Mail: ‘Hollywood sources’ claim that Duchess Meghan will write a memoir too

January is going to be heavy on the Prince Harry news/outrage/gossip. Harry’s memoir, Spare, comes out on January 10th, and he will likely give at least two television interviews to promote the book. You would think that the British media would have their hands full with all of the performative outrage from Harry. But no – they’re desperate to rope the Duchess of Sussex into the newscycle. Thus, the Mail has magically produced “Hollywood sources” who have suddenly announced that there’s a rumor going around that Meghan will write her memoir too.

The Royal Family are set to face a new onslaught from the Sussexes in the shape of a memoir by Meghan Markle, according to reports. After the couple delivered a salvo of explosive claims in their recent Netflix series, Prince Harry’s new autobiography Spare is expected to stir up yet further controversy.

The series’ allegations of racism and unfair treatment of Meghan have left the Royal Family reeling, and the situation seems certain to worsen with the publication of Harry’s book in nine days’ time. But now reports have emerged that Meghan is to publish her own bombshell memoir.

According to one source, the Duchess of Sussex ‘is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the Royal limelight… and leaving no stone unturned’.

In 2021 the couple reportedly signed a four-book deal with publishers Penguin Random House. Prince Harry is said to have received a $20 million advance for Spare. Meghan has already released her children’s book The Bench with the same publisher, and it is rumoured that the couple are working on a ‘wellness’ book. Now it is believed the mystery fourth book will be Meghan’s autobiography. A bestselling memoir would put Meghan in a well-trodden American political tradition, amid much speculation that she may have ambitions for elected office, given her outspoken views on women’s rights and other issues.

A Hollywood agent told The Mail on Sunday: ‘I would find it surprising if Meghan didn’t publish her own story, to be honest. Spare is clearly Prince Harry’s chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling. I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a Prince? If she’s harbouring political ambitions it would make even more sense,’ pointing out that Presidents Clinton, Obama and Trump all wrote books setting out their beliefs before launching bids for the White House.

But some have warned that the Sussexes may be in danger of overexposure. One senior Hollywood executive said: ‘We’ve had the Oprah Winfrey interview, then the Netflix series and now we’ve got Harry’s book. You have to ask if the world really needs to hear Meghan’s story right now? If I was advising her I would caution against releasing a book too quickly because there is a very real danger that people will start experiencing ‘Sussex fatigue’. There comes a point where people might feel they’ve heard the same stories too many times. They have to change the narrative at some stage and focus on the future rather than past transgressions.’