book aimed at teen girls finding their voice/ not dimming their light is totally her wheelhouse!
Armchair expert opinion here (which is as “validly sourced” as the DM lol); I think she will write a book, but it will be a wellness/healthy living type book. Yoga, mindfulness etc. I don’t think she will rehash what has already been said.
Outspoken about women’s rights? My god, are women supposed to be silent about our rights?
If you’re a member of the British royal family, then yes, yes you are. And you’re supposed to be a 1950s Keen-copying throwback who silently walks behind her husband while wearing stolen jewels and looks the other ways to his years of affairs. Have children and then shut up. That is exactly who the BRF and British media (and some people) want women to be. Women’s rights?! What is that??
We’ve spoken about this before in the comments, but I just want a book where she names her lipstick colors. I’ve read all the ones mentioned that she likes in people mag etc but I don’t trust it. I want it from her own words lol. Would like to hear about everything with her activism too. But throw in some lipstick with it.
Add in her hair care and skin care products and routine. I MUST know how she looks so fresh all the time.
She needs to bring The Tig back!! They could easily make it a Netflix series. I would honestly be shocked if they don’t revive it in some way.
This just a tacit to get people to focus on Meghan instead of Harry the royalist and the royals family know that when Harry speaks people will listen . So there using the same playbook that they been using for years make up a story about Meghan get the bots and the haters to spread this story around instead of people focus on Harry interviews.
@Kaiser…you saying Meghan is “Too Nice” aligns with what I said when Harry got all on Meghan regarding how she initially handled the Paps when they first started camping out at her house…because I would have told Harry…”Who TF you talking too…I’m a grown ass woman who ain’t NEW to this…” but alas…I ain’t that nice😝
I’ll preface my comment by saying that I do not think this news is valid, but if it is, I’m in the camp of “don’t release this until several years later.” Not because I don’t think Meg should, but because the impact will be far greater further down the line (like say, if the BRF is already on the verge of implosion and her memoir is the coup de grace).
Maybe she’ll write sugary fiction at some point (based on her florid writing style, I’m going to say…love you but pass!), but I do think when Meghan eventually writes her memoir it won’t just be nice—it WILL be revealing. The Sussexes have shown us time and again that they will GO there. They have seriously surprised me with first the Oprah interview and then the Netflix documentary; I loudly applaud their commitment to the truth.
However, as it was with revealing Trump’s crimes and misdeeds, release too many scandals at once and some of them will fail to land or make a huge impact; too much bad news have an effect of dulling and canceling each other out. For example, I almost wish they had released their docuseries one episode per week, a la Meg’s podcasts so all the details were subject to weekly analysis. There was so much to uncover and certain things, namely the Jason Knauff/Associated News lawsuit did not get enough coverage or examination. Only now that the weasel’s being rewarded the VOC is it back in the news.
Tl:dr…Meghan, please take your time to release your memoir so it lands as a BRF death blow, thanks!
I get your point (and it would have been great for the documentary to be released over weeks, but then that would have cut into Harry’s book release). BUT can you imagine the danger she would be in if she were to be seen as giving the killing blow to the British monarchy? People already want her dead. I would also guess – based on what we know about her publicly – that she wouldn’t feel that’s her role. Even in the documentary she says to Harry that they know it’s William leaking and planting stories but she’s not going to speak against Harry’s brother. So I sort of imagine that if anyone will be the monarchy’s killing blow, it’ll be Harry, simply from telling the truth. Or it’ll be William, responding with incandescent rage and spilling the truth. Or the press itself when they can no longer make bank on the Sussexes. They’re gonna have to sell their papers somehow and the press knows alllllll of Chuck and Willy’s dirty and illegal secrets.
I don’t think Meghan is the sort of person to go to that place. But I do think she was warning them when she said on the Oprah interview that she didn’t sign an NDA. So (IMO), she wants them to think she’d go there, but she won’t. I agree with others up thread that it’ll be more of a wellness/Tig style book – food, inspiration, motivational stuff, general health and wellness.
You’re right: the blow would be better coming from Harry, but his memoir is already coming out soon and I’m afraid the BRF still have a bit more time? Maybe they could be bookends? Also, if the monarchy topples as a result of karma/its own self-destructive ways, the future, rather than the person or book that precipitated the fall, would be the main focus. The whistleblower is usually not the main story; the deluge of crimes committed by the BRF could and would make headlines for decades.
How I interpret the political aspirations theme is it puts everything she’s doing now under a different lens. So instead of philanthropy or activism it looks like she’s paddling her resume to serve her ambition. It undermines the motives for her actions. She may *never* go into politics but the suggestion feeds that narcissistic narrative, it’s all about her
The DM is just recycling old news fancied up with Hollywood sources. They were running the same story last year. There was never any information from H&M or the publisher that there was a four book deal, that was all tabloid invention. The DM making The Bench one of the four book deal is ridiculous it came out well before Harry’s deal.
The fail in ‘hope springs eternal mode’.
They cannot imagine actually engaging in journalism, so they are fantasizing about fictionial Harry.
Should the real Harry truth-telling become unbeatable for some, why not assign ‘someone’ to take the reactionary lobs from the pitchfork brigade.
How??
Make an announcement of an upcoming book, use the unproven story of her drive to run for president and ‘give’ Meghan a book deal??
In other words go into ‘Blame Meghan’ option.
So whenever Harry comes back, they can continue to leech off his misery.
Someone need to tell the fail;
“Harry’s not into nor ever were into them”.
This was not ever a reciprcoal feeling and there was never any relationship.
Everytime the story of Meghan going into politics comes up, I always think, “no way”. She’s an activist and philanthropist. I believe that the political arena would actually hem her in and not give her the opportunity to do what she wants to do. I just don’t see politics in her future.
Does the UK media ever ask itself, “if the Sussex family gets death threats because of our negative media, wouldn’t it be even worse if she ran for any political position in the US?” Of course it would. We have the MAGAs and we know where that would lead. Maybe this is the UK media hoping to radicalize even more people.
Great if Duchess Meghan get to tell her own story. Others have made money from lying and stalking her. My wallet is open and waiting for her if she write a memoir.
While we are all waiting to read Meghan husband’s book (SPARE), go read a delicious take down of some of Duchess Meghan stalkers by Steve Schmidt over at substack (The Duchess of Sussex and her stalkers.) Schmidt was a GOP mover and shaker (Ran John McCain’s presidential election 2008.) Steve Schmidt writings on substack are great and eye opening.
These people can’t imagine Meghan wanting to do public service without having a hidden agenda (political aspirations) because they are so transactional in their own thinking. They simply can’t comprehend service that doesn’t have some payoff.